Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others (5829 Views)

Femi Falana: "Pastor Adeboye Creating Business Centers, Not Churches" [video] / Father Mbaka Continues His Charity Work For The Poor, Gives Them Cheque (Pics) / Omokri To Pastors: Sell Your Private Jets, Use The Money To Feed The Poor (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Falana at the continuous Lagos Book and Arts Festival (LABAF) holding in Opportunity Stop, Lagos, went after Nigerian pastors, blaming them for draining their attendees.



The lawful illuminating presence considered how the vast majority of them lived in so much opulence however neglected to offer back to the general public.



He likewise taunted General Administrator of Recovered Christian Church of God, Minister Enoch Adeboye, for saying RCCG will have whatever number branches as could be expected under the circumstances.



Falana lambasted Adeboye and different ministers who want to increment branches, rather than concentrating on different establishments like schools and healing facilities.



His words: "The vast majority of the wealthiest ministers on the planet are from Nigeria, yet our kin are getting poorer.



"On the off chance that a large number of us had not gone to mission schools worked by the Catholics and the Anglicans… however what are we fabricating now? What are our houses of worship giving us?



"They are promising to manufacture houses of worship in each road. Every one of the stockrooms in Apapa worked by Awolowo have all progressed toward becoming holy places and business focuses."



Review that Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie as of late condemned Adeboye's remark, expressing that there is no Purity in expanding church branches.



"I heard that one of my associates, (Minister Enoch) Adeboye, said that he would love to build churches wherever in order to make it simple for worshipers to walk to them



Source: Human rights Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) denounced the rate of destitution and joblessness in the nation, notwithstanding the presence of very rich person Christian leaders.Falana at the continuous Lagos Book and Arts Festival (LABAF) holding in Opportunity Stop, Lagos, went after Nigerian pastors, blaming them for draining their attendees.The lawful illuminating presence considered how the vast majority of them lived in so much opulence however neglected to offer back to the general public.He likewise taunted General Administrator of Recovered Christian Church of God, Minister Enoch Adeboye, for saying RCCG will have whatever number branches as could be expected under the circumstances.Falana lambasted Adeboye and different ministers who want to increment branches, rather than concentrating on different establishments like schools and healing facilities.His words: "The vast majority of the wealthiest ministers on the planet are from Nigeria, yet our kin are getting poorer."On the off chance that a large number of us had not gone to mission schools worked by the Catholics and the Anglicans… however what are we fabricating now? What are our houses of worship giving us?"They are promising to manufacture houses of worship in each road. Every one of the stockrooms in Apapa worked by Awolowo have all progressed toward becoming holy places and business focuses."Review that Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie as of late condemned Adeboye's remark, expressing that there is no Purity in expanding church branches."I heard that one of my associates, (Minister Enoch) Adeboye, said that he would love to build churches wherever in order to make it simple for worshipers to walk to themSource: http://the24luk.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/rich-ministers-disregarding-poor-falana.html 3 Likes 1 Share

Following

Please help us tell fake pastor Adeboye and his ilk 9 Likes 2 Shares

rich lawyer how are you helping the poor. everyone now criticizes pastors and the church just to stay relevant.



why not attack Muslim who rather than invest their savings back in Nigeria, take it to foreign land annually to go and pray. 24 Likes

Shoutout to Ibeyomie, that Port-Harcourt pastor that copied Oyedepo and Adeboye's strategy perfectly in Rivers State.





If your church has a founder's day, and the Man of God on the signboard, Jesus is the background. 6 Likes 4 Shares

#freethesheeples 3 Likes

nzeobi:

rich lawyer how are you helping the poor. everyone now criticizes pastors and the church just to stay relevant.



why not attack Muslim who rather than invest their savings back in Nigeria, take it to foreign land annually to go and pray. na why we no dey progress



The church and the law which one is supposed to take care of the poor?



#No Filter Attitude 14 Likes 1 Share

Adeboye is baba criminal 3 Likes

iamJ:

na why we no dey progress



The church and the law which one is supposed to take care of the poor?



#No Filter Attitude

all man should fend for himself, it's nobodies fault that you are poor. all man should fend for himself, it's nobodies fault that you are poor. 5 Likes

sonofluc1fer:

Shoutout to Ibeyomie, that Port-Harcourt pastor that copied Oyedepo and Adeboye's strategy perfectly in Rivers State.





If your church has a founder's day, and the Man of God on the signboard, Jesus is the background.

Darn, you got me hooked now. There was this late radical preacher in America called David Wilkerson who wrote:



That is the great idolatry of our day. There is a great host of preachers who have literally cast aside the message of the cross of Jesus Christ!



Be warned: It doesn't matter what anyone tells you about a great "revival" or moving of the Spirit taking place; it doesn't matter how many multitudes are involved, or how loud their praises are; it doesn't matter how "successful" a particular ministry may appear to be. If the cross of Jesus Christ is not the door through which people come, you can rest assured -- it is not a work of God!



