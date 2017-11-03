₦airaland Forum

Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by AlexReports(m): 8:57pm
Dr. Mike Omotosho; National Chairman of Labour Party Releases Statement on The Rescue Of His Kidnapped Mother


Let me on behalf of the entire Omotosho clan use this opportunity to say a big thank you to everyone who in one way or another stood with us during the almost 120 hour ordeal. 
We also appreciate the Nigerian security forces and the media for the effective and timely aid. We appreciate all your calls and prayers and pray that none of you ever have to experience such unpleasantness. 
May the Lord uproot this evil scourge in our society. 

My mom is well and was not harmed in any way, for that we are eternally grateful.

The entire episode however reiterate my personal belief in an inclusive society where all our minds are focused on the same vision of greatness. Where all our hands are on deck to move the country forward and protect her interests.  
The time has indeed come to seriously commence the moral education of our youths who have incidentally become pawns in this tragic piece of our historical narrative.  But we must first change their experience and gainfully engage them. 

It is indeed not time to cast aspersions or play the blame game for where we have found ourselves as a nation. 
Our current national reality is totally antithetical to what we had back in the days when each of us was our brothers' keepers regardless of religious or political affiliations and ethnicity. 
So we must engage  to redefine that reality and give ourselves a different experience so we can all do better.  
It is time for us to be collectively accountable  for the security, peace and progress of Nigeria. 
It is time to sheath our swords of personal interest, greed and ethnicity,  with the understanding that in war, no one comes out unscathed. It is time for my fellow Nigerians to be passionate about rebuilding our ruins. 

My family and I are grateful to the Lord for this miraculous return of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother. 

This has renewed our vigor in this battle to continue to play our part.  We therefore seek your commitment to join hands with us to bring back the Nigeria where Peace and justice truly reigns. A Nigeria that provides Equal Opportunities and Social Justice.
God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by emeijeh(m): 9:08pm
How come this "business" keeps thriving in Nigeria?



Are there kidnappers in the western world?!
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by mowk: 9:09pm
THank God
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by chaelmic(m): 9:10pm
emeijeh:
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by donkenny(m): 9:10pm
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by dessz(m): 9:10pm
emeijeh:
How come this "business" keeps thriving in Nigeria?



Are there kidnappers in the western world?!
tribalistic bigot spotted angry
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by seunlayi(m): 9:10pm
I can't just understand how we get here, my people, tinz are not working anymore, this man knew the level we are in Nigeria that was why he didn't blame anybody but want a solution so that Nigeria can be in existence tomorrow

Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by emeijeh(m): 9:11pm
Better luck next time, dude. smiley
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by rentAcock(m): 9:11pm
Only idiots allow themselves to be kidnapped. If you aren't walking around with a small handgun, a pepper spray and a mini gps device at all times, then you deserve to be kidnapped. Maybe you cannot carry a concealed handgun, the least you can at least do is have a mini gps device implanted in your bag, or belt or inside your shoe. Be tactical, this way when you've gone missing for a day or two, a relative would know exactly where to track you or where your last known location was reported, no instead you all wander about Nigeria like prey in a lion's den. Well done
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by Jerrypolo(m): 9:12pm
Thank God for her safe return.
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by PrinxArthur1(m): 9:12pm
u dey talk because they kidnap your mama,what if they kidnapped de mum of a common man will you still say this?
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by Jerrypolo(m): 9:13pm
rentAcock:
only idiots allow themselves to be kidnapped

I know you want to trend!!!.
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by rentAcock(m): 9:15pm
Jerrypolo:


I know you want to trend!!!.

Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by Jerrypolo(m): 9:16pm
rentAcock:

says the one who blames the kidnapped.
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by rentAcock(m): 9:17pm
seunlayi:


You just graduated from sucking your mummy's milk sey?

Sọ́rọ̀ nìyẹn?


Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by beccab78: 9:18pm
police try on aresting d suspect but thy should have take them to court on till thy are found guilty.why did dy sars murderd them after goting them alive.d law should take it course.
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by rentAcock(m): 9:19pm
Jerrypolo:


says the one who blames the kidnapped.

If you aren't walking around with the aforementioned devices, then you might as well walk around with a sign that reads "Please kidnap this sacrificial lamb." Its common sense, there's no security in Nigeria, you should always be on the lookout and not wait to be kidnapped and rescued by the incompetent Nigerian Police force.
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by mammanbawa: 9:23pm
This guy should be awarded. His pictures are used for almost all hilarious cations and memes you can think of
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by Jerrypolo(m): 9:23pm
rentAcock:


If you aren't walking around with the aforementioned devices, then you might as well walk around with a sign that reads "Please kidnap this sacrificial lamb." Its common sense, there's no security in Nigeria, you should always be on the look out and now wait to be kidnapped and rescued by the incompetent Nigerian Police force.

My God!!!.
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by asawanathegreat(m): 9:30pm
Welcome back mama
Re: Mike Omotosho On The Release Of His Kidnapped Mother: Releases Statement by Ilefoaye(m): 9:51pm
nawa ooo

