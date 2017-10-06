MY EXPERIENCE WITH A MARRIED WOMAN IN ASABA















My phone slipped from my hands last week while I was trying to make "Eba" to eat the delicious egusi soup a wonderful lady made for me. Fortunately, it didn't land inside the hot water like the devil would have wished. I picked it up immediately only to realize that the light in the screen had suddenly tripped off. I was devastated and angry. How would I survive without my phone? How would I get to write my stories? Gosh! I suddenly lost appetite as the "Eba" eventually tasted like dangote cement in my mouth.

I needed my phone like ever. Of course I couldn't do without it. It was my side chick. In fact, it had become my full-time chick ever since my girlfriend of nine months suddenly told me she couldn't tolerate my numerous facebook pictures with beautiful girls and called the relationship off. I cried, begged and tried to explain to her that there was no strings attached but it seemed she was just using it as an excuse to dump my broke ass and cling to some rich dude that must have been dashing her monies since only God knows when. Girls sha.

The next day, I carried myself and my heavy heart and went to the famous "Ogbogonogo" market to fix the phone. You heard the name right? It took me 3 weeks to master the art of pronouncing the word "Og-bo-go-no-go". I bit my tongue countlessly but thank God, its all history now.

"Bros you wan repair ur fone"? A middle-aged man with serious bow legs inquired.

"Yes, e fall for ground yesterday and the screen con blind" I responded as I gave him the phone to see.

"Na the screen spoil na, go this shop go buy the screen come" He said pointing at the phone accessories shop adjacent his. Without wasting time, I headed to the shop to buy the screen.

"Do you have the screen of this phone" I said showing her the phone.

"Let me see it" The dark middle-aged woman responded after five seconds of scanning my appearance, particularly my lips.

"It's six thousand naira, but for your sake I will sell it for five thousand five hundred" She continued.

"I will give you five thousand naira." I cemented avoiding her steady gaze. There was something unusual about the way she smiled at me. I have met a lot of women in Asaba, young and old, dark and fair, tall and short, and it has been the same struggle all through. It is not easy being a fine boy in Asaba, even worse, if you are a corper who is yet to know your way around. She looked at my face for a moment, and her gaze lingered on for a while. It was extremely obvious that there was something unusual. And even with the noise of Ogbogonogo market, I still captured the tone of her every utterance and suddenly I felt my emotions were under attack.

"Alright bring the money" She said.

I brought out my wallet from my back pocket and gave her the cash.

"Your face looks familiar, what is your name?" She began as she counted the money. "It seems I have met you before" She continued.

"Chinedu" I responded. I had suddenly developed this flair for my Igbo name over the conventional "Henry" ever since I came to Asaba. It gave me a sense of belonging.

"You stay around, this place abi?" She inquired handing me the screen.

"No I stay in campus" I responded. At this point, I was already aware of what was about to happen so I turned around to leave but it was already late.





"May I have your number" she inquired quietly in order to avoid the attention of her colleagues.

Wow! The moment was already here. I had the opportunity to politely decline, but a part me couldn't say no. I collected her phone and punched my digits and that was it. My life in Asaba would never remain the same again!





To be continued...