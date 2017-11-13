₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,273 members, 3,908,878 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 08:27 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me (6577 Views)
My Daughter's Teacher Asked Them To Write "Who Is Evans?" / 6 Ways To Discover A Girl That Loves You When You Are In Higher Institution / WAEC Result Of The Girl Electrocuted In Lagos After Writing WAEC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by sexy74(m): 10:14am On Nov 11
Conversation between my last daughter and the girl that stays with me.
My daughter : Mary please give me water
Mary : Chisom take water
My Daughter : Dont give me water like a dog, because dog dont drink water
Mary : Who told you?
My daughter: Dogs dont drink water they lick water
Since that time I have been confused ooh.
Abeg does dogs drink water or lick water?
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by spy24(m): 10:20am On Nov 11
Check dictionary for d meaning of drink
5 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by boman2014: 11:49am On Nov 11
spy24:tell em
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by potbelly(m): 12:04pm On Nov 11
You should be more bothered about the way your daughter talked to the maid...
99 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by jaszplus12(m): 12:38pm On Nov 11
in correct English you say "lap" dogs lap and not lick water or any liquid as long as its in a bowl... but of course if your feeding a puppy with a bottle the puppy then drinks it. funny that most people say "I licked an orange " the correct thing to say is "I ate an orange" there's a lot more....
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by McBeal10(f): 1:09pm On Nov 11
Your daughter asked for water so Chisom told her to come take the water only that one she talk o. then your daughter just out of nowhere said Chisom should not give her water like a dog because dogs don't drink water they lick it nawa o. you go fear conversation.
12 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by slowpoison1(m): 2:03pm On Nov 11
nawa
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by sexy74(m): 2:04pm On Nov 11
potbelly:Thanks for your observation.
I never called her a maid neither was my daughter rude to her, you just jumped into conclusion that she is a maid and my daughter was rude.
Dont assume what you dont know or sure of.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by sexy74(m): 2:06pm On Nov 11
[quote author=jaszplus12 post=62278815]in correct English you say "lap"
dogs lap and not lick water or any liquid as long as its in a bowl...
but of course if your feeding a puppy with a bottle the puppy then drinks it.
funny that most people say "I licked an orange "
the correct thing to say is "I ate an orange"
there's a lot more....[/quote
Thanks for the correction.
1 Like
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by potbelly(m): 2:30pm On Nov 11
1.So the lady that "stays with you" is she a close or distant relative? And what is she doing in your house if she's none of the aforementioned... And what's is she to you and your family sir? Help clarify sir...
2. Your daughter was offered water, did she even bother to say thank you? But her response was don't give me water like a dog... What do you define that as sir?
sexy74:
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by jaszplus12(m): 2:50pm On Nov 11
[quote author=sexy74 post=62281043][/quote] you're welcome Sir.
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by sexy74(m): 3:49pm On Nov 11
potbelly:I owe you no responsibility to declare to you my relationship with her, and please note is not all that stays with you is a maid if the person is not your biological child.
To your other question she said thank you, but complained how she was offered and made to drink the water.
so please stop to assume on behalf of someone
7 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by potbelly(m): 4:36pm On Nov 11
I just wanted clarity which you have done...
Good day sir...
sexy74:
4 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by barapistis(m): 5:12pm On Nov 11
sexy74:
Your daughters statement conveys the atitude that she is a boss to the person she is relating to
Your statement above only show how defensive you are knowing that most children follow the character and attitudes of whoever they were brought up by,
Its better to retreat into your shell and give yourself some cane before coming to spew trash on a public forum
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by bot101(m): 6:01pm On Nov 11
potbelly:
People sef, the guy owes you no explanation. Stop being a sissy. Anyways, you can now eat the explanation to your fill.
1 Like
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by bot101(m): 6:05pm On Nov 11
barapistis:
Ndi psychologist, you don't know what happened before the request, you don't know the context of the request, you don't even know the environment. There are so many variables, it will be so difficult to come to an accurate conclusion, but yet you conclude. Please upgrade your reasonability. I am tired of living with so many mediocre youths (adults too) in this country.
