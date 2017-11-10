₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,227 members, 3,904,942 topics. Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 08:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend (21175 Views)
Meet Fatima Ganduje, The Prettiest Governor's Daughter In Nigeria (pics) / SERAP Drags 11 Governors To ICC Over Unpaid Salaries / 11 Governors Storm Ekiti For Fayose's Project (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by GistMore: 5:11pm
@GISTMORE
As GM reported earlier, Oyo state governor Abiola Ajimobi's only son, Abolaji and Fatima - a daughter of Kano state Governor, Umar Ganduje, are kicking off their wedding ceremonies.
A marriage introduction held today after Abolaji and his father, Governor Ajimobi flew into Kano. His father-in-law to be, Ganduje hosted 11 other state governors and dignitaries at the Kano state Government House today.
SOURCE https://www.gistmore.com/governors-storm-oyo-state-governor-abiola-ajimobis-son-wedding
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by GistMore: 5:11pm
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by GistMore: 5:11pm
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by GistMore: 5:15pm
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by GistMore: 5:16pm
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Daniel2060(m): 5:18pm
Finally,
anywhere
He'll definitely be happy to seeing he's caliphate conquer the south-waste...
Smh
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Diiet: 5:45pm
Daniel2060:What message is this one trying to pass now ode oshi.
Next time just write congratulation and no one would hold that against you.
110 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Daniel2060(m): 5:52pm
Diiet:
Its a common fact you'll forever deal with
5 Likes
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Okoroawusa: 6:25pm
Daniel2060:what is dis one saying?
42 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by fyneguy: 6:41pm
Wey the bride?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Thegamingorca(m): 6:44pm
Where d wife
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by sarrki(m): 6:46pm
Daniel2060:
Ipobs are frustrated right now
40 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by dadebayo1(m): 6:49pm
Congrats.... Son of Constituted Authority...
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Daniel2060(m): 6:49pm
sarrki:
Lolz is it only ipob you know?
Why not call me massob, NDA...
Psycho Afonja
10 Likes
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by sarrki(m): 6:53pm
Daniel2060:
Only ipobs miscreants I know
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by crackhouse(m): 6:53pm
Big man wedding
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by soberdrunk(m): 7:02pm
I hope for the young man's sake that the lady looks nothing like her father.......
10 Likes
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by itiswellandwell: 7:03pm
Nice one
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Pidginwhisper: 7:03pm
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by modelmike7(m): 7:04pm
GOVERNOR'S DAUGHTER WEDS GOVERNOR'S SON.......
State of the nation.....
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Omololupromise: 7:04pm
The wife nko
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by pendusky(m): 7:04pm
Nice one
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Pavore9: 7:04pm
Western and Northern collabo!
2 Likes
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by NoFavors: 7:05pm
And it goes on and on
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Teaser4(m): 7:05pm
Eba mi wa Fatimi oh...eh ah...eh ah...in olu maintain's voice.. I swear the chick go fine
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Teaser4(m): 7:05pm
Eba mi wa Fatimi oh...eh ah...eh ah...in olu maintain's voice.. I swear the chick go fine
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Daniel2060(m): 7:05pm
sarrki:
I don't know who you are but I'll find you and force sense into your being
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by Kakamorufu(m): 7:05pm
Never knew he had a male son.
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by igboboy3(m): 7:05pm
I'm suprised Rochas Okorocha is not at this ceremony. Okoroawusa is not known to miss events like this
7 Likes
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by FRESHG(m): 7:05pm
THIS IS STRICTLY FOR SOUTH WEST MUSLIM SLAVES AND THEIR FULANI MASTERS
IM OUTTA HERE
1 Like
|Re: Abolaji Ajimobi And Fatima Ganduje Wedding In Kano. 11 Governors Attend by BabaOwen: 7:05pm
Hmm
Buhari May Live Longer Than Those Peddling His Death Rumour —oshiomhole / Aregbesola Budgets 18.6 Billion Naira For His Office - Omokri / PDP Heads For Tribunal To Challenge Obaseki’s Victory
Viewing this topic: myk2mic, Kokadomfreedom(m), Xeedorf, Jasmine4(f), elninosanz, Squillionaire, zico10(m), thugthang(m), dollarcoolcat(m), kayshow(m), micflo28(m), PETERENI1(m), pinkyd1st, stunningjudy(f), aionian23(m), obojememe, huzyboy, titted(f), Tinynita(f), DonCandido, phidipe(m), Jerrypolo(m), vertueptime, ade285(m), Judehmf(m), sexiestharam(f), epitomeofgrace, mayorall(m), kelliazy(m), psalmuelwater(m), Alcatraz005, kasaboj(m), Vcojuro, trukoments(m), Boland(m), diuloaku(m), nuttyhnic(m), sixtyeight, YukHub, arowoloalexis(m), alandiara, HisSexcellency(m), smilezz, omoelerin1, Yusluvajide10, ugorom, Sparkles003(f), ukehnonny(m), tinsel, Addme, Pointg, kejykejy, GlorianaCO(f), Bilal1(m), Heloct(f), Jobabori(m), Ablan(m), Masculity(m), kboyonline007(m), CherylM, InyinyaAgbaOku(m), johnfca(m), SaintLHUMMY, kolajoo(m), stylekriss, datbay(m), neatideas, dammyshow100, Alonu(m), Tonalphs(f), olaniyisal, abbeyfocus(m), Azam101, emmddy, sinky55(m), dadah04(m), Immunity1555, ishowdotgmail(m), piuwety01, Abdoulz(m), Novelle, geemayor(m), Iro1989(m), WORLDPEACE(m), Phillip2see, lavendie, missy01(f), ajepako(f), cashreport, bjnice(m), favor700(f), BruncleZuma, olaosun(m), johnnywalker131(m), sleek82(m), estherhadassah(f), mumdemmy, abimbolabolaw(m), rezzy and 214 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16