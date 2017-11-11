₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by ceometromedia: 10:06am
Imo State Government honors Africa’s First Female President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia with a State Merit Award, and unveiled a road named after her on 10th November, 2017.
http://metronaija.com/photos-road-named-president-ellen-johnson-sirleaf/
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 10:07am
There is nothing wrong in inviting an African leader over.
OK, naming a road after her might be understandable even though it has some shades of dumbness especially for someone that weve barely seen any works from her or her country that benefits us.
But statue
Tlhat's madness.
A statue means a whole lot but I'm sure Rochas doesn't know any
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by eyeview: 10:32am
If you want to name a street after a person, atleast construct an entire new road for it. Not cleaning an existing street to name after her.
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by Spylord48: 10:42am
That good.. Robert Mugabe is next in line for unveiling ceremony.
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by juman(m): 12:06pm
Spylord48:
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by KwoiZabo(m): 12:08pm
OP abeg where is the Road.
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by gebest: 12:20pm
KwoiZabo:my brother, i tire o
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by Benjom(m): 12:42pm
Na wa o
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by FRESHG(m): 12:42pm
ANOTHER NAME FOR IMO STATE IS SORRY.
THIS IS SO SAD
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by nototribalist: 12:42pm
While growing up, I was told IMO State people are very intelligent, but Rochas is proving them wrong. Shame dey catch me now.
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 12:43pm
Spylord48:
Dont forget
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by hillybill(m): 12:43pm
This okorocha guy sef
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by albacete(m): 12:43pm
A lot of questions begging for answers.
What has she done for Imolites for the imbecilic handicap of a governor to bestow on her the Imo Merit Award?
Does Imo state now have so much money that we can now engage in frivolities?
How about our pensioners? Has the issue of dud cheques been resolved?
Who did we offend?
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by jakD: 12:44pm
I wonder if this Imo state governor has any brain or sense at all.
Maybe he regards invitation of African presidents as achievements and wasting public funds on erection of unwanted and meaningless statues.
In short, voting APC has been Nigeria's major disaster.
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by nototribalist: 12:45pm
Imo state people don offend God, it's showing through Rochas
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 12:45pm
A man of the people.
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by kkko(m): 12:45pm
Wait for their servant and sheep to defend him. APC is a big scam
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by neonly: 12:45pm
Buhari nd apc has ruined this country I swear
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by Iduatei(m): 12:46pm
ceometromedia:
The juju of rochas is strong . made all imolite deaf and dumb. lol. weak people
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 12:46pm
ceometromedia:
In the forst pix, Okorowusa looking at her facial reaction to know if she's responding to his scam
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by Pvibe007: 12:48pm
Rochas is giving out bonanza. Bring to Presidents and get 1 Statue Free!
He had better make a statue of UN secretary and also Chinese President.
But I have links to President of Burkinafaso, Chad and Yhe kind of Swaziland.
Rochas We know. His ideas really drives him crazy.
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by Edu3Again: 12:55pm
I beg MiddleBelt guys make una go rest.
This Okoroawusa is worse than Bello and Ortom.
He has not paid salaries but is building statutes & naming roads.
This man personifies APC, an elected disaster.
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by iammolise(m): 12:56pm
I honestly don't know whether to say this man is dumb or his brain blind.
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by desmond2pk: 12:56pm
I still believe in God. I am reasonable to have known that there is no way there can not be god. I 've witnessed his occasional intervention in people's lives. His spiritual laws are ever active and effective. But sometimes, there comes this breeze of doubt in the existence of God. Why hasn't he sent plaques and thunders to strike to pieces anybody who voted for a pc? Is there any sin more abominable than putting millions of lives into this terrible situations that Nigerians are today? What is the use of thunder and lightning? Is it until Nigerians start eating themselves? Sooner or later they will discover that using humans for money rituals is a dream that never comes true. So where next can they rest their hope for survival?
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by Stanleyelege(m): 12:57pm
Cockroach okorocha
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by Infajay(m): 12:58pm
Do not forget Sir Alex Ferguson in your next agenda. Keep up the good work
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by kaymighty: 12:58pm
I am thinking the man is preparing for his exile after his reign. One of those countries like South Africa, Liberia or whichever could be his abode when the time comes.
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by DONADAMS(m): 1:01pm
lol
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by Diamondcrown97(m): 1:02pm
Please what's the total cost for the statue? Op any idea?
#520m + 0r -
|Re: Road Named After Ellen Johnson Sirleaf In Imo Commissioned By Okorocha (Photos) by chizm: 1:08pm
Next on the line is Mugabe and after that Ghanian Presido, then followed by Kenyan President and finally he will exhume the dead body of Gadaffi before inviting the North Korean's president.
