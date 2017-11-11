₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,726 members, 3,906,589 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 08:08 PM

Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) (1482 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by stane007: 7:43pm
Nollywood star actress and part of the cast of popular sitcom 'The Johnsons', Ada Ameh, was honored with a chieftaincy title in Benue State today.

The excited actress who took to Instagram to share the news, wrote;

"Today I was crowned The Ochanya ku TV 1 Ki'Doma. Am so honoured by my people IDOMA 1 "

https://www.lailasblog.com/actress-ada-ameh-honored-chieftaincy-title-benue-state/

Lalasticlala

Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:47pm
shocked

This title is very undeserved,
Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.
The man who gave this faded, struggling mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.

I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,
Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and Obong Nta Elijah Henshaw.
Days when chieftaincy titles were merited and not acquired.

What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title?
She's ugly,
She's fat,
She's crude,
She's vulgar,
She's not popular.

It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.
God forbid!!

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 7:48pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Wait for it. grin

2 Likes

Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 7:58pm
CHIEF ADA
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by Wizberg12(m): 7:58pm
cool
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by agadez007(m): 7:58pm
Emumu
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by rawtouch: 7:59pm
grin
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by Hewrittes: 8:00pm
Hmm
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:00pm
Idoma girls sabi fok o,one day one idoma girl fok me and I die under her
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:00pm
stane007:
Nollywood star actress and part of the cast of popular sitcom 'The Johnsons', Ada Ameh, was honored with a chieftaincy title in Benue State today.

The excited actress who took to Instagram to share the news, wrote;

"Today I was crowned The Ochanya ku TV 1 Ki'Doma. Am so honoured by my people IDOMA 1 "

https://www.lailasblog.com/actress-ada-ameh-honored-chieftaincy-title-benue-state/

Lalasticlala

congrats to her
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by Knight25(m): 8:00pm
happen
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:00pm
Congratulations!
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by BafanaBafana: 8:01pm
The meaning doesn't even make sense to me. That's what you get when you have traditional rulers with no relevant roles and duties other than helping politicians campaign.
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by coolcatty: 8:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This title is very undeserved,
Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.
The man who gave this mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.

I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,
Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and all.

What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title.
She's ugly,
She's fat,
She's crude,
She's vulgar,
She's not popular.

It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.
God forbid.






Olenu.... Morooonic entity feeling funky

1 Like

Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by Bullhari007(m): 8:01pm
walihi I will kidnap our igwe if he no give me my own chieftaincy title, this thing is just becoming common in Nigeria
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by Eke40seven(m): 8:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This title is very undeserved,
Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.
The man who gave this mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.

I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,
Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and all.

What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title.
She's ugly,
She's fat,
She's crude,
She's vulgar,
She's not popular.

It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.
God forbid.




Brutal jab!
Haba! I think she is the most popular actress from where she came from...
Oh! I forgot, this is NwaAmaikpe..

Ada Ameh right now..

Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by bellazz(m): 8:02pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This title is very undeserved,
Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.
The man who gave this mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.

I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,
Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and all.

What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title.
She's ugly,
She's fat,
She's crude,
She's vulgar,
She's not popular.

It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.
God forbid.


Hnnnnmmmm....



Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by johnstar(m): 8:02pm
Kk
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 8:03pm
Good for her
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by HARDLABOR: 8:04pm
cool
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 8:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This title is very undeserved,
Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.
The man who gave this mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.

I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,
Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and all.

What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title.
She's ugly,
She's fat,
She's crude,
She's vulgar,
She's not popular.

It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.
God forbid.




Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by Dearlord(m): 8:05pm
Kai! illahai bilai
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 8:06pm
enemyofprogress:
Idoma girls sabi fok o,one day one idoma girl fok me and I die under her

Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by Leez(m): 8:06pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

This title is very undeserved,
Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.
The man who gave this faded, struggling mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.

I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,
Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and Obong Nta Elijah Henshaw.

What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title?
She's ugly,
She's fat,
She's crude,
She's vulgar,
She's not popular.

It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.
God forbid.




Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by expozey(f): 8:07pm
So ds woman no from delta. She plays the Mrs Johnson role so well. Congrats to her
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by Iamsammy(m): 8:08pm
Nwaamaikpe is back

(0) (Reply)

Important Notice / Dan Foster And Other Nigerian Celebrities To Contest On Celebrity Salon Nigeria / Iyanya Turns Yvonne Nelson Into Chewing Gum? Dumps Her For Tonto Dikeh

Viewing this topic: obi2m, tamzy123(m), mycaringheart, chimchim1(m), Dove1998(m), BafanaBafana, tylenchus(m), Spuggie, FarahAideed, Akinolasantos(m), Uniportadmision, gly2ken, jennybright(f), Remion, PrestigeG(f), passendi, Caulay(m), Eke40seven(m), kalicious, kindklemz(m), nogasimplicity, balmofgilead, finco, Jogs1900, Imarnuel04(m), likethat(m), Collinzo4chizi, Olasco93, gleaf, oyatake200, yomifola(m), Jadeng, Eyop, richieroxy(f), oshobugiesamuel(m), oziawo, silverkab, bolasunkanmi, adewale2018, petsam11(m), Mosesjoker(m), zagadat1, Amadaz(m), Hades2016(m), princessyere1(f), ghanaman5050, Greyworld, Leez(m), Eluwilussit(m), Frankygeo, Jake101(f), eobianke(m), dinak1(f), DeEnigmatic23(m), oluebubeneo(f), Ralupresh(f), austineaddy, brooklyn2019, dbblessboy(m), expozey(f), AKNDBC(m), DollyBig, NwaAmaikpe, chimarafaith14(f), beskid, Hrhchris, zizie, destinkoko(m), Yoyostic, Emmanuel602(m), alabig(m), mojojesu94, nwakibie3(m), 7COLOURS, aewhydot, misterkay(m), caon, Fatherlee(m), Sagaciousd1, folarinbae2016(f), Nwobosi, Larrey(f), assemble, couragemurphy(m), nnamokenna(m), Iamsammy(m), Kiakia(m), mackii(m), jenyna, Willy7(m), Rybnyk(m), kolajoo(m), handsomenonny(m), Daddykaykes, 30BillionGang and 200 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.