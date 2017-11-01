₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Sakie: 6:21am
The legendary musician's attention was drawn to a painting done by a young talent and he now wants to meet the boy..
God has picked this boy's call
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by 2chainzz(m): 6:39am
That boy no go poor again after the meeting.
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:49am
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Godjone(m): 6:50am
the boy day don break. Anything you are doing, do it as if you are not expecting a reward but do it diligently and relax. You shall reap surely from such effort
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by ifedayor: 6:50am
Nice ..na so God dey pick person call
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Bisjosh(f): 6:50am
Nice gesture 2baba
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Yewandequeen(f): 6:50am
2chainzz:I hope so
1 Like
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by rawpadgin(m): 6:50am
God saw his miss calls & have decided to call him back
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by 2chainzz(m): 6:51am
Yewandequeen:Hey pretty. how are you ?
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by soberdrunk(m): 6:51am
If i knew how to paint this good, i will have painted the 36 governors and their deputies and be displaying it on popular highways......
3 Likes
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Esomchi44(m): 6:51am
I know how Give me 50k and I go bring the boy out in 5mins
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:51am
Go and meet black face first
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Igboblog: 6:52am
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Starkid3010(m): 6:53am
D Man Dat Commented Above Me Is A Fool D Man Dat Commented Above Me Is A Fool
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by ONeMAnMOPOL: 6:53am
ifedayor:Yeah! Pls my fellow Nairalanders, I want to make a post on nairaland for serious academic advice. Pls hw can I post it? Thanks
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by ayoadekunle79(m): 6:54am
God don butter the boy bread. i hope. he truely help the boy sha ...o
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by modelmike7(m): 6:55am
Na Wasiu be dis now.
Papa and Mama Wasiu, oya get dress and let's go there!
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Sunnycliff(m): 6:55am
The gift of a man makes a way for him....
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Agimor(m): 6:56am
The boy they my backyard.
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Propertydealng: 6:56am
Good. God bless tuface
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by martineverest(m): 6:57am
Trying to cover up over stolen songs?
The truth remains that 2face is lucky he is a Nigerian, otherwise if he was a westerner, he wud have been sued and fined hugely for stealing someone intellectual property
Recall how Robbie thicke and Pharrell were fined $7.2m for same reason
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Tobwins: 6:57am
Creativity the highest quality of knowledge! Kudos guy!
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by sinceraconcept: 7:00am
2chainzz:Nigerian celebs? I hope so cos Tubaba is a promise and fail guy that could chicken out of a high profiled protest
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by caniva(m): 7:00am
and the yéyé Back-Face and Bóda-Idris still dey hussle to be relevant.
Obviously, after this meeting, this boy go rich pass both Back-Face and Bóda-Idris put together.
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Freddonance: 7:01am
May our talent give way for us.
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by castrol180(m): 7:02am
Is it that tubaba must see it or he saw it already, this is somehow confusing and how on earth should it make front page...
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by DoTheNeedful: 7:02am
2chainzz:
Yes ooo.... . Because 2Face is Dangote
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by Yello1(m): 7:02am
That 2face wonna meet doesn't change anything it could only add few coin to the pocket. 2face is a Gud man anyway so I think the boy should smile at the longrun
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by teflonjake(m): 7:04am
OKORO WILL NOT LIKE THIS....A STATUE OF TUFACE LOADING SOON
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by 2chainzz(m): 7:05am
DoTheNeedful:Lol. waka
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by 2chainzz(m): 7:06am
sinceraconcept:I'm sure he will bless the little dude
|Re: Tuface Idibia Wants To Meet The Boy Who Did A Painting Of Him by iamnicer: 7:11am
Godjone:
YOU ARE RIGHT
