Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Players React To Unbeaten Run In World Cup Qualifiers (15275 Views)

Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. / Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) / Super Eagles Players Rock T-shirt With Carl Ikeme's Face On It To Show Him Suppo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

It's not to enter unbeaten on getting there they flop.. We still have lot to take care of... Nice step to greater heights #Up_Eagles 20 Likes

Congrats eagles !!!



If not for the African dubious refs who awarded dubious penalties against us in Yaounde and Algeria we would have been talking about 100% record in this qualifiers.



All the same, well done boys and thanks be to God !!! 56 Likes 3 Shares

Mmmmm

This guy is good, I swear...

Safarigirl come and give us your opinion

OK, I can only say....

keep it up..... if you can't keep it up then....



can't win d trophy 1 Like 1 Share

Nice one people. Good to know you are still in one piece.

Had the referee not awarded the penalty, swords would have been flying about. 4 Likes

We need a new goalie, not before we start the world cup but before the next match which is a friendly.

No hating on the current one, but he is not just good enough to face really good opponents, we need some experience between those sticks.

If this team face countries with sharp strikers we will get beat well, the saving grace was that all the opponents we went against had sloppy strikers.





Just close your eyes and imagine that goalie against, Harry kean, sane, jesus, neymar, aguero, mbbape, lakazzete.. Omo heavy butt whopping..

16 Likes

OK let watch

Weldone guys,!

Kindly make us proud in Russia.

I and bae will be there to support you live!!



UP Mikel and the boys!

UP Super Eagles!!

UP NIGERIA!!! 1 Like 2 Shares

No words

keep up d good job.















,,,,,job well done.

Sai Baba and Dalong!

go eagles 1 Like

Congrats.. Buh hope we ll boast like ds in d main world cup.. Wish u luck Eagles

Yeligray:

It's not to enter unbeaten on getting there they flop.. We still have lot to take care of... Nice step to greater heights #Up_Eagles

Ungrateful dude Ungrateful dude 2 Likes 2 Shares

john Ogu playing like bakayoko, Ekong superb...i am proud of you guys. Keep it up to at least wc quarter final or further. please where dem bring our goal keeper from? dat guy is a joke ass. 1 Like

I too like this onyekuru guy. . #NoHomo

We are waiting for you in Russia. Congrats champs, I was particular one of those that wrote you guys off in that group of death. You guys proved me wrong. Thanks 3 Likes

We dey watch una in 40DD

LarksPurdark:

Penalties denied us victories twice away from home chai Exactly.... and that of last night did not even worth it... Exactly.... and that of last night did not even worth it... 2 Likes 1 Share

great one guy's 1 Like

Sheu Abdullahi was impressive yesterday, Ola Aina can be better. John Ogu should be a bit less aggressive and obviously aerial ball is the weak point of our gk.



Onyekuru looked promising and Nwakeme was a flop yesterday 3 Likes

please help me tell Genet rohr please we are not ready,if we go to Russia this way we would be washed

My Oyinbo

Samunique:

Congrats eagles !!!



If not for the African dubious refs who awarded dubious penalties against us in Yaounde and Algeria we would have been talking about 100% record in this qualifiers.



All the same, well done boys and thanks be to God !!!

Didn't watch yesterdays game but in Yaoundé that was a definite penalty. Didn't watch yesterdays game but in Yaoundé that was a definite penalty. 2 Likes

1 Like

Good work boys!