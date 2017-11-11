Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) (1482 Views)

The excited actress who took to Instagram to share the news, wrote;



"Today I was crowned The Ochanya ku TV 1 Ki'Doma. Am so honoured by my people IDOMA 1 "



Nollywood star actress and part of the cast of popular sitcom 'The Johnsons', Ada Ameh, was honored with a chieftaincy title in Benue State today.





This title is very undeserved,

Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.

The man who gave this faded, struggling mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.



I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,

Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and Obong Nta Elijah Henshaw.

Days when chieftaincy titles were merited and not acquired.



What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title?

She's ugly,

She's fat,

She's crude,

She's vulgar,

She's not popular.



It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.

CHIEF ADA

Idoma girls sabi fok o,one day one idoma girl fok me and I die under her

Congratulations!

The meaning doesn't even make sense to me. That's what you get when you have traditional rulers with no relevant roles and duties other than helping politicians campaign.

This title is very undeserved,

Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.

The man who gave this mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.



I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,

Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and all.



What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title.

She's ugly,

She's fat,

She's crude,

She's vulgar,

She's not popular.



It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.

walihi I will kidnap our igwe if he no give me my own chieftaincy title, this thing is just becoming common in Nigeria

This title is very undeserved,

Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.

The man who gave this mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.



I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,

Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and all.



What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title.

She's ugly,

She's fat,

She's crude,

She's vulgar,

She's not popular.



It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.

Brutal jab!

Haba! I think she is the most popular actress from where she came from...

Oh! I forgot, this is NwaAmaikpe..



This title is very undeserved,

Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.

The man who gave this mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.



I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,

Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and all.



What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title.

She's ugly,

She's fat,

She's crude,

She's vulgar,

She's not popular.



It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.

Good for her

This title is very undeserved,

Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.

The man who gave this mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.



I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,

Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and all.



What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title.

She's ugly,

She's fat,

She's crude,

She's vulgar,

She's not popular.



It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.

Kai! illahai bilai

Idoma girls sabi fok o,one day one idoma girl fok me and I die under her

This title is very undeserved,

Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.

The man who gave this faded, struggling mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.



I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,

Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and Obong Nta Elijah Henshaw.



What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title?

She's ugly,

She's fat,

She's crude,

She's vulgar,

She's not popular.



It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.

So ds woman no from delta. She plays the Mrs Johnson role so well. Congrats to her