The cross -- including its demands and hope -- are the very heart of the gospel. And any worship -- any fellowship, anything calling itself church -- is blatant idolatry if the cross is not at its center. Such worship is of another spirit entirely -- and God will have nothing to do with it. Without the cross, all that is left is chaff -- a perverted gospel, something from the pits of hell. It is an idolatry more insulting to the Lord than the idolatry of Israel!



Yet, in most churches where this "other gospel" is preached, the pews are packed. All the right words are sung and spoken. The theological terms, such as holiness, Holy Spirit and the cross, are mentioned. Everything looks good and sounds right. But the reality of the cross is not presented! The crisis of the cross, the confrontational aspects, are completely avoided. And if a sermon about the cross does not include confrontation of sin -- if it does not bring you to the crisis of the cross -- it is not the true preaching of the cross!



If I were to preach about the demands of the cross in many churches today -- with its death to all lusts and worldly pleasures -- the crowds would flee, just as they did when Jesus told them of the cost of following him. If I were to say to the comfortable multitudes, "God demands that you face your sins, kneel at the cross, deal with your wickedness" -- two-thirds of the congregation would leave offended and never come back.



Such churches never even mention the cross. Instead, they pour their energies into clever meetings full of showmanship, dramatic illustrations, sermons on how to cope with life's problems. Right now we're seeing a whole new generation of smart, young ministers -- bright, diligent, capable men -- who build huge complexes offering people everything from daycare to spas to body-building classes. Parishioners can now center their church involvement around recreation, entertainment, family events, musicals. It is all high tech, contemporary and non-threatening.



I believe God must wink at many of these frail attempts to attract souls with modern enticements. He seems to have much patience with such well-intentioned, fleshly efforts to promote the gospel. But God help the ministers of these churches if they refuse to warn their people to forsake their sins!



Jeremiah lamented,



"...they strengthen also the hands of evildoers, that none doth return from his wickedness..." (Jeremiah 23:14).



"But if they had stood in my counsel, and had caused my people to hear my words, then they should have turned them from their evil way,

and from the evil of their doings" (verse 22).



I say to such ministers, "Bring back the cross -- or the people's blood will be upon your hands!" Darn, you got me hooked now. There was this late radical preacher in America called David Wilkerson who wrote: 8 Likes 2 Shares

nzeobi:





all man should fend for himself, it's nobodies fault that you are poor. are u my account officer?



Shut it are u my account officer?Shut it 5 Likes 1 Share

Its fellow "christians" that persecute MOG publicly? Wouldnt it ve been better if Falana had brought suggestions to the pastor privately? 1 Like 1 Share







FREETHESHEEP FREETHESHEEP 1 Like

Someday the Poor will have nothing to eat but the Rich 2 Likes

nzeobi:





all man should fend for himself, it's nobodies fault that you are poor. You a fool. You a fool. 5 Likes

Op,can you please explain to me what took you this long to update a new topic 1 Like

Nne which1 is

Am working in power,

Am working in oracle,

I leave my rice 4 favour oooo Cuz I knw umuahia? � � 1 Like

they don't pay tax, they aren't giving back enough.





Nigerians are wiser now. Though ember months for the business men of GadNigerians are wiser now. 1 Like

nzeobi:





all man should fend for himself, it's nobodies fault that you are poor.

Point of correction, he is not poor



That guy has 18 million for the akant. Point of correction, he is not poorThat guy has 18 million for the akant.

this Man talks way too much... #haba

Falana, forget all these your antics. You can never be like Gani Fawhemini 4 Likes

freeze , gathering more fans

A pastor is blessed by resources of his church members given freely by the members. politicians are blessed by the resources meant for the nation, the poor inclusive by extortion, fraud and theft. I am not surprised, Nigerians are known to channel their energy on the wrong cause! 5 Likes

Recovered Christian Church of God, indeed.

When bloggers copy, paste on plagiarism checkers for it to tweak. You will come out with such fuckery. 3 Likes 1 Share

sajohn4:

this Man talks way too much... #haba

Let him talk too much, social critics talk too much to solve a problem. That's how societies get civilized Let him talk too much, social critics talk too much to solve a problem. That's how societies get civilized 1 Like

Religion has been manipulated, devil and greed and lust have eroded our sanity. People are put in mental jails psychologically exploited to yield to the insatiable needs of the manipulative few.. 1 Like

Who is falana 1 Like

Hmm...see what Freezer has caused.

nzeobi:

rich lawyer how are you helping the poor. everyone now criticizes pastors and the church just to stay relevant.



why not attack Muslim who rather than invest their savings back in Nigeria, take it to foreign land annually to go and pray.



U are on drugs U are on drugs 2 Likes