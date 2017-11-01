₦airaland Forum

Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by InsideOut247: 12:23pm
Iwo king Has decrees that all the things making BankyW battle cancer, should come and afflict him instead


Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by YoungRichRuler(m): 12:35pm
King indeed
So it is sin that makes people go through surgeries...

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by fumiswtpusytwo(f): 12:39pm
Banky can die and go to hell,i don't give a Bleep about him after all he is a third class musician.
Although he is my yoruba brother that has oblong shapeless head.
I am funmi the bueatiful yoruba muslim girl from no man's land LAGOS

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by Lamzee(m): 1:25pm
Oba forming King Kong on Social Media
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by AntiWailer: 3:32pm
Lol.


Kabiyesi iyaf taken too mush hennesy

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by Wizberg12(m): 3:32pm
Cancer is a health issue, it has nothing to do with sin
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by 9jayes: 3:33pm
Soba naanu?
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by AntiWailer: 3:33pm
fumiswtpusytwo:
Banky can die and go to hell,i don't give a Bleep about him after all he is a third class musician.
Although he is my yoruba brother that has oblong shapeless head.
I am funmi the bueatiful yoruba muslim girl from no man's land LAGOS

You are a m0r0n.

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by SWYM(m): 3:33pm
Just wtf is this?

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by dapsoneh: 3:33pm
Olori don give baba the REAL JANJA from JAMAICA....... BomBAH!!!
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by Forceup(f): 3:33pm
cry
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by ebujany(m): 3:33pm
Omo see slay king
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by SnakeXenzia(m): 3:33pm
fumiswtpusytwo:
Banky can die and go to hell,i don't give a Bleep about him after all he is a third class musician.
Although he is my yoruba brother that has oblong shapeless head.
I am funmi the bueatiful yoruba muslim girl from no man's land LAGOS

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by Smooyis(m): 3:33pm
May God have mercy on him and heal him.
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by freeman95(m): 3:34pm
Haha I see
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by Sijo01(f): 3:34pm
Aseeeeeee cheesy
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by raslim20(m): 3:34pm
Lol
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by freeman95(m): 3:34pm
fumiswtpusytwo:
Banky can die and go to hell,i don't give a Bleep about him after all he is a third class musician.
Although he is my yoruba brother that has oblong shapeless head.
I am funmi the bueatiful yoruba muslim girl from no man's land LAGOS


U no get any sense

Stupid boy

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by Mariinee(f): 3:34pm
Es eh mech. undecided undecided
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by wiloy2k8(m): 3:35pm
Crazy people everywhere
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by gasparpisciotta(m): 3:35pm
For sentiments only
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by confy22: 3:35pm
That's how much he loves Banky
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by Bishop4bella(m): 3:35pm
fumiswtpusytwo:
Banky can die and go to hell,i don't give a Bleep about him after all he is a third class musician.
Although he is my yoruba brother that has oblong shapeless head.
I am funmi the bueatiful yoruba muslim girl from no man's land LAGOS

Why are you this wicked. If you have interest in him then signify instead of wishing him death. Bankyw God is your strength and get well soon.

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by Sijo01(f): 3:35pm
fumiswtpusytwo:
Banky can die and go to hell,i don't give a Bleep about him after all he is a third class musician.
Although he is my yoruba brother that has oblong shapeless head.
I am funmi the bueatiful yoruba muslim girl from no man's land LAGOS


Seriously? From a lady? embarassed

Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by jonath0012(m): 3:35pm
fumiswtpusytwo:
Banky can die and go to hell,i don't give a Bleep about him after all he is a third class musician.
Although he is my yoruba brother that has oblong shapeless head.
I am funmi the bueatiful yoruba muslim girl from no man's land LAGOS

Crazy girl... You are back again.. Welcome
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by sayrahbankz(f): 3:35pm
Dnt know wat to write sef shocked
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by sKeetz(m): 3:36pm
grin
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by KingLennon(m): 3:36pm
fumiswtpusytwo:
Banky can die and go to hell,i don't give a Bleep about him after all he is a third class musician.
Although he is my yoruba brother that has oblong shapeless head.
I am funmi the bueatiful yoruba muslim girl from no man's land LAGOS
E be like your brain dey ur yansh. Get sense u no go gree...
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by emailaddy: 3:37pm
fumiswtpusytwo:
Banky can die and go to hell,i don't give a Bleep about him after all he is a third class musician.
Although he is my yoruba brother that has oblong shapeless head.
I am funmi the bueatiful yoruba muslim girl from no man's land LAGOS
Hmmm on top likes and attention... You and ur generation will suffer till the end of this world. This is a curse that has been placed on u
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by emmybernard(m): 3:37pm
Oba awon internet, how many wrap of.......please help me complete the sentence
Re: Oluwo Of Iwo: "Banky W Cancer Should Come And Afflict Me" by Austinoiz(m): 3:38pm
Instagram Oba, I salute your stupidity and childishness

