|Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by Angelanest: 6:23am
An Edo woman, Irabor Ivie Favour has been reportedly declared wanted after she allegedly burgled a shop in Benin City, Edo State on Tuesday, 31st October 2017. According to a report by Omokhodion Gerry, the woman allegedly took away drinks, musical gadgets, money, and other items from the shop before running away to an unknown location with two little girls identified as Empress and Felicity.
Anyone with useful information about the fleeing woman's whereabouts should report to the nearest Police Station or National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/woman-flees-two-young-girls-allegedly-robbing-shop-edo-photos.html
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by Angelanest: 6:24am
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:27am
I know the proceeds from the robbery will be use for flying out of the country to Italy, since she's from Edo
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by Samusu(m): 6:28am
Edo Woman?
2 children?
Are the children girls or boys?
If girls, the searchlight shud be directed towards Libya, Italy and Spain.
If boys, Lagos, Cotonou and one western country like that shud be considered
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by Samusu(m): 6:29am
ishowdotgmail:
Wetin be dis
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by teflonjake(m): 6:29am
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:30am
Samusu:
They are girls
Italy should come first
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:33am
Samusu:
I collect FTC from u
#opppiiiiii
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by highchief1: 10:01am
ishowdotgmail:y u dey talk anyhow
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by Hivazinc: 10:01am
Where are the Police??
Where are the Police??
(WhatsApp: 08130767357)
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by Daddyboy101(m): 10:02am
Samusu:
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by omocalabar(m): 10:02am
Supreme judges are here already... without even hearing from her, they have passed their judgement
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by promzy555(m): 10:03am
If na that area, na ashawo d lady be
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by abbaapple: 10:03am
The woman looks like Patient Ez***** I no complt name sha
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by sotall(m): 10:07am
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by akilo1: 10:07am
make them find her go italy
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by MISTAICEY02288(m): 10:11am
abbaapple:
If its the person i think you're tryna talk about, you didn't even get her name spelt correctly.
Its Patience not Patient
The last name starts with Oz... Not Ez...
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by modelmike7(m): 10:14am
Wicked mf!!
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by Plasmbob1: 10:17am
"and ran away to an unknown destruction"
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by toyinjimoh(m): 10:21am
How true is this story
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by ngwababe: 10:30am
Unknown destruction indeed!
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by Diago02: 10:35am
Dis One As She Kip Eyes Like Dis U Should No She Is A Big Criminal......Diago
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by freeman95(m): 10:36am
A female rogue
|Re: Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS by mrchiedu992: 10:36am
