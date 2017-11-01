₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by the24lukpost: 10:23am
Human rights Lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) denounced the rate of destitution and joblessness in the nation, notwithstanding the presence of very rich person Christian leaders.
Falana at the continuous Lagos Book and Arts Festival (LABAF) holding in Opportunity Stop, Lagos, went after Nigerian pastors, blaming them for draining their attendees.
The lawful illuminating presence considered how the vast majority of them lived in so much opulence however neglected to offer back to the general public.
He likewise taunted General Administrator of Recovered Christian Church of God, Minister Enoch Adeboye, for saying RCCG will have whatever number branches as could be expected under the circumstances.
Falana lambasted Adeboye and different ministers who want to increment branches, rather than concentrating on different establishments like schools and healing facilities.
His words: "The vast majority of the wealthiest ministers on the planet are from Nigeria, yet our kin are getting poorer.
"On the off chance that a large number of us had not gone to mission schools worked by the Catholics and the Anglicans… however what are we fabricating now? What are our houses of worship giving us?
"They are promising to manufacture houses of worship in each road. Every one of the stockrooms in Apapa worked by Awolowo have all progressed toward becoming holy places and business focuses."
Review that Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie as of late condemned Adeboye's remark, expressing that there is no Purity in expanding church branches.
"I heard that one of my associates, (Minister Enoch) Adeboye, said that he would love to build churches wherever in order to make it simple for worshipers to walk to them
Source: http://the24luk.blogspot.com.ng/2017/11/rich-ministers-disregarding-poor-falana.html
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by sarrki(m): 10:26am
Following
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by newbornmacho(m): 10:29am
Please help us tell fake pastor Adeboye and his ilk
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by nzeobi(m): 10:31am
rich lawyer how are you helping the poor. everyone now criticizes pastors and the church just to stay relevant.
why not attack Muslim who rather than invest their savings back in Nigeria, take it to foreign land annually to go and pray.
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by sonofluc1fer: 10:32am
Shoutout to Ibeyomie, that Port-Harcourt pastor that copied Oyedepo and Adeboye's strategy perfectly in Rivers State.
If your church has a founder's day, and the Man of God on the signboard, Jesus is the background.
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by sirBLUNT(m): 10:36am
#freethesheeples
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by iamJ: 10:42am
nzeobi:na why we no dey progress
The church and the law which one is supposed to take care of the poor?
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:46am
Adeboye is baba criminal
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by nzeobi(m): 10:57am
iamJ:
all man should fend for himself, it's nobodies fault that you are poor.
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by AceRoot(m): 11:20am
sonofluc1fer:
Darn, you got me hooked now. There was this late radical preacher in America called David Wilkerson who wrote:
That is the great idolatry of our day. There is a great host of preachers who have literally cast aside the message of the cross of Jesus Christ!
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by iamJ: 12:12pm
nzeobi:are u my account officer?
Shut it
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by jared007: 12:23pm
Its fellow "christians" that persecute MOG publicly? Wouldnt it ve been better if Falana had brought suggestions to the pastor privately?
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by IamtherealRita(f): 12:33pm
FREETHESHEEP
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by roqrules04(m): 3:17pm
Someday the Poor will have nothing to eat but the Rich
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by JamesReacher(m): 3:17pm
nzeobi:You a fool.
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by mosegifted: 3:17pm
Op,can you please explain to me what took you this long to update a new topic
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by sirugos(m): 3:17pm
Nne which1 is
Am working in power,
Am working in oracle,
I leave my rice 4 favour oooo Cuz I knw umuahia? � �
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by fuckerstard: 3:18pm
they don't pay tax, they aren't giving back enough.
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by sdindan: 3:18pm
Though ember months for the business men of Gad
Nigerians are wiser now.
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by sKeetz(m): 3:18pm
nzeobi:
Point of correction, he is not poor
That guy has 18 million for the akant.
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by sajohn4(m): 3:18pm
this Man talks way too much... #haba
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by doctorkush(m): 3:18pm
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by kingthreat(m): 3:19pm
Falana, forget all these your antics. You can never be like Gani Fawhemini
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by Saheed9: 3:19pm
freeze , gathering more fans
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by majekdom2: 3:19pm
A pastor is blessed by resources of his church members given freely by the members. politicians are blessed by the resources meant for the nation, the poor inclusive by extortion, fraud and theft. I am not surprised, Nigerians are known to channel their energy on the wrong cause!
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by UncleSnr(m): 3:19pm
Recovered Christian Church of God, indeed.
When bloggers copy, paste on plagiarism checkers for it to tweak. You will come out with such fuckery.
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by JamesReacher(m): 3:19pm
sajohn4:Let him talk too much, social critics talk too much to solve a problem. That's how societies get civilized
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by jeeqaa7(m): 3:20pm
Religion has been manipulated, devil and greed and lust have eroded our sanity. People are put in mental jails psychologically exploited to yield to the insatiable needs of the manipulative few..
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by pesinfada(m): 3:21pm
Who is falana
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by quiverfull(m): 3:21pm
Hmm...see what Freezer has caused.
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by vertueptime: 3:21pm
nzeobi:
U are on drugs
|Re: Rich Pastors Disregarding The Poor – Falana Mocks Adeboye, Others by Infajay(m): 3:21pm
.....
Lies My Pastor Told Me / Blessed Are The Dead / Critics And There Deception
