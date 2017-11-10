Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend (21175 Views)

As GM reported earlier, Oyo state governor Abiola Ajimobi's only son, Abolaji and Fatima - a daughter of Kano state Governor, Umar Ganduje, are kicking off their wedding ceremonies.



A marriage introduction held today after Abolaji and his father, Governor Ajimobi flew into Kano. His father-in-law to be, Ganduje hosted 11 other state governors and dignitaries at the Kano state Government House today.



SOURCE https://www.gistmore.com/governors-storm-oyo-state-governor-abiola-ajimobis-son-wedding







anywhere sir Ahmadu Bello is,

He'll definitely be happy to seeing he's caliphate conquer the south-waste...



Smh What message is this one trying to pass now ode oshi.

Wey the bride? 7 Likes 1 Share

Where d wife 3 Likes 3 Shares

Ipobs are frustrated right now Ipobs are frustrated right now 40 Likes 6 Shares

Congrats.... Son of Constituted Authority... 11 Likes 1 Share

Lolz is it only ipob you know?



Why not call me massob, NDA...

Big man wedding

I hope for the young man's sake that the lady looks nothing like her father....... 10 Likes

Nice one

GOVERNOR'S DAUGHTER WEDS GOVERNOR'S SON.......



State of the nation..... 19 Likes 2 Shares

The wife nko

Nice one

Western and Northern collabo! 2 Likes

And it goes on and on

Eba mi wa Fatimi oh...eh ah...eh ah...in olu maintain's voice.. I swear the chick go fine

I don't know who you are but I'll find you and force sense into your being I don't know who you are but I'll find you and force sense into your being 6 Likes 1 Share

Never knew he had a male son.

I'm suprised Rochas Okorocha is not at this ceremony. Okoroawusa is not known to miss events like this 7 Likes







IM OUTTA HERE THIS IS STRICTLY FOR SOUTH WEST MUSLIM SLAVES AND THEIR FULANI MASTERSIM OUTTA HERE 1 Like