₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,759 members, 3,906,751 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 November 2017 at 10:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki (738 Views)
Ayo Fayose For President 2019 Campaign Launched On Facebook (Photo) / "Fayose For President 2019" Poster / Sule Lamido For President 2019 Campaign Vehicles (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by ibhacker: 8:14pm
Former Minister for Special Duties under the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, Tanimu Turaki, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party will not produce a northern president in 2019.
Turaki said, rather, the party would field someone who would carry everybody along.
The ex-minister in an interview with Premium Times said the current government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari does not have regard for other parts of the country.
According to him, the former ruling party is looking for men and women of integrity, people that will be the new face of PDP.
He said, “We want people that will not have been part of the so-called impunity that have played out in the party before. People that will raise that hope among Nigerians. People that will inspire members of the party to go that extra mile in canvassing support for the party. So that at the end of the day, we will come up with men and women of proven integrity that will stand anywhere and that would be the first step that PDP will use in telling Nigerians that we have changed, this is a new PDP.
“By the time we get to the point of selecting our party’s presidential candidate, I assure you that Nigerians will be proud of PDP. We will come out with a man or woman of high integrity, somebody who is unassailable, whose integrity is beyond reproach, somebody that Nigerians will have confidence that even though we are going to bring a northerner, we are not going to bring a northern president.
“I want to assure Nigerians and it is important that Nigerians take note of this. Even though the presidency has been zoned to the north, we are not going to give Nigerians a northern president, we are going to give Nigerians, a Nigerian president of northern extraction. Somebody when he thinks, he thinks Nigeria; when he wants to act, he acts Nigeria. Somebody when he wants to move, he moves Nigeria.
“Not somebody that will begin to discriminate among Nigerians, not somebody who will want to treat Nigerians differently on the basis of their support, their thinking, their beliefs and attitude. Somebody who will build strong bridges of friendship across the divide. We will bring somebody who is a unifier.”
SOURCE http://www.naijanews247.com/2017/11/11/pdp-will-not-produce-northern-president-2019-turaki/
|Re: PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by sarrki(m): 8:17pm
If they like let it be from the mass
The people's general will win hands down
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by OMNIVIRUS: 8:18pm
who dem epp?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by lonecatt: 8:32pm
sarrki:you mean mars?
no be only peoples general ,na "killing machine"
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by BAILMONEY: 8:42pm
I GO CAMPAIGN FOR THEM BE THAT
|Re: PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by BAILMONEY: 8:43pm
sarrki:HEAD SLAMMER
1 Like
|Re: PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by BAILMONEY: 9:19pm
LALASTICLALA LETS UNITE AGAINST THE NORTH
KONOPLYANKA
WALEDEJI
DEJI17
ELECTRICDANGER
OLLAH1
HOLATIN
7LIVES
JESUSLOVESYOU
MICHAEL004
MODELMIKE
SHALLYSGIRL
CYNNTHIALOVE
ALCATRAZ005
COLONELDRAKE
OAUTEMITAYO
BETATHINGS
MARKFEMI
BABARAMOTA1980
BABARAMOTU1980
|Re: PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by Okanokan(m): 9:28pm
Fair enough, but it must not be Atiku, Lamido, Bafawara, Shekarau, Dakwambo, Kwakwanso or Turaki etc etc, but a Nationalist who is respected by the International Community and can help cement our broken cleavages. The North has plenty of fine Gentlemen Elder-Statesmen who fits the bill.
|Re: PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by EazyMoh(m): 9:45pm
Oga PDP man, that person simply does not exist! Certainly not in PDP.
|Re: PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by madridguy(m): 10:03pm
|Re: PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by 9jayes: 10:03pm
BAILMONEY:
|Re: PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by legendte(m): 10:04pm
Ok
|Re: PDP Will Not Produce A ‘northern President’ 2019– Turaki by Odianose13(m): 10:04pm
Like we care sef. All of them na the same.
(0) (Reply)
Shut Up! Presidency Orders Akunyili, Ndukwe / Success Traits Of The Mind: How To Make Your Mind Work For You / Anyone Seen Any Documentary On The Nigeria Civil War?
Viewing this topic: Brethren0001(m), aribee, Bbdot(m), buzz8u, Saintsquare(m), Stan642, psalmsjob, chloride6, Enice(m), 2011HajjWeber(m), Onyi4live(m), rocaika, mu2sa2, Igboboy59(m), biuty20, jasawa, princesweetman2(m), marianneada(f), mataustin, legendte(m), BAILMONEY, Johnawesome(m), 9jayes, haryourlar, MasterKim, TonyAntony, alabi4life, michjay(m), Abfinest007(m), profosenogoboy, khaz(m), plux4, oluscofield(m), Khodorkovsky(m), BrutalJab, Nellybii, AlexanderDGreat, sunylop, Praise017, defemz(m), naptu2, Anneth101(f), tweegep(m), viconah, Odianose13(m), abhosts(m), sambroose(m), captianfreeman(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), Articul8(m), madridguy(m), Allann(m), rentAcock(m), ZKOSOSO(m), OMEGA009(m), Adeshinajamiu98(m), AkinyedeSunday(m), Johnrake69, princestars(m), Adonkia(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12