8 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by barapistis(m): 6:45pm On Nov 11
[quote author=bot101 post=62287177]
Ndi psychologist, you don't know what happened before the request, you don't know the context of the request, you don't even know the environment. There are so many variables, it will be so difficult to come to an accurate conclusion, but yet you conclude. Please upgrade your reasonability. I am tired of living with so many mediocre youths (adults too) in this country.[/q
The real thing is, you are not the op,
The edge humans have above any form of computing power,is the ability to deduce truth even when the information given is not exhaustive,
Whatever rocks your boat man...giving excuses of all considerable veriables which are not known,is another way of supporting oppression,
We know the truth,but most times..we like to bury it under the facade of not knowing why a crime was committed....
11 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by potbelly(m): 6:56pm On Nov 11
Oga, are you done?
bot101:
5 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by tobloj(m): 9:17pm On Nov 11
Pls, go back n tell your child to appreciate the service rendered her first irrespective of the gesture, then come back n ask your question.
I'll be the first to respond.
5 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by encryptjay(m): 10:19pm On Nov 11
Did Chisom put the water on the ground for her to drink?
It's no one's business but try to make sure your daughter uses polite words.
She's already feeling like a boss and I'm sure there are other stuff going on with the way you rushed to defend your daughter's uttering.
Sorry but all I see is pride.
5 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by laudate: 10:32pm On Nov 11
sexy74:Wait first.... there is something I do not understand. Why did your daughter complain that she was being given water like a dog? Sorry, it doesn't make sense to me. How exactly did Mary serve Chisom the water, that made her say that? If she had said "please, why didn't you put the water in a glass cup," or "can you please pour the water in a bigger cup for me?" it might have been clearer. Just my 2 cents.
5 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by ajibolag: 10:49pm On Nov 11
laudate:Too much sense in a single person"Lolz".. Tuale o jare.
4 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by barapistis(m): 11:00pm On Nov 11
encryptjay:
The op is the epitome of an average Nigeria with an oppressive mind set
My daughter,.... Then the girl...who is a nobody ,...reducing "the girl* status further ,who stays with him( as the chair man and head of the house...broadcasting it to the world ( Nairaland seems to be the right platform to show his manhood
Most men,who are not even worthy to be called fathers but are called daddies just because the carry rods and two balls inbtween their legs are ignorant of the most basic principles that makes a real father
Sorry to say op may just be one of them
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by encryptjay(m): 11:42pm On Nov 11
barapistis:Yeah, it's their type that their kids are always right and never wrong.
'The girl that stays with me'
His daughter is properly following his footsteps cause she must have learnt it from the supreme head
6 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by Einl(m): 12:20am On Nov 12
No vex. The girl na house girl. You know it's illegal to have house girls. They are slaves.
3 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by Oyimzy(m): 3:31am On Nov 12
jaszplus12:wow.... educate us joor
1 Like
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by femi4: 5:33am On Nov 12
sexy74:All the same, your daughter was rude. I don't expect you to agree anyway. Like mother, like....
3 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by sexy74(m): 6:41am On Nov 12
laudate:Thanks for asking a very good question and also thank you for your observations, now the little girl in question is 3 years , the girl staying with me put the water for her in a little bowl they use in feeding little kids and not in a cup which she uses. We have a dog that licks (laps) ( what I learnt today) from a bowl.
what made me pay more attention to them was when she kept on insisting that dogs dont drink water but lick (lap) it.
2 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by sexy74(m): 6:42am On Nov 12
femi4:Like I always say never jump into conclusion when you don't know the whole story.
2 Likes
|Re: Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me by Mynd44: 7:17am On Nov 12
sexy74:Lets flip the script. If your daughter had told you "why are you giving me water like a dog?" will you find it offensive to you?
