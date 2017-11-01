₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by LifestyleTonite: 9:37pm On Nov 10
Check out these pictures of Daniella Okeke looking gorgeous and every inch a Queen. Her makeup looks flawless, hair on point with a nice grown seated on her head.
Daniella Okeke is a Nigerian actress who starred as "Joke" in Lagos Cougars, a role that earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at both the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2014.
http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/actress-daniella-okeke-looks-queenly.html?m=1
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by LifestyleTonite: 9:38pm On Nov 10
More pictures
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by newsynews: 9:47pm On Nov 10
Wow
The pictures are gorgeous. Makeup is indeed flawless.
Do these actresses really make enough money acting?
lalasticlala
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by WotzupNG: 9:52pm On Nov 10
newsynews:Most of them engage in side hustles. That's why you see their instagram pictures showing them in different hotel lounges.
Acting is just for the game.
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 10:11pm On Nov 10
Apostle has seen her panties jare!
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by internationalman(m): 10:25pm On Nov 10
So this is how she looks facially. I barely know her facial look even after seeing many of her pics.
I guess d focal point of my eyes has always been on her ass.
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by Rokia2(f): 10:39pm On Nov 10
She's bae.
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by wheenie(f): 10:39pm On Nov 10
dis doesn't go well na?! am not the beat fashion person but..check the crown colour yellow!! the lipstick is it blue or green I dont even know the effects are much and then the dress..she didn't combine the colors well...
now some people will say its jealousy
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by Gluhbirne(f): 11:01pm On Nov 10
All that makeup on one face.
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by Unik3030: 11:14pm On Nov 10
this one don collect all the tithe given to apostle come use am dey flex
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by Houseofglam7(f): 12:12am
Dem use makeup cast reach DPC level for dat face
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 1:48am
This Daniella isn't too fine
It's just make up that's helping her ministry plus she looks too old
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by WotzupNG: 10:00am
MhizzAJ:... and supposed to have parked her garbage somewhere in a man's house.
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by Kingdolo(m): 12:32pm
Ok
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by profilemail: 12:34pm
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by modelmike7(m): 12:34pm
Is that her real face?!
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by pocohantas(f): 12:36pm
MhizzAJ:
LOL, Danielle is fine. Yes, she should be 'old'...
Chick acted in the same era with Jim Iyke and Kate Henshaw of way back, she just didn't blow with acting...
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by Memphis357(m): 12:37pm
Hoelosho aka the poo eater
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by IAMSASHY(f): 12:37pm
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by AntiWailer: 12:39pm
Daniela whineeee.
Apostle must hear this.
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by saintfaculty(m): 12:39pm
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by hillybill(m): 12:42pm
Gluhbirne:lol
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by gideon08769: 12:42pm
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by DonVikings: 12:43pm
Apostle right now..
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by ndachee: 12:43pm
she look like mermaid slay queen��
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by myjobsfinder(m): 12:44pm
Beautiful pictures though.. here is the full biography of Daniel Okeke
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by yeyerolling: 12:44pm
pocohantas:she blow with shi.t eating
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by thunderbabs(m): 12:46pm
Itz dt ha figure i lyk to see...dt kukugantuan booduumm
|Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 12:47pm
pocohantas:
