How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Kdiva(f): 12:04pm On Nov 11
How much are flight attendants paid in Nigeria?

I checked some aviation schools for cabin crew training and they're quite pricey. Want to know how much they're paid to know if the fees for the training is worth it. Thank you
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by legitnow: 4:28pm On Nov 11
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Kdiva(f): 4:32pm On Nov 11
So u can serve people like me flying first class? grin

Are u tall, slim and gorgeous, these ladies are often brains and looks. lol

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Explorers(m): 7:11am
Depends on the airline.

100k - 300k

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by tesppidd: 7:11am
these people why de do conductor work for aeroplane get mind sha o. constant flying. that has got to be the riskiest job in the world.

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Turks: 7:11am
It varies from airline to airline

300k Max.

Chief Cabin Crew’s pay might be slightly higher.
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Gbadegesin19(m): 7:11am
I don't know but I'm sure it's far more than our minimum wage

Anyways.....

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Donkay82: 7:12am
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by modelmike7(m): 7:12am
Between 120K to 180K per month, depending on the Airline.
The aviation school is worth it tho.
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by sainty2k3(m): 7:12am
How sure are you that you will get the Job after training

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by finestiyke(m): 7:12am
Me I dunno I came here to see how much

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by SnakeXenzia(m): 7:13am
Me I dunno I came here to see how much
seconded
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by squash47(m): 7:13am
ask those Edo grand mothers,that work for EdoNightAir

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by whateverkay(m): 7:13am
5 million on Dana air
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by priceaction: 7:14am
U better don't fall in to scammers hand. Na questions you asked na chestbeat you dey see... cheesy
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by mikeng: 7:14am
Depending on the airline...between 500k to a million
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by legendsilver(m): 7:14am
That job is really fearful o. Mostly when heavy cloud appear all at once, na so you go hear jigijigi gbo kpa kiti IATA like say person dey go heaven via him ticket

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Vladm(m): 7:15am
Please, which aviation school is the best in lagos mainland and where?
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Explorers(m): 7:16am
Depending on the airline...between 500k to a million

This should be international

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by CaptainJeffry: 7:18am
It varies from airline to airline

300k Max.

Chief Cabin Crew’s pay might be slightly higher.
That's encouraging.
Airpeace should try to keep young girls in their business class though. The ladies they have few times I flew with them are not enticing enough.
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by utenwuson: 7:19am
me were never reach airport before go come sabi how much the conductor the collect?

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by apholaryn: 7:23am
5 million on Dana air
Bros...kilode na? it's still very early

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by kpumpey: 7:25am
these people why de do conductor work for aeroplane get mind sha o. constant flying. that has got to be the riskiest job in the world.
actually air travel is the safest mode of transportation

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by sbashir10: 7:26am
You never go training you don dey ask of pay

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by EmekaBlue(m): 7:29am
85k + travelling allowance 15k
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by mammanbawa: 7:31am
5 million on Dana air

She said air hostesses or flight attendants

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by MaziOmenuko: 7:33am
Let me tag the person that will have an idea:

Cc: Anitank
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by normrebel(m): 7:34am
in what denomination, d*ck or?
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by bamirotola: 7:34am
I am here to know how much tooo....


But Edo airways aviation school is cheapest... Jst collect pufpuf or sweet from ur friend, j don join b DT..., shikena

Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by yeyerolling: 7:35am
angry y are dey always fine and yellow self.
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by Turks: 7:37am
That's encouraging.
Airpeace should try to keep young girls in their business class though. The ladies they have few times I flew with them are not enticing enough.
Re: How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? by hardbody: 7:39am
actually air travel is the safest mode of transportation

I concur

