|Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by Gossiplover: 8:59pm
Read what a NYSC member serving in Kaduna shared on Facebook;
'The world is really a wicked one. This corpse was found this morning at buwaya Gonin gora kaduna state. It happened to be dat she was murdered either with a knife but I believed it was a dagger because there are 3 holes on her fore head where she bled to death from. And the worst of all is that there is no mode of identifying this corpse. Pls after reading, share it to ur friends probably we wud locate her people. Currently the corpse is in the custody of gonin gora police officers. May God have mercy on us'
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by DuchessLily(f): 9:08pm
Some human beings have become so heartless
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by Adorable90(f): 9:12pm
some people dey get mind Sha, to kill small fowl self I no fit not to talk of human being.Rip madam.
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by uzoormah(m): 9:24pm
God help us
1 Like
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by urvillagepeoplee(m): 9:29pm
To d bleeping mod dat banned me for 5days,a day shall come when u think u are happy and ur phones and laptop shall spoil right b4 ur eyes and u will know dat d debt is paid.
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by miqos02(m): 10:16pm
chai
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by akeentech(m): 10:16pm
DuchessLily:
Na we human beings be devil nd no-one else
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:16pm
It is so rare these days to see Naija girls with such flat tummy.
Nigerians need to be reoriented.
Imagine the people who have unfettered access to a crime scene.
Even if this lady was still alive, the number of people around her blocking the ventilation would have even suffocated her.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by dhtml118: 10:17pm
urvillagepeoplee:chai
RIP to the dead
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by Chrisrare: 10:18pm
all these slay queens wey sabi jump frm one man to another...
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by CarlyX8(m): 10:19pm
wicked world indeed
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by obedugo(m): 10:19pm
Stabing kwa, hmmm dix 1 no b 4 xmas moni na she N her God weh knw wetin do am RIP shaa..
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by Odianose13(m): 10:19pm
This is heartless!
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by Nathan2016: 10:19pm
urvillagepeoplee:
Lol... Got
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by saabright(m): 10:20pm
Their is No sympathy left in humanity
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by fabrestove: 10:20pm
What ever it is that took her out wasn't worth it but here she is, Guys/Ladies be careful
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by Nathan2016: 10:20pm
urvillagepeoplee:
Lol... #GOT
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by STOKLOSA: 10:21pm
Oh My God!
What is this world turning into? Why are some people heartless? This is a human being. God have mercy on his people.
May the killers have no peace till the end of their miserable lives.
RIP lady.
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by Templerun95(f): 10:24pm
Rest in hell slay Queen
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by Adaumunocha(f): 10:24pm
What could have led to this gruesome murder?
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by Factfinder1(f): 10:24pm
Edo 1 Kaduna 1...slay queens hope you are learning.. Dont be the one to represent you state in dying in this gruesome way to wear clothes and carry iPhone this December is not a do or die thing...the whole celebrations doesn't last more than 6days December 25 to January 1 be wise.. Close your legs and open your brains
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by itiswellandwell: 10:25pm
Very sad
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by Imarnuel04(m): 10:28pm
Chrisrare:
Nawa o
Did you know her? At least show small sympathy. This was someone's daughter, and sister. Maybe even mother too
1 Like
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by olatade(m): 10:28pm
urvillagepeoplee:
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by onadana: 10:29pm
Gossiplover:
Am so certain she was robbed and murdered in a Keke..most likely at night or early hours of the morning. It is rampant in Kaduna.
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by deco22: 10:34pm
So sad,but people should understand it's disrespectful to take the photo of a dead human being.
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:34pm
RIP to her..
urvillagepeoplee:Guy u dey vex o.
Ordinary 5 days na im u dey rant like this,if dem come ban u for 5 weeks nko?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by Caseless: 10:35pm
What
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by 2lateBiafra: 10:36pm
Kaduna AGAIN
|Re: Lady Murdered By Unknown Men In Kaduna, Corpse Dumped On The Road (Graphic Pics) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:36pm
Rip
