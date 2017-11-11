Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed Spent N1.1 Billion On Choice Properties In Abuja (5964 Views)

EFCC Declares Woman Wanted For N1 Billion Fraud (photo) / Ex-fct Minister Son To Forfeit All Properties To FG / Nigerian Man Who Spent 16 Years In Prison For Crime He Didn't Commit, Released

Hearing of a case of illegal acquisition of wealth and money laundering to the tune of N1.1billion involving Shamsudeen Bala-Mohammed, a son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Bala Mohammed got underway on Thursday, November 9, 2017 with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, presenting its first witness, Ishaya Dauda, before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja.



Samsudeen, who was re-arraigned on May 30, 2017, on an amended 15-count of money laundering and false declaration of assets, is facing trial alongside four other companies: Bird Trust Argo Limited, Intertrans Global Logistics Limited, Diakin Telecommunications Limited and Bal-Vac Mining Nigeria Limited.



The ex-minister's son among other things allegedly involved in cash payments above statutory limit for the construction and purchase of properties in various parts of Abuja.



He allegedly paid various cash sums of money beyond the limit set by the Money Laundering Act for the purchase of houses without going through a financial institution.



Dauda, an operative of the EFCC, while being led in evidence by the Ben Ikani gave a blow-by-blow account of how Samsudeen paid a cumulative sum of N1.1billion to buy different properties in choice areas of Abuja, using names of different companies.



According to the PW1, “the Commission stumbled on the various offences committed by Shamsudeen in the course of investigating his father, Mohammed”.



The witness also revealed how the sums of N580,000 and $60,000 were recovered from Shamsudeen’s residence during execution of a search warrant.



“I know the defendant. In the course of investigating a case assigned to me against the former FCT Minister, Senator Bala Mohammed, we received an additional intelligence concerning purchases of properties by the defendant within the FCT.



“The companies are Diakin Telecommunications Ltd., Balbac Minning Nigeria Ltd., and Intertrans Logistics Global Nigeria Ltd.



“We extended our investigation to the Corporate Affairs Commission. We confirmed that the companies were registered with the CAC.



“We invited the lawyers that registered these companies by name Ishiaku Shuaibu, who confirmed that he registered those companies.



“Our investigation was extended to Abuja Investments Development Company, where the General Manager, Dr. Musa Musa, and the company secretary, Salisu Abdusalam, were invited to our office.



“Their statements were taken concerning the purchase of properties by the defendant using Diakin Telecommunications Ltd., and Balbac Minning Nigeria Ltd., which they confirmed.



“They said he brought cash to their office. He bought the properties from the Abuja Development Investments Company. The properties are located in Apo Area of Abuja.



“Another property that was purchased by the defendant is at 7, Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja. He brought cash in company with a lady by name, Maimuna Aliyu Sanda.



“Together they took this cash to the developer, by name, Farouk Saleh. The cash was in dollars, they told me. But the worth of the property was N210m.



“Another property was purchased at Sunrise Hill, Asokoro. The defendant made lodgment of N80million to the then managing director of the company. The MD, Sami Apougaoude, a Lebanese is late now. Then the defendant contacted a company, K & K Construction Company, to build the said property.



“He again made a cash lodgment of N100million to Sunrise Hill in error which was then transferred to K&K Construction Company into their Zenith Bank account. He then made a cash lodgment of N110million to K&K directly.

“Again, he made a lodgment of N200million to K&K Construction Company.



“All these lodgments were made in the name of the Birtrus Agro Allied Limited.



“The last time he made lodgment to K&K Construction company was N296million”, Dauda stated.



The statements made by the defendant and the asset declaration form completed by him were tendered and admitted as exhibits as Chris Uche, SAN, representing the defendant raised no objection to the admissibility of the documents.



Further hearing has been adjourned to December 11, 2017.



Last last wetin fit this country na to just use any opportunity wey you get chop national cake. Chop anything wey you fit chop cos nobody send you. 5 Likes

But poor man pikin wey steal China phone worth1,500 will die by hanging. there was a country true true 6 Likes

Wooowww

The moment we have like 5 high profile thieves jailed long term, like the case of Tafa Balogun (Former IG) and some jailed for life and some giving the electric chair experience,

That is when other politicians will desist from their corrupt lifestyle....



Or maybe until one of them experience jungle justice form the frustrated youths all over...



(Oh, I just remembered the last option can't happen, Nigerian youths only type and shout 'injustice and corruption' from the corner of their rooms,' and perhaps from the bosom of their girlfriends. Toothless bulldogs everywhere!!) 9 Likes 1 Share

GEJ.....Our Hero.

SMH.



