|Glo Increases Their Data Plans by Sakie: 6:44pm On Nov 10
The telecommunications company has done a recent review of their data plans.
I renewed my #2000 data plan two days ago which normally would have been 7.6GB and I was shocked to see 9.4GB.In my mind,I was like God don catch glo for me...I didn't know it as the latest review.
I just received this message which clarified my doubts of maybe it was a mistake or not
#1000-1.3GB and 3.6GB upon renewal now 4GB 30 days
#2000 -3.8GB and 7.6 upon renewal now 9.5GB 30days
#2500-5GB and 10GB upon renewal now 12.5GB 30 days
You can dial *777# to see the rest offers.
They are trying sha....it wee not still rish some people two weeks...lol
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by ifex370(m): 7:09pm On Nov 10
When next I go out.. I'm getting me a Glo sim
7 Likes
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by Draei: 7:32pm On Nov 10
Stupid network, they increased their data
while decreased their network over here.
5 Likes
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by gqboyy(m): 7:35pm On Nov 10
I will never forgive glo. God punish their slow ass network
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by bigdot1759(m): 7:42pm On Nov 10
I can't do without Glo, I can't even drop it
3 Likes
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by fibonacci2526: 9:40pm On Nov 10
Sakie:
This is not news again na.
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by Sakie: 9:53pm On Nov 10
fibonacci2526:Kindly tell us sir,since when did this happen
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by fibonacci2526: 10:15pm On Nov 10
Sakie:
Tuesday.
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by donkossy(m): 10:45pm On Nov 10
please who knows the code for n500 own and how many gig is it??
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by Mak4web: 10:59pm On Nov 10
Glo should work on their network coverage
MTN has me for now. Check my signature
2 Likes
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by Gabflex: 11:23pm On Nov 10
Glo data make sense but their network just keep turning me off
3 Likes
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by bravesoul247(m): 12:57am
Very good
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by bravesoul247(m): 12:58am
Gabflex:maybe in your area but the network is good in my area
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by bravesoul247(m): 1:00am
donkossy:*41*9# for 20gig
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by Sakie: 6:00am
Gabflex:Their network differs from location to location.. I always have H+ here
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by Mynd44: 7:11am
The last time I tried Glo, I bought 3 Gb of data and throughout the whole month, I couldn't use up to 1. Shi was waaaaay too slow
4 Likes
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by Keneking: 7:12am
Useless data
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by haibe(m): 7:12am
They should improve their network, not increasing their data plans that may not be used because of poor network . But i still commend them, at this age data should be very much affordable.
1 Like
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by Vanpascore(m): 7:12am
With that poor service? Yeye dey smell, glo, my foot
1 Like
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by omoikea(m): 7:13am
ok
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by iliyande(m): 7:13am
Na today?
IStandWithGlo
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by 3RNEST(m): 7:14am
Wow, grandmaster
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by ajepako(f): 7:14am
Sakie:
I'm a regular subscriber and l tell you, more than half of the time, it is erratic..
Right in the middle of lkoyi where l work and Palm Grove where l live so it's not as if I'm in a remote village
GLO is the worst in internet services
4 Likes
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by lilfreezy: 7:14am
What shall it profit a man to have 20gig and no glo network to use it
2 Likes
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by 2shure: 7:14am
spectranet expires tomorrow.
i will take a gamble of 2500 on glo
but its4g sim.
i go buy 4g sim today.
enuf of spectranet poo
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by ruffhandu: 7:14am
Useless network
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by Robbin7(m): 7:14am
Glo with pride.
1 Like
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by Olachase(m): 7:15am
I Rader use tortoise has my network
2 Likes
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:15am
d felling when u have 5000gb and u managed to use 1.1mb before it expires
GOD go punish u mike and ur employees, better improve on ur services or else na cheat i go dey find up and down
and some mumu be saying it location thing
4 Likes
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by 2shure: 7:15am
im goin bac to spectranet abeg
fuc glo
1 Like
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by masterP042(m): 7:16am
wow! first good news since recession stopped.
Let's patronize our own brand.
Mtn is over hyped considering the expensive subscription and data zapping.
Glo on 3g is very fast like other networks
|Re: Glo Increases Their Data Plans by Stonerobaba(m): 7:17am
Stupid network. Data that could not be used due to the bad state of their network. It is better they reduce the data and improve on their network. Iranu
2 Likes
