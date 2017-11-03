₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by AlexReports(m): 8:57pm
Dr. Mike Omotosho; National Chairman of Labour Party Releases Statement on The Rescue Of His Kidnapped Mother
http://www.abujapress.com/2017/11/dr-mike-omotosho-national-chairman-of.html?m=0
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by emeijeh(m): 9:08pm
How come this "business" keeps thriving in Nigeria?
Are there kidnappers in the western world?!
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by mowk: 9:09pm
THank God
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by chaelmic(m): 9:10pm
emeijeh:
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by donkenny(m): 9:10pm
Na dem dem
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by dessz(m): 9:10pm
emeijeh:tribalistic bigot spotted
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by seunlayi(m): 9:10pm
I can't just understand how we get here, my people, tinz are not working anymore, this man knew the level we are in Nigeria that was why he didn't blame anybody but want a solution so that Nigeria can be in existence tomorrow
1 Like
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by emeijeh(m): 9:11pm
[quote author=chaelmic post=62291881][/quote]
Better luck next time, dude.
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by rentAcock(m): 9:11pm
Only idiots allow themselves to be kidnapped. If you aren't walking around with a small handgun, a pepper spray and a mini gps device at all times, then you deserve to be kidnapped. Maybe you cannot carry a concealed handgun, the least you can at least do is have a mini gps device implanted in your bag, or belt or inside your shoe. Be tactical, this way when you've gone missing for a day or two, a relative would know exactly where to track you or where your last known location was reported, no instead you all wander about Nigeria like prey in a lion's den. Well done
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by Jerrypolo(m): 9:12pm
Thank God for her safe return.
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by PrinxArthur1(m): 9:12pm
u dey talk because they kidnap your mama,what if they kidnapped de mum of a common man will you still say this?
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by Jerrypolo(m): 9:13pm
rentAcock:
I know you want to trend!!!.
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by rentAcock(m): 9:15pm
Jerrypolo:
You are a confirmed dunce.
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by Jerrypolo(m): 9:16pm
rentAcock:says the one who blames the kidnapped.
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by rentAcock(m): 9:17pm
seunlayi:
Yes and now your mommy is milking my c0ck
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by beccab78: 9:18pm
police try on aresting d suspect but thy should have take them to court on till thy are found guilty.why did dy sars murderd them after goting them alive.d law should take it course.
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by rentAcock(m): 9:19pm
Jerrypolo:
If you aren't walking around with the aforementioned devices, then you might as well walk around with a sign that reads "Please kidnap this sacrificial lamb." Its common sense, there's no security in Nigeria, you should always be on the lookout and not wait to be kidnapped and rescued by the incompetent Nigerian Police force.
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by mammanbawa: 9:23pm
[quote author=chaelmic post=62291881][/quote]
This guy should be awarded. His pictures are used for almost all hilarious cations and memes you can think of
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by Jerrypolo(m): 9:23pm
rentAcock:
My God!!!.
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by asawanathegreat(m): 9:30pm
Welcome back mama
|Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by Ilefoaye(m): 9:51pm
nawa ooo
