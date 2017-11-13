Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Conversation About A Dog & Water Between My Daughter & Girl That Stays With Me (6577 Views)

My Daughter's Teacher Asked Them To Write "Who Is Evans?" / 6 Ways To Discover A Girl That Loves You When You Are In Higher Institution / WAEC Result Of The Girl Electrocuted In Lagos After Writing WAEC

Conversation between my last daughter and the girl that stays with me.



My daughter : Mary please give me water



Mary : Chisom take water



My Daughter : Dont give me water like a dog, because dog dont drink water



Mary : Who told you?



My daughter: Dogs dont drink water they lick water



Since that time I have been confused ooh.

Abeg does dogs drink water or lick water?

You should be more bothered about the way your daughter talked to the maid... 99 Likes 12 Shares

in correct English you say "lap" dogs lap and not lick water or any liquid as long as its in a bowl... but of course if your feeding a puppy with a bottle the puppy then drinks it. funny that most people say "I licked an orange " the correct thing to say is "I ate an orange" there's a lot more.... 9 Likes 2 Shares

nawa o. you go fear conversation. Your daughter asked for water so Chisom told her to come take the water only that one she talk o. then your daughter just out of nowhere said Chisom should not give her water like a dog because dogs don't drink water they lick itnawa o. you go fear conversation. 12 Likes

You should be more bothered about the way your daughter talked to the maid... Thanks for your observation.

I never called her a maid neither was my daughter rude to her, you just jumped into conclusion that she is a maid and my daughter was rude.

Dont assume what you dont know or sure of. Thanks for your observation.I never called her a maid neither was my daughter rude to her, you just jumped into conclusion that she is a maid and my daughter was rude.Dont assume what you dont know or sure of. 8 Likes 2 Shares

2. Your daughter was offered water, did she even bother to say thank you? But her response was don't give me water like a dog... What do you define that as sir?



Thanks for your observation.

I never called her a maid neither was my daughter rude to her, you just jumped into conclusion that she is a maid and my daughter was rude.

1.So the lady that "stays with you" is she a close or distant relative? And what is she doing in your house if she's none of the aforementioned... And what's is she to you and your family sir? Help clarify sir...

2. Your daughter was offered water, did she even bother to say thank you? But her response was don't give me water like a dog... What do you define that as sir?

1.So the lady that "stays with you" is she a close or distant relative? And what is she doing in your house if she's none of the aforementioned... And what's is she to you and your family sir? Help clarify sir...



2. Your daughter was offered water, did she even bother to say thank you? But her response was don't give me water like a dog... What do you define that as sir?



I owe you no responsibility to declare to you my relationship with her, and please note is not all that stays with you is a maid if the person is not your biological child.

To your other question she said thank you, but complained how she was offered and made to drink the water.

so please stop to assume on behalf of someone I owe you no responsibility to declare to you my relationship with her, and please note is not all that stays with you is a maid if the person is not your biological child.To your other question she said thank you, but complained how she was offered and made to drink the water.so please stop to assume on behalf of someone 7 Likes



Good day sir...

I owe you no responsibility to declare to you my relationship with her, and please note is not all that stays with you is a maid if the person is not your biological child.

To your other question she said thank you, but complained how she was offered and made to drink the water.

I just wanted clarity which you have done...

Good day sir...

I owe you no responsibility to declare to you my relationship with her, and please note is not all that stays with you is a maid if the person is not your biological child.

To your other question she said thank you, but complained how she was offered and made to drink the water.

so please stop to assume on behalf of someone

Your daughters statement conveys the atitude that she is a boss to the person she is relating to



Your statement above only show how defensive you are knowing that most children follow the character and attitudes of whoever they were brought up by,

Your daughters statement conveys the atitude that she is a boss to the person she is relating to

Your statement above only show how defensive you are knowing that most children follow the character and attitudes of whoever they were brought up by,

Its better to retreat into your shell and give yourself some cane before coming to spew trash on a public forum

I just wanted clarity which you have done...

Good day sir...



People sef, the guy owes you no explanation. Stop being a sissy. Anyways, you can now eat the explanation to your fill.

Your daughters statement conveys the atitude that she is a boss to the person she is relating to



Your statement above only show how defensive you are knowing that most children follow the character and attitudes of whoever they were brought up by,

Its better to retreat into your shell and give yourself some cane before coming to spew trash on a public forum

Ndi psychologist, you don't know what happened before the request, you don't know the context of the request, you don't even know the environment. There are so many variables, it will be so difficult to come to an accurate conclusion, but yet you conclude. Please upgrade your reasonability. I am tired of living with so many mediocre youths (adults too) in this country.

