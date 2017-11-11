₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by stane007: 7:43pm
Nollywood star actress and part of the cast of popular sitcom 'The Johnsons', Ada Ameh, was honored with a chieftaincy title in Benue State today.
The excited actress who took to Instagram to share the news, wrote;
"Today I was crowned The Ochanya ku TV 1 Ki'Doma. Am so honoured by my people IDOMA 1 "
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:47pm
This title is very undeserved,
Nigerian traditional rulers of the 21st century are a disgrace to monarchy.
The man who gave this faded, struggling mediocre this title needs to be dethroned and banished for such indiscretion.
I miss the days of Igwe Edward Nnaji, Olubuse II,
Eze Vincent Oji, Oba Akenzua II, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, Oba Adesoji Aderemi and Obong Nta Elijah Henshaw.
Days when chieftaincy titles were merited and not acquired.
What has Ada Ameh done to deserve such a prestigious chieftaincy title?
She's ugly,
She's fat,
She's crude,
She's vulgar,
She's not popular.
It obviously means the Wheelbarrow Governor Ortom is not the only clueless man in that state.
God forbid!!
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 7:48pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Wait for it.
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 7:58pm
Idoma girls sabi fok o,one day one idoma girl fok me and I die under her
Re: Ada Ameh Honored With A Chieftaincy Title In Benue State (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:00pm
congrats to her
Congratulations!
The meaning doesn't even make sense to me. That's what you get when you have traditional rulers with no relevant roles and duties other than helping politicians campaign.
NwaAmaikpe:
Olenu.... Morooonic entity feeling funky
walihi I will kidnap our igwe if he no give me my own chieftaincy title, this thing is just becoming common in Nigeria
NwaAmaikpe:Brutal jab!
Haba! I think she is the most popular actress from where she came from...
Oh! I forgot, this is NwaAmaikpe..
Ada Ameh right now..
Good for her
Kai! illahai bilai
So ds woman no from delta. She plays the Mrs Johnson role so well. Congrats to her
Nwaamaikpe is back
