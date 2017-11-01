₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 3:17am
Nigerian Ambassador to the Russian Federation; Professor Steve Ugbah welcomed the Super Eagles squad to Russia for a high profile friendly match against Argentina on Tuesday November 14, as both countries prepare for the 2018 World Cup..
Nigeria became the first African country to qualify for the FIFA Mundial holding in Russia after beating Zambia in Uyo in October, leaving Algeria, Cameroun and Zambia to compete for second place in Group B.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/super-eagles-team-arrive-russia-ahead-match-argentina-photos.html
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Kenzico(m): 3:38am
Lets go there!
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Chevronstaff: 3:44am
No stress, No permutations, No 'Fan dies of heart attack' , No 'If only Angel Michael had played'..
Thank You Super Eagles for a stress free qualifiers. We wish you a great outing at the World Cup. ..
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by superbouck(m): 5:14am
best of luck
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by MasViews: 5:46am
Where the North is marginalIzed
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by tukdi: 7:10am
Prof. Steve Ugbah my man!
A strong Benue Politician!!!
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by MVLOX(m): 8:56am
oya make una rest well so dat una fit show Argentina small pepper...
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by teadrake(m): 9:27am
The best way to unite this country in times of crisis and civil unrest is through sport.
Thank you Super Eagles for the gift of qualification
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Trendy247: 10:15am
Super Eagles without Moses = tyreless bus
Scoreline: Nigeria 0:3 Argentina
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Samunique(m): 2:58pm
Trendy247:Olodo rapata !!!
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by mazimee(m): 3:18pm
Trendy247:
Shey moses save Nigeria against Algeria?
We have to test other waters, we can't depend on one man squad if we intend to go far in World cup.
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Trendy247: 4:36pm
Samunique:Ebot!
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Trendy247: 4:54pm
mazimee:I agree with u, All we need ah players that can make attempt to break the opponents defense just lyk Moses...
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by modelmike7(m): 5:10pm
UP NIGERIA
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Smartei(m): 5:10pm
And they'll not know they are going there to chop goals...
nothing concern me..
It's
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Keneking: 5:10pm
Another draw
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by johnstar(m): 5:11pm
Dis match ehen d kind odds wey dm go gv nigeria
Over 3.5
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by manneger2: 5:13pm
What happen to Moses
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by PenlsCaP: 5:18pm
captain fanstic.. i cant wait fir d match
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by naptu2: 5:18pm
Live on Kwese Free Sports and DBN Channel 32 (in Lagos).
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by sirboy(m): 5:18pm
Kenzico:
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by hopexter(m): 5:19pm
Trendy247:
Do you think you can amount to something in life if you keep having negative thoughts like thing?
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by rozay12345: 5:20pm
Super Eagles have been impressive since Stephen Keshi took over and now Gernot Rohr, i believe Nigeria should make it to the Quarter Finals at the mundial next year, i am placing my bet on the team to perform well. I remember the woeful days between 2002 and 2010, at a particular time, we refused to qualify for world cup, those woeful days.
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Whatsappmathema(m): 5:20pm
boring friendly the lion of the Judah of football is not playing nigeria wins by bullying kids that's what I forsee
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by omalumba: 5:22pm
Nigeria will make you surprised by beating Argentina 2-1
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Odionprince24: 5:24pm
up eagles
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by emmyN(m): 5:24pm
I hope they change the goalkeeper
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Burger01(m): 5:28pm
A must win match. I see 2-1 in favour of Eagles.
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by emmabest2000(m): 5:30pm
Argentina’s will be like .....
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Ezedon(m): 5:30pm
May God help us to break semi final record
|Re: Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS by Burger01(m): 5:31pm
Trendy247:Na lie... Olodo ni e joor
