http://metronaija.com/photos-road-named-president-ellen-johnson-sirleaf/ Imo State Government honors Africa’s First Female President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia with a State Merit Award, and unveiled a road named after her on 10th November, 2017.





There is nothing wrong in inviting an African leader over.

OK, naming a road after her might be understandable even though it has some shades of dumbness especially for someone that weve barely seen any works from her or her country that benefits us.



But statue

Tlhat's madness.

If you want to name a street after a person, atleast construct an entire new road for it. Not cleaning an existing street to name after her. 6 Likes

That good.. Robert Mugabe is next in line for unveiling ceremony. 4 Likes

OP abeg where is the Road. 1 Like

Na wa o





THIS IS SO SAD ANOTHER NAME FOR IMO STATE IS SORRY.THIS IS SO SAD

While growing up, I was told IMO State people are very intelligent, but Rochas is proving them wrong. Shame dey catch me now. 2 Likes

Dont forget dis Grace Mugabe...the incoming first female president of Zimbabwe.... Dont forgetGrace Mugabe...the incoming first female president of Zimbabwe....

This okorocha guy sef

A lot of questions begging for answers.

What has she done for Imolites for the imbecilic handicap of a governor to bestow on her the Imo Merit Award?

Does Imo state now have so much money that we can now engage in frivolities?

How about our pensioners? Has the issue of dud cheques been resolved?



Who did we offend? 2 Likes

I wonder if this Imo state governor has any brain or sense at all.

Maybe he regards invitation of African presidents as achievements and wasting public funds on erection of unwanted and meaningless statues.

In short, voting APC has been Nigeria's major disaster. 1 Like

Imo state people don offend God, it's showing through Rochas 4 Likes

A man of the people. 1 Like

Wait for their servant and sheep to defend him. APC is a big scam 2 Likes

Buhari nd apc has ruined this country I swear 2 Likes

The juju of rochas is strong . made all imolite deaf and dumb. lol. weak people The juju of rochas is strong . made all imolite deaf and dumb. lol. weak people 3 Likes

In the forst pix, Okorowusa looking at her facial reaction to know if she's responding to his scam In the forst pix, Okorowusa looking at her facial reaction to know if she's responding to his scam





He had better make a statue of UN secretary and also Chinese President.

But I have links to President of Burkinafaso, Chad and Yhe kind of Swaziland.

Rochas We know. His ideas really drives him crazy. Rochas is giving out bonanza. Bring to Presidents and get 1 Statue Free!He had better make a statue of UN secretary and also Chinese President.But I have links to President of Burkinafaso, Chad and Yhe kind of Swaziland.Rochas We know. His ideas really drives him crazy. 1 Like

I beg MiddleBelt guys make una go rest.

This Okoroawusa is worse than Bello and Ortom.



He has not paid salaries but is building statutes & naming roads.



This man personifies APC, an elected disaster. 1 Like

I honestly don't know whether to say this man is dumb or his brain blind. 1 Like

I still believe in God. I am reasonable to have known that there is no way there can not be god. I 've witnessed his occasional intervention in people's lives. His spiritual laws are ever active and effective. But sometimes, there comes this breeze of doubt in the existence of God. Why hasn't he sent plaques and thunders to strike to pieces anybody who voted for a pc? Is there any sin more abominable than putting millions of lives into this terrible situations that Nigerians are today? What is the use of thunder and lightning? Is it until Nigerians start eating themselves? Sooner or later they will discover that using humans for money rituals is a dream that never comes true. So where next can they rest their hope for survival? 1 Like

Cockroach okorocha

Do not forget Sir Alex Ferguson in your next agenda. Keep up the good work Do not forget Sir Alex Ferguson in your next agenda. Keep up the good work

I am thinking the man is preparing for his exile after his reign. One of those countries like South Africa, Liberia or whichever could be his abode when the time comes.

lol

Please what's the total cost for the statue? Op any idea?

#520m + 0r -