At the last check, ALL GEJ's ministers, Appointees, Heads of Agencies, His Aides, ADC, CSO, Security Service Chiefs, His Thugs (tompolo), The Wife, Brother In-law, Mother-in law, Their Relatives, ALL have a case either in EFCC, ICPC, High Court, Senate investigative committee, etc.



Our Hero, our Patriarch, our Grand Patron of Corruption. We throway SALUTE. Your looting records are everlasting and can NEVER be matched 10 Likes

His problem started when he started flaunting cars on social media. So many silent looters out der. 5 Likes

The law is only for the masses

People get mind o





na today? them don start again.... at the end the recovered money goes to another thief's bank accountna today?

South dey produce oil huasa man dey use oil money buy choice property for abuja

We have been repeating this news over and over again



if the dude is a thief prosecute him and make him pay......



The more the news is thrown around , the more lies i think it's a lie

but, what about his father?

And

DanseMacabre:

Last last wetin fit this country na to just use any opportunity wey you get chop national cake. Chop anything wey you fit chop cos nobody send you.

This is why history must be taught in our schools. Those who neglect History are bound to repeat the mistakes of the past. Please read below and and learn. BEWARNED!!!!!!!



The story is told of how King Yunfa, the Hausa Sarki in Gobir (now called Sokoto) hosted a Fulani immigrant called Usman Dan Fodiyo and his group in February 1804, as a result of this and since 1808 the whole of the northern region lost its kingdoms and were replaced by Fulani emirates.



King Yunfa is said to have been killed in 1808 and the Fulani warrior (Usman Dan Fodiyo) established Sokoto caliphate, making himself Sultan.



Gradually, other Hausa kingdoms were pillaged and taken over by the Fulani emirs. The ethnic groups in the core north were the first victims of Fulani imperialism, a venture that occurred because the people were given access to grazing land as a result of the hospitality of the hosts.



They however failed to overrun the Bornu and Jukun kingdoms , so the Shehu of Bornu and Aku Uka remains paramount till today!



The Afonja dynasty compromised by allowing a Fulani warrior known as Janta Alimi to settle in Ilorin, the Fulani guerrillas killed Afonja in 1824



And Ilorin, a Yoruba town under the Oyo empire, fell into Fulani hands, becoming an emirate under Sokoto caliphate till today! Even the attempts of the O’odua People’s Congress (OPC) to revert to status quo ante and crown an Onilorin of Ilorin became an exercise in futility.



The Yoruba warriors got wise and defeated the Fulani jihadists in Osogbo in 1840, if this didn’t happen there would most likely have been Fulani “emirs” as rulers in Oyo Alaafin, Ibadan, Owo, Osogbo, Ede, Ado, and Igede Ekiti today!





If the Bini Kingdom did not fight and repel the jihadists, they would have penetrated the Edo/Delta region beyond the present day Edo North Senatorial District which gave in and allowed the jihadists to overrun & islamize them.



Along with some ignorant folk most of them are now angling for grazing areas and a corridor through the entire federation. These grazing areas will in future become Fulani settlements, later commmunities and finally local government areas with elected officials.

If you think I am being alarmist look towards the once beautiful and serene Middle Belt state of Plateau.



The exact same thing happened in Jos.



Therefore, it will not be farfetched to conclude that the Fulani herdsmen are pawns in an agenda to overrun all towns in Nigeria! So that we will have emirs in Owerri, Enugu, Benin, Agatu,Wukari, Abeokuta and other towns where FG creates “grazing reserves” for Fulani herdsmen!



If Yunfa didn’t accommodate Fodio and his warlike immigrants from Futatoro, Hausa sarkis would be ruling today in the north!



And if Afonja didn’t conspire with Alimi, a Yoruba kingdom would not have been ruled by Alimi’s offspring till today!



It is a subtle continuation of the 1804 Fulani jihad by the fully-armed and protected Fulani herdsmen with an age-old agenda to overrun and Islamize the whole of Nigeria very quickly.



I will end this with what someone rightly said- “The grazing bill is not an attempt to solve the problem, it’s a subterfuge to progress the agenda”



It’s an age-old political strategy really- ..create a problem, come up with a “solution” that advances the cause, and then give it a legal backing.

Make it look like a win-win situation.



Be as wise as serpents….



Rubbish

Factfinder1:

South dey produce oil huasa man dey use oil money buy choice property for abuja

This is why history must be taught in our schools. Those who neglect History are bound to repeat the mistakes of the past. Please read below and and learn. BEWARNED!!!!!!!



The story is told of how King Yunfa, the Hausa Sarki in Gobir (now called Sokoto) hosted a Fulani immigrant called Usman Dan Fodiyo and his group in February 1804, as a result of this and since 1808 the whole of the northern region lost its kingdoms and were replaced by Fulani emirates.



