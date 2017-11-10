₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by choku123: 4:51pm
The late Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Obi Madubogwu who died on the 28th of August after battling with diabetes for several years has been laid to rest at his hometown in Ogidi, Anambra State today.
The Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Obi Madubogwu died at the age of 47.
See photos from is burial...
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by choku123: 4:51pm
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by qwerty123qwerty: 5:06pm
May his soul Rest In Peace...
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by aleeyus(m): 5:06pm
qwerty123qwerty:
your friend's dey book flight and you're busy booking space on Nairaland
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by Kizyte(m): 5:06pm
I just can't stop crying! Only good people die. Wish death could ask me before taking a life, I have some bad people I would've recommended.
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by bugidon(m): 5:07pm
Rip
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by GreenLabCutie(f): 5:07pm
RIP
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by cremedelacreme: 5:07pm
Naa na udo nwoke oma. RIP bro.
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:07pm
That one still dey shine teeth like say na baiday dem come do.
Bro Obi, RIP Ojare
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by Johnbosco77(m): 5:09pm
A price we all must pay.....
Rest on brother...
Till we meet in the afterlife...
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by IamtherealRita(f): 5:09pm
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by Namt: 5:09pm
RIP
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by edidiongmichael(m): 5:09pm
Don't know whether to go meet his family members? He was owing me a huge sum of money
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by JayKayMaybachz(m): 5:09pm
RIP
Those hypocrites (Nollywood Stars) will come here to shade crocodile tears. Be forming loving after death.. When the they had the opportunity to help, they ignored him
Fvck 'em all.
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by alignacademy(m): 5:09pm
choku123:
Adieu
You've made your mark
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by Adaumunocha(f): 5:10pm
Rest in Peace.
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by aguiyi2: 5:11pm
Why are those expired actors shining their teeth?,do they think it's a traditional marriage?
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by coolebux(m): 5:11pm
I too fear dis guy dat time O death! ☠ why naa?
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by urvillagepeoplee(m): 5:13pm
To d bleeping mod dat banned me for 5days,a day shall come when u think u are happy and ur phones and laptop shall spoil right b4 ur eyes and u will know dat d debt is paid.
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by emilyone(f): 5:13pm
Battle of musanga
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by YaksonFCA(m): 5:14pm
RIP
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by BUHARIjubrin: 5:14pm
The money spent on the burial preparation is more or less equivalent to the amount needed to save his life.
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by emilyone(f): 5:15pm
urvillagepeoplee:Oga, they can't just ban you for no reason
What did you do?
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by tballeyy(m): 5:18pm
I don't know u but RIP sha if u like
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by teresafaith(f): 5:20pm
The money used in buying that expensive casket and organizing of the funeral, should've been used to pay for his medical bills
Humans are very wicked!
When that guy was soliciting for funds no one came out to help, now they're are busy crying RIP
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by urvillagepeoplee(m): 5:20pm
emilyone:had an issue with a scammer, can u imagine I was banned and d scammer walked away,
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by sinceraconcept: 5:23pm
why do Igbos do this? when he needed financial help,nobody came to help him,but now they are spending millions on his burial
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by sinceraconcept: 5:24pm
BUHARIjubrin:that's very common to your Kinsmen. Very wicked people.
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by Ezebohirepurcha(m): 5:25pm
RIP
But seriously thinking. It is time our people embrace the herbs for Diabetes cure. Which are abundant in our locality here. In other to stop this disease, before it stop some one.
For more info visit;
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by EVILFOREST: 5:26pm
RIP, Nwaneee
Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by sinceraconcept: 5:29pm
BUHARIjubrin:that's very common to you kinsmen. Garlic eating Akpu and Ogbono eating people are very wicked
|Re: Photos From Obi Madubogwu's Burial Ceremony by emilyone(f): 5:29pm
urvillagepeoplee:Aww, sorry about that.
