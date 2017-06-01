Up & Coming Amputee Nollywood Actress,Doris Akonanya Produces Her Own Movie,Pics



Doris who lost her leg following an accident is determined to make it big in life. Her supposed physical incapability cannot even stand on her way. Doris is a graduate of Theatre arts. In a chat with Viviangist, the actress said the movie is based on a true life story about herself. (Autobiography)







She dropped the pictures and wrote: "Where is that strong passionate woman I use to know? Where have u kept ur real self Uju? Remember the race is of the strong not the weak. Get urself together Uju....all these challenges will come and go....show me where u laid the lioness in u, together we shall wake her up, together we shall conquer the world, they said u can't, but u can, they say ur weak, ur strong, they say ur one legged stand up and tell them u have the strength of thousands souls in u....Uju it's time u prove that there is no limit to what u can achieve, tell the world that u're limitless

#Anticipate UJU (I am limitless)



Produced by Doris Samuel Akonanya



Directed by Vining Ogu"



PICTURES BELOW:



SOURCE - http://www.viviangist.ng/amputee-doris-samuel-akonanya-produces-her-own-movie/

