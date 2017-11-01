₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 05:48 PM
Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by AutoReportNG: 1:24am
As part of measures to find a lasting solution to the perennial traffic gridlock along Ikorodu Road, Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Thursday commissioned multiple Layby and Slip Road in Agboyi Ketu Local Council Development Area of the State.
Governor Ambode, who also launched the Intelligence Transport System (ITS), the e-ticketing for commuters using the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), the Ojota BRT Depot and the new complex for theLagoskk Metropolitan Area Transport Authority known as LAMATA Place, said the initiatives were critical components of the ground plan to scale up the integrated transport management system.
Speaking while commissioning the slip road and multiple lay-by in Ketu, the Governor said the project was a significant milestone in drastically reducing the traffic along the corridor, adding that its completion would no doubt impact directly on travel time as the targeted reduction of traffic along the length of the Third Mainland Bridge to the entire stretch of the axis, moving towards Old Toll Gate and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be accomplished.
“This project is one of the major interventions in recent time by this administration. There are the multiple lay-bys at Oworonshoki, the car wash Layby, slip road at Olopomeji, the several see-through fences and the recently launched lay-by at Alapere bus stop.
“Without a doubt, this administration has dedicated considerable resources to the fulfilment of its initiatives of providing basic elements or roads and transport infrastructure. This obviously is in tandem with the fact that the importance of transportation to our economy cannot be overemphasized,” he said.
The Governor said as part of the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI), additional new 800 buses would be provided in the next two months, while a total of 5,000 would be provided within 24 months.
He said another multiple lay-by and slip road with car park and market with big stores would be constructed in Ikosi Isheri, while 27,500 sanitation workers employed in line with the Cleaner Lagos Initiative designed to make all parts of the State clean, would commence work in the next three weeks.
He, however, urged residents to cooperate with the government, especially by not plying commercial motorcycle, popularly known as Okada in restricted routes, saying such was why the government was providing enough buses.
Speaking at Ojota while launching the e-ticketing and ITS, Governor Ambode said the move was another initiative geared to allow proper transport planning, saying that the technology had been designed to indicate where each bus is; how the driver is behaving; the arrival time of a bus and space inside, among others.
Giving details, the Governor said: “When you look at the city generally, I get so unhappy when I see people standing at the bus stops not knowing when the next bus will arrive. The ITS is designed to solve such problem and our people can become more productive and then more comfortable in the way they commute across the city.
“We are starting this from the Ikorodu axis to CMS on the BRT lane and then we will scale it up as we get our new buses in few months away from here. In addition to that, the e-ticketing allows you to plan your little disposable income. So, if you are going to budget just N500 for transport in a week, the e-ticketing allows you rather than not being able to plan your transport movement.
“The truth is this, there are more Lagosians using buses; there are more Lagosians walking on the road than those of us that have cars and so we need to take proper care of them and that is the step we are taking here and the reforms we are doing in the transport sector ultimately to create an integrated transport management system in the city combining water, road, rail, air and those walking.”
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/ambode-commissions-multiple-lay-by-slip.html
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by AutoReportNG: 1:25am
Lagos on the move...
See more pictures here..
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/11/ambode-commissions-multiple-lay-by-slip.html
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by deomelo: 1:32am
This useless governor and his micky mouse projects sha.
This is what Lagosians are getting for N830 billion budget?
This is definitely the lousiest governor in the history of Lagos state.
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by Blue3k(m): 1:37am
Still waiting on light rail line. Who ever commissions that will stroll in lIke Obama after killing Osama. Thats one of majob things it needs to be metropolises. The buses cool I guess. E-ticketing is good.
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by Keneking: 5:59am
A job of local council development area chairman
By next rainy season the entire painting on the so called layby would be washed off
Uselese government
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by bigass(f): 6:51am
This man is very useless. He should leave danfo alone ooo
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by MrPolitics: 6:57am
Tbh Ambode isn't as good as they want us to believe. He's simply enjoying the labour of Fashola and Tinubu. That's what stable successive govts can give a state.
The money he's spending is what Fashola and Tinubu put in place. He hasn't found ways to help Lagos make more money. He's been taking heavy debts
The work he's doing is nice but not worth over 800bn. If some other govs like Umahi, Dankwambo, etc had the kind of money he has access to, they would do a lot more
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by DieBuhari: 7:31am
ibedun:Never in my life did I imagine that one day Eko ile will be referred to as Igbo
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by DieBuhari: 7:33am
deomelo:So Ambode did not retain You after Fashola left?
Aressa aka Ekoile
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by princepet: 8:05am
Ambode is working, Lagos is moving forward
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by rozay12345: 8:31am
Ambode and cosmetic projects...He is trying though...Just help us work on the Lagos inner roads and reduce traffic to the barest minimum.
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by deomelo: 12:44pm
ibedun:
You don't know me.
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by deomelo: 12:46pm
DieBuhari:
Ignorant and unintelligent ipobs bore me.
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by itiswellandwell: 3:30pm
Itesiwaju Eko. Keep it up sir
Itesiwaju Eko. Keep it up sir
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by miqos02(m): 3:31pm
Keep it up sir
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by Amebo1(m): 3:32pm
Mumu governor, only commisioning petty petty project despite huge resources Lagos generate.....he is just doing eye services.
is it not someone (Fashola) that constructed Lekki-Ikoyi bridge? what major project has Ambode done? slow poke
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by Ajibel(m): 3:32pm
ibedun:
Deomelo is Igbo? You are new here
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by divicode: 3:33pm
APC is working! Flatttties are whining. More galas for the urine drinkers Jewish piglets
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by medolab90(m): 3:33pm
keep up with thegood work
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by Bimpe29: 3:33pm
Better than, but not too good. Fix township roads in Apapa, Mushin, Surulere and co........
|Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by Bimpe29: 3:33pm
Better than, but not too good. Fix township roads in Apapa, Mushin, Surulere and co........
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by Ajibel(m): 3:33pm
Ambode what's up with 4th mainland bridge?
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by totorimi: 3:34pm
It is safe to categorize this gov as action governor.
Don't know why jagaban dilluted a truly progressive party with track record of performance by joining the boko Haram party.
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by arsenal33: 3:34pm
Spare parts dealers and mechanics have taken over isolo expressway by ladipo. Lots if traffic there
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by hardywaltz(m): 3:36pm
WikeD come and see ur mate ooh, be there fighting with Amaechi.
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by psychologist(m): 3:41pm
And why is it directly situated on high tension wire poles
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by nigerianpride: 3:42pm
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by toifot: 3:45pm
MrPolitics:There is nothing people can do to satisfied you citizen
If you or your relative are given the contract, won't you do it or accept it.
Re: Ambode Commissions Multiple Lay-by, Slip Road In Ketu by moufan(m): 3:50pm
nice one ambode.
best governor in nigeria by a mile
