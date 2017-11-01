₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by Angelanest: 5:42am
A man identified as Desmond Ejike who stays in Gwarimpa area of Abuja, has shared his inspiring story of how he started as an errand boy at a car stand in the FCT and now he is a car dealer with four vehicles at his stand. The man who is still on his way to the top - revealed how how he saved money as a messenger/errand boy to start his car selling business. Read below;
I started off by being an errand boy at this car stand. It wasn’t easy,there are days I go to bed on empty stomach. I refuse to give up because,most of the car dealers at our car stand also started off as errand boys and today they are car dealer.
There was a time I almost gave up on the struggle but I kept on holding on,gradually I was saving up some money,I deprived myself of my things,most especially I taught myself how to differentiate my wants from my needs and that discipline really helped me in achieving a lot.
Last year I did a business and I realized a good amount of money and I combined my savings to it, that was how started my car selling business. Today I have four cars in my car stand,gradually I will get to the top and where I want to be. -
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/man-reveals-became-car-dealer-errand-boy-abuja-photo.html
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by Angelanest: 5:43am
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by modelmike7(m): 5:44am
Do not despise the days of little beginning. ......
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by Evablizin(f): 5:44am
Nothing good comes easy,i like his statement"i taught myself how to differentiate my wants and my needs".
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by modelmike7(m): 5:45am
If a man is diligent in His work, he will stand before Kings and not mere men.........
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by Kachifo3: 5:49am
modelmike7:
Ndi igbo... Original igbo man. Not all these going upandan shouting no election..
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by Nogodye(m): 5:51am
Hardwork + Determination is the key...
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by modelmike7(m): 5:51am
Kachifo3:
I detest any form of religious and tribalistic comment on my mentions.
Please kindly take note.
He's a Nigerian and that's all that matters to me.
Have a nice day Mr!
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by noblealuu: 5:55am
A clear case of grass to grace...
I must make it in Jesus Name!
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by candlewax: 5:58am
If you must survive as an enterprenuer, you must learn the habit of saving. thats the key
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by Bitcoin1000(f): 6:22am
Just like my signature
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by ibkgab001: 6:53am
When the Most high is at work
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by 2chainzz(m): 7:07am
See if you're destined to be rich by God, there is no way you won't.
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by castrol180(m): 7:07am
God bless you man, this is the type of people I want to listen to and this kind of inspiring info should always make the front and head page
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by soberdrunk(m): 7:08am
Village people be like "Challenge Accepted"!!!!
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by BruncleZuma: 7:08am
Last year I did a business...case closed.
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by itiswellandwell: 7:09am
Good. Keep it up man.
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by muhdzed(m): 7:10am
It is well oh
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by Freeze007: 7:10am
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by swiz123(m): 7:11am
That's a very inspiring story.
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by uwardu(m): 7:12am
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by jaheymezz(m): 7:12am
yahoo boy how market..... you think you can scope me to believe this cooked up beans??
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by UchaNwababa: 7:14am
Na only four car u dey make mouth
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by temmypotter(m): 7:16am
never despise the days of little beginning
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by Ogonimilitant(m): 7:17am
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by progress69: 7:17am
i only want to know if he has traveled abroad before
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by Arewa12: 7:18am
wow interesting
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by ipobarecriminals: 7:18am
hard work is cool.The subtle for hard work is HARD LIFE.This one dey mind his biz,back home the TERRORISTS ONES threatened to kill voters.I trust PYTHONS. sha
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by deebrain(m): 7:18am
Use the picture you included with your post as a point of contact to sense.
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by ajepako(f): 7:19am
Very inspiring....
I believe there is hope for JAYCORP from our popular online retardeen ...
Jaycoooorp! We believe in you..
Oshey!
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by Diso60090(m): 7:19am
|Re: From Being An Errand Boy, Man Becomes A Car Dealer In Abuja. Photo by blessedweapon(m): 7:21am
Common sense is power indeed
