Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed (1772 Views)

Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) / See How Kidnappers Were Caught, Stripped And Beaten In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

@POLITICSNGR



More photographs have emerged showing a group of Kidnappers shot dead in Ikom by the cross-river state special anti-robbery squad(SARS), alive during the time of capture contradicting a report by the Cross-river police that the kidnappers were killed in a gun battle.



One of the photographs indicate that the kidnappers were not killed in a gun battle but were likely murdered as a young man is seen dragging the body of one of the kidnappers out of a bush. Other photographs show the kidnappers alive and well after their arrest.



The development is now being tagged an extrajudicial killing of the suspected kidnappers. The CRS Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo insists that the suspects were killed in a gun battle with the police, but these pictures clearly show that they were arrested and killed without resisting.



https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/11/ikom-killings-photos-emerge-showing-kidnappers-captured-alive/ More photographs have emerged showing a group of Kidnappers shot dead in Ikom by the cross-river state special anti-robbery squad(SARS), alive during the time of capture contradicting a report by the Cross-river police that the kidnappers were killed in a gun battle.One of the photographs indicate that the kidnappers were not killed in a gun battle but were likely murdered as a young man is seen dragging the body of one of the kidnappers out of a bush. Other photographs show the kidnappers alive and well after their arrest.The development is now being tagged an extrajudicial killing of the suspected kidnappers. The CRS Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo insists that the suspects were killed in a gun battle with the police, but these pictures clearly show that they were arrested and killed without resisting. 1 Like 1 Share

the wicked shall be put off likea candle like in the wind 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't see any wickedness here

Let kill evil from our lands 4 Likes

an eye for an eye

NwaAmaikpe said this in the prequel topic. I wonder how he knows these things; intelligent fella.



How do you decide deep within you to become a kidnapper and cause brutal pain to other families.



I checked and compared with the prequel thread and Damn!!! It was really the exact same guys; caught alive and murdered without mercy (not like they deserve any).



They were caught, taken into custody, had their valuables taken, photographed (not for the media), led out into the gallows gestapo-style and BOOM! They are gone. This is gangster. I could see their faces while alive oblivious of their impending end. I felt a twitch as a human being.



In the end, they should have been arraigned since they've been caught already. Except offcourse, the captors lost a colleague or two during the raid, then they MAY have a permissible quote for their actions.



However, this is messed up, to say the least. 3 Likes

This people could be innocent victims.



Dead men don't talk.



Well, God will definitely judge the matter. 2 Likes

M

These SARS people are devils 1 Like

This is the best...

What will I even say?

May God protect the innocent, Amen!

Well,God knows more than any stories on here

Kill them all. If one of them kidnaps your family you would change your views

Where is the NPF PRO? He should come and see why the force was ranked as the worst in the world. Nonsense and ingredients.

Jagermeister:

NwaAmaikpe said this in the prequel topic. I wonder how he knows these things; intelligent fella.



How do you decide deep within you to become a kidnapper and cause brutal pain to other families.



I checked and compared with the prequel thread and Damn!!! It was really the exact same guys; caught alive and murdered without mercy (not like they deserve any).



They were caught, taken into custody, had their valuables taken, photographed (not for the media), led out into the gallows gestapo-style and BOOM! They are gone. This is gangster. I could see their faces while alive oblivious of their impending end. I felt a twitch as a human being.



In the end, they should have been arraigned since they've been caught already. Except offcourse, the captors lost a colleague or two during the raid, then they MAY have a permissible quote for their actions.



However, this is messed up, to say the least. Story, they had it coming!!! I'm happy they are in the dust Story, they had it coming!!! I'm happy they are in the dust

Who snapped d pics?

Extrajudicial killing..

Let's watch and see how it is gonna pan out with our #NPF.

hmmm

The policemen involved here must be investigated and brought to justice. No one appointed them judge, jury and executioners.

If they were wanted billionaire kidnappers...they will still b alive today...moral of the story... whatever you do, do it big to gain respect

SOFTENGR:

This people could be innocent victims.

Dead men don't talk.

Well, God will definitely judge the matter. Innocent Innocent

this is what we want in 9ja