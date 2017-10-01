Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger (2868 Views)

5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger / Hot Web Applications You Can Make Money From By Owing Them / Reasons Why You Should Date A Blogger (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



personal computer or laptop but the disadvantage of the

device is that due to it size, you cannot usually take it

around to wherever you may go to and as a blogger,

constant checks and updating of your blog is very essential.

This is mostly true for entertainment, sport etc. blogs.

So this called for a more stringent system to be applied

which un-arguably is the use of mobile devices therefore

Nijablog brings you some applications that can help you in

maintaining your blog even with the absence of your

personal computer.



1. Puffin Browser

This is one of the most powerful browser in modern mobile

devices browsing history.

Apart from the very good user experience this browser

offers, your ability to view a website or blog with a desktop

view is one of the features that singles out this browser and

this is necessary that you may have a feel of what desktop

visitors of your blog experience both it layout and

presentation.



2. Blogger Android App

The simplicity of this app is why I am recommending it for

bloggers using the Google blogspot as a platform for

blogging.

With this Application, you can easily create a simple blog

post with all it features, assign a label to it and many

others.



3. Xplore

This is an Android file manager but even more than a file

manager as you can use it to unzip various files, edit the

contents and codes of various files etc.

So this application is mostly needed cause editing a blog

template/theme with a mobile phone is something a hell of

some sort due to it slowness especially when it codes are

rampant, this is mostly true for blogspot blogs. so you can

easily use Xplore to read your template codes, edit and

save.



4. AndFtp

This is mostly for blogger using self-hosted platforms and

script maybe WordPress.org, Drupal, Joomla and others.

With AndFtp which is a server manager, you can easily

manage the contents and features of your blog on an

Android phone easily and safe.



Source: The normal required gadget for blogging is usually thepersonal computer or laptop but the disadvantage of thedevice is that due to it size, you cannot usually take itaround to wherever you may go to and as a blogger,constant checks and updating of your blog is very essential.This is mostly true for entertainment, sport etc. blogs.So this called for a more stringent system to be appliedwhich un-arguably is the use of mobile devices thereforeNijablog brings you some applications that can help you inmaintaining your blog even with the absence of yourpersonal computer.1. Puffin BrowserThis is one of the most powerful browser in modern mobiledevices browsing history.Apart from the very good user experience this browseroffers, your ability to view a website or blog with a desktopview is one of the features that singles out this browser andthis is necessary that you may have a feel of what desktopvisitors of your blog experience both it layout andpresentation.2. Blogger Android AppThe simplicity of this app is why I am recommending it forbloggers using the Google blogspot as a platform forblogging.With this Application, you can easily create a simple blogpost with all it features, assign a label to it and manyothers.3. XploreThis is an Android file manager but even more than a filemanager as you can use it to unzip various files, edit thecontents and codes of various files etc.So this application is mostly needed cause editing a blogtemplate/theme with a mobile phone is something a hell ofsome sort due to it slowness especially when it codes arerampant, this is mostly true for blogspot blogs. so you caneasily use Xplore to read your template codes, edit andsave.4. AndFtpThis is mostly for blogger using self-hosted platforms andscript maybe WordPress.org, Drupal, Joomla and others.With AndFtp which is a server manager, you can easilymanage the contents and features of your blog on anAndroid phone easily and safe.Source: www.nijablog.com.ng/2017/10/application-you-must-have-on-your-phone.html?m=1 3 Likes

Kindly specify.... This list is meant for newbie bloggers not pro bloggers....

.

5. Nairaland : To copy and paste stories/news from nairaland to your blog and lie dat you were dere wen it happened 7 Likes

Spot on, we learn everyday. Though not a blogger, I'll try the "Puffin Browser", might be of use to web designers.



Alot of browsers like Google, Mozilla offer Desktop view in their mobile apps, but unfortunately this doesn't work for all URLs.



Some URLs force you to either use their mobile version, or mobile app(if installed). Hopefully Puffin will be different.



Wonder why it's not really popular though.

This is highly informative. Thanks OP. Bookmarking it already...... 1 Like

Happy sunday

Puffin browser is not better than Google chrome.

