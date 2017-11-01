Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him (6922 Views)

The legendary musician's attention was drawn to a painting done by a young talent and he now wants to meet the boy..

God has picked this boy's call



That boy no go poor again after the meeting.

the boy day don break. Anything you are doing, do it as if you are not expecting a reward but do it diligently and relax. You shall reap surely from such effort 8 Likes 1 Share

Nice ..na so God dey pick person call

Nice gesture 2baba

That boy no go poor again after the meeting. I hope so I hope so 1 Like

God saw his miss calls & have decided to call him back

I hope so Hey pretty. how are you ? Hey pretty. how are you ?

If i knew how to paint this good, i will have painted the 36 governors and their deputies and be displaying it on popular highways...... 3 Likes

I know how Give me 50k and I go bring the boy out in 5mins

Go and meet black face first

D Man Dat Commented Above Me Is A Fool D Man Dat Commented Above Me Is A FoolD Man Dat Commented Above Me Is A Fool

Nice Yeah! Pls my fellow Nairalanders, I want to make a post on nairaland for serious academic advice. Pls hw can I post it? Thanks Yeah! Pls my fellow Nairalanders, I want to make a post on nairaland for serious academic advice. Pls hw can I post it? Thanks

God don butter the boy bread. i hope. he truely help the boy sha ...o

Na Wasiu be dis now.

Papa and Mama Wasiu, oya get dress and let's go there!

The gift of a man makes a way for him....

The boy they my backyard.

Good. God bless tuface



Trying to cover up over stolen songs?



The truth remains that 2face is lucky he is a Nigerian, otherwise if he was a westerner, he wud have been sued and fined hugely for stealing someone intellectual property



Recall how Robbie thicke and Pharrell were fined $7.2m for same reason

Creativity the highest quality of knowledge! Kudos guy!

That boy no go poor again after the meeting. Nigerian celebs? I hope so cos Tubaba is a promise and fail guy that could chicken out of a high profiled protest Nigerian celebs? I hope so cos Tubaba is a promise and fail guy that could chicken out of a high profiled protest 1 Like 1 Share

and the yéyé Back-Face and Bóda-Idris still dey hussle to be relevant.



Obviously, after this meeting, this boy go rich pass both Back-Face and Bóda-Idris put together. and the yéyé Back-Face and Bóda-Idris still dey hussle to be relevant.Obviously, after this meeting, this boy go rich pass both Back-Face and Bóda-Idris put together.

May our talent give way for us.

Is it that tubaba must see it or he saw it already, this is somehow confusing and how on earth should it make front page...

That boy no go poor again after the meeting.

Yes ooo.... . Because 2Face is Dangote Yes ooo..... Because 2Face is Dangote

That 2face wonna meet doesn't change anything it could only add few coin to the pocket. 2face is a Gud man anyway so I think the boy should smile at the longrun

OKORO WILL NOT LIKE THIS....A STATUE OF TUFACE LOADING SOON

Yes ooo.... . Because 2Face is Dangote Lol. waka Lol. waka

Nigerian celebs? I hope so cos Tubaba is a promise and fail guy that could chicken out of a high profiled protest I'm sure he will bless the little dude I'm sure he will bless the little dude