Nigerian Meat Seller Uses POS (Photo) / Banke, Lady Uses Recycled Tyres To Build Furniture (Photos) / 9 Pictures that Define Some Moments At Work

Using Microsoft Excel In The Workplace



Microsoft Excel is an indispensable tool for any business. We all use it, either to create Reports for our boss or to track our daily business activities.



Most Employees however struggle to use Excel.



Excel is ideal for Storing, Analyzing & Presenting Business Data. Below I'll explain each of these in more detail:



1) Storing Data:

Microsoft Excel is the No. 1 Business Tool for storing Company Information - from Textual data like Employee Records, to Numerical Data like Sales Numbers; spreadsheets like Excel provide an affordable "Notepad" to store data.



Employees can take advantage of "Excel's Data Form Functionality" to ease the process of entering data into Excel.

Data Forms provide a user friendly way of entering data into a spreadsheet without having to scroll through cells.



2)Analyzing Data:



Microsoft Excel has inbuilt formulas that enable employees better analyze & retrieve data.



For Instance, Monthly Sales Records can be analyzed to obtain: Top Selling Products, Top Customers, Top Salespersons, Top Selling Month. Basically enabling you draw insight from numbers.

Excel Pivot Tables enable employees summarize & analyze large Data Sets with simple button clicks.

Textual Data functionalities can be added to assist with data retrieval. The employee can easily & quickly (both useful in determining efficiency) extract any business data -



a) Customer's Contact Information

b) Patient's Medical Record Number

c) Product's Rack/bin Storage Location, etc.



This not only saves you time, it increases your efficiency making you more productive.



3) Presenting Data:

In addition to analytics, Microsoft Excel supports the creation of Charts, Graphs and other illustrations.



As the Idiom says "a Picture is worth a thousand words". Charts easily depict trends and make "sense" of numbers.



Humans are generally able to infer meaning from these quicker than from figures.

Presenting information into Graphs allows employees visualize the info, helping them understand it better.



For instance: plotting Monthly Turnover figures or Product Sales Numbers allow companies compare progress over time, easily spotting upwards & downward trends



Graphics also give life to Reports & Presentations. All Employees at some point have to create reports, either to present to their team, or to submit to their superiors. Either way Microsoft Excel steps in as the tool for the job.



- Using Percentages to present Sales Target achieved;



- Using SUM & other aggregate functions to calculate Total Income generated, Sales Income per category;



- Using Bar & Column Charts when presenting budgets, Actuals vs Proposed Spending;



Excel is an immensely Complex Business Tool that has many more functionalities than listed above. However it's flexible nature enables Users mould it to suit their specific business needs.



funny thing is that they are repetitive but in different design. and i must update all



funny thing is that they are repetitive but in different design. and i must update all





op continue jare many will avoid this threadop continue jare 3 Likes

Thanks op...



Please I need a tutorial on how to use Excel to draw a graph. 1 Like

I never knew a thing about Microsoft excel, but now I know. Thanks 1 Like

Ms Excel; One very nice software! 1 Like

in electrical engineering designs, excel is used in load calculations and presentation. 1 Like

I assume you already have the data?

If yes, use the bolded part of the URL below

https://youtu.be/eMEhjbhtfxQ)



Nowadays you can easily create an app that can do whatever office excel can do. 1 Like

God please help nairalanders have some brain and read threads like this which will help them improve their career and life.

Lol if you are into app development you'll know there's nothing "easy" about creating Apps. Excel beats app creation in 3 ways:



1) Affordability: App design is expensive, most Startups & SMEs in Naija, still struggle to cover more pressing business needs & don't have funds to hire a software developer.



2) Flexibility: Excel can perform a whole lot functions, there's no single App that is even half way close to meeting this.

Applications are usually designed to solve a SINGLE need. Excel solves MULTIPLE needs seamlessly.



3) Availability: Excel is very available. Almost any laptop/ PC you buy has it preinstalled (trial / full version). This makes it convenient to use. You don't need to consult anyone to get it.



Lol if you are into app development you'll know there's nothing "easy" about creating Apps. Excel beats app creation in 3 ways:

1) Affordability: App design is expensive, most Startups & SMEs in Naija, still struggle to cover more pressing business needs & don't have funds to hire a software developer.

2) Flexibility: Excel can perform a whole lot functions, there's no single App that is even half way close to meeting this.
Applications are usually designed to solve a SINGLE need. Excel solves MULTIPLE needs seamlessly.

3) Availability: Excel is very available. Almost any laptop/ PC you buy has it preinstalled (trial / full version). This makes it convenient to use. You don't need to consult anyone to get it.

Auditing data 1 Like

All true. But I think access stores database more efficiently than excel. Both are easy to use sha

Excel is the real deal, it indeept knowledge alone can get you a good job.

Power querry, pivot table & charts, vlookup, pivot dashboard... You are g2g! 1 Like

It can also be used to solve questions on statistics like standard deviation

excel can be automated using VBA codes and macros.



excel can be automated using VBA codes and macros.

Bros, excel sweet... I no even mention Ms access. that's another powerful tool

concatenate, duplicate values, h lookup, conditional formatting, text to columns I don't think one person can know the full functions of excel cos it cut across different professions. Accounting, engineering etc.

Use it for PIT assessments so sweet. I even install it on my phone for easy budgeting.

Have ve been feeding, clothing and sponsoring myself from wat am earnings through excell for the past 6years



I will forever be grateful to Microsoft for this wonderfull application...

concatenate, duplicate values, h lookup, conditional formatting, text to columns I don't think one person can know the full functions of excel cos it cut across different professions. Accounting, engineering etc. I agree with you... You can only know as much as you need! I agree with you... You can only know as much as you need!