₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,636 members, 3,906,231 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 03:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) (16829 Views)
Serpent & Garden Of Eden Inspired Maternity Shoot Got People Talking / Maternity Shoot Of 4 Pregnant Friends / Maternity Photoshoot Of Pregnant Woman, With Her Husband And Children (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by Sakie: 1:27pm
The word is really going crazy!!!how will a sane mane allow his wife go Unclad all In The name of maternity shoot?.
This couple decided to do a maternity shoot and shared it online but all people are concerned about is the lady's outfit.
Biko is that a foil I can see there? Somebody tell me cos it seems my eyes are bad today
Source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BbWID1yjSwK/
Cc;lalasticlala
Mynd44
RoyalRoy
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by emotions1: 1:29pm
crazy stuffs everyday...
2 Likes
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by Benita27(f): 1:31pm
At least the paint is covering the important parts. What's the fuss about?.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:48pm
END TIME COUPLE
6 Likes
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by LadySarah(f): 2:17pm
what is paining the most is that the husband is wearing s trouser behind.what is wrong with us bikonu?
6 Likes
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by Edopesin(m): 2:28pm
See me see amebos ooo
is it you people maternity shoot?
2 Likes
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by whisper88(m): 2:29pm
Gone are the days girl have pride, these days Na guys get pride.. guys click like, ladies click share
34 Likes
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by AlexCk: 2:29pm
Nawa oo.
The internet doesn't forget ooo!!
#remember
Imagine their kids growing up, and their friends be like, "I've got ur mum's nude mate"
Tor.
13 Likes
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by Bigajeff(m): 2:30pm
cute, creativity, art....
5 Likes
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by Kokaine(m): 2:30pm
and the man will never pull his boxers and paint his own oh
3 Likes
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by dingbang(m): 2:30pm
Women liberation
1 Like
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by bhouze(m): 2:30pm
Their problem
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by kikiwendy(f): 2:30pm
Abeg who put this paint?.. Maternity shoot indeed.. It's cool tho
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by KanuJEWSarePIGS: 2:31pm
We can all spot the difference.
The guy cover well and the "wife" wey her and her lots don accept demselves as sexual objects no mind. just few drops of water den everything go show face like desert.
Truth nor dey near person wey hate am.
E don dey grow. Make the world ready to c even more.
Sebi na freedom of expression some dey advocate. Time wey tins go bigin backfire done near.
5 Likes
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by DaBillionnaire: 2:31pm
May God destroy u both if u fail to repent.
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by Amhappy(f): 2:31pm
Crazy world
1 Like
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by ifyalways(f): 2:31pm
End time couple. Why the man no remove him. Jeans?
Na dem Sabi. Their body, their headache
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by stevyken(m): 2:31pm
emotions1:
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by CocoBee(m): 2:31pm
The hell is this?
1 Like
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 2:32pm
Nice.I dont support this but me likey .
All i see is good artistic concept.
1 Like
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by whisper88(m): 2:32pm
Benita27:Kindly show us your own body and cover the hotspots in paint. Those in solidarity click like
8 Likes
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by Xzbit91: 2:32pm
And the gentleman is wearing a pair of trousers while exposing his wife
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by rose54321: 2:32pm
And the husband is wearing trouser.
Ladies ladies when will y'all learn. It's clear the shoot was her idea.
1 Like
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 2:33pm
The crave for attention has really made some people (like this couple) foolish...
For their mind now,dem dey trend
1 Like
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by freeman95(m): 2:33pm
kikiwendy:
Cameraman go don see the toto
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by MVLOX(m): 2:34pm
Lol.... Dis is Sparta ... Sorry sorry ... Dis is madness
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by freeman95(m): 2:34pm
Yewandequeen:
Kindly send me your own artistic nudes
|Re: Online Users Criticise Couple's Maternity Shoot (photos) by Godjone(m): 2:34pm
FOOLISH MAN
THE WOMAN IS EVEN MORE FOOLISH THAN THE MAN. WHY THE MAN NO SHOW US HIS JOHNTHOMAS THE SAME WAY HE DISPLAYED THE WOMAN'S OWN LIKE GROUNDNUT OIL AWAITING BUYERS IN SABON-GARI MARKET
My Wife Confessed To Be Dog Slut / What Is A Woman's Financial Responsibility In A Marriage?. / How Do You Get Your Ex To Stay away From You?
Viewing this topic: horlartayor(m), Harpos2(m), liztemi(f), Richiest(m), LagosismyHome(f), lanre4411, VeeBuzzer(f), MrReg(m), piax(m), Shollyjay90(m), gsparks01(m), trekkie, danaiks(m), Balet, shaks4s, Moso(m), Vado(m), thiwha(m), Nmaudu, Kedro(m), govnor4551, Oluwaseyi00(m), faro02455(m), prdjgood(m), Elnino4ladies, mhizv(f), Ogbuefi20(m), wamiikechukwu(m), Akposb(m), pokenose(m), Floxytran, rajinet(m), deybholar(f), OMNIVIRUS, ewaek(m), buchionwuazor(m), CandidNotes, 7Alexander(m), ecolime(m), SirAfoy1(m), babythug(f), ceeceeuwa, sylver1(m), Cmoyor, darocha1(m), anonyguy, Daniel1608, bandad, papaejima1, VEE2010(m), Okootu, kelvinkul, ahmstrng(m), noeloge82(m), Ask4bigneyo(m), gloxi, baesheska(f), Adinije(f), Dcholeric, virus05(m), haryourdayG(m), ghost3040, stynoski, zeeboss(m), benflin(m), momove4real25(f), Emyacc, yomtolly(f), REDBULL1(m), emmykingsok(m), simadegun, stonefaze, hadduni(f), ElFabchuks(m), Livefreeordieha(m), fatadis, chloroform, Gamesmart, noblesail, omakay(m), alatbaba1(m), miltonchux(m), akdam, mike234, Kharez, andyoscar(m), Yemike(m), Titoloba, ManiCypher(m), skfa1, val15, Lucmharn, soluwole100, emotions1, ophidiophobic, Akwasomething(m), baines3(m), helpee(m), ajisolasheu, Chrismario(m), patrickbch(m), beges, Jordisco, BishopTheo, coalcoal1(m) and 162 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17