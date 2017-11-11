Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) (16829 Views)

This couple decided to do a maternity shoot and shared it online but all people are concerned about is the lady's outfit.



Biko is that a foil I can see there? Somebody tell me cos it seems my eyes are bad today



https://www.instagram.com/p/BbWID1yjSwK/



crazy stuffs everyday... 2 Likes

At least the paint is covering the important parts. What's the fuss about?. 4 Likes 1 Share

END TIME COUPLE 6 Likes

what is paining the most is that the husband is wearing s trouser behind.what is wrong with us bikonu? 6 Likes





is it you people maternity shoot? See me see amebos ooois it you people maternity shoot? 2 Likes

Gone are the days girl have pride, these days Na guys get pride.. guys click like, ladies click share 34 Likes





The internet doesn't forget ooo!!



#remember







Imagine their kids growing up, and their friends be like, "I've got ur mum's nude mate"



Tor. Nawa oo.The internet doesn't forget ooo!!#rememberImagine their kids growing up, and their friends be like, "I've got ur mum's nude mate"Tor. 13 Likes

cute, creativity, art.... 5 Likes

and the man will never pull his boxers and paint his own oh 3 Likes

Women liberation 1 Like

Their problem

Abeg who put this paint?.. Maternity shoot indeed.. It's cool tho

We can all spot the difference.



The guy cover well and the "wife" wey her and her lots don accept demselves as sexual objects no mind. just few drops of water den everything go show face like desert.



Truth nor dey near person wey hate am.



E don dey grow. Make the world ready to c even more.



Sebi na freedom of expression some dey advocate. Time wey tins go bigin backfire done near. 5 Likes

May God destroy u both if u fail to repent.

Crazy world 1 Like

End time couple. Why the man no remove him. Jeans?



Na dem Sabi. Their body, their headache

emotions1:

crazy stuffs everyday...

The hell is this? 1 Like

.



All i see is good artistic concept. Nice.I dont support this but me likeyAll i see is good artistic concept. 1 Like

Benita27:

At least the paint is covering the important parts. What's the fuss about?. Kindly show us your own body and cover the hotspots in paint. Those in solidarity click like Kindly show us your own body and cover the hotspots in paint. Those in solidarity click like 8 Likes

And the gentleman is wearing a pair of trousers while exposing his wife

And the husband is wearing trouser.

Ladies ladies when will y'all learn. It's clear the shoot was her idea. 1 Like

The crave for attention has really made some people (like this couple) foolish...



For their mind now,dem dey trend 1 Like

kikiwendy:

Abeg who put this paint?.. Maternity shoot indeed.. It's cool tho



Cameraman go don see the toto Cameraman go don see the toto

Lol.... Dis is Sparta ... Sorry sorry ... Dis is madness

Yewandequeen:

Nice.I like the concept.



All i see is good artistic concept.



Kindly send me your own artistic nudes Kindly send me your own artistic nudes