The telecommunications company has done a recent review of their data plans.

I renewed my #2000 data plan two days ago which normally would have been 7.6GB and I was shocked to see 9.4GB.In my mind,I was like God don catch glo for me...I didn't know it as the latest review.

I just received this message which clarified my doubts of maybe it was a mistake or not

#1000-1.3GB and 3.6GB upon renewal now 4GB 30 days

#2000 -3.8GB and 7.6 upon renewal now 9.5GB 30days

#2500-5GB and 10GB upon renewal now 12.5GB 30 days

You can dial *777# to see the rest offers.

They are trying sha....it wee not still rish some people two weeks...lol

When next I go out.. I'm getting me a Glo sim 7 Likes

Stupid network, they increased their data

while decreased their network over here. 5 Likes

I will never forgive glo. God punish their slow ass network 3 Likes 1 Share

I can't do without Glo, I can't even drop it 3 Likes

This is not news again na. This is not news again na.

This is not news again na. Kindly tell us sir,since when did this happen Kindly tell us sir,since when did this happen

Kindly tell us sir,since when did this happen



Tuesday. Tuesday.

please who knows the code for n500 own and how many gig is it??

Glo should work on their network coverage



MTN has me for now. Check my signature 2 Likes

Glo data make sense but their network just keep turning me off 3 Likes

Very good

Glo data make sense but their network just keep turning me off maybe in your area but the network is good in my area maybe in your area but the network is good in my area

please who knows the code for n500 own and how many gig is it?? *41*9# for 20gig *41*9# for 20gig

Glo data make sense but their network just keep turning me off Their network differs from location to location.. I always have H+ here Their network differs from location to location.. I always have H+ here

The last time I tried Glo, I bought 3 Gb of data and throughout the whole month, I couldn't use up to 1. Shi was waaaaay too slow 4 Likes

Useless data

They should improve their network, not increasing their data plans that may not be used because of poor network . But i still commend them, at this age data should be very much affordable. 1 Like

With that poor service? Yeye dey smell, glo, my foot 1 Like

IStandWithGlo Na today?

Wow, grandmaster

I'm a regular subscriber and l tell you, more than half of the time, it is erratic..



Right in the middle of lkoyi where l work and Palm Grove where l live so it's not as if I'm in a remote village



GLO is the worst in internet services I'm a regular subscriber and l tell you, more than half of the time, it is erratic..Right in the middle of lkoyi where l work and Palm Grove where l live so it's not as if I'm in a remote villageGLO is the worst in internet services 4 Likes

What shall it profit a man to have 20gig and no glo network to use it 2 Likes

spectranet expires tomorrow.

i will take a gamble of 2500 on glo

but its4g sim.

i go buy 4g sim today.

enuf of spectranet poo

Useless network

Glo with pride. 1 Like

I Rader use tortoise has my network 2 Likes

d felling when u have 5000gb and u managed to use 1.1mb before it expires



GOD go punish u mike and ur employees, better improve on ur services or else na cheat i go dey find up and down



and some mumu be saying it location thing 4 Likes

im goin bac to spectranet abeg

fuc glo 1 Like

wow! first good news since recession stopped.

Let's patronize our own brand.

Mtn is over hyped considering the expensive subscription and data zapping.

Glo on 3g is very fast like other networks