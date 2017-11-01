₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,577 members, 3,905,958 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 01:19 PM

Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos (5023 Views)

Apostle Suleman Bought House For Daniella Okeke In Maryland Lagos - Sahara R. / Is This Apostle Suleman's Car Parked At Daniella Okeke's House? (December 2016) / Apostle Suleman Had Threesomes With Daniella Okeke, An Actress - Stephanie Otobo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by LifestyleTonite: 9:37pm On Nov 10
Check out these pictures of Daniella Okeke looking gorgeous and every inch a Queen. Her makeup looks flawless, hair on point with a nice grown seated on her head.

Daniella Okeke is a Nigerian actress who starred as "Joke" in Lagos Cougars, a role that earned her the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination at both the 10th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2014.

http://www.purplefeel.com/2017/11/actress-daniella-okeke-looks-queenly.html?m=1

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by LifestyleTonite: 9:38pm On Nov 10
More pictures

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by newsynews: 9:47pm On Nov 10
Wow
The pictures are gorgeous. Makeup is indeed flawless.
Do these actresses really make enough money acting?
lalasticlala
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by WotzupNG: 9:52pm On Nov 10
newsynews:
Wow

The pictures are gorgeous. Makeup is indeed flawless.

Do these actresses really make enough money acting?

lalasticlala
Most of them engage in side hustles. That's why you see their instagram pictures showing them in different hotel lounges.

Acting is just for the game.

9 Likes

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 10:11pm On Nov 10
Apostle has seen her panties jare! angry

3 Likes

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by internationalman(m): 10:25pm On Nov 10
So this is how she looks facially. I barely know her facial look even after seeing many of her pics.
I guess d focal point of my eyes has always been on her ass.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by Rokia2(f): 10:39pm On Nov 10
She's bae. kiss kiss

1 Like

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by wheenie(f): 10:39pm On Nov 10
dis doesn't go well na?! am not the beat fashion person but..check the crown colour yellow!! the lipstick is it blue or green I dont even know the effects are much and then the dress..she didn't combine the colors well...




now some people will say its jealousy

1 Like

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by Gluhbirne(f): 11:01pm On Nov 10
All that makeup on one face.

3 Likes

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by Unik3030: 11:14pm On Nov 10
this one don collect all the tithe given to apostle come use am dey flex

2 Likes

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by Houseofglam7(f): 12:12am
Dem use makeup cast reach DPC level for dat face grin

2 Likes

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 1:48am
This Daniella isn't too fine
It's just make up that's helping her ministry plus she looks too old

1 Like

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by WotzupNG: 10:00am
MhizzAJ:
This Daniella isn't too fine
It's just make up that's helping her ministry plus she looks too old
... and supposed to have parked her garbage somewhere in a man's house.

lalasticlala
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by WotzupNG: 10:00am
MhizzAJ:
This Daniella isn't too fine
It's just make up that's helping her ministry plus she looks too old
... and supposed to have parked her garbage somewhere in a man's house.

lalasticlala .
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by Kingdolo(m): 12:32pm
Ok
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by profilemail: 12:34pm
For your 3D Animation Work, I can achieve your Idea. CheckOut my latest work.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqalp5pkAk0

Call/WhatsApp 0 70 11194189
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by modelmike7(m): 12:34pm
Is that her real face?!
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by pocohantas(f): 12:36pm
MhizzAJ:
This Daniella isn't too fine
It's just make up that's helping her ministry plus she looks too old

LOL, Danielle is fine. Yes, she should be 'old'...
Chick acted in the same era with Jim Iyke and Kate Henshaw of way back, she just didn't blow with acting... grin
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by Memphis357(m): 12:37pm
Hoelosho aka the poo eater
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by IAMSASHY(f): 12:37pm
undecided

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by AntiWailer: 12:39pm
Daniela whineeee.


Apostle must hear this.
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by saintfaculty(m): 12:39pm
angry
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by hillybill(m): 12:42pm
Gluhbirne:
All that makeup on one face.
lol
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by gideon08769: 12:42pm
dont be left out
you can make it too

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by DonVikings: 12:43pm
Apostle right now.. grin

Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by ndachee: 12:43pm
she look like mermaid slay queen��
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by myjobsfinder(m): 12:44pm
Beautiful pictures though.. here is the full biography of Daniel Okeke
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by yeyerolling: 12:44pm
pocohantas:


LOL, Danielle is fine. Yes, she should be 'old'...
Chick acted in the same era with Jim Iyke and Kate Henshaw of way back, she just didn't blow with acting... grin
she blow with shi.t eating angry
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by thunderbabs(m): 12:46pm
Itz dt ha figure i lyk to see...dt kukugantuan booduumm shocked
Re: Actress Daniella Okeke Looks Queenly In New Makeup Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 12:47pm
pocohantas:


LOL, Danielle is fine. Yes, she should be 'old'...
Chick acted in the same era with Jim Iyke and Kate Henshaw of way back, she just didn't blow with acting... grin

cheesy cheesy

(0) (1) (Reply)

P-Square Beat Landlord? / Wizkid Denies Being Arrested For Drug Trafficking In Scotland / Be Sincere With Yourself,who's The Most Beautiful?

Viewing this topic: grace133, atheist5(m), syncACE(m), oye10, RotrEmmanuel, estybae(f), folly22(f), babadee1(m), tintedniggz(m), Afam1103(m), hadassah4, omavicky(f), linuses, Mckandre(m), fyneguy, shankara7, sumesis30, Drubiggs24(m), Settingz321(m), youcantstopme, scotweezy(m), Mister2, hopey0007, jashar(f), longlife101, ivandragon, supermuyi, BluntBoy(m), Onuohantabeejay, Adadinmaa(f), vickobon(m), Nevee, generality620, eclecticbaron, saintegs(m), myjobsfinder(m), jemigold, TEZT, ibbryte(m), Eibams60(m), chemicalwasiu(m) and 81 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.