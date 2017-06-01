₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,688 members, 3,906,441 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 06:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) (848 Views)
|Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) by anonymousIP2: 5:01pm
Up & Coming Amputee Nollywood Actress,Doris Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie,Pics
Doris who lost her leg following an accident is determined to make it big in life. Her supposed physical incapability cannot even stand on her way. Doris is a graduate of Theatre arts. In a chat with Viviangist, the actress said the movie is based on a true life story about herself. (Autobiography)
She dropped the pictures and wrote: "Where is that strong passionate woman I use to know? Where have u kept ur real self Uju? Remember the race is of the strong not the weak. Get urself together Uju....all these challenges will come and go....show me where u laid the lioness in u, together we shall wake her up, together we shall conquer the world, they said u can't, but u can, they say ur weak, ur strong, they say ur one legged stand up and tell them u have the strength of thousands souls in u....Uju it's time u prove that there is no limit to what u can achieve, tell the world that u're limitless
#Anticipate UJU (I am limitless)
Produced by Doris Samuel Akonanya
Directed by Vining Ogu"
PICTURES BELOW:
SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/amputee-doris-samuel-akonanya-produces-her-own-movie/
|Re: Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) by mekuso89(m): 5:06pm
Ok
|Re: Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) by anonymousIP2: 5:07pm
|Re: Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) by Khd95(m): 5:09pm
ok
|Re: Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 5:23pm
They should create a story line with her leg. It will be interesting
|Re: Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 5:34pm
THAT'S TOUCHING BUT SHE REALLY NEEDS AN ARTIFICIAL LEG.
|Re: Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 5:59pm
Freakish....
|Re: Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) by Candyking(m): 6:00pm
International Body Rates Nigeria Police The Worst Globally
Read here
http://www.naijahub.com.ng/2017/11/international-body-rates-nigeria-police.html?m=1
|Re: Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 6:01pm
Can't Oyedopo heal her?
|Re: Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) by Mckayzee(m): 6:02pm
GloriaNinja:.
|Re: Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) by simplemach(m): 6:02pm
Just being good in what we do
|Re: Doris Samuel Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie (Photos) by Septembermann(f): 6:02pm
oooookkkkk
(0) (Reply)
Video: George Zimmerman Leaving Jail With Escorts / 'how I Was Kidnapped And Rescued ' Super Eagle Palyer, Christ / Waec Results Released In July?
Viewing this topic: afredgeorge1477, miltonchux(m), Kikalee, handsomenonny(m), Mztarstrechy(m), Mcowubaba, obadee4you(m), Pweetiedude(m), coolebux(m), ZeusZuco(m), ndlife, BeijinDossier, ayamAgenius, Momsietwins, Airtimex(m), Rotentina(m), gidimasters(m), Man4sure, fassy29(m), josefite(m), Juell(m), Hotpurewater(m), femmygold, ubongga(m), Augustinaz(m), 1goodECONOMIST(m), yinkes(f), Donlittle(m), farihafaheemah(m), obodi1, Dlapezzi(m), uwandukahuna(m), tesstess, rarrthurr(m), Vado(m), ikennaoma(m), oyesam2004(m), green030, sheddo619(m), Wearemoving, gbolex(m), JORDAN202, Tynasparks(f), zubby007(m), xty50(f), onyeali(m), streetshuttle(m), F024(f), hidhrhis(m), GloriaNinja(f), musa234(m), emmyw(m), mebad(m), HZwriters, chrisantus25(f), easyfem, ogunsphd(m), Bigboy9ja, Ushafaiza(m), vickoozy(m), basmur, sundson(m), Elnino4ladies, SLIMKEY1(m), alossy, femiseun1, okerekepaul, sam79(m), jocarfid(m), mamuzoOMAH(m), Osejie(m), PrettyN, torin, Gulderbottle85, almasterpiece(m), emalek86(m), larrygal(f), lekanSuccess(m), diggy4real, brighttech95(m), sirevee, Kayoski(m), BalogunIdowu(m), stolenstone, iykemoney90(m), ITANAMI(m), walygy(m), omakay(m), jbhill(m), kenex4ever(m), Septembermann(f), Mckayzee(m), BrAkingNews, mitchelljnr(m), simplemach(m), sylviaeo(f), lunacol(m), loschivatos(m), DWJOBScom(m), MzteejaY(f), kelechi17(m) and 191 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21