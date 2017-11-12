Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Ayade Working For APC, Party Chieftains, Lawmakers Allege (7808 Views)

The PDP stakeholders also accused the governor of awarding contracts to known APC members to the exclusion of PDP faithful.



“It does appear that there is a deliberate and dedicated effort to ensure that the PDP in Cross River State is substantially weakened and reduced to a platform incapable of any significant impact on political fortunes of our State,” the petition read.



The allegations are contained in a petition to the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, received on October 20, 2017 at the national headquarters of the party and signed by a former deputy governor, Efiok Cobham, former Majority Leader of the state assembly, Hon. Tom Agi, one-time special adviser on public transport, Edem Ekong, former Attorney General, Attah Ochinke and nine members of the state assembly.



“In a manner that has confounded all party members, HE, The Governor has on several occasions, openly expressed his support for the APC and even admitted that he has been funding the APC in the State. Indeed, and as if to confirm the foregoing, the only contracts awarded in the state are to members of the APC,” the petition reads in part.



The petitioners cited examples of Ayade’s empowerment of the APC to include; “the Boki link Road, a project with a contract value of over N4billion, was awarded to a chieftain of the APC, and 80% of the contract sum paid upfront;



“The Governor’s very first contract upon assumption of office, was for supply of Refuse Collection Bins. This contract was infamously awarded to another chieftain of the APC from the Governor’s Local Government Area;



“The Present State Woman Leader of the PDP, was the flag bearer of Labour Party in the 2015 general elections into the State House of Assembly. While still a Labour Party member, she was nominated by a chieftain of the APC and appointed by the Governor to serve as the PDP State Woman Leader! She has never bothered to decamp from Labour Party and has maintained her dual membership of the parties till date,” the petitioners wrote.



When contacted, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Ita, promised to call back on the issues raised but he never did, while other attempts to reach him failed.







And I always ask, whether the following Governors are among;



Dave Umahi



Ben Ayade



Ishiaku Dairus Of Taraba



Onyekach Ikpeazu



2019 contest will be a one sided affair!





I always laugh at the idiotic PDP, whenever they claim, they have Eleven PDP Governors.



And I always ask, whether the following Governors are among;



Dave Umahi



Ben Ayade



Ishiaku Dairus Of Taraba



Onyekach Ikpeazu



2019 contest will be a one sided affair!





2019 contest will be a one sided affair? Yes you are right. Free and fair elections in Nigeria died with GEJ. A buhary presidency will sure take Nigeria 80yrs backward. I curse all those who helped the serial loser buhary to power!

2019 contest will be a one sided affair? Yes you are right. Free and fair elections in Nigeria died with GEJ. A buhary presidency will sure take Nigeria 80yrs backward. I curse all those who helped the serial loser buhary to power!

So, for you, 'free and fair' election is only when an ethnic, corrupt and secessionist party called PDP wins an election?

Only a fool like you thinks buhari has a chance come 2019

Typical of an average ipob yoot, they can never sustain an argument without looking for who to abuse..



Typical of an average ipob yoot, they can never sustain an argument without looking for who to abuse..

Oya Mention that person from your corrupt and secessionist PARTY THAT CAN DEFEAT BUAHRI in 2019?

So, for you, 'free and fair' election is only when an ethnic, corrupt and secessionist party called PDP wins an election? PDP a secessionist party??

I thought APC was an Islamic party.



PDP a secessionist party??

I thought APC was an Islamic party.

2019 is here already and you will surely find out which party is more popular.

PDP a secessionist party??

I thought APC was an Islamic party.



2019 is here already and you will surely find out which party is more popular.

Let me assure you, PDP will not see more than 6Million Votes in 2019! Who will even vote them apart from the Nnamdi Cownu's urine drinkers called ipob terrorists?



Let me assure you, PDP will not see more than 6Million Votes in 2019! Who will even vote them apart from the Nnamdi Cownu's urine drinkers called ipob terrorists?

Please dont give yourself HBP, PDP is dead and buried!

Typical of an average ipob yoot, they can never sustain an argument with looking for who to abuse..



Oya Mention that person from your corrupt and secessionist PARTY THAT CAN DEFEAT BUAHRI in 2019?



The serial loser and old sepulchre who was picked up by Tinubu, whitewashed and clothed in a strange garb has now becomea god? Even you can defeat buhary if you really want to. I bet you know buhary became president by benefit of returning power to the north by disgruntled elements. I know you know.

Let me assure you, PDP will not see more than 6Million Votes in 2019! Who will even vote them apart from the Nnamdi Cownu's urine drinkers called ipob terrorists?



Please dont give yourself HBP, PDP is dead and buried! Your obsession with Nnamdi Kanu is very unhealthy for you. Those who drink fanta from the gutters won't cut for you this time around.



Your obsession with Nnamdi Kanu is very unhealthy for you. Those who drink fanta from the gutters won't cut for you this time around.

