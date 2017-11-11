₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by naptu2: 9:35am
https://mobile.twitter.com/LeonBalogun/status/929133454909984770
https://mobile.twitter.com/alexiwobi/status/929118563880890368
https://mobile.twitter.com/ogujohnugo/status/929153519801815040
https://mobile.twitter.com/ogujohnugo/status/929155477832896512
https://mobile.twitter.com/NGSuperEagles/status/929227090087628800
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by Yeligray(m): 10:14am
It's not to enter unbeaten on getting there they flop.. We still have lot to take care of... Nice step to greater heights #Up_Eagles
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by Samunique(m): 10:41am
Congrats eagles !!!
If not for the African dubious refs who awarded dubious penalties against us in Yaounde and Algeria we would have been talking about 100% record in this qualifiers.
All the same, well done boys and thanks be to God !!!
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by amiibaby(f): 11:32am
Mmmmm
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by myjobsfinder(m): 11:32am
This guy is good, I swear...
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:32am
Safarigirl come and give us your opinion
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by BeReaSonAble: 11:32am
OK, I can only say....
keep it up..... if you can't keep it up then....
can't win d trophy
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by WORDSENSEI: 11:33am
Nice one people. Good to know you are still in one piece.
Had the referee not awarded the penalty, swords would have been flying about.
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by DeutschJunge: 11:33am
We need a new goalie, not before we start the world cup but before the next match which is a friendly.
No hating on the current one, but he is not just good enough to face really good opponents, we need some experience between those sticks.
If this team face countries with sharp strikers we will get beat well, the saving grace was that all the opponents we went against had sloppy strikers.
Just close your eyes and imagine that goalie against, Harry kean, sane, jesus, neymar, aguero, mbbape, lakazzete.. Omo heavy butt whopping..
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by junebae: 11:33am
OK let watch
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by modelmike7(m): 11:34am
Weldone guys,!
Kindly make us proud in Russia.
I and bae will be there to support you live!!
UP Mikel and the boys!
UP Super Eagles!!
UP NIGERIA!!!
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by zumazik(m): 11:34am
No words
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by michresa(m): 11:34am
keep up d good job.
,,,,,job well done.
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by arma: 11:34am
Sai Baba and Dalong!
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by tobillionaire(m): 11:35am
go eagles
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by ChopBellefull(m): 11:35am
Congrats.. Buh hope we ll boast like ds in d main world cup.. Wish u luck Eagles
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by emmabest2000(m): 11:35am
Yeligray:
Ungrateful dude
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by ruggedtimi(m): 11:35am
john Ogu playing like bakayoko, Ekong superb...i am proud of you guys. Keep it up to at least wc quarter final or further. please where dem bring our goal keeper from? dat guy is a joke ass.
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by Aieboocaar(m): 11:35am
I too like this onyekuru guy. . #NoHomo
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by Kingjags: 11:35am
We are waiting for you in Russia. Congrats champs, I was particular one of those that wrote you guys off in that group of death. You guys proved me wrong. Thanks
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by dayleke(m): 11:35am
We dey watch una in 40DD
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by myjobsfinder(m): 11:36am
LarksPurdark:Exactly.... and that of last night did not even worth it...
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by Arewa12: 11:36am
great one guy's
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by femi4: 11:37am
Sheu Abdullahi was impressive yesterday, Ola Aina can be better. John Ogu should be a bit less aggressive and obviously aerial ball is the weak point of our gk.
Onyekuru looked promising and Nwakeme was a flop yesterday
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by coolie1: 11:37am
please help me tell Genet rohr please we are not ready,if we go to Russia this way we would be washed
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by smithsydny(m): 11:37am
My Oyinbo
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by SmartyPants(m): 11:37am
Samunique:
Didn't watch yesterdays game but in Yaoundé that was a definite penalty.
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by WebSurfer(m): 11:37am
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by phemmyajib(m): 11:38am
Good work boys!
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by alexistaiwo: 11:38am
Nigeria to win the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Damn.
I swear I have not been drinking.
I only emptied twelve bottles in my stomach.
|Re: Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers by IamtherealRita(f): 11:39am
