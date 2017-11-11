₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,790 members, 3,906,867 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 11:58 PM

Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' (12792 Views)

Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt / Efe Ejeba Visits Raypower, Meets With Kenny Ogungbe (Photos) / 2face To Lead A Nationwide Protest Against The Federal Government (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by craix(m): 2:54pm
Expectedly, artiste, Eedris Abdulkareem, wasn’t going to keep quiet when Tuface Idibia called him out via his social media handle earlier in the week as he (Eedris) has blasted the singer, claiming he influenced Tuface’s growth in the industry.

Tuface had, in a series of tweets, responded to Eedris’ rants a few weeks ago, where he said Tuface should have helped his former label mate, Blackface, to rise again in the industry.

Tuface eventually replied Eedris by saying, “Dear Blackface and Idris. As na una sabi music pass, make una do the music and stop talking nonsense all the time. I’m too busy, so this is the only advice and response u’re gonna get from me. Una fit resume una nonsense rants.”


But in an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats, Eedris did not take such a remark lightly as he quickly reminded Tuface that he was the one who introduced him to Kenny Ogungbe of Kennis Records, the record label that shot him to prominence.


He described Tuface as a “fake person who is used to deceiving Nigerians.”

“Tuface is the definition of his name. He is a very fake person but you would think he is a good person. Life is not about competition but about doing the right thing when God gives you the power to do it. My problem with Tuface is this, if he tells you good morning, go and check the time. It was the same Tuface that took Nigerians on a ride; he told them that we should protest, he made so much noise but we all know how that ended. He knows exactly who sent him to do that and after everything, he backed out. So his name is Tuface but he should not call himself Tubaba, he should remain Tuface.

“Eddie Montana and Tony Tetuila are my brothers. We all started together as Remedies, so we have a story to talk about. Plantashun Boys and Remedies are a family, we all started together, we went on tours together and there are a lot of things that I saw which prompted me to do the song, Wackawickee MCs. The song was talking about my experience during the Rothman’s groove tour with the Plantashun Boys. Whether you like it or not, we all have a history together and I saw everything that happened. I came back to sing the song. In the song, I said that Tuface was the Plantashun while the rest are the boys but he should not let it get to his head. Today, God has blessed him but he is still competing with the guy that wrote most of his hit songs. Why isn’t he helping him and forget about the past? Is that what life is all about?


“The world will know about this in the songs that I will drop very soon. The only way he can become Tubaba is for him to become a good person and he should stop lying to Nigerians. He should go back to Blackface, show him love and forget about competition. That is what I am talking about. Besides that, I have no problem with Tuface. I am showing Tony and Eddie love the same way they show me love. I took Tuface to Kenny Ogungbe, he is a stupid boy. He should get it straight to his head, it is not about now. Nobody is competing with anybody. He should get his acts together. Also, we are different from each other, I am a responsible man. Even if he is a married man now, don’t forget he still has about seven ‘wives,’ so when he is talking, he should watch his mouth because we are different people. Tuface should understand that it is not about competition but speak the truth,” he said.


Eedris told Saturday Beats that he was not sorry for his choice of words; neither did he regret speaking the truth. He said that he was glad that his utterance had made people talk. The singer said, “I am happy I said all the things that I said because it is very important you know where you are coming from and where you are going to. It is only you that can tell your story. They say that it is only when you are dead that people would talk about you, but it is not true. Speak for yourself so that when you are dead, people would not lie against you. The point is that Eedris Abdulkareem added value to the lives of Timaya and some other people. Even Tuface himself, I am the one who took him to Baba Keke for him to sign him under Kennis Music. You can ask Baba Keke. I am saying this because it is important that people know what is happening, so, you don’t need to start making unnecessary noise. We all make different choices in our lives and the choice I made is that I don’t want to kiss anybody’s ass to make money. I want to speak my mind and say what I have to say. I knew that after saying those things, they would not love or appreciate me but I decided to work hard and be successful. I don’t need to make billions, I just want to be comfortable and live a beautiful life, which is what I am doing and I am happy about it. I love my life and I am happy that they are all talking, this would make them wake up and start adding values to their songs and the people who buy their songs. We live in a very sad reality but I would keep on talking. Call me whatever you want to call me but I know that I have added value to the lives of people around me. I thank God that one of my boys, Rafioso, has already spoken; so I don’t need to talk to these people again. The most important thing is for Nigerians to know all these things. I am happy I have made my point.”

http://punchng.com/eedris-to-tuface-you-are-fake-two-faced/amp/

3 Likes

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by ladyF(f): 2:55pm
Lol... Anybody with data can type anything.
FTC of life!!!

It's LadyF again. grin grin grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by fuckerstard: 2:55pm
mtchewwwwwwwww

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Mrnakeina(m): 3:31pm
I do not think all this talk is just about the 'pull him down syndrome'

They may not be absolutely correct / objective... I don't think Tuface is not guilty of one or all of the accusations

29 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by JamesReacher(m): 3:33pm
Tuface appears corny anyway. Having that many kids with different women recklessly says a lot about him. Who can confidently say this is Tuface real character, he appears uninspiring but his music is the bomb mehn. Just to say we all have inner demons, Blackface won't be clamouring up and down if he got something like 'my padi give me gift' , he's your nigga from way back mehn, give him a call. Faze too. Give those guys a call. He hasn't addressed this issue still but when Sarz and Samklef weren't happy with how Wizkid treated them, u know normal guys ishh, we bump heads and we resolve, Don't tell me u don't know how instrumental these 2dudes were/are . Wizkid addressed the issue even saying he called Samklef to his house, recorded with Sara again and it died down. My guy na still my guy as long as he didn't backstab or Bleep ur gf whatever. This corny dude didn't do anything, They blame Wizkid and Davido for babymamism but Tuface did it, no wahala. Tuface goes with the slogan, nobody holy pass, its a saying for those who have a coffin in their cupboards. Let's use our heads, you don't know Tuface like Idris knows him.
One thing again, we will protest, yes we don't like this government, let's print shirts. let's buy this n that , baba sly Nigerians loool grin. Let me go and sleep jor


The truth is like poetry
Nobody likes poetry.

