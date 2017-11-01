Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo (4001 Views)

I started off by being an errand boy at this car stand. It wasn’t easy,there are days I go to bed on empty stomach. I refuse to give up because,most of the car dealers at our car stand also started off as errand boys and today they are car dealer.



There was a time I almost gave up on the struggle but I kept on holding on,gradually I was saving up some money,I deprived myself of my things,most especially I taught myself how to differentiate my wants from my needs and that discipline really helped me in achieving a lot.



Last year I did a business and I realized a good amount of money and I combined my savings to it, that was how started my car selling business. Today I have four cars in my car stand,gradually I will get to the top and where I want to be. -



A man identified as Desmond Ejike who stays in Gwarimpa area of Abuja, has shared his inspiring story of how he started as an errand boy at a car stand in the FCT and now he is a car dealer with four vehicles at his stand. The man who is still on his way to the top - revealed how how he saved money as a messenger/errand boy to start his car selling business. Read below;

Do not despise the days of little beginning.







If a man is diligent in His work, he will stand before Kings and not mere men.........

Ndi igbo... Original igbo man. Not all these going upandan shouting no election.. Ndi igbo... Original igbo man. Not all these going upandan shouting no election..

Hardwork + Determination is the key...

I detest any form of religious and tribalistic comment on my mentions.

Please kindly take note.

He's a Nigerian and that's all that matters to me.

I detest any form of religious and tribalistic comment on my mentions.

Please kindly take note.

He's a Nigerian and that's all that matters to me.

Have a nice day Mr!

A clear case of grass to grace...





I must make it in Jesus Name!

If you must survive as an enterprenuer, you must learn the habit of saving. thats the key



Just like my signature

When the Most high is at work

See if you're destined to be rich by God, there is no way you won't.

God bless you man, this is the type of people I want to listen to and this kind of inspiring info should always make the front and head page 1 Like 1 Share

Village people be like "Challenge Accepted"!!!!

Last year I did a business...case closed.



#MyConspiracyTheoristCloak

Good. Keep it up man.



Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank

It is well oh

That's a very inspiring story.

It is well oh

yahoo boy how market..... you think you can scope me to believe this cooked up beans?? 1 Like

Na only four car u dey make mouth

never despise the days of little beginning

Ok

i only want to know if he has traveled abroad before

wow interesting

hard work is cool.The subtle for hard work is HARD LIFE.This one dey mind his biz,back home the TERRORISTS ONES threatened to kill voters.I trust PYTHONS. sha hard work is cool.The subtle for hard work is HARD LIFE.This one dey mind his biz,back home the TERRORISTS ONES threatened to kill voters.I trust PYTHONS. sha

I believe there is hope for JAYCORP from our popular online retardeen ...





Jaycoooorp! We believe in you..



Oshey! Very inspiring....I believe there is hope for JAYCORP from our popular online retardeen ...Jaycoooorp! We believe in you..Oshey!

