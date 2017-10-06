₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by HeWrites(m): 5:14am
According to a Facebook user identified as Akinsehinde Anjorin this is the boxing ring in Ogun state;
"Ogun State government led by the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner for Sports in company of Minister for Youth & Sports, went to Cardiff to “support” Anthony Joshua but the State’s boxing team have no boxing ring. The cost of a ring is less than the flight ticket.
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by nonsoroyalty(m): 6:06am
The man lost his girlfriend to AJ years back
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by BUHARIjubrin: 6:23am
Yoropigs and dumb actions. ...
Attache by force.
They are now attaching their agbo infested selves to the British property.
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by Samusu(m): 6:40am
Misplaced priority Kam.
Rubbish government
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by chibike69: 9:48am
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by lonelydora(m): 9:48am
Misplaced priority.
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by Settingz321(m): 9:49am
Misplaced priority
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by coolestchris(m): 9:49am
I weak for Nigeria leaders and misplaced priorities .
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by Archmed(m): 9:49am
Hmm
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by Desyner: 9:49am
Special mumus
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by Sexytemi(f): 9:49am
If they go and support people will talk, and if they dont go and support this same people will still talk, abeg the golden rule here is live life to please yourself o.
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by crackhouse(m): 9:49am
Chai unbelievable. So this is where they train?
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by AMvanquish: 9:50am
This black race. Why are we cursed with bad leaders and misplaced priorities!! Thats how one guvnor paid ticket to fly all the way to England for a weekend to watch a premiership game. Shame. Shame. Jus a God damn shame.
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by noeloge82(m): 9:51am
Boxing ring with wooden floor
Even the make shift ghetto rings are better than this
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by daroz(m): 9:51am
Nigerian Government and misplaced priorities are like
5 & 6.
Wey that Zuma picture self ?
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by maxwell767(m): 9:51am
I'm not here for the topic, am here to look for wife
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by SweetJoystick(m): 9:51am
Can Nigeria ever get better? Not in this life time smh
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by modelmike7(m): 9:51am
The man has a good point.
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by yeyerolling: 9:51am
Nigeria is cursed abeg
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by Kraspo(m): 9:52am
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by realtemi(m): 9:52am
k
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by alt3r3g0: 9:52am
No lies were told.
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by teamsynergy: 9:52am
na eyes service go kill us... crazy bastards
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by nnamdiokere45(m): 9:53am
yeyerolling:lol...u av lost hope in nigeria abi?
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by mastermaestro(m): 9:53am
modelmike7:
What happened to your first opinion?
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by Hivazinc: 9:53am
Wetin concern him?
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by blowjob: 9:54am
HeWrites:RAM DEM....
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by tfqharbiodun(m): 9:54am
Nigerians for you..... did they even know anything about boxing.....���
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by modelmike7(m): 9:54am
mastermaestro:Disappointed right Lol!!
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by modelmike7(m): 9:54am
mastermaestro:Disappointed right Lol!!
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by chijioke199238: 9:55am
Re: Man Slams Ogun Government For Going To Watch Antony Joshua's Fight by modelmike7(m): 9:55am
mastermaestro:Read it to the end later!!