6 Likes 1 Share
Urgent Help For A Dear Friend! (WIFE BEATER!) / Is It Right For Parents To Insult Their Children? / 4 Huge Mistakes I Made As A Wife (i'm The Ex-wife Now)
Viewing this topic: nwolisar, fleshb(m), amtalkin(f), Lateefaje, chloedogie, ETHIX(m), bigyouth, Agbaletu, donteebalo(m), Lacoolmley, stevesleeky, Assurance1000(f), FemmyOlu77, ogaganefe1(m), segmond(m), ogedozie, cybeks(f), slick1(m), kingin, olowoboi, dubsy20(m), plural, longman22, JONNYSPUTE(m), elpiro, Emmyab(m), jovialswag(m), yemi1261(m), CovenantSam, jahruu, Fatezee(f), conductorh2, Missyetty(f), Lifestone(m), seanswitch(m), tobodex(m), ernie4life(m), LIFEisSIMPLE, CourtierJay, salexat(m), myk2mic, Winners72(m), CarlyX8(m), whyteone, ak76(m), TalkItalk, tunjijones(m), Tyche(m), Amaa2019(m), Timawuj(m), paulsibility(m), THEconqueror, Maross(m), omamush(f), ibietela2(m), slickkay(m), Nortel, afrika4real(m), braine, paulynpen(m), uyibenidahosa(m), mice(m), miteolu(m), barnabas240(m), annyberry(f), Dosmay(m), kwovadisdomine, kariby, holborno(m), nationalnwa(m), tayorh(m), emperordelis(m), dykedarlyn(m), sayrahbankz(f), timibk, Ujunkem(f), Habakus, seyirock(m), Chevronstaff, Bishop4bella(m), Roon9(m), itzlazzy(m), isotopy(m), shegie(m), chygoz3(m), chiomadim, lafakale(m), Dasgoro, Perfect1989, DaDevin(m), ifada123, ibiruk38, Yujil, nonoski, Spactacle(f), rash47(m), bhfroyale(f), Brendaniel, Nwachi442, 3ice, herrlekan(m), olufemi26(m), Luisema4luv(m), Issokay(f), masks(m), frenzyduchess(f), surrogatesng, karmaA3, Warlord3000(m), Chido052(m), VeniJu, guruxxy(m), winner95(m), slimtall(m), Codeblues(m), dahmylolah(m), malware, elektra(f), Omooniya1, deriana(f), RealZizou(m), kmzee(m), just4wilson(m), akon5002(m), profbrainiac, Dentux(m), divicode, Nwabundo38(f), light101, botson(m), McReoz, Mynd44, kikiotolu(f), sagod, sharpwriter, Slynonny(m), Likulikusasa, Sakie, HZwriters, Daeylar(f), dejavuh0007(m), sainty2k3(m), PEPPERified, Ozenith(m), sircardinal, babamadiba(m), harmony940(m), Ruby65(f), SmartyPants(m), emmykennyboy(m), souleymon(m), toast224, abhosts(m), mrlycan, stylekriss, kpumpey, 7Alexander(m), Lajet, carlsonbrigs, TIDDOLL(m), megola, ERONX(m), hollyray2016, Billyonaire, ugwusunday(m), dasugar(f), clefstone(m), aiiki(m), potiglo, stanbigg(m), Coscyn, BANTADDA, Pinkfriday(f), Funmiladey(m), MemeTroll, Yusufbalogun(m), Alawe(m), diogonwa(f), Lbrasi, arafone(m), thunderandfire47(m), korrej(m), Marvifs, lurther, Olarajee(m), brewdave(m), medic555(m), gaffig, Ralo, Africonji, twinklemaia, geospirit, henryhemon(m), fippycbk(m), BusterG, Huw(m), mekuso89(m), CravingChic, yusuftaiwo2015, ArchangeLucifer, mebad(m), altidore(m), austinepreshyus(m), Ndubuisi1075, qoudous(m), Debastin, diportivo, emperorscoon(m), roarik(f), PrinceCEE(m), Tims4all(m), sheriff01(m), Duchman67, tubouncen(m), Excellence2017, salveoP(m), mrdcai, dabeto, Sannidanger, Seyzi(m), goldman777, ashjay001(m), Nebuzaradan, Zino083188, oliidell(m), akwanashie, kcprince, chidibond(m), lx3as, humble100(m), hartland(m), Inception(m), loneatar and 320 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25