Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Robs Shop In Edo State, Flees With Two Young Girls To Unknown Location.PICS (3726 Views)

SLOT Driver Flees With N5.95M Worth Of Phone (Photo) / Woman Pours Boiling Water On A Girl In Imo, Flees With Husband (Pics) / Lady Drugs, Robs Medical Doctor She Met On Badoo, Flees With Phones, Car, Laptop (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Anyone with useful information about the fleeing woman's whereabouts should report to the nearest Police Station or National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)...



Source; An Edo woman, Irabor Ivie Favour has been reportedly declared wanted after she allegedly burgled a shop in Benin City, Edo State on Tuesday, 31st October 2017. According to a report by Omokhodion Gerry, the woman allegedly took away drinks, musical gadgets, money, and other items from the shop before running away to an unknown location with two little girls identified as Empress and Felicity.Anyone with useful information about the fleeing woman's whereabouts should report to the nearest Police Station or National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/woman-flees-two-young-girls-allegedly-robbing-shop-edo-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

I know the proceeds from the robbery will be use for flying out of the country to Italy, since she's from Edo 2 Likes

Edo Woman?



2 children?



Are the children girls or boys?



If girls, the searchlight shud be directed towards Libya, Italy and Spain.



If boys, Lagos, Cotonou and one western country like that shud be considered 2 Likes

ishowdotgmail:

K

Wetin be dis Wetin be dis

Ok

Samusu:

Edo Woman?



2 children?



Are the children girls or boys?



If girls, the searchlight shud be directed towards Libya, Italy and Spain.



If boys, Lagos, Cotonou and one western country like that shud be considered

They are girls



Italy should come first They are girlsItaly should come first 1 Like

Samusu:





Wetin be dis

I collect FTC from u



#opppiiiiii I collect FTC from u#opppiiiiii

ishowdotgmail:

I know the proceeds from the robbery will be use for flying out of the country to Italy, since she's from Edo y u dey talk anyhow y u dey talk anyhow

Where are the Police??





Come for your website design

(WhatsApp: 08130767357)

Samusu:

Edo Woman?



2 children?



Are the children girls or boys?



If girls, the searchlight shud be directed towards Libya, Italy and Spain.



If boys, Lagos, Cotonou and one western country like that shud be considered



owk

thanks for the info owkthanks for the info

Supreme judges are here already... without even hearing from her, they have passed their judgement

If na that area, na ashawo d lady be

I no complt name sha The woman looks like Patient Ez*****I no complt name sha

OK

make them find her go italy

abbaapple:

The woman looks like Patient Ez***** I no complt name sha

If its the person i think you're tryna talk about, you didn't even get her name spelt correctly.

Its Patience not Patient

The last name starts with Oz... Not Ez... If its the person i think you're tryna talk about, you didn't even get her name spelt correctly.Its Patience not PatientThe last name starts with Oz... Not Ez...

Wicked mf!!

"and ran away to an unknown destruction"

How true is this story

Unknown destruction indeed!

Dis One As She Kip Eyes Like Dis U Should No She Is A Big Criminal......Diago

A female rogue