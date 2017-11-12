₦airaland Forum

Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Aldebaran(m): 3:04am
Sodiq Oyeleke

Popular Muslim activist, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, on Saturday shunned the wedding reception of his daughter, Dr. Jihad Anjorin (nee Akintola).

Akintola said shunning the wedding reception was a way to discourage “lavish spending.”

The activist, who doubles as the President of the Muslim Rights Concern, explained that two of his daughters had got married without holding a reception.

Despite his absence, though, friends and some members of his family, including his wife, were present at the wedding reception, which held at Alausa, Lagos.

While the husband, Abdulganiy Anjorin, is a lawyer, the wife, Jihad, is a dentist.

It was learnt that the wedding reception had Akintola’s approval, however; as he had earlier held the wedding fatiha for the couple in his home on Friday.

It was learnt that the wedding ceremony, which held in Akintola’s home, had about 24 persons in attendance.

He confirmed that he rejected appeals from friends of his son-in-law that he should honour them with his presence at the reception without spending money to organise it.

He said, “Let me state, ab initio, and for the avoidance of any doubt, that I love my daughter, the lucky bride.

“She is an obedient girl, highly disciplined. She has never been wayward and I have never had cause to reprimand her in any way.

“She is the ideal daughter any father would crave. My son-in-law too, Barrister Anjorin, meets all my dreams of a husband for my daughter.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the walimat an–nikah had my blessing. The nikah proper held inside my house on Friday, with very limited number of guests, strictly 21, apart from the officiating imam.

“I have about three or four reasons for not attending the walimat an-Nikah (wedding) on Saturday. First and foremost, I had wedded two daughters of mine in private fashion and this is my own style.

“Secondly, I launched a struggle against wasteful spending a long time ago. I also made it a duty to publicly articulate strong objections to profligacy, both in public and private spending.

“I have called on governments to impose cow tax on anyone who slaughters more than one cow for a ceremony. I have publicly condemned the aso ebi syndrome.

“Should the same Akintola now don the garb of owambe circle? Will it not amount to hypocrisy?

“Thirdly, I really don’t have that kind of money. I will have to apply for cooperative loan in Lagos State University, if I decide to go the way of social wedding for my darling daughter.

“I will have to face the consequences of heavy deductions from my poor teacher’s salary.

“I know how to spend any amount on the education of my sons and daughters, but I can’t see any reason why I should spend lavishly on their nikah.”

He advised Nigerian youths to shun society wedding, adding that it scares people from getting married.

He said, “Expensive weddings scare young men, keep them single and waste the ladies’ time.

“Let me make it abundantly clear, however, that society wedding is not haram and it is in order for those who have more than enough money to spend on it. But, I frown upon those who go out of their way to pose as if they are comfortable, even though they are suffering and smiling.

“Nigerians love to live false life. The more you look, the less you see. They take loans and continue paying the loans for two or more years after the wedding.

“This is what I detest. I do not hate rich people.”

http://punchng.com/activist-prof-ishaq-akintola-shuns-daughters-wedding-reception-says-its-wasteful-spending/

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by stonemasonn: 3:27am
Na you sabi...

You didn't advise Buhari on his daughter's wedding.

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by ClassicMan202(m): 3:28am
Hmmmm..... made some valid points thou!

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by dabeto: 5:04am
Poverty can make a man become very very principle and harsh to himself cheesy

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by NwaAmaikpe: 5:09pm
dabeto:
Poverty can make a man become very very principle and harsh to himself cheesy
Illiteracy not poverty.

Not every educated person is literate.
This professor is an illiterate wallowing in ignorance and gross self-righteousness.

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by emalek86(m): 5:09pm
All this holy art thou sef.
U go still die and leave the money.. Abeg leave me to eat my money jor

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Keneking: 5:09pm
The daughter resemble professor sef tongue
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by modelmike7(m): 5:09pm
Good father

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by modelmike7(m): 5:10pm
dabeto:
Poverty can make a man become very very principle and harsh to himself cheesy

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by ebbie9ja(m): 5:10pm
He made some valid points.

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:11pm
Buhari kind of guy cheesy
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by FarahAideed: 5:11pm
Yet you have not stopped MURIC from being a nepotistic organization whose forte is supporting bigotry..Abeg second base jare

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Lomprico2: 5:11pm
This picture whey I dey see so no be like wetin dem spend larvishly o! Prof! Talk true, wetin make u shun ur pikin reception?

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by lawyer(m): 5:12pm
Very Foolish Logic undecided. A Wedding day is supposed to be a woman's happiest day and you only do it once in your life. Nobody is saying you should spend all your life savings on a wedding but at least do something that your daughter or wife would look back to and appreciate the Father or Husband. The food, drinks, aso ebi etc is only for one day but the memories last forever.
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by datopaper(m): 5:12pm
I seconded it.

Stop wasting money unnecessary

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 5:12pm
Nice one Prof,
But you could've Stopped the wasteful spending from it even get started na.
You denied the poor girl happiness on the day
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by ephraimlongkat(m): 5:12pm
hmmmm as the couple ugly so nahim dem still dey do wasteful spending. any way, on a second thought, may be dem dey cover up. lolss
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by nairaman66(m): 5:12pm
This reason is baseless! He should tell us the real reason and stop spewing these crap!!
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by delzbaba(m): 5:13pm
why would you name your child jihad??

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by yeyerolling: 5:14pm
Naso e suppose be
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Jerrypolo(m): 5:18pm
As you dey for there dey form Elijah so, I hope you holy pass the Prophet sha.
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by rozay12345: 5:20pm
The man has principles and he abide by them but not everyone see life from that angle still that does not mean they are wrong.

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Time2Smile(m): 5:20pm
I agree with his reasoning, but he should have attended since he was not the one footing the bills, so no hypocrisy.

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Cmoyor: 5:20pm
hmmmm.... cow tax? Yoruba people of sw go pay plenty tax b dat ooo
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by kolafolabi(m): 5:22pm
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by iswallker(m): 5:23pm
Na one of the chibok escapees be this...

Not wayward, never reprimanded ...lol..I dey shake head for here...

She's fine though but her eyes re looking different directions...
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Mutuwa(m): 5:23pm
nice.I like this man.
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by kolafolabi(m): 5:23pm
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Spicycat(f): 5:24pm
This is an enlightened mined, kudos prof.
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Solution4u0(m): 5:24pm
If all father can be like this man, l will be happy, if my fiance father can be like this man l will be very very very very happy
Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by gasparpisciotta(m): 5:25pm
Money spent on weddings annually in Nigeria is enough to finance our universities.

Re: Ishaq Akintola Shuns Daughter's Wedding Reception Over Wasteful Spending by Guyman02: 5:25pm
Alhaji sir, is it your wedding? angry
It's their day, let the couple decide as long as it doesn't cause a rift between them.