79 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Lomprico2: 3:37pm
So na u scatter plantation boiz!

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by subtlemee(f): 3:40pm
Eedris the ancient of days musician grin. As song don finish leave am him enter beef

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by yungmoney447(m): 3:46pm
:oNa you sabi
With God all things are possible
With SnapChat all girls are beautiful.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by pizzylee(m): 3:50pm
Agbaya

2 Likes

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by egopersonified(f): 5:44pm
abeg go sleep

1 Like

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Rex123(m): 6:10pm
I don't know who is giving airtime to this elder that doesn't know he is old.


Most of us don't care about what is going on with you guys! We are on our own hustle!

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by ayoblinks: 6:12pm
.
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Rapsino(m): 6:17pm
All this recent interviews, is he d one calling them or they are calling him?

15 Likes

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by 2dice01: 6:26pm
Awon ancient of days

Eedis

Konga

Dammy krane (upcoming )

grin

Trying to be relevant

4 Likes

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Ask4diva(f): 6:40pm
Dis weed smoker again?... Issokay

1 Like

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by ades0la(f): 7:06pm
Eedris no dey tire?
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by ogbeniolola: 7:18pm
So Tuface should be giving you commission everyday because you got him connected!....Haba!

2 Likes

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by BruncleZuma: 10:12pm
grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by NwaAmaikpe: 10:12pm
shocked


I concur 100%.


Only a stupid boy will leave a woman as perfect as Pero Adeniyi for that mannerless public latrine Annie Macaulay.

25 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Aniedi30(m): 10:12pm
The stupid boy we know who are u?

2 Likes

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Tbillz(m): 10:12pm
Because you took him to Kenny? He should praise you in every song or worship U in each verse? Bro Idris this hardship is everywhere, dont expect him (2baba) to deposit 18,000 into your account every month bkos U helped him.

4 Likes

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by rentAcock(m): 10:13pm
This boko haram descendant is filled with vitriol and he seems so pained with just about everything. The highly opinionated buffoon has been on a social media rampage of bashing whoever he wants. From Daddy freeze, to Davido, to Bobrisky and now to 2face, this torchlight wading mallam is desperately trying to stay relevant. When other musicians were stepping up their game in the late 90's, the torchlight wading cattle rancher didn't innovate or evolve with the times and later went extinct like the dodo. The idiot is just pained because he has no substantial money-yielding investments nor does he have a record label nor did he sign any upcoming artistes during his prime. What a sad lonely man, trying everything to remain in the lime light.

2 Likes

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by SnakeXenzia(m): 10:13pm
cheesy
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by emeijeh(m): 10:13pm
Come, Eedris, if care is not taken, I will also call you a veteran upcoming artiste. grin

3 Likes

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by MorataFC: 10:14pm
Tuface pls try to amend your ways if the allegation is true.

4 Likes

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by boringnigerian: 10:14pm
Dear Nigerians, please give Eedris attention.

Thank you.

6 Likes

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Berlyn1(f): 10:14pm
The dead speaks?? shocked shocked is this some sort of joke or something





Honestly I didn't read all that angry too long to be unnecessary
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by pweshboi(m): 10:14pm
Wat is eedris smoking this days

1 Like

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by Macgreat(m): 10:15pm
Why is he disgracing himself this way?

Publicity?
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by grin88(m): 10:15pm
edris u re d real jagajaga dat u sing
Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by exlinklodge: 10:15pm
and he has money


were is urs

1 Like

Re: Eedris Abdulkareem: "I Took 2face To Kenny Ogungbe, He Is A Stupid Boy'' by sod09(m): 10:15pm
Who ever release Oshogbo weed to these people should be ......








Blessed grin grin

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Cameroon’s First Lady Breaks The Internet With Her Famous Selfie (PHOTO) / Munachi Abii (mbgn 2007) And Peter Of Psquare Dating? / Pasuma To Wed (not Any Of His Baby Mamas). Builds N60million Mansion

Viewing this topic: misskenny(f), Lanrelorry, jossy26, GasAndOilTheory(m), Fkols, Dhotseal(m), kynbasil01, sandygechy(f), paulsowande(m), jasmine1997(f), eminent007(m), etibaba(m), shedesire(f), mosegifted, Trinity213, Yhemit(m), Alchemist0303, Tashmahal(m), donpeluchi(m), babatee1985(m), macaphan007(m), Gaddafithe2nd(m), danchuzzy(m), Kingsleytobe(m), sweetkev(m), phranq30(m), Mister1995, naijamatter, encryptjay(m), infinitemiles, henryblaze25(m), PANDOGARI, Sampalo, Tiboi, Alonzoh, highchiefpee(m), Eblaze21, Chingyarmani(m), 2gbasky22(m), mrdickhead, Adiwana, megareal(f), ikesim, Tyz, chic91(f), dammysel(f), iamtundee, Yemi7up, luiginho2xl(m), kingemmybxt(m), Maycher(m), EmmahO(m), streetlight, tree0flife(m), dayus444, Gracesofar(m), quisera(m), Beemhan(m), Wheezdom, playboy99(m), okomogo(m), Nicolars(m), Niza01(m), Neenie(f), kinghans, goldfish80(m), theemy(m), oyepaulkay(m) and 103 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.