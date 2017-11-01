Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos (5023 Views)

Apostle Suleman Bought House For Daniella Okeke In Maryland Lagos - Sahara R. / Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) / Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Daniella Okeke is a Nigerian actress who starred as "Joke" in Lagos Cougars, a role that earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at both the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2014.



http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/actress-daniella-okeke-looks-queenly.html?m=1 Check out these pictures of Daniella Okeke looking gorgeous and every inch a Queen. Her makeup looks flawless, hair on point with a nice grown seated on her head.Daniella Okeke is a Nigerian actress who starred as "Joke" in Lagos Cougars, a role that earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at both the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2014.

More pictures

Wow

The pictures are gorgeous. Makeup is indeed flawless.

Do these actresses really make enough money acting?

lalasticlala

newsynews:

Wow



The pictures are gorgeous. Makeup is indeed flawless.



Do these actresses really make enough money acting?



lalasticlala Most of them engage in side hustles. That's why you see their instagram pictures showing them in different hotel lounges.



Acting is just for the game. Most of them engage in side hustles. That's why you see their instagram pictures showing them in different hotel lounges.Acting is just for the game. 9 Likes

Apostle has seen her panties jare! 3 Likes

So this is how she looks facially. I barely know her facial look even after seeing many of her pics.

I guess d focal point of my eyes has always been on her ass. 6 Likes 1 Share

She's bae. 1 Like

dis doesn't go well na?! am not the beat fashion person but..check the crown colour yellow!! the lipstick is it blue or green I dont even know the effects are much and then the dress..she didn't combine the colors well...









now some people will say its jealousy 1 Like

All that makeup on one face. 3 Likes

this one don collect all the tithe given to apostle come use am dey flex 2 Likes

Dem use makeup cast reach DPC level for dat face 2 Likes

This Daniella isn't too fine

It's just make up that's helping her ministry plus she looks too old 1 Like

MhizzAJ:

This Daniella isn't too fine

It's just make up that's helping her ministry plus she looks too old

... and supposed to have parked her garbage somewhere in a man's house.



lalasticlala ... and supposed to have parked her garbage somewhere in a man's house.lalasticlala

MhizzAJ:

This Daniella isn't too fine

It's just make up that's helping her ministry plus she looks too old

... and supposed to have parked her garbage somewhere in a man's house.



lalasticlala . ... and supposed to have parked her garbage somewhere in a man's house.lalasticlala .

Ok







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqalp5pkAk0



Call/WhatsApp 0 70 11194189 For your 3D Animation Work, I can achieve your Idea. CheckOut my latest work.Call/WhatsApp 0 70 11194189

Is that her real face?!

MhizzAJ:

This Daniella isn't too fine

It's just make up that's helping her ministry plus she looks too old



LOL, Danielle is fine. Yes, she should be 'old'...

Chick acted in the same era with Jim Iyke and Kate Henshaw of way back, she just didn't blow with acting... LOL, Danielle is fine. Yes, she should be 'old'...Chick acted in the same era with Jim Iyke and Kate Henshaw of way back, she just didn't blow with acting...

Hoelosho aka the poo eater

Daniela whineeee.





Apostle must hear this.

Gluhbirne:

All that makeup on one face. lol lol

dont be left out

you can make it too

Apostle right now..

she look like mermaid slay queen��

pocohantas:





LOL, Danielle is fine. Yes, she should be 'old'...

Chick acted in the same era with Jim Iyke and Kate Henshaw of way back, she just didn't blow with acting... she blow with shi.t eating she blow with shi.t eating

Itz dt ha figure i lyk to see...dt kukugantuan booduumm