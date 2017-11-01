₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,227 members, 3,904,940 topics. Date: Friday, 10 November 2017 at 08:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos (982 Views)
The Woman Who Stoned Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue (Photo) / Stepmother Stones Her Stepdaughter Dead In Benue, Connives With 2 Others(Pics) / Woman Cuts Her Husband's Lips For "Sending Money To His Lover". Graphic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 7:09pm
A woman has been accused of brutalizing and injuring her own stepdaughter at Ikorodu area of Lagos. According to Peter Williams, the woman claimed that her own daughter was wounded with a razor blade by her stepdaughter as she decided to retaliate by cutting this little girl's two hands and legs.
According to reports, the woman has been arrested and the case transferred to Ogijo police station in Ogun state.
Below is what Peter Williams shared on Facebook;
My people Look at what a wicked step mother did to her step daughter in my area at ita oluwu area off sagamu road, ikorodu, Lagos. The report we gather concerning this matter is that the step mother accused this young girl of using razor blade to cut her own daughter but the truth is that the girl knew nothing about it at all. The girl two hands and one leg damage. The girl is a student in my school.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/woman-brutalizes-injures-stepdaughter-allegedly-attacking-daughter-razor-photos.html
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by Gourdoinc(m): 7:12pm
she must be a badoo
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by jdluv(f): 7:13pm
as at time of Report i hope the woman has been sentencedtoo hangin
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by Khd95(m): 7:17pm
Not all women are mothers
why so much evil na...
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by sirBLUNT(m): 7:18pm
some people are wolves in a sheeps clothing! GOD! am just weak right now
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by Khd95(m): 7:18pm
blade cut way be say day pain pass anything.
that child must be in serious pain...God heal u little princess
1 Like
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by UbanmeUdie: 7:21pm
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:26pm
Nawa oh! People can be mean
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by okoro4: 7:30pm
This is a wrong story.This is the story of Favour.It has ntin to do with the narration given.People who shared it on Facebook were attacked by the originator of the story.The incident happened in Owerri.Not related yo what is narrated here
1 Like
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 7:32pm
Wow!!!
If that stepmother is not a butcher, then it means she has not found her calling.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by madridguy(m): 7:33pm
Yah Rasululahi
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by dominique(f): 7:50pm
I had to scroll fast past the photos, I can imagine how horrible the cuts must be. God have mercy on some women, I don't know why they find it so difficult to treat someone else's child right. I hope this one rots in jail for at least five years, that ought to teach her fellow evil women a lesson
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by coolebux(m): 7:54pm
Looks so scary
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by coolebux(m): 7:54pm
The devil resides somewhere in Lagos
1 Like
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by Blackfyre: 7:56pm
dominique:
Story is fake, read the comments.
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 7:58pm
okoro4:
Share a link of your own story or remain silent forever. We are believing this version of the Lagos indigene slashing somebody for now.
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by dominique(f): 7:58pm
Blackfyre:
So the cuts on the little girl are fake?
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by Blackfyre: 8:05pm
dominique:
The cut on the girl is for a different story entirely not the story that is tied to this pic on this thread.
All the same, I do feel sorry for the girl.
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by dominique(f): 8:08pm
Blackfyre:
Ok, it's not today that bloggers started using wrong pictures for their stories. I hope the little girl gets her justice
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by Blackfyre: 8:15pm
dominique:
Insha Allah.
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by Oyindidi(f): 8:41pm
Ikorodu? I give up
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by rotexteymie(f): 8:41pm
Jesus christ
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by Lordcenturion2(m): 8:42pm
Uhnmmmm
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by itiswellandwell: 8:43pm
Chai
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by Follysho707: 8:43pm
Oyindidi:
Stay your village!
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by Antoeni(m): 8:43pm
Devilish step mum
|Re: Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos by Slimbideb: 8:45pm
Check d madam well well
I don't think she's ait @all
(0) (Reply)
Frightening Rate Of Missing Persons: What's The Way Out? / Guy Fights Two Police, Knocks One Of Them Out Cold![video] / 3 Dead, 7 Hurt When A White Gunman Opens Fire In Louisiana Movie Theater
Viewing this topic: Bigabbey22, davies427, prettyzee11(f), ikwilfred(m), Saintsbrown(m), pweshboi(m), sicily4u, Intrepid01(m), shindymum(f), Debrothz(m), Moyenii(f), mizclassy(f), Ayblaize(m), deoladtop, Carshopper(m), ngenec, abali29(m), samshoz(m), ct2(m), naturalwaves, bassit, estherhadassah(f), jrklinz, sushieater, culcid(m), mkpuruma, manlygroup(m), 1metre, mcdreeezy, silvernice(m), Adeoludt(m), Berlyn1(f), GENERALCASHMIR(m), elitejosef, rotexteymie(f), dultmax(m), Teeboi56, Water101(f), Sadrey1(m), aloenzyme(m), bokey(m), Lordcenturion2(m), Bullhari007(m), illustrious(m), PMWSpirit(m), wokemzine, KelvinGraphics(m), cherrymum1, miketayo(m), urvillagepeoplee(m), Richhard(m), Smhart1(f), BEAMBOR13(f), Eife(m), JORDAN202, Xamie271(m), itiswellandwell, johnkey, Follysho707, Antoeni(m), yommy78, DeTestimony, mastrolife, iPopAlomo(m), EZEIGBO1OFIMO, debdave(f), khalilullaah(m), Akamskil, WonderManly(m), pjfrank05(m), merix01, Eldahrix(m), Guilderland1, crafteck, Supercoo, d4real890(m), goodies4life(f), dont8(m), POTUS01, ogzille(m), Bostin(m), Shesweetdie(f), Mztarstrechy(m), phemmybernabeu(m), KennyKad(m), Donald3d(m), 4everyoungpresh(f), Yels, nijaomegacode(m), Slimbideb, AngryRebel, okoyeokoye(f), Wizzoe360, pupsy2017, Ivimilly, x2lambo(m), Ella001(f), walosky(m), Kamkamdd, DrBonat(m), LexngtonSteele, id2010(m), Spongia1(m), Mentorkaryhm(m), Gh0stFreak, skipo123, callola, numerouno01(m), Gluhbirne(f), Mylana87(m), arro, airvision(m), debokaz(m), AlexandriaToria, Tush16, babyhrt(m), Godweapon30(m), amebovillage(m), Boost4agro, abtallest24(m), Moso(m), Onderoad(m), juniorolan(m), Bifam30(m), akeensbussy(m), lukaf17(m), Adamuadeku, AmyGod, Articul8(m), chibike69, hairstylist, Kemizee(m), Ativ, MrJorge(m), alacantra, tenderheart1241(m), Adebowale352, wolelove(m), Ebios(m), Suko40(m), bdek(m), johnwizey, worldman(m), hayjayman(m), phymat(m) and 215 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22