₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,790 members, 3,906,867 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 11:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' (12792 Views)
Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt / Efe Ejeba Visits Raypower, Meets With Kenny Ogungbe (Photos) / 2face To Lead A Nationwide Protest Against The Federal Government (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by craix(m): 2:54pm
Expectedly, artiste, Eedris Abdulkareem, wasn’t going to keep quiet when Tuface Idibia called him out via his social media handle earlier in the week as he (Eedris) has blasted the singer, claiming he influenced Tuface’s growth in the industry.
http://punchng.com/eedris-to-tuface-you-are-fake-two-faced/amp/
3 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by ladyF(f): 2:55pm
Lol... Anybody with data can type anything.
FTC of life!!!
It's LadyF again.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by fuckerstard: 2:55pm
mtchewwwwwwwww
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Mrnakeina(m): 3:31pm
I do not think all this talk is just about the 'pull him down syndrome'
They may not be absolutely correct / objective... I don't think Tuface is not guilty of one or all of the accusations
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by JamesReacher(m): 3:33pm
Tuface appears corny anyway. Having that many kids with different women recklessly says a lot about him. Who can confidently say this is Tuface real character, he appears uninspiring but his music is the bomb mehn. Just to say we all have inner demons, Blackface won't be clamouring up and down if he got something like 'my padi give me gift' , he's your nigga from way back mehn, give him a call. Faze too. Give those guys a call. He hasn't addressed this issue still but when Sarz and Samklef weren't happy with how Wizkid treated them, u know normal guys ishh, we bump heads and we resolve, Don't tell me u don't know how instrumental these 2dudes were/are . Wizkid addressed the issue even saying he called Samklef to his house, recorded with Sara again and it died down. My guy na still my guy as long as he didn't backstab or Bleep ur gf whatever. This corny dude didn't do anything, They blame Wizkid and Davido for babymamism but Tuface did it, no wahala. Tuface goes with the slogan, nobody holy pass, its a saying for those who have a coffin in their cupboards. Let's use our heads, you don't know Tuface like Idris knows him.
One thing again, we will protest, yes we don't like this government, let's print shirts. let's buy this n that , baba sly Nigerians loool . Let me go and sleep jor
The truth is like poetry
Nobody likes poetry.
79 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Lomprico2: 3:37pm
So na u scatter plantation boiz!
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by subtlemee(f): 3:40pm
Eedris the ancient of days musician . As song don finish leave am him enter beef
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by yungmoney447(m): 3:46pm
:oNa you sabi
With God all things are possible
With SnapChat all girls are beautiful.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by pizzylee(m): 3:50pm
Agbaya
2 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by egopersonified(f): 5:44pm
abeg go sleep
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Rex123(m): 6:10pm
I don't know who is giving airtime to this elder that doesn't know he is old.
Most of us don't care about what is going on with you guys! We are on our own hustle!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by ayoblinks: 6:12pm
.
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Rapsino(m): 6:17pm
All this recent interviews, is he d one calling them or they are calling him?
15 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by 2dice01: 6:26pm
Awon ancient of days
Eedis
Konga
Dammy krane (upcoming )
Trying to be relevant
4 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Ask4diva(f): 6:40pm
Dis weed smoker again?... Issokay
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by ades0la(f): 7:06pm
Eedris no dey tire?
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by ogbeniolola: 7:18pm
So Tuface should be giving you commission everyday because you got him connected!....Haba!
2 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by BruncleZuma: 10:12pm
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by NwaAmaikpe: 10:12pm
I concur 100%.
Only a stupid boy will leave a woman as perfect as Pero Adeniyi for that mannerless public latrine Annie Macaulay.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Aniedi30(m): 10:12pm
The stupid boy we know who are u?
2 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Tbillz(m): 10:12pm
Because you took him to Kenny? He should praise you in every song or worship U in each verse? Bro Idris this hardship is everywhere, dont expect him (2baba) to deposit 18,000 into your account every month bkos U helped him.
4 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by rentAcock(m): 10:13pm
This boko haram descendant is filled with vitriol and he seems so pained with just about everything. The highly opinionated buffoon has been on a social media rampage of bashing whoever he wants. From Daddy freeze, to Davido, to Bobrisky and now to 2face, this torchlight wading mallam is desperately trying to stay relevant. When other musicians were stepping up their game in the late 90's, the torchlight wading cattle rancher didn't innovate or evolve with the times and later went extinct like the dodo. The idiot is just pained because he has no substantial money-yielding investments nor does he have a record label nor did he sign any upcoming artistes during his prime. What a sad lonely man, trying everything to remain in the lime light.
2 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:13pm
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by emeijeh(m): 10:13pm
Come, Eedris, if care is not taken, I will also call you a veteran upcoming artiste.
3 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by MorataFC: 10:14pm
Tuface pls try to amend your ways if the allegation is true.
4 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by boringnigerian: 10:14pm
Dear Nigerians, please give Eedris attention.
Thank you.
6 Likes
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Berlyn1(f): 10:14pm
The dead speaks?? is this some sort of joke or something
Honestly I didn't read all that too long to be unnecessary
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by pweshboi(m): 10:14pm
Wat is eedris smoking this days
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Macgreat(m): 10:15pm
Why is he disgracing himself this way?
Publicity?
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by grin88(m): 10:15pm
edris u re d real jagajaga dat u sing
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by exlinklodge: 10:15pm
and he has money
were is urs
1 Like
|Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by sod09(m): 10:15pm
Who ever release Oshogbo weed to these people should be ......
Blessed
Cameroon’s First Lady Breaks The Internet With Her Famous Selfie (PHOTO) / Munachi Abii (mbgn 2007) And Peter Of Psquare Dating? / Pasuma To Wed (not Any Of His Baby Mamas). Builds N60million Mansion
Viewing this topic: misskenny(f), Lanrelorry, jossy26, GasAndOilTheory(m), Fkols, Dhotseal(m), kynbasil01, sandygechy(f), paulsowande(m), jasmine1997(f), eminent007(m), etibaba(m), shedesire(f), mosegifted, Trinity213, Yhemit(m), Alchemist0303, Tashmahal(m), donpeluchi(m), babatee1985(m), macaphan007(m), Gaddafithe2nd(m), danchuzzy(m), Kingsleytobe(m), sweetkev(m), phranq30(m), Mister1995, naijamatter, encryptjay(m), infinitemiles, henryblaze25(m), PANDOGARI, Sampalo, Tiboi, Alonzoh, highchiefpee(m), Eblaze21, Chingyarmani(m), 2gbasky22(m), mrdickhead, Adiwana, megareal(f), ikesim, Tyz, chic91(f), dammysel(f), iamtundee, Yemi7up, luiginho2xl(m), kingemmybxt(m), Maycher(m), EmmahO(m), streetlight, tree0flife(m), dayus444, Gracesofar(m), quisera(m), Beemhan(m), Wheezdom, playboy99(m), okomogo(m), Nicolars(m), Niza01(m), Neenie(f), kinghans, goldfish80(m), theemy(m), oyepaulkay(m) and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23