You can also turn on " request desktop site on chrome " just with the three dots at the top right corner.

Thanks for the list @op 1 Like

great

designVATExcel:

Spot on, we learn everyday. Though not a blogger, I'll try the "Puffin Browser", might be of use to web designers.



Alot of browsers like Google, Mozilla offer Desktop view in their mobile apps, but unfortunately this doesn't work for all URLs.



Some URLs force you to either use their mobile version, or mobile app(if installed). Hopefully Puffin will be different.



Wonder why it's not really popular though. I think I'll switch to Puffin Browser I think I'll switch to Puffin Browser

As a blogger myself... i would never suggest the "Blogger" app to anyone. It is very crappy with very few features. If you want to create or edit a blog post, i would always advice to visit blogger.com to do that.



Nice post OP

gidimasters:

Kindly specify.... This list is meant for newbie bloggers not pro bloggers....





Who exactly is a "pro" blogger and what makes you think you are one? Who exactly is a "pro" blogger and what makes you think you are one? 1 Like 1 Share

designVATExcel:

Spot on, we learn everyday. Though not a blogger, I'll try the "Puffin Browser", might be of use to web designers.



Alot of browsers like Google, Mozilla offer Desktop view in their mobile apps, but unfortunately this doesn't work for all URLs.



Some URLs force you to either use their mobile version, or mobile app(if installed). Hopefully Puffin will be different.



Wonder why it's not really popular though.

You should also check out Samsung Internet browser. It has the power of Chrome and the simplicity of Opera Mini. It's my favorite browser so far.



I'll also check that Puffin browser out. I remember downloading it about two years ago but I can't remember why I deleted it. You should also check out Samsung Internet browser. It has the power of Chrome and the simplicity of Opera Mini. It's my favorite browser so far.I'll also check that Puffin browser out. I remember downloading it about two years ago but I can't remember why I deleted it. 1 Like

Puffin what? With my Google Chrome browser I run www.mortalpoet.com. Chrome is the best. I don't even use any of the app there.

For those in the copy and paste business, consider these



1. Fastnote: copy anything and paste here, you don't need to save, it saves automatically when you minimize

Also it removes all html formatting and links from contents you copy.



2. Telegram : You see a good content while browsing on phone and you want to edit on Desktop? Just copy and drop on Telegram and get it anytime on Telegram on PC (doesn't matter whether your phone is on or not)



3. Xplore: Dual pane view showing you your directory in a tree design is a must especially if you come from a windows xp background

It also helps you locate those pics you save from nairaland which do not appear in gallery. Just locate the file and add the extension .jpg



4. SwiftKey keyboard : most predictive keyboard for easy article writing



5: Audio Manager : Before newer Android versions started having hidden files features, this was the life saver.

Sometimes we need to save the "2 young students doing something" pics for use on blog but you don't want it shown on your gallery

Mobsync:





Who exactly is a "pro" blogger and what makes you think you are one?







I can't find where i said I'm a blogger not to even talk of Pro blogger....



Besides, It's only a struggling blogger that's gonna use mobile phone for blogging except it's emergency...



Understood? I can't find where i said I'm a blogger not to even talk of Pro blogger....Besides, It's only a struggling blogger that's gonna use mobile phone for blogging except it's emergency...Understood?

Mobsync:





You should also check out Samsung Internet browser. It has the power of Chrome and the simplicity of Opera Mini. It's my favorite browser so far.



I'll also check that Puffin browser out. I remember downloading it about two years ago but I can't remember why I deleted it.

Thanks, funny enough I use a Samsung phone but have never tried the default browser. Will do so today sha. Thanks, funny enough I use aphone but have never tried thebrowser. Will do sosha.

Bloggeroid app is way better... Blogger app has a lot of limitations.

To those mentioning Google Chrome over puffin browser, I must confess you haven't used the puffin browser and as such you are missing a lot.

The desktop version of puffin cannot be compare to Chrome and the browsing experience is great as well but my problem with puffin is that it won't load with 2G network because I may walk into an area with less network at anytime and decide to resolve to 2G but puffin won't load but nevertheless nice list @Op.

Great list though but I think this three app is a must



Pocket

Medium

Evernote