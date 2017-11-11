₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by itsdumebi(m): 2:11pm
More photographs have emerged showing a group of Kidnappers shot dead in Ikom by the cross-river state special anti-robbery squad(SARS), alive during the time of capture contradicting a report by the Cross-river police that the kidnappers were killed in a gun battle.
One of the photographs indicate that the kidnappers were not killed in a gun battle but were likely murdered as a young man is seen dragging the body of one of the kidnappers out of a bush. Other photographs show the kidnappers alive and well after their arrest.
The development is now being tagged an extrajudicial killing of the suspected kidnappers. The CRS Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Irene Ugbo insists that the suspects were killed in a gun battle with the police, but these pictures clearly show that they were arrested and killed without resisting.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/11/11/ikom-killings-photos-emerge-showing-kidnappers-captured-alive/
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by jdluv(f): 2:14pm
the wicked shall be put off likea candle like in the wind
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by richeeyo(m): 2:24pm
I don't see any wickedness here
Let kill evil from our lands
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by jerrythafinisher(m): 2:40pm
an eye for an eye
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by Jagermeister(m): 2:46pm
NwaAmaikpe said this in the prequel topic. I wonder how he knows these things; intelligent fella.
How do you decide deep within you to become a kidnapper and cause brutal pain to other families.
I checked and compared with the prequel thread and Damn!!! It was really the exact same guys; caught alive and murdered without mercy (not like they deserve any).
They were caught, taken into custody, had their valuables taken, photographed (not for the media), led out into the gallows gestapo-style and BOOM! They are gone. This is gangster. I could see their faces while alive oblivious of their impending end. I felt a twitch as a human being.
In the end, they should have been arraigned since they've been caught already. Except offcourse, the captors lost a colleague or two during the raid, then they MAY have a permissible quote for their actions.
However, this is messed up, to say the least.
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by SOFTENGR: 3:35pm
This people could be innocent victims.
Dead men don't talk.
Well, God will definitely judge the matter.
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by northvietnam(m): 3:39pm
M
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by SnakeXenzia(m): 3:39pm
These SARS people are devils
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by Handsomecole(m): 3:40pm
This is the best...
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by ekensi01(m): 3:41pm
What will I even say?
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by obailala(m): 3:41pm
May God protect the innocent, Amen!
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by emmybernard(m): 3:41pm
Well,God knows more than any stories on here
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by MrTeeo: 3:41pm
Kill them all. If one of them kidnaps your family you would change your views
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by zicoraads(m): 3:42pm
Where is the NPF PRO? He should come and see why the force was ranked as the worst in the world. Nonsense and ingredients.
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by JamesReacher(m): 3:42pm
Jagermeister:Story, they had it coming!!! I'm happy they are in the dust
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by petrick10(m): 3:42pm
Who snapped d pics?
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by Johnbosco77(m): 3:42pm
Extrajudicial killing..
Let's watch and see how it is gonna pan out with our #NPF.
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by wiloy2k8(m): 3:42pm
hmmm
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by cheapgoals(m): 3:42pm
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by Obi1kenobi(m): 3:44pm
The policemen involved here must be investigated and brought to justice. No one appointed them judge, jury and executioners.
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by HARDLABOR: 3:44pm
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by cr7lomo: 3:44pm
If they were wanted billionaire kidnappers...they will still b alive today...moral of the story... whatever you do, do it big to gain respect
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by onesimus4(m): 3:45pm
SOFTENGR:Innocent
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by TEAMvido(m): 3:46pm
this is what we want in 9ja
|Re: Ikom Kidnappers' Killings: New Photos Show Moments Kidnappers Were Killed by obajoey(m): 3:46pm
o Lord
