₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,378 members, 3,905,403 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 07:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / When Is The Right Time To Remove And Wash Your Radiator? (1038 Views)
Top Signs Of Radiator Failure / When Is The Right Time To Wash Your Radiator? / Guys Pouring Wine On New Car To "Wash" It (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|When Is The Right Time To Remove And Wash Your Radiator? by Goodplace: 5:24pm On Nov 10
Please my car has been parked for a long time. Though it is been warmed sometimes. Now I have the intention of bringing the car back. Among other things to do in the car, should I loose and steam wash the Radiator?
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Remove And Wash Your Radiator? by modelmike7(m): 7:03am
Mechanics, please come in......
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Remove And Wash Your Radiator? by bettercreature(m): 7:03am
Why do you have to remove and wash it if it’s not faulty?
It’s unnecessary
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Remove And Wash Your Radiator? by nony43(m): 7:04am
C
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Remove And Wash Your Radiator? by OGBUEFIJAKOTA(m): 7:04am
wen ever u noticed that the water inside is some how browniss
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Remove And Wash Your Radiator? by aolawale025: 7:05am
There's this fluid you can pour into the radiator. Run the car for a while, then it's drained.
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Remove And Wash Your Radiator? by jerflakes(m): 7:05am
You can wash it without removing the radiator
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Remove And Wash Your Radiator? by NabeelAbu: 7:06am
Engineers where are you now
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Remove And Wash Your Radiator? by GAZZUZZ(m): 7:13am
Replace radiator. Drain fluid water and pour fresh coolant.
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Remove And Wash Your Radiator? by Freeze007: 7:15am
Goodplace:
3rd
October, 1999
LEADER OLUMBA OBU ANNOUNCES GOD'S BUDGET To
THE WHOLE WORLD
On the above Stated Date The Holy Father Leader Olumba
Olumba Obu made the following Statement.Every year
Government announces their budget but today God wants
to declare His own BUDGET, these budget has override all
other budgets in the whole world because the reign of the
Holy Spirit has commenced.
1. I want to let you know that right now God has stopped
the existence of Muslim, one day you will wake up and
ask. where are those people that used to wear long
GARMENT and where Islamic worshipers are, this is
because very soon you wont see them in Nigeria again.
No Islamic worshipping anymore.
2.Today Obasanjo is ruling in Nigeria i want all Nigerian to
know that he is not the one ruling but Christ is ruling, as
such anyone that want to plan against him is planning
against God.
3.Today I want to let you all know that the Capital of
Nigeria shall return to Calabar, in Cross River State. And
until it is returned corruption will never stop in Nigeria this
is because the Seat of the Federal Capital Territory
rightfully belong to Calabar and was corruptibly taken out.
4. Right now i have set up a government in Nigeria that
will collect all this money that Governors, Senators,
Ministry and the rest have looted and taken them oversea,
that government I have set up shall investigate and bring
looters to book, many of them shall be jailed.
5. The whole world will use one currency and there will be
one government by then there will be no more visa to
travelling to another country because every one will unite.
6. I stand in the High heaven to declare Nigeria as the
world Power, Nigeria shall be the world power and the
white will come to Nigeria to seek for God.
7. Anyone who does not have an account at Mbukpa
community Bank I advise you to go and do so because it
will just be as a world bank when time comes.
8. My Next Budget is that till eternity, I repeat till eternity
Nigeria will Never Separate, but it will continue to be one,
Nothing like Biafra it won't be successful, this is because
God is physically in Nigeria, the Holy Spirit is here so
Nigeria won't divide.
9. I still want to repeat this that there will be no more
successful coup, no more war in Nigeria, the only thing
you will see from now on is police action.
10. Finally i made this statement before in 1991 and I am
repeating it again a Black Man shall Rule America. That is
God's Budget and until they come to pass Heaven and
earth shall never pass away in the name of Our Lord
Jesus Christ Amen
THANK YOU FATHER
|Re: When Is The Right Time To Remove And Wash Your Radiator? by kuntash: 7:15am
@OP The design and working of the cooling systems of an automobile doesn't require those radiator washing as you have asked ..
The coolant in the radiator ensures it doesn't freeze or boil at extreme temperatures , it also ensures the path way doesn't corrode and clear of debris .
However, over time, the cooling units does degrade and come in form of sludge down the radiator... the radiator on Its own is designed with a drain plug under it to release debris and coolant
For me , I would rather suggest a replacement when you notice leakage, or inefficiency in cooling..
Some of these car parts in some makes tend to selfdestruct or degrade after a period of 10yrs ... e.g. BMW & Benz ..
If you are using the recommended coolant make properly mixed , you are hardly to get issues..
Have you also wondered why tokunbo cars always have their coolant tank neat and with the proper liquid inside ?
When proper maintenance is adhered to .. you are unlikely to bother about things as this ..(washing radiator )
(0) (Reply)
Maintaining Ford Cars / Vauxhall Frontera 2.2 (dti) 1999, Automatic: Attn Siena / Jetta Vs Passat Vs Altima
Viewing this topic: alex81(m), lahnder(m), uboma(m), Pharovo(m), unite4real, aninweze(m), kingreign, cheta31, Ignatio(m), honourablelumis, emeviks(m), rufus7719, jerflakes(m), dolalekan(m), AkanUdoette(m) and 27 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14