King Yunfa is said to have been killed in 1808 and the Fulani warrior (Usman Dan Fodiyo) established Sokoto caliphate, making himself Sultan.



Gradually, other Hausa kingdoms were pillaged and taken over by the Fulani emirs. The ethnic groups in the core north were the first victims of Fulani imperialism, a venture that occurred because the people were given access to grazing land as a result of the hospitality of the hosts.



They however failed to overrun the Bornu and Jukun kingdoms , so the Shehu of Bornu and Aku Uka remains paramount till today!



The Afonja dynasty compromised by allowing a Fulani warrior known as Janta Alimi to settle in Ilorin, the Fulani guerrillas killed Afonja in 1824



And Ilorin, a Yoruba town under the Oyo empire, fell into Fulani hands, becoming an emirate under Sokoto caliphate till today! Even the attempts of the O’odua People’s Congress (OPC) to revert to status quo ante and crown an Onilorin of Ilorin became an exercise in futility.



The Yoruba warriors got wise and defeated the Fulani jihadists in Osogbo in 1840, if this didn’t happen there would most likely have been Fulani “emirs” as rulers in Oyo Alaafin, Ibadan, Owo, Osogbo, Ede, Ado, and Igede Ekiti today!





If the Bini Kingdom did not fight and repel the jihadists, they would have penetrated the Edo/Delta region beyond the present day Edo North Senatorial District which gave in and allowed the jihadists to overrun & islamize them.



Along with some ignorant folk most of them are now angling for grazing areas and a corridor through the entire federation. These grazing areas will in future become Fulani settlements, later commmunities and finally local government areas with elected officials.

If you think I am being alarmist look towards the once beautiful and serene Middle Belt state of Plateau.



The exact same thing happened in Jos.



Therefore, it will not be farfetched to conclude that the Fulani herdsmen are pawns in an agenda to overrun all towns in Nigeria! So that we will have emirs in Owerri, Enugu, Benin, Agatu,Wukari, Abeokuta and other towns where FG creates “grazing reserves” for Fulani herdsmen!



If Yunfa didn’t accommodate Fodio and his warlike immigrants from Futatoro, Hausa sarkis would be ruling today in the north!



And if Afonja didn’t conspire with Alimi, a Yoruba kingdom would not have been ruled by Alimi’s offspring till today!



It is a subtle continuation of the 1804 Fulani jihad by the fully-armed and protected Fulani herdsmen with an age-old agenda to overrun and Islamize the whole of Nigeria very quickly.



I will end this with what someone rightly said- “The grazing bill is not an attempt to solve the problem, it’s a subterfuge to progress the agenda”



It’s an age-old political strategy really- ..create a problem, come up with a “solution” that advances the cause, and then give it a legal backing.

Make it look like a win-win situation.



Be as wise as serpents….



Spread this message for people to be aware.



Factfinder1:

South dey produce oil huasa man dey use oil money buy choice property for abuja

As do many of our Southern leaders.



chisos

2016v2017:





This is why history must be taught in our schools. Those who neglect History are bound to repeat the mistakes of the past. Please read below and and learn. BEWARNED!!!!!!!







.

All this your long history does not excuse the fact that our leaders past and present are stealing the country dry



Islamise Nigeria....have you Christians forgotten what Jesus said about his church....that the gates of hell will not prevail against it?..talkless islam?



And all this chatter about Islam taking over....we have been hearing it since the 1970's. Meanwhile, the Nigerian Church is busy allowing its Achans to take over the show...the corrupt leaders past and present...who have been christians....YET HAVE DONE NOTHING.



One ex governor has corruption case pending against him....and he got an award as 'good christian'. CAN chairman's plane was used for monkey business, our pastors live larger than Jesus and his disciples, our young people indulge in cheating, corruption, etc....



And you are here talking about islamisation....so that we can vote in a 'Christian' leader in 2019....who will continue the chopping while we enjoy having a Christian in power?



All this herdsmen nonsense....tell me, when the problem was small....when it was just one farmer,one herdsman....what were we Christians doing? Why can't our Christian leaders do something about porous borders and desertification....which is what is aggravating the problem?



Abeg....there is no islamisation agenda....just a failure of the Church in Nigeria to be the light of Christ. So, cut this Islamist crap. Na Boko...who area pariah among their fellow Muslims, or herdsmen who also attack Muslim areas...that will islamise Nigeria? Or are we Christians so weak...or we don't have a God?



Continue supporting evil!



PDP was determined to bankrupt Nigeria. Thank God for Buhari.



Haters can hang, no lele.

How old is Shamsudeen please? Just curious what job he's done all his life (except being a Minister's son) to have made him this rich.

No words

See his kwarapt looking face!

The proud son of a looters party minister .

Omo aye