Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing

Man Undergoes Spiritual Cleansing In A River To Become A Chief In Bayelsa.Photos / Eri King Performs Alo-mmo Festival [PHOTOS] / Villagers Gather For 'Spiritual Cleansing' In Omambala River In Anambra. Photos

Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by ChangeIsCostant: 8:08pm
His Majesty, Eze Eri 34th, Eze Aka Ji Ovo Igbo, led his community to the sacred Omambala river at Enugu Aguleri, Anambra state - in order to offer prayers and cleansing in commemoration of the 2017 Eri festival. See photos below;

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/monarch-leads-community-sacred-river-cleansing-anambra-photos.html

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by ChangeIsCostant: 8:09pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/monarch-leads-community-sacred-river-cleansing-anambra-photos.html

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Ojiofor: 8:13pm
shocked
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:16pm
grin
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by deomelo: 8:19pm
When albino turn into oyinbo?



These villagers sef...

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by free2ryhme: 8:41pm
ChangeIsCostant:
His Majesty, Eze Eri 34th, Eze Aka Ji Ovo Igbo, led his community to the sacred Omambala river at Enugu Aguleri, Anambra state - in order to offer prayers and cleansing in commemoration of the 2017 Eri festival. See photos below;

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/monarch-leads-community-sacred-river-cleansing-anambra-photos.html

na albino una dey call oyibo lady, chai


developers will do anything to gain attention

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by enemyofprogress: 8:41pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by NwaAmaikpe: 8:41pm
shocked


May the good Lord in his infinite mercy accept their cleansing and write their names in the book of life.
Amen.


Every community needs an Eze John The Baptist.

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by 14teenK(m): 8:41pm
What kind of end time king is this

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by AleAirHub(m): 8:42pm
cool cool
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by fabulousfortune(m): 8:42pm
So dese Flatinoes can't differentiate between oyibo nd albino undecided

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Oyindidi(f): 8:43pm
deomelo:
When albino turn into oyinbo?



These villagers sef...


gringrin

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by okoyeokoye(f): 8:44pm
ok
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by ProfEinstein: 8:44pm
Wow!!!!! Such a rich cultural heritage, so happy we are still preserving some of our core cultural root as Ndigbo cheesy
Waiting for hypocrites to come and criticise him undecided

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by FisifunKododada: 8:44pm
cool Great. All religions must be respected in Nigeria.

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by donnaD(f): 8:44pm
ha very interesting. Make dem continue wetin concern us? ?
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Techwriter: 8:44pm
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by coolie1: 8:44pm
just look at the river color cry. later when u hear another disease u go say make we no eat cow meat.
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by divicode: 8:45pm
And this same charlatans cannot prevent Nigerian Army from humiliating Llamadi Cownu grin grin

These are the yIsrealites, the people from the yEast grin grin

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by RELAN2446(m): 8:45pm
Flatino calling albino oyinbo, dumb brains since 1914

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by BAILMONEY: 8:46pm
deomelo:
When albino turn into oyinbo?



These villagers sef...


HEAD SLAMMER

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by benuejosh(m): 8:46pm
Africa
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by tolumizzy(m): 8:46pm
Jisot
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Knight25(m): 8:47pm
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Elnino4ladies: 8:47pm
Free the sheeple
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by OldBeer: 8:48pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


May the good Lord in his infinite mercy accept their cleansing and write their names in the book of life.
Amen.
Which kin person be this? grin grin grin
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by OtemSapien: 8:48pm
grin
This reminds me of John the baptist who loves to lead people into canal to bath them. Chai! Ignorance is eating heads since 1-4 AD
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Hewrittes: 8:49pm
Humm
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Caseless: 8:49pm
grin


Dem be igbo kilistain, but when it comes to duping people like it is in this case with the white woman, they drop jisos klais(Jesus Christ I meant to say, don't mind my igbo accent) and emblace shrine. Ogo'm a'biala oo. Igbo kwenu.

Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by Caseless: 8:49pm
BAILMONEY:
HEAD SLAMMER
headbanger
Re: Eze Eri Aka Ji Ovo Igbo Leads Community To Omambala River For Cleansing by BAILMONEY: 8:50pm
RELAN2446:
Flatino calling albino oyinbo, dumb brains since 1914
coolie1:
just look at the river color cry. later when u hear another disease u go say make we no eat cow meat.
enemyofprogress:
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
free2ryhme:


na albino una dey call oyibo lady, chai


developers will do anything to gain attention
free2ryhme:


na albino una dey call oyibo lady, chai


developers will do anything to gain attention
EWEDU MUSLIMS grin

