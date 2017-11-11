Goodplace:

Please my car has been parked for a long time. Though it is been warmed sometimes. Now I have the intention of bringing the car back. Among other things to do in the car, should I loose and steam wash the Radiator?

3rd

October, 1999

LEADER OLUMBA OBU ANNOUNCES GOD'S BUDGET To

THE WHOLE WORLD

On the above Stated Date The Holy Father Leader Olumba

Olumba Obu made the following Statement.Every year

Government announces their budget but today God wants

to declare His own BUDGET, these budget has override all

other budgets in the whole world because the reign of the

Holy Spirit has commenced.

1. I want to let you know that right now God has stopped

the existence of Muslim, one day you will wake up and

ask. where are those people that used to wear long

GARMENT and where Islamic worshipers are, this is

because very soon you wont see them in Nigeria again.

No Islamic worshipping anymore.

2.Today Obasanjo is ruling in Nigeria i want all Nigerian to

know that he is not the one ruling but Christ is ruling, as

such anyone that want to plan against him is planning

against God.

3.Today I want to let you all know that the Capital of

Nigeria shall return to Calabar, in Cross River State. And

until it is returned corruption will never stop in Nigeria this

is because the Seat of the Federal Capital Territory

rightfully belong to Calabar and was corruptibly taken out.

4. Right now i have set up a government in Nigeria that

will collect all this money that Governors, Senators,

Ministry and the rest have looted and taken them oversea,

that government I have set up shall investigate and bring

looters to book, many of them shall be jailed.

5. The whole world will use one currency and there will be

one government by then there will be no more visa to

travelling to another country because every one will unite.

6. I stand in the High heaven to declare Nigeria as the

world Power, Nigeria shall be the world power and the

white will come to Nigeria to seek for God.

7. Anyone who does not have an account at Mbukpa

community Bank I advise you to go and do so because it

will just be as a world bank when time comes.

8. My Next Budget is that till eternity, I repeat till eternity

Nigeria will Never Separate, but it will continue to be one,

Nothing like Biafra it won't be successful, this is because

God is physically in Nigeria, the Holy Spirit is here so

Nigeria won't divide.

9. I still want to repeat this that there will be no more

successful coup, no more war in Nigeria, the only thing

you will see from now on is police action.

10. Finally i made this statement before in 1991 and I am

repeating it again a Black Man shall Rule America. That is

God's Budget and until they come to pass Heaven and

earth shall never pass away in the name of Our Lord

Jesus Christ Amen

THANK YOU FATHER 3rdOctober, 1999LEADER OLUMBA OBU ANNOUNCES GOD'S BUDGET ToTHE WHOLE WORLDOn the above Stated Date The Holy Father Leader OlumbaOlumba Obu made the following Statement.Every yearGovernment announces their budget but today God wantsto declare His own BUDGET, these budget has override allother budgets in the whole world because the reign of theHoly Spirit has commenced.1. I want to let you know that right now God has stoppedthe existence of Muslim, one day you will wake up andask. where are those people that used to wear longGARMENT and where Islamic worshipers are, this isbecause very soon you wont see them in Nigeria again.No Islamic worshipping anymore.2.Today Obasanjo is ruling in Nigeria i want all Nigerian toknow that he is not the one ruling but Christ is ruling, assuch anyone that want to plan against him is planningagainst God.3.Today I want to let you all know that the Capital ofNigeria shall return to Calabar, in Cross River State. Anduntil it is returned corruption will never stop in Nigeria thisis because the Seat of the Federal Capital Territoryrightfully belong to Calabar and was corruptibly taken out.4. Right now i have set up a government in Nigeria thatwill collect all this money that Governors, Senators,Ministry and the rest have looted and taken them oversea,that government I have set up shall investigate and bringlooters to book, many of them shall be jailed.5. The whole world will use one currency and there will beone government by then there will be no more visa totravelling to another country because every one will unite.6. I stand in the High heaven to declare Nigeria as theworld Power, Nigeria shall be the world power and thewhite will come to Nigeria to seek for God.7. Anyone who does not have an account at Mbukpacommunity Bank I advise you to go and do so because itwill just be as a world bank when time comes.8. My Next Budget is that till eternity, I repeat till eternityNigeria will Never Separate, but it will continue to be one,Nothing like Biafra it won't be successful, this is becauseGod is physically in Nigeria, the Holy Spirit is here soNigeria won't divide.9. I still want to repeat this that there will be no moresuccessful coup, no more war in Nigeria, the only thingyou will see from now on is police action.10. Finally i made this statement before in 1991 and I amrepeating it again a Black Man shall Rule America. That isGod's Budget and until they come to pass Heaven andearth shall never pass away in the name of Our LordJesus Christ AmenTHANK YOU FATHER