PDP dead and buried yet you say they form 50% of your government??

The serial loser and old sepulchre who was picked up by Tinubu, whitewashed and clothed in a strange garb has now becomea god? Even you can defeat buhary if you really want to. I bet you know buhary became president by benefit of returning power to the north by disgruntled elements. I know you know.

You are arguing based on sentiments and not facts...Buhari may have come to power through conglomerates of politica powers and parties...but hey thats what every politician needs to consolidate. Buhari as of today has more than 15 Million Votes from the North, super glued and cello taped for him.. waiting for him to contest in 2019.



Politics is always local, an average Northerner after hearing the insults, abuse and names calling by Fayose, ipob yoots and FFK, now regards the PDP as an Igbo party, which is coming to divide the country..



You are arguing based on sentiments and not facts...Buhari may have come to power through conglomerates of politica powers and parties...but hey thats what every politician needs to consolidate. Buhari as of today has more than 15 Million Votes from the North, super glued and cello taped for him.. waiting for him to contest in 2019.

Politics is always local, an average Northerner after hearing the insults, abuse and names calling by Fayose, ipob yoots and FFK, now regards the PDP as an Igbo party, which is coming to divide the country..

2019 election will be purely fought on ethnicity and Governors backings...

You are arguing based on sentiments and not facts...Buhari may have come to power through conglomerates of politica powers and parties...but hey thats what every politician needs to consolidate. Buhari as of today has more than 15 Million Votes from the North, super glued and cello taped for him.. waiting for him to contest in 2019.



Politics is always local, an average Northerner after hearing the insults, abuse and names calling by Fayose, ipob yoots and FFK, now regards the PDP as an Igbo party, which is coming to divide the country..



2019 election will be purely fought on ethnicity and Governors backings...



You are a kid and your thoughtline didn't disappoint. I'm also tired of this back and forth. You are the OP and you are only seeking to populate and draw attention to your thread.

I believe I have helped your ministry in that regard with much of the back and forth without charge.

You are a kid and your thoughtline didn't disappoint. I'm also tired of this back and forth. You are the OP and you are only seeking to populate and draw attention to your thread.

I believe I have helped your ministry in that regard with much of the back and forth without charge.

But now I must move on. Bye.

My voters card for PMB



My voters card for PMB

APC all the way

You are a kid and your thoughtline didn't disappoint. I'm also tired of this back and forth. You are the OP and you are only seeking to populate and draw attention to your thread.

I believe I have helped your ministry in that regard with much of the back and forth without charge.

But now I must move on. Bye.



E pain am! PDP can only rule in Biafran Land and not in Nigeria again!

Let me assure you, PDP will not see more than 6Million Votes in 2019! Who will even vote them apart from the Nnamdi Cownu's urine drinkers called ipob terrorists?



Please dont give yourself HBP, PDP is dead and buried! I love this lady!



I love this lady!

She's referring to the Sudanese Jews below.

You are a kid and your thoughtline didn't disappoint. I'm also tired of this back and forth. You are the OP and you are only seeking to populate and draw attention to your thread.

I believe I have helped your ministry in that regard with much of the back and forth without charge.

See utter painment.

two things are involved here

is either umahi, Dave and other pdp so called traitors are just being smart not to attract searchlight on their normal business which is looting or they're just looking for soft landing in apc



the above serial she male is soo myopic that he doesn't know how this works in Nigerian politics

he's political brain ends in apc vs pdp which is just a logo and name.



such a dumb asss nigga 2 Likes

COFUSION IN THEIR CAMP!

the same isssh!

2019 contest will be a one sided affair? Yes you are right. Free and fair elections in Nigeria died with GEJ. A buhary presidency will sure take Nigeria 80yrs backward. I curse all those who helped the serial loser buhary to power!

Your cursed father is a bastard!



Majority of Nigerians chose Buhari over the ineffectual buffoon for obvious reasons. Why curse them?



2019 will avail them the opportunity to either decide if Buhari continues or someone else replaces him.



If you are frustrated with life, transfer the aggression to your parents and not to innocent and peace-loving Nigerians.



Your cursed father is a bastard!

Majority of Nigerians chose Buhari over the ineffectual buffoon for obvious reasons. Why curse them?

2019 will avail them the opportunity to either decide if Buhari continues or someone else replaces him.

If you are frustrated with life, transfer the aggression to your parents and not to innocent and peace-loving Nigerians.

Just listen to yourself talk. How many free and fair elections has your hero conducted ?



Jona the daft killed POP in 2015 when he forcefully decided to contest. RIP dear PDP!



Atiku cannot save you too 5 Likes 1 Share

[quote author=HoluwarTohbar post=62295410] 2019 contest will be a one sided affair? Yes you are right. Free and fair elections in Nigeria died with GEJ. A buhary presidency will sure take Nigeria 80yrs backward. I curse all those who helped the serial loser buhary to power![/quote] 1 Like