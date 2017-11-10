Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony (4276 Views)

Burial Ceremony of Actress Moji Olaiya In Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos (Photos, Videos) / Photos From Late Actor Ajidara's Wake Keeping In Abeokuta / Photos From Bukky Ajayi Burial Ceremony In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The late Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Obi Madubogwu who died on the 28th of August after battling with diabetes for several years has been laid to rest at his hometown in Ogidi, Anambra State today.



The Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Obi Madubogwu died at the age of 47.



See photos from is burial...







http://news.nollyzone.com/photos-late-obi-madugwu-burial-ceremony/ The late Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Obi Madubogwu who died on the 28th of August after battling with diabetes for several years has been laid to rest at his hometown in Ogidi, Anambra State today.The Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Obi Madubogwu died at the age of 47.See photos from is burial...

Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 mynd44 more pics...

May his soul Rest In Peace...

qwerty123qwerty:

.

your friend's dey book flight and you're busy booking space on Nairaland your friend's dey book flight and you're busy booking space on Nairaland 3 Likes

Only good people die. Wish death could ask me before taking a life, I have some bad people I would've recommended. I just can't stop crying!Only good people die. Wish death could ask me before taking a life, I have some bad people I would've recommended.

Rip

RIP

Naa na udo nwoke oma. RIP bro.

That one still dey shine teeth like say na baiday dem come do.

Bro Obi, RIP Ojare



A price we all must pay.....

Rest on brother...

Till we meet in the afterlife...

RIP

Don't know whether to go meet his family members? He was owing me a huge sum of money 1 Share

RIP



Those hypocrites (Nollywood Stars) will come here to shade crocodile tears. Be forming loving after death.. When the they had the opportunity to help, they ignored him



Fvck 'em all.

choku123:





Adieu



You've made your mark AdieuYou've made your mark

Rest in Peace.

Why are those expired actors shining their teeth?,do they think it's a traditional marriage?

I too fear dis guy dat time O death! ☠ why naa?

To d bleeping mod dat banned me for 5days,a day shall come when u think u are happy and ur phones and laptop shall spoil right b4 ur eyes and u will know dat d debt is paid.

Battle of musanga

RIP

The money spent on the burial preparation is more or less equivalent to the amount needed to save his life.

urvillagepeoplee:

To d bleeping mod dat banned me for 5days,a day shall come when u think u are happy and ur phones and laptop shall spoil right b4 ur eyes and u will know dat d debt is paid. Oga, they can't just ban you for no reason

What did you do? Oga, they can't just ban you for no reasonWhat did you do?

I don't know u but RIP sha if u like

The money used in buying that expensive casket and organizing of the funeral, should've been used to pay for his medical bills



Humans are very wicked!



When that guy was soliciting for funds no one came out to help, now they're are busy crying RIP

emilyone:



Oga, they can't just ban you for no reason

What did you do? had an issue with a scammer, can u imagine I was banned and d scammer walked away, had an issue with a scammer, can u imagine I was banned and d scammer walked away,

why do Igbos do this? when he needed financial help,nobody came to help him,but now they are spending millions on his burial

BUHARIjubrin:

The money spent on the burial preparation is more or less equivalent to the amount needed to save his life. that's very common to your Kinsmen. Very wicked people. that's very common to your Kinsmen. Very wicked people.





But seriously thinking. It is time our people embrace the herbs for Diabetes cure. Which are abundant in our locality here. In other to stop this disease, before it stop some one.



For more info visit;

Nnendu Herbal Center. 2 Lewu street, Agege

www.drnnendu.blogspot.com.ng RIPBut seriously thinking. It is time our people embrace the herbs for Diabetes cure. Which are abundant in our locality here. In other to stop this disease, before it stop some one.For more info visit;Nnendu Herbal Center. 2 Lewu street, Agege

RIP, Nwaneee

BUHARIjubrin:

The money spent on the burial preparation is more or less equivalent to the amount needed to save his life. that's very common to you kinsmen. Garlic eating Akpu and Ogbono eating people are very wicked that's very common to you kinsmen. Garlic eating Akpu and Ogbono eating people are very wicked