|How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Kdiva(f): 12:04pm On Nov 11
How much are flight attendants paid in Nigeria?
I checked some aviation schools for cabin crew training and they're quite pricey. Want to know how much they're paid to know if the fees for the training is worth it. Thank you
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by legitnow: 4:28pm On Nov 11
Kdiva:
U mean, people (us), the guys that have a habit of flying first class and occasionally business class. lol
I doubt we will meet on air, but if by chance i know ur airline, they will get a new customer. Only one problem, how do i know which one is u? lol!
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Kdiva(f): 4:32pm On Nov 11
legitnow:
Lol, hopefully I'll meet you flying first class.
I'm not tall, average height
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Explorers(m): 7:11am
Depends on the airline.
100k - 300k
1 Like
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by tesppidd: 7:11am
these people why de do conductor work for aeroplane get mind sha o. constant flying. that has got to be the riskiest job in the world.
15 Likes
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Turks: 7:11am
It varies from airline to airline
300k Max.
Chief Cabin Crew’s pay might be slightly higher.
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Gbadegesin19(m): 7:11am
I don't know but I'm sure it's far more than our minimum wage
Anyways.....
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Donkay82: 7:12am
Explorers:..
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by modelmike7(m): 7:12am
Between 120K to 180K per month, depending on the Airline.
The aviation school is worth it tho.
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by sainty2k3(m): 7:12am
Kdiva:How sure are you that you will get the Job after training
1 Like
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by finestiyke(m): 7:12am
Me I dunno I came here to see how much
1 Like
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:13am
finestiyke:seconded
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by squash47(m): 7:13am
ask those Edo grand mothers,that work for EdoNightAir
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by whateverkay(m): 7:13am
5 million on Dana air
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by priceaction: 7:14am
U better don't fall in to scammers hand. Na questions you asked na chestbeat you dey see...
Kdiva:
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by mikeng: 7:14am
Depending on the airline...between 500k to a million
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by legendsilver(m): 7:14am
That job is really fearful o. Mostly when heavy cloud appear all at once, na so you go hear jigijigi gbo kpa kiti IATA like say person dey go heaven via him ticket
1 Like
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Vladm(m): 7:15am
Please, which aviation school is the best in lagos mainland and where?
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Explorers(m): 7:16am
mikeng:
This should be international
1 Like
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by CaptainJeffry: 7:18am
Turks:That's encouraging.
Airpeace should try to keep young girls in their business class though. The ladies they have few times I flew with them are not enticing enough.
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by utenwuson: 7:19am
me were never reach airport before go come sabi how much the conductor the collect?
7 Likes
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by apholaryn: 7:23am
whateverkay:Bros...kilode na? it's still very early
2 Likes
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by kpumpey: 7:25am
tesppidd:actually air travel is the safest mode of transportation
3 Likes
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by sbashir10: 7:26am
You never go training you don dey ask of pay
1 Like
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by EmekaBlue(m): 7:29am
85k + travelling allowance 15k
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by mammanbawa: 7:31am
whateverkay:
She said air hostesses or flight attendants
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by MaziOmenuko: 7:33am
Let me tag the person that will have an idea:
Cc: Anitank
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by normrebel(m): 7:34am
in what denomination, d*ck or?
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by bamirotola: 7:34am
I am here to know how much tooo....
But Edo airways aviation school is cheapest... Jst collect pufpuf or sweet from ur friend, j don join b DT..., shikena
6 Likes
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by yeyerolling: 7:35am
y are dey always fine and yellow self.
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Turks: 7:37am
CaptainJeffry:
|Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by hardbody: 7:39am
kpumpey:
I concur
