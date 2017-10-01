₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,910,855 members, 3,907,200 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 08:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger (2868 Views)
5 Destructive Things You Should Stop Doing As A Blogger / Hot Web Applications You Can Make Money From By Owing Them / Reasons Why You Should Date A Blogger (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by Nijablog: 10:52pm On Nov 11
The normal required gadget for blogging is usually the
personal computer or laptop but the disadvantage of the
device is that due to it size, you cannot usually take it
around to wherever you may go to and as a blogger,
constant checks and updating of your blog is very essential.
This is mostly true for entertainment, sport etc. blogs.
So this called for a more stringent system to be applied
which un-arguably is the use of mobile devices therefore
Nijablog brings you some applications that can help you in
maintaining your blog even with the absence of your
personal computer.
1. Puffin Browser
This is one of the most powerful browser in modern mobile
devices browsing history.
Apart from the very good user experience this browser
offers, your ability to view a website or blog with a desktop
view is one of the features that singles out this browser and
this is necessary that you may have a feel of what desktop
visitors of your blog experience both it layout and
presentation.
2. Blogger Android App
The simplicity of this app is why I am recommending it for
bloggers using the Google blogspot as a platform for
blogging.
With this Application, you can easily create a simple blog
post with all it features, assign a label to it and many
others.
3. Xplore
This is an Android file manager but even more than a file
manager as you can use it to unzip various files, edit the
contents and codes of various files etc.
So this application is mostly needed cause editing a blog
template/theme with a mobile phone is something a hell of
some sort due to it slowness especially when it codes are
rampant, this is mostly true for blogspot blogs. so you can
easily use Xplore to read your template codes, edit and
save.
4. AndFtp
This is mostly for blogger using self-hosted platforms and
script maybe WordPress.org, Drupal, Joomla and others.
With AndFtp which is a server manager, you can easily
manage the contents and features of your blog on an
Android phone easily and safe.
Source: www.nijablog.com.ng/2017/10/application-you-must-have-on-your-phone.html?m=1
3 Likes
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by gidimasters(m): 11:07pm On Nov 11
Kindly specify.... This list is meant for newbie bloggers not pro bloggers....
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by Drinokrane: 7:03am
.
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by GreenMavro: 7:03am
5. Nairaland : To copy and paste stories/news from nairaland to your blog and lie dat you were dere wen it happened
7 Likes
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by designVATExcel: 7:04am
Spot on, we learn everyday. Though not a blogger, I'll try the "Puffin Browser", might be of use to web designers.
Alot of browsers like Google, Mozilla offer Desktop view in their mobile apps, but unfortunately this doesn't work for all URLs.
Some URLs force you to either use their mobile version, or mobile app(if installed). Hopefully Puffin will be different.
Wonder why it's not really popular though.
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by modelmike7(m): 7:04am
This is highly informative. Thanks OP. Bookmarking it already......
1 Like
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by cephas10: 7:06am
Happy sunday
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by chieyine(m): 7:07am
Puffin browser is not better than Google chrome.
You can also turn on " request desktop site on chrome " just with the three dots at the top right corner.
Thanks for the list @op
1 Like
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by asulyman1(m): 7:08am
great
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by IAmFreeman(m): 7:16am
designVATExcel:I think I'll switch to Puffin Browser
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by Craigbrown4076: 7:27am
As a blogger myself... i would never suggest the "Blogger" app to anyone. It is very crappy with very few features. If you want to create or edit a blog post, i would always advice to visit blogger.com to do that.
Nice post OP
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by Mobsync(m): 7:29am
gidimasters:
Who exactly is a "pro" blogger and what makes you think you are one?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by Mobsync(m): 7:35am
designVATExcel:
You should also check out Samsung Internet browser. It has the power of Chrome and the simplicity of Opera Mini. It's my favorite browser so far.
I'll also check that Puffin browser out. I remember downloading it about two years ago but I can't remember why I deleted it.
1 Like
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:41am
Puffin what? With my Google Chrome browser I run www.mortalpoet.com. Chrome is the best. I don't even use any of the app there.
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by AnodaIT(m): 7:45am
For those in the copy and paste business, consider these
1. Fastnote: copy anything and paste here, you don't need to save, it saves automatically when you minimize
Also it removes all html formatting and links from contents you copy.
2. Telegram : You see a good content while browsing on phone and you want to edit on Desktop? Just copy and drop on Telegram and get it anytime on Telegram on PC (doesn't matter whether your phone is on or not)
3. Xplore: Dual pane view showing you your directory in a tree design is a must especially if you come from a windows xp background
It also helps you locate those pics you save from nairaland which do not appear in gallery. Just locate the file and add the extension .jpg
4. SwiftKey keyboard : most predictive keyboard for easy article writing
5: Audio Manager : Before newer Android versions started having hidden files features, this was the life saver.
Sometimes we need to save the "2 young students doing something" pics for use on blog but you don't want it shown on your gallery
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by gidimasters(m): 7:50am
Mobsync:
I can't find where i said I'm a blogger not to even talk of Pro blogger....
Besides, It's only a struggling blogger that's gonna use mobile phone for blogging except it's emergency...
Understood?
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by designVATExcel: 7:52am
Mobsync:
Thanks, funny enough I use a Samsung phone but have never tried the default browser. Will do so today sha.
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by Abduletudaye(m): 8:06am
Bloggeroid app is way better... Blogger app has a lot of limitations.
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by salvationproject(m): 8:10am
To those mentioning Google Chrome over puffin browser, I must confess you haven't used the puffin browser and as such you are missing a lot.
The desktop version of puffin cannot be compare to Chrome and the browsing experience is great as well but my problem with puffin is that it won't load with 2G network because I may walk into an area with less network at anytime and decide to resolve to 2G but puffin won't load but nevertheless nice list @Op.
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by pauljumbo: 8:19am
Great list though but I think this three app is a must
Medium
Evernote
|Re: Four Applications You Must Have On Your Phone As A Blogger by pauljumbo: 8:20am
gidimasters:
Kindly give us the apps pro bloggers use
(0) (Reply)
PHP Simple Puzzle / Who Is The First Nigerian Internet Millionaire? / Where To Get Javaw.exe
Viewing this topic: ruffbamreal(m), Richmmbm(m), eedie, twosquare, JohnQueen(m), ReviewByPaul, Timodevincent, jeffmyson(m), mrNVO(m), viosky(m), TheNas, damianelfab, CeoMYN, Ichiebillion1(m), timay(m), sugaslim, toprealman, BabaAlabi, Amein(m) and 28 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19