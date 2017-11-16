₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,577 members, 3,905,958 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 01:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison (4041 Views)
Lady Kills Her Uncle Who Tried To Rape Her In Enugu (Photo) / Lady Stabs Man Trying To Rape Her (Graphic Photos) / Woman Bites Off joystick Of Fire Officer Who Tried To Rape Her In Ghana (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by InsideOut247: 10:16am
@InsideOutBlog
This is according to Gavel, an organisation which bills itself as a civic tech organisation aimed at increasing the pace at which justice is delivered via technology.
http://insideout247.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/16yr-old-spends-28-days-in-prison-after.html
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by MhizzAJ(f): 10:43am
Shouldn't she have defended herself
2 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by ClitoPen: 10:53am
So she should have allowed them to rape her eekwa? Wat sort of country is this?
Anyway, they are lucky to have met her type. That's y they are still telling the story....rubbish
2 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by SwaGUnLimiTeD(m): 11:10am
[color=#000099][/color] Hmmm, how true is this story
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by Gluhbirne(f): 12:04pm
Very foolish justice system. Everything about Nigeria is upside down. She shouldn't have been charged nor sent to prison. In fact, kudos to her for putting up a fight. Those men could've overtaken her and killed her but she was brave to defend herself. Thank God for these good samaritans who got her outta that undeserved prison.
SwaGUnLimiTeD:It's true. I just looked up the twitter handle and found the story there.
2 Likes
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by DONADAMS(m): 12:58pm
hmmm..so she was arrested cos she resisted rape??and they'll be complaining they were ranked the worst force on earth...
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by freeman95(m): 12:59pm
E be be like say Nigeria and India don wan deh drag the king of rapist ..
Cos I no wan understand again like this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by IAMSASHY(f): 12:59pm
and Naija police claim dey ain't d worst police force in d world, issorite
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by grin88(m): 1:00pm
anything can happen in my dear country
1 Like
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by Settingz321(m): 1:00pm
I still don't get it
I just get it now
She should have opened yansh
Then charge them for rape or come online and start calling dem out like some fools
Nigeria is nothing but an hell fire
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:00pm
Lol. Dey don arrest actor, abi na actress Well, I guess she was able to prove she was about being raped. Funny how things can turn around so fast.
Meanwhile, the police are delivering dazzling performances, rectifying this kind of case...
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by praiseneofingz(m): 1:00pm
is it that ppl are mad? heeeeyyyyyy olohun oba o
1 Share
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by kullozone(m): 1:00pm
Abi una dey see the rubbish wey dey happen for this country? The judge must be a rapist too, to pass a judgement like this.
So rape is now legal Bastarrrd human beign.
But this 16yr old kon big somehow oh! You try jare... You're a strong girl. Weldone!
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by hardywaltz(m): 1:01pm
This is why I dislike Women groups who ought to look out for such cases but they are more interested in collecting free wrappers and going to dancing at the airport to welcome VIPs
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by jamace(m): 1:01pm
Police is your friend.
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by talk2percy(m): 1:01pm
Sth doesn't add up here...
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by pweshboi(m): 1:01pm
and a judge sentenced her to prison for defending herself... oh OK dem for rape her anyhow abi. useless judgment by a useless judge
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by johnstar(m): 1:02pm
Can u imagine?
So make she nor defend her self abi? She for even kill those ppl self
How una go jail person wey dm wn rape her
D judge must be an animal
Zoogeria
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by Infajay(m): 1:02pm
Misplaced priority by the force
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by praiseneofingz(m): 1:03pm
and wait oo I use to imagine. females who spend days in prison, how do they change their undies?
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by pmatchuks: 1:03pm
The culprits nko? They walked home and somebody had the guts to remand the little girl in prison? Nawa ooo!! Thanks for bringing her out jare.
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by ALAYORMII: 1:03pm
Imprisonment for self defence
Naija I dey hail ooo
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by konkonbilo(m): 1:04pm
Nawa for this country o. So somebody cannot defend him/her self again? Please,lawyers in the house should enlighten us about this kind of situation to know if the person trying to defend him/her self has committed any offense or make the person just look make dem rape morning and night for her body becos of fear of been sent to prison
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by Mckandre(m): 1:04pm
That country is very stupid
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by hillybill(m): 1:04pm
Nigeria has reached d point of no return
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by Teobaba(m): 1:05pm
Good bless those that secured her release. Let rapist rape the daughter of that judge
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by mikeng: 1:05pm
She lied no one tried to rape her. Naija girls are liars
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by modelmike7(m): 1:06pm
reading with an open mind.....
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by SnakeXenzia(m): 1:07pm
Heavyweight champion
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by leksmedia: 1:07pm
nice
|Re: 16-Year-Old-Girl Injures Men Who Tried To Rape Her, Spends 28 Days In Prison by donneco(m): 1:07pm
Nawaoo
Michael Jackson Murdered By Doctor, Insiders Say / Boko Haram's Blog(website) / Human Meat Pepper Soup Somewhere In Nigeria
Viewing this topic: olalinks(m), BumbleBee2ice(f), Oluwaseyi00(m), idfranco43, Abbycite(m), FUCKyouALL, Uberalles, Laka2bor(m), jstriker442(m), karons(m), edeXede, belloazed(m), jurjur, Tsowa(m), BanevsJoker(m), rashmanny(m), gomman, Seeker2014, Loveprince, Saopedro(m), Mickeydray, ngcars(m), solomonbrown64, ehikwe22, FRESHG(m), xule20(m), chubaba1990, opeoluwa20(m), BigBossMan(m), phreethinker, sayrahbankz(f), shammah1(m), ayotunji87, kuffy05(m), Ancientx(m), ubisco, Fatherly, Michelle55(f), njokuuche77(m), Jamesclassic, PrinceOgun, maysimsimple(m), RoyalScepter, masterpiece86, SeunfunmiAde, ib151, rafabenitez, Greatvin, az65, joelfm(m), officializzijac, FKMagazine, piagetskinner(m), brainpower(m), agulion, PANDOGARI, pheelhip(m), chuksonu(m), NobleRomm(m), Maglorix(m), Bjrokenhear003, EngrDoss(m), piazon, Blessing008, pastorcyrus(m), midolian(m), ColdSun, jstar376(m), kjsunday3(m), phemolala07(m), Promotenaija(f), adexin, chizzy161(f), toscylo(m), auriel, purples25(f), wowdiva, DonaTee(f), amazingspiderma, jumaian, babythug(f), prettyomidan, herkeem99(m), madukovich, sisisioge, Akeem1759, mosezky, Sylvia4416, ghostridder, omololu251, MhizzAJ(f), LEOSIRSIR(m), mastech1(m), frenzyduchess(f), Hopehall, Crown128(m), EVILFOREST, BEENUEL, CalebClinton, LydayBobo(m), StevDesmond(m), ememonl, blackberries, Gfather01, jambor(m), Petercross4u123(m), Libkid(m), Malakh, 360command, Tynasparks(f), Hiccups, tksam(m) and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22