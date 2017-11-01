₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by ChangeIsCostant: 8:08pm
His Majesty, Eze Eri 34th, Eze Aka Ji Ovo Igbo, led his community to the sacred Omambala river at Enugu Aguleri, Anambra state - in order to offer prayers and cleansing in commemoration of the 2017 Eri festival. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/monarch-leads-community-sacred-river-cleansing-anambra-photos.html
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by ChangeIsCostant: 8:09pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/monarch-leads-community-sacred-river-cleansing-anambra-photos.html
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Ojiofor: 8:13pm
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:16pm
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by deomelo: 8:19pm
When albino turn into oyinbo?
These villagers sef...
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by free2ryhme: 8:41pm
ChangeIsCostant:
na albino una dey call oyibo lady, chai
developers will do anything to gain attention
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by enemyofprogress: 8:41pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by NwaAmaikpe: 8:41pm
May the good Lord in his infinite mercy accept their cleansing and write their names in the book of life.
Amen.
Every community needs an Eze John The Baptist.
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by 14teenK(m): 8:41pm
What kind of end time king is this
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by AleAirHub(m): 8:42pm
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by fabulousfortune(m): 8:42pm
So dese Flatinoes can't differentiate between oyibo nd albino
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Oyindidi(f): 8:43pm
deomelo:
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by okoyeokoye(f): 8:44pm
ok
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by ProfEinstein: 8:44pm
Wow!!!!! Such a rich cultural heritage, so happy we are still preserving some of our core cultural root as Ndigbo
Waiting for hypocrites to come and criticise him
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by FisifunKododada: 8:44pm
Great. All religions must be respected in Nigeria.
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by donnaD(f): 8:44pm
ha very interesting. Make dem continue wetin concern us? ?
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Techwriter: 8:44pm
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by coolie1: 8:44pm
just look at the river color . later when u hear another disease u go say make we no eat cow meat.
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by divicode: 8:45pm
And this same charlatans cannot prevent Nigerian Army from humiliating Llamadi Cownu
These are the yIsrealites, the people from the yEast
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by RELAN2446(m): 8:45pm
Flatino calling albino oyinbo, dumb brains since 1914
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by BAILMONEY: 8:46pm
deomelo:HEAD SLAMMER
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by benuejosh(m): 8:46pm
Africa
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by tolumizzy(m): 8:46pm
Jisot
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Knight25(m): 8:47pm
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Elnino4ladies: 8:47pm
Free the sheeple
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by OldBeer: 8:48pm
NwaAmaikpe:Which kin person be this?
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by OtemSapien: 8:48pm
This reminds me of John the baptist who loves to lead people into canal to bath them. Chai! Ignorance is eating heads since 1-4 AD
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Hewrittes: 8:49pm
Humm
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Caseless: 8:49pm
Dem be igbo kilistain, but when it comes to duping people like it is in this case with the white woman, they drop jisos klais(Jesus Christ I meant to say, don't mind my igbo accent) and emblace shrine. Ogo'm a'biala oo. Igbo kwenu.
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Caseless: 8:49pm
BAILMONEY:headbanger
|Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by BAILMONEY: 8:50pm
RELAN2446:
coolie1:
enemyofprogress:
free2ryhme:
free2ryhme:EWEDU MUSLIMS
