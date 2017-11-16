Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison (4041 Views)

This is according to Gavel, an organisation which bills itself as a civic tech organisation aimed at increasing the pace at which justice is delivered via technology.



Shouldn't she have defended herself 2 Likes

So she should have allowed them to rape her eekwa? Wat sort of country is this?



Anyway, they are lucky to have met her type. That's y they are still telling the story....rubbish 2 Likes

SwaGUnLimiTeD:

[color=#000099][/color] Hmmm, how true is this story It's true. I just looked up the twitter handle and found the story there. Very foolish justice system. Everything about Nigeria is upside down. She shouldn't have been charged nor sent to prison. In fact, kudos to her for putting up a fight. Those men could've overtaken her and killed her but she was brave to defend herself. Thank God for these good samaritans who got her outta that undeserved prison.It's true. I just looked up the twitter handle and found the story there. 2 Likes

hmmm..so she was arrested cos she resisted rape??and they'll be complaining they were ranked the worst force on earth...

E be be like say Nigeria and India don wan deh drag the king of rapist ..



Cos I no wan understand again like this 1 Like 1 Share

and Naija police claim dey ain't d worst police force in d world, issorite and Naija police claim dey ain't d worst police force in d world, issorite 3 Likes 1 Share

anything can happen in my dear country 1 Like

I just get it now

She should have opened yansh

Then charge them for rape or come online and start calling dem out like some fools





Nigeria is nothing but an hell fire

Well, I guess she was able to prove she was about being raped. Funny how things can turn around so fast.



Meanwhile, the police are delivering dazzling performances, rectifying this kind of case... Lol. Dey don arrest actor, abi na actressWell, I guess she was able to prove she was about being raped. Funny how things can turn around so fast.Meanwhile, the police are delivering dazzling performances, rectifying this kind of case...

is it that ppl are mad? heeeeyyyyyy olohun oba o 1 Share



So rape is now legal Bastarrrd human beign.



But this 16yr old kon big somehow oh! You try jare... You're a strong girl. Weldone! Abi una dey see the rubbish wey dey happen for this country? The judge must be a rapist too, to pass a judgement like this.So rape is now legalBastarrrd human beign.But this 16yr old kon big somehow oh! You try jare... You're a strong girl. Weldone!

This is why I dislike Women groups who ought to look out for such cases but they are more interested in collecting free wrappers and going to dancing at the airport to welcome VIPs

Police is your friend.

Sth doesn't add up here...

and a judge sentenced her to prison for defending herself... oh OK dem for rape her anyhow abi. useless judgment by a useless judge

So make she nor defend her self abi? She for even kill those ppl self



How una go jail person wey dm wn rape her





D judge must be an animal





Zoogeria

Misplaced priority by the force

and wait oo I use to imagine. females who spend days in prison, how do they change their undies?

The culprits nko? They walked home and somebody had the guts to remand the little girl in prison? Nawa ooo!! Thanks for bringing her out jare.

Imprisonment for self defence





Naija I dey hail ooo

Nawa for this country o. So somebody cannot defend him/her self again? Please,lawyers in the house should enlighten us about this kind of situation to know if the person trying to defend him/her self has committed any offense or make the person just look make dem rape morning and night for her body becos of fear of been sent to prison

That country is very stupid

Nigeria has reached d point of no return

Good bless those that secured her release. Let rapist rape the daughter of that judge

She lied no one tried to rape her. Naija girls are liars

