The Insanely Colourful, Elaborate, Custom Coffins From Ghana
Every culture has its unique funeral customs; but the most interesting ones usually come from those cultures that celebrate death instead of mourning it. Such is the way in Ghana, who honor their deceased ancestors by sending them off in the most insanely elaborate coffins you have probably ever seen. Larger-than-life-sized Nike trainers, Coca-Cola bottles, Unclad women, grand pianos. . . they can all serve as caskets for the dead.
In this Gold Coast Nation, the dead are seen as protectors of the living - spirits that dwell among us and interact with us on a daily basis. For this reason, it's important to keep the dead happy. One way to do that is to send them off in style, ferried to the hereafter encased in a one-of-a-kind work of art - a fantasy coffin.
Unless you've got a sense of humor about these things, it does seem a little morbid at first. But what's wrong with enjoying those last few moments of life with the people we love the most? After all, the Ghana fantasy coffin business has in itself become a great boon to the living of Ghana. And dead or alive, you have to appreciate that kind of legacy. Photos below. Read for more info after the photos.
The Insanely Colourful, Elaborate, Custom Coffins From Ghana
The whole idea of the fantasy coffin only dates back to about 1980, when coffin-maker Kane Kwei opened his first custom coffin shop in Accra. But the idea had been gestating for quite some time. His family says that the idea first came to Kwei in 1940, when the chief of his village died unexpectedly.
The people of the village wanted an elaborate coffin, but Kwei told them it would take some time. Instead, he suggested they bury the king in his palanquin, as had been done a few times in Ghana's history. Palanquins are those royal "taxis" you see carried around by teams of servants in movies. They did indeed bury the chief in his palanquin, and this reportedly served as the inspiration for Kwei's fantasy coffin business.
The Insanely Colourful, Elaborate, Custom Coffins From Ghana
By far, the most popular burial coffin in Ghana is the cocoa bean pod. As you may know, a good amount of the world's chocolate comes from Ghana - cocoa is the country's second largest export. The cocoa bean is central to the lives of many Ghanans, especially those whose families have been working in the chocolate business for generations. And you thought YOU loved chocolate.
The Insanely Colourful, Elaborate, Custom Coffins From Ghana
Kwei sells its coffins (those designed for actual burial) for a mere $125 USD. Which seems like a steal - until you remember that the average Ghanan only makes about $900 per year. That's 13 percent of their annual salary; a little less than two months worth.
As you might expect, a coffin that costs a lot can take months to pay for. But that isn't the only reason funerals in Ghana are routinely put off for months after death: all of these shops have waiting lists a mile long of people just dying to get into their products. (Yeah, that happened.)
Weirdly, this reality has spawned a sort of secondary cottage industry in Ghana. While before people were just buried in cheap, wooden boxes almost immediately after death, now they have to be embalmed, preserved and stored for weeks or months. This has built up a healthy secondary industry for morticians and funerals homes, which were practically nonexistent in Ghana 40 years ago.
The wait also gives families time to plan and show up for the massive parties that also accompany any funeral in the country - which hasn't hurt the catering business much, either.
Different Status, Different Coffin
Different Status, Different Coffin
The Insanely Colourful, Elaborate, Custom Coffins From Ghana
more
More photos
More photos
The Insanely Colourful, Elaborate, Custom Coffins From Ghana
whatever your occupation, there's a coffin for you
whatever your occupation, there's a coffin for you
Final photos...but there are even more custom coffins out here in Ghana.
Final photos...but there are even more custom coffins out here in Ghana.
The Insanely Colourful, Elaborate, Custom Coffins From Ghana
