Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) (10369 Views)

Headless Body Of A Lady In A Suitcase In Benin Dumped On Road (Graphic Photos) / Man Shot Dead In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped At Cemetery. Graphic Pics / Lady's Corpse Dumped By The Road In Lagos After Being Killed (Graphic Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Read what a NYSC member serving in Kaduna shared on Facebook;



'The world is really a wicked one. This corpse was found this morning at buwaya Gonin gora kaduna state. It happened to be dat she was murdered either with a knife but I believed it was a dagger because there are 3 holes on her fore head where she bled to death from. And the worst of all is that there is no mode of identifying this corpse. Pls after reading, share it to ur friends probably we wud locate her people. Currently the corpse is in the custody of gonin gora police officers. May God have mercy on us'

Some human beings have become so heartless Some human beings have become so heartless 3 Likes

some people dey get mind Sha, to kill small fowl self I no fit not to talk of human being.Rip madam. some people dey get mind Sha, to kill small fowl self I no fit not to talk of human being.Rip madam.

God help us 1 Like

To d bleeping mod dat banned me for 5days,a day shall come when u think u are happy and ur phones and laptop shall spoil right b4 ur eyes and u will know dat d debt is paid. 6 Likes

chai

DuchessLily:

Some human beings have become so heartless

Na we human beings be devil nd no-one else Na we human beings be devil nd no-one else







It is so rare these days to see Naija girls with such flat tummy.





Nigerians need to be reoriented.

Imagine the people who have unfettered access to a crime scene.

Even if this lady was still alive, the number of people around her blocking the ventilation would have even suffocated her. It is so rare these days to see Naija girls with such flat tummy.Nigerians need to be reoriented.Imagine the people who have unfettered access to a crime scene.Even if this lady was still alive, the number of people around her blocking the ventilation would have even suffocated her. 1 Like 1 Share

urvillagepeoplee:

To d bleeping mod dat banned me for 5days,a day shall come when u think u are happy and ur phones and laptop shall spoil right b4 ur eyes and u will know dat d debt is paid. chai



RIP to the dead chaiRIP to the dead

all these slay queens wey sabi jump frm one man to another...

wicked world indeed

Stabing kwa, hmmm dix 1 no b 4 xmas moni na she N her God weh knw wetin do am RIP shaa..

This is heartless! This is heartless!

urvillagepeoplee:

To d bleeping mod dat banned me for 5days,a day shall come when u think u are happy and ur phones and laptop shall spoil right b4 ur eyes and u will know dat d debt is paid.

Lol... Got Lol... Got

Their is No sympathy left in humanity

What ever it is that took her out wasn't worth it but here she is, Guys/Ladies be careful

urvillagepeoplee:

To d bleeping mod dat banned me for 5days,a day shall come when u think u are happy and ur phones and laptop shall spoil right b4 ur eyes and u will know dat d debt is paid.

Lol... #GOT Lol... #GOT

Oh My God!

What is this world turning into? Why are some people heartless? This is a human being. God have mercy on his people.



May the killers have no peace till the end of their miserable lives.



RIP lady.

Rest in hell slay Queen

? What could have led to this gruesome murder

Edo 1 Kaduna 1...slay queens hope you are learning.. Dont be the one to represent you state in dying in this gruesome way to wear clothes and carry iPhone this December is not a do or die thing...the whole celebrations doesn't last more than 6days December 25 to January 1 be wise.. Close your legs and open your brains

Very sad

Chrisrare:

all these slay queens wey sabi jump frm one man to another...

Nawa o



Did you know her? At least show small sympathy. This was someone's daughter, and sister. Maybe even mother too Nawa oDid you know her? At least show small sympathy. This was someone's daughter, and sister. Maybe even mother too 1 Like

urvillagepeoplee:

To d bleeping mod dat banned me for 5days,a day shall come when u think u are happy and ur phones and laptop shall spoil right b4 ur eyes and u will know dat d debt is paid.







Gossiplover:

Read what a NYSC member serving in Kaduna shared on Facebook;



'The world is really a wicked one. This corpse was found this morning at buwaya Gonin gora kaduna state. It happened to be dat she was murdered either with a knife but I believed it was a dagger because there are 3 holes on her fore head where she bled to death from. And the worst of all is that there is no mode of identifying this corpse. Pls after reading, share it to ur friends probably we wud locate her people. Currently the corpse is in the custody of gonin gora police officers. May God have mercy on us'

Am so certain she was robbed and murdered in a Keke..most likely at night or early hours of the morning. It is rampant in Kaduna. Am so certain she was robbed and murdered in a Keke..most likely at night or early hours of the morning. It is rampant in Kaduna.

So sad,but people should understand it's disrespectful to take the photo of a dead human being.





urvillagepeoplee:

To d bleeping mod dat banned me for 5days,a day shall come when u think u are happy and ur phones and laptop shall spoil right b4 ur eyes and u will know dat d debt is paid. Guy u dey vex o.

Ordinary 5 days na im u dey rant like this,if dem come ban u for 5 weeks nko? RIP to her..Guy u dey vex o.Ordinary 5 days na im u dey rant like this,if dem come ban u for 5 weeks nko? 1 Like

What

Kaduna AGAIN