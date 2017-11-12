Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / How Much Are Air Hostesses Or Flight Attendants Paid In Nigeria? (8017 Views)

How much are flight attendants paid in Nigeria?



I checked some aviation schools for cabin crew training and they're quite pricey. Want to know how much they're paid to know if the fees for the training is worth it. Thank you

Lol, hopefully I'll meet you flying first class.

I'm not tall, average height

U mean, people (us), the guys that have a habit of flying first class and occasionally business class. lol



So u can serve people like me flying first class?



Are u tall, slim and gorgeous, these ladies are often brains and looks. lol

Lol, hopefully I'll meet you flying first class.

Depends on the airline.



100k - 300k 1 Like

these people why de do conductor work for aeroplane get mind sha o. constant flying. that has got to be the riskiest job in the world. 15 Likes

It varies from airline to airline



300k Max.



Chief Cabin Crew’s pay might be slightly higher.

Between 120K to 180K per month, depending on the Airline.

The aviation school is worth it tho.

Lol, hopefully I'll meet you flying first class.

ask those Edo grand mothers,that work for EdoNightAir 18 Likes 1 Share

5 million on Dana air



Lol, hopefully I'll meet you flying first class.

Depending on the airline...between 500k to a million

That job is really fearful o. Mostly when heavy cloud appear all at once, na so you go hear jigijigi gbo kpa kiti IATA like say person dey go heaven via him ticket 1 Like

Please, which aviation school is the best in lagos mainland and where?

mikeng:

It varies from airline to airline



300k Max.



Chief Cabin Crew’s pay might be slightly higher. That's encouraging.

these people why de do conductor work for aeroplane get mind sha o. constant flying. that has got to be the riskiest job in the world. actually air travel is the safest mode of transportation actually air travel is the safest mode of transportation 3 Likes

You never go training you don dey ask of pay 1 Like

85k + travelling allowance 15k

But Edo airways aviation school is cheapest... Jst collect pufpuf or sweet from ur friend, j don join b DT..., shikena 6 Likes

That's encouraging.

Airpeace should try to keep young girls in their business class though. The ladies they have few times I flew with them are not enticing enough.