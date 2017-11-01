Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Cuts Her Stepdaughter Brutally In Ikorodu Area Of Lagos. Graphic Photos (982 Views)

According to reports, the woman has been arrested and the case transferred to Ogijo police station in Ogun state.



My people Look at what a wicked step mother did to her step daughter in my area at ita oluwu area off sagamu road, ikorodu, Lagos. The report we gather concerning this matter is that the step mother accused this young girl of using razor blade to cut her own daughter but the truth is that the girl knew nothing about it at all. The girl two hands and one leg damage. The girl is a student in my school.



some people are wolves in a sheeps clothing! GOD! am just weak right now

that child must be in serious pain...God heal u little princess 1 Like

This is a wrong story.This is the story of Favour.It has ntin to do with the narration given.People who shared it on Facebook were attacked by the originator of the story.The incident happened in Owerri.Not related yo what is narrated here 1 Like







If that stepmother is not a butcher, then it means she has not found her calling. Wow!!!If that stepmother is not a butcher, then it means she has not found her calling. 2 Likes 1 Share

I had to scroll fast past the photos, I can imagine how horrible the cuts must be. God have mercy on some women, I don't know why they find it so difficult to treat someone else's child right. I hope this one rots in jail for at least five years, that ought to teach her fellow evil women a lesson

The devil resides somewhere in Lagos 1 Like

I had to scroll fast past the photos, I can imagine how horrible the cuts must be. God have mercy on some women, I don't know why they find it so difficult to treat someone else's child right. I hope this one rots in jail for at least five years, that ought to teach her fellow evil women a lesson

Story is fake, read the comments. Story is fake, read the comments.

This is a wrong story.This is the story of Favour.It has ntin to do with the narration given.People who shared it on Facebook were attacked by the originator of the story.The incident happened in Owerri.Not related yo what is narrated here

Share a link of your own story or remain silent forever. We are believing this version of the Lagos indigene slashing somebody for now. Share a link of your own story or remain silent forever. We are believing this version of the Lagos indigene slashing somebody for now.

Story is fake, read the comments.

So the cuts on the little girl are fake? So the cuts on the little girl are fake?

So the cuts on the little girl are fake?

The cut on the girl is for a different story entirely not the story that is tied to this pic on this thread.



All the same, I do feel sorry for the girl. The cut on the girl is for a different story entirely not the story that is tied to this pic on this thread.All the same, I do feel sorry for the girl.

The cut on the girl is for a different story entirely not the story that is tied to this pic on this thread.



All the same, I do feel sorry for the girl.

Ok, it's not today that bloggers started using wrong pictures for their stories. I hope the little girl gets her justice Ok, it's not today that bloggers started using wrong pictures for their stories. I hope the little girl gets her justice

Ok, it's not today that bloggers started using wrong pictures for their stories. I hope the little girl gets her justice

Insha Allah. Insha Allah.

Ikorodu ? I give up

