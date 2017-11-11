₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Federal Government and a consortium of three Chinese firms on Friday signed an agreement for the construction of the 3,050 megawatts Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Plant worth $5.79bn.
According to the government, the project which is being constructed in Taraba State is expected to be completed in six years.
Funding for the power plant will come from China and the Federal Government, as China Exim Bank and other Chinese lenders are expected to provide 85 per cent of the contract sum amounting to $4.92bn, while Nigeria will put forward 15 per cent amounting to $868.87m.
On the scope of work for the project, the government stated that it would include four large dams (Nya, Sumsum, Nghu and Api Weir), two underground power house of 12 units of 250MW each, two numbers of 330KV of 700km transmission lines to Markudi and Jalingo, 120km of access roads connecting the project site and nearby communities, as well as the resettlement of an estimated 100,000 impacted persons.
On August 30 this year, the Federal Executive Council approved the sum of $5,792,497,062 for the project which has been in the making for over 40 years.
The approval paved the way for the signing of the contract document with the China Gezhouba Group Corporation, Sinohydro Corporation Limited and the CGCOC Group Company Limited.
The government explained that the agreement would allow it to seek finance for its counterpart funding for the project.
The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, signed on behalf of the Federal Government, while for the Chinese companies, Yong Jun, Gan Yongzhi and Ye Shuijiv signed for the CGGC, Sinohydro and the CGCOC Group, respectively, at the event in Abuja.
Fashola said the project had opened a huge opportunity for the country to harness its hydroelectric potential for electricity and irrigation purposes, adding that when completed, the 3,050MW plant would change the dynamics in Nigeria’s power sector.
He said, “This project is a new dawn for Nigeria’s power diversity and energy mix. This project will give us the opportunity for energy security; it will give us the opportunity to comply with our Paris Climate Change Agreement because it will be delivering renewable energy.”
http://investorsking.com/mambilla-fg-chinese-consortium-sign-5-8bn-power-plant-agreement/
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by thunder74(m): 7:03am
OK o
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by modelmike7(m): 7:04am
MY PRESIDENT IS WORKING!
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by hemartins(m): 7:17am
There have been so much agreement and signatures that there are no papers left to sign. Money is been mentioned in its billions of foreign currency. These people looks for means to channel money to themselves.
Project has an indefinite completion time.
Who signature help.
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by Johnpaul2k2(m): 7:17am
This is the 20th Time such "sign" has happened in Nigeria and nothing to show for it
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by bigass(f): 7:17am
FFK
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by BruncleZuma: 7:17am
How many times this week?
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by Olachase(m): 7:17am
I'm looking for somewhere to faint
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by robotix: 7:18am
Bloody lies again? What happened to CHINESE YUAN DEAL?
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by mccoy47(m): 7:18am
Waiting patiently
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by nairavsdollars: 7:18am
What about the first one they signed when the president and his entire team went to China?
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by Uyi168(m): 7:18am
D nigeria govt have been signing agreements since god knws when..buh on ground nothing to show for it..
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by emeijeh(m): 7:19am
Fashola keeps forming busy, whereas the power is not improving on our respective communities.
Shame on the government
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by Adicsonbaba(m): 7:19am
Nice one
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by uzoclinton(m): 7:19am
NO be today them begin sign deals..
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by jaheymezz(m): 7:19am
abi all of dem are mad
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by Vanpascore(m): 7:20am
Will this make rice to be sold for #2000 per bag?
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by GavelSlam: 7:21am
Good work. This would also provide employment for a whole range of people from accountants to medics, from engineers to environmentalists.
Kudos to the government.
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by GavelSlam: 7:21am
robotix:
Same thing that happened to your brain.
Botched.
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by GreenMavro: 7:22am
ok
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by DieBuhari: 7:22am
I thought we would be talking about commissioning it by now after all the noise. Instead it's another agreement being signed.
How many more times are they going to sign agreement for this?
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by HonabFaj(m): 7:23am
A Project was conceived in 1972 but was delayed until now ,Kudos to this Administration and the power ministry team,this is huge,mambilla hydro power a renewable energy source and environmental friendly.
#ANewNigeria
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by juman(m): 7:24am
Fake news.
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by Coolbreeze85: 7:25am
This is definitely a step in the right direction and I personally think this administration is laying a good foundation that the generation coming behind can build upon. Kudos to this present administration but I know some fellows might call be gullible but I don't really care anyways.
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by juman(m): 7:26am
robotix:
You are absolutely right.
APC government is a very bad government.
They have nothing to offer Nigerians.
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by eikenberry(m): 7:26am
If our Chinese brothers are investing 85% in this project what will be their gain?
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by Flexherbal(m): 7:27am
"According to the government, the project which is being constructed in Taraba State is expected to be completed in six years."
Hope the next government will continue with it!
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by Firefire(m): 7:28am
Johnpaul2k2:
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by clems88(m): 7:29am
6 years so in their mind they think they will be reelected they must be dreaming
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by diplomat058(m): 7:29am
eikenberry:o
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by clems88(m): 7:30am
Coolbreeze85:are you sure u got brain in your skull or akamu
|Re: FG, Chinese Consortium Sign $5.8bn Power Plant Agreement by millomaniac: 7:30am
Coolbreeze85:
Oga abeg leave that thing jare. They have always been signing those agreements since time imemorium. It is you that is gullible.
