₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,031 members, 3,907,961 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 November 2017 at 05:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending (6655 Views)
Why The Delta Bride Ran From The Wedding Reception - Close Friend / Bride In Delta Runs Out Of Wedding Reception, Says She's No Longer Interested / Couple Have Their Wedding Reception At Shoprit In Ibadan (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Aldebaran(m): 3:04am
Sodiq Oyeleke
Popular Muslim activist, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Saturday shunned the wedding reception of his daughter, Dr. Jihad Anjorin (nee Akintola).
http://punchng.com/activist-prof-ishaq-akintola-shuns-daughters-wedding-reception-says-its-wasteful-spending/
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by stonemasonn: 3:27am
Na you sabi...
You didn't advise Buhari on his daughter's wedding.
12 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by ClassicMan202(m): 3:28am
Hmmmm..... made some valid points thou!
14 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by dabeto: 5:04am
Poverty can make a man become very very principle and harsh to himself
15 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by NwaAmaikpe: 5:09pm
dabeto:
Illiteracy not poverty.
Not every educated person is literate.
This professor is an illiterate wallowing in ignorance and gross self-righteousness.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by emalek86(m): 5:09pm
All this holy art thou sef.
U go still die and leave the money.. Abeg leave me to eat my money jor
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Keneking: 5:09pm
The daughter resemble professor sef
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by modelmike7(m): 5:09pm
Good father
5 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by modelmike7(m): 5:10pm
dabeto:
1 Like
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by ebbie9ja(m): 5:10pm
He made some valid points.
3 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:11pm
Buhari kind of guy
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by FarahAideed: 5:11pm
Yet you have not stopped MURIC from being a nepotistic organization whose forte is supporting bigotry..Abeg second base jare
1 Like
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Lomprico2: 5:11pm
This picture whey I dey see so no be like wetin dem spend larvishly o! Prof! Talk true, wetin make u shun ur pikin reception?
4 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by lawyer(m): 5:12pm
Very Foolish Logic . A Wedding day is supposed to be a woman's happiest day and you only do it once in your life. Nobody is saying you should spend all your life savings on a wedding but at least do something that your daughter or wife would look back to and appreciate the Father or Husband. The food, drinks, aso ebi etc is only for one day but the memories last forever.
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by datopaper(m): 5:12pm
I seconded it.
Stop wasting money unnecessary
3 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 5:12pm
Nice one Prof,
But you could've Stopped the wasteful spending from it even get started na.
You denied the poor girl happiness on the day
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by ephraimlongkat(m): 5:12pm
hmmmm as the couple ugly so nahim dem still dey do wasteful spending. any way, on a second thought, may be dem dey cover up. lolss
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by nairaman66(m): 5:12pm
This reason is baseless! He should tell us the real reason and stop spewing these crap!!
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by delzbaba(m): 5:13pm
why would you name your child jihad??
2 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by yeyerolling: 5:14pm
Naso e suppose be
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Jerrypolo(m): 5:18pm
As you dey for there dey form Elijah so, I hope you holy pass the Prophet sha.
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by rozay12345: 5:20pm
The man has principles and he abide by them but not everyone see life from that angle still that does not mean they are wrong.
2 Likes
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Time2Smile(m): 5:20pm
I agree with his reasoning, but he should have attended since he was not the one footing the bills, so no hypocrisy.
1 Like
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Cmoyor: 5:20pm
hmmmm.... cow tax? Yoruba people of sw go pay plenty tax b dat ooo
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by kolafolabi(m): 5:22pm
Bb
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by iswallker(m): 5:23pm
Na one of the chibok escapees be this...
Not wayward, never reprimanded ...lol..I dey shake head for here...
She's fine though but her eyes re looking different directions...
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Mutuwa(m): 5:23pm
nice.I like this man.
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by kolafolabi(m): 5:23pm
Hh
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Spicycat(f): 5:24pm
This is an enlightened mined, kudos prof.
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Solution4u0(m): 5:24pm
If all father can be like this man, l will be happy, if my fiance father can be like this man l will be very very very very happy
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by gasparpisciotta(m): 5:25pm
Money spent on weddings annually in Nigeria is enough to finance our universities.
1 Like
|Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter’s Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Guyman02: 5:25pm
Alhaji sir, is it your wedding?
It's their day, let the couple decide as long as it doesn't cause a rift between them.
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Wept When Genevieve Nnaji Walked Into Her Weddin / October Born Celebrate Ur Birthday Here(We Are Librans) / Happy Mother's Day To You Mothers And Baby Mamas Out There
Viewing this topic: Lanrelorry, poundlander, djshevytee, engrfemi(m), DaDevin(m), icon8, easyfem, Montez90, Az1000, joelfm(m), abdulmumin68(m), degamemaster(m), yummy001, olusteady79, aribisala0(m), Adicsonbaba(m), untainted, toyota3(m), johntolu(m), mykkey(m), tchimatic(m), kalicious, Lorenzena(f), Lustig(m), attabobo(m), GallantGalaxy, Prince4945(m), Proudgorgeousga(f), Monaco2(m), Koninda(m), dsocioemmy(m), saintade01(m), comrrex(m), ALEGETEMITOPE(m), kizitoik2004(m), KillerFrost, Jalubarika(m), Randy91(m), greenya, klyn81, Ferdinandu(m), Teehyy, ojayunited(m), skerries, obrigado080, Appliedmaths(m), braivheart, 1ofshows, tempex88(m), Nabeeq, Temas(m), Abdulqareem(m), dudiz4me(m), chuksLetting, Hab24, YoungExec, bishopjoe02(m), lekhane(m), GoodDieYoung, AdetayoS(m), ayatt(m), Princepioneer(m), RZArecta(m), brightDdon(m), POTUS01, coolestofall(m), TIDDOLL(m), rolams(m), pelegurl, 12inches1(m), femi4love(m), Slimbeey, yasolan(m), razorblade, Sukosam(m), nikki44, profalgorithm(m), goodmorning40, Benjames3, benuejosh(m), chyke007(m), xclusiveguy4(m), ollins(m), AmeerahFKI(f), captcochrane(m), EASYSHO, intu5(f), Olarwharley(m), Ajpharm(m), simigold, Lazyreporta(m), kaymankind, adonis110, Solvik(f), Thylord(m), rottentomatoes, crackhouse(m), madjnr, DniggaJoe(m), PETERENI1(m), profbrainiac, ocelot2006(m), Imarnuel04(m), niyoni, Jerrypolo(m), derommyvent, newacca, kumbalo(m), Blecus, TSO4U, Boie, gracewealth007(f), sluk(m) and 229 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11