The real thing is, you are not the op,



The edge humans have above any form of computing power,is the ability to deduce truth even when the information given is not exhaustive,



Whatever rocks your boat man...giving excuses of all considerable veriables which are not known,is another way of supporting oppression,



We know the truth,but most times..we like to bury it under the facade of not knowing why a crime was committed.... 11 Likes

People sef, the guy owes you no explanation. Stop being a sissy. Anyways, you can now eat the explanation to your fill. Oga, are you done? 5 Likes

Pls, go back n tell your child to appreciate the service rendered her first irrespective of the gesture, then come back n ask your question.

I'll be the first to respond. 5 Likes

Did Chisom put the water on the ground for her to drink?

It's no one's business but try to make sure your daughter uses polite words.

She's already feeling like a boss and I'm sure there are other stuff going on with the way you rushed to defend your daughter's uttering.

Sorry but all I see is pride. 5 Likes

I owe you no responsibility to declare to you my relationship with her, and please note is not all that stays with you is a maid if the person is not your biological child.

To your other question she said thank you, but complained how she was offered and made to drink the water.

Wait first.... there is something I do not understand. Why did your daughter complain that she was being given water like a dog? Sorry, it doesn't make sense to me. How exactly did Mary serve Chisom the water, that made her say that? If she had said "please, why didn't you put the water in a glass cup," or "can you please pour the water in a bigger cup for me?" it might have been clearer. Just my 2 cents.

Wait first.... there is something I do not understand. Why did your daughter complain that she was being given water like a dog? Sorry, it doesn't make sense to me. How exactly did Chisom serve her the water, that made her say that? If she had said "please, why didn't you put the water in a glass cup," or "can you please pour the water in a bigger cup for me?" it might have been clearer. Just my 2 cents.

Too much sense in a single person"Lolz".. Tuale o jare.

Did Chisom put the water on the ground for her to drink?

It's no one's business but try to make sure your daughter uses polite words.

She's already feeling like a boss and I'm sure there are other stuff going on with the way you rushed to defend your daughter's uttering.

Sorry but all I see is pride.



The op is the epitome of an average Nigeria with an oppressive mind set





My daughter,.... Then the girl...who is a nobody ,...reducing "the girl* status further ,who stays with him( as the chair man and head of the house...broadcasting it to the world ( Nairaland seems to be the right platform to show his manhood



Most men,who are not even worthy to be called fathers but are called daddies just because the carry rods and two balls inbtween their legs are ignorant of the most basic principles that makes a real father





The op is the epitome of an average Nigeria with an oppressive mind set

My daughter,.... Then the girl...who is a nobody ,...reducing "the girl* status further ,who stays with him( as the chair man and head of the house...broadcasting it to the world ( Nairaland seems to be the right platform to show his manhood

Most men,who are not even worthy to be called fathers but are called daddies just because the carry rods and two balls inbtween their legs are ignorant of the most basic principles that makes a real father

Sorry to say op may just be one of them

The op is the epitome of an average Nigeria with an oppressive mind set





My daughter,.... Then the girl...who is a nobody ,...reducing "the girl* status further ,who stays with him( as the chair man and head of the house...broadcasting it to the world ( Nairaland seems to be the right platform to show his manhood



Most men,who are not even worthy to be called fathers but are called daddies just because the carry rods and two balls inbtween their legs are ignorant of the most basic principles that makes a real father





Sorry to say op may just be one of them Yeah, it's their type that their kids are always right and never wrong.

'The girl that stays with me'

His daughter is properly following his footsteps cause she must have learnt it from the supreme head

No vex. The girl na house girl. You know it's illegal to have house girls. They are slaves. 3 Likes

wow.... educate us joor

Thanks for your observation.

I never called her a maid neither was my daughter rude to her, you just jumped into conclusion that she is a maid and my daughter was rude.

All the same, your daughter was rude. I don't expect you to agree anyway. Like mother, like....

Wait first.... there is something I do not understand. Why did your daughter complain that she was being given water like a dog? Sorry, it doesn't make sense to me. How exactly did Mary serve Chisom the water, that made her say that? If she had said "please, why didn't you put the water in a glass cup," or "can you please pour the water in a bigger cup for me?" it might have been clearer. Just my 2 cents. Thanks for asking a very good question and also thank you for your observations, now the little girl in question is 3 years , the girl staying with me put the water for her in a little bowl they use in feeding little kids and not in a cup which she uses. We have a dog that licks (laps) ( what I learnt today) from a bowl.

Thanks for asking a very good question and also thank you for your observations, now the little girl in question is 3 years , the girl staying with me put the water for her in a little bowl they use in feeding little kids and not in a cup which she uses. We have a dog that licks (laps) ( what I learnt today) from a bowl.

what made me pay more attention to them was when she kept on insisting that dogs dont drink water but lick (lap) it.

Like I always say never jump into conclusion when you don't know the whole story.