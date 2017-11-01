Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Mikel Obi, Super Eagles Team Arrive Russia Ahead Of Match Against Argentina.PICS (6428 Views)

Nigeria became the first African country to qualify for the FIFA Mundial holding in Russia after beating Zambia in Uyo in October, leaving Algeria, Cameroun and Zambia to compete for second place in Group B.



Nigerian Ambassador to the Russian Federation; Professor Steve Ugbah welcomed the Super Eagles squad to Russia for a high profile friendly match against Argentina on Tuesday November 14, as both countries prepare for the 2018 World Cup. Nigeria became the first African country to qualify for the FIFA Mundial holding in Russia after beating Zambia in Uyo in October, leaving Algeria, Cameroun and Zambia to compete for second place in Group B.

Lets go there! 1 Like

No stress, No permutations, No 'Fan dies of heart attack' , No 'If only Angel Michael had played'..

Thank You Super Eagles for a stress free qualifiers. We wish you a great outing at the World Cup. .. 21 Likes

best of luck 1 Like

Where the North is marginalIzed 4 Likes





A strong Benue Politician!!! Prof. Steve Ugbah my man!A strong Benue Politician!!!

oya make una rest well so dat una fit show Argentina small pepper... 5 Likes 1 Share

The best way to unite this country in times of crisis and civil unrest is through sport.

Thank you Super Eagles for the gift of qualification 5 Likes 1 Share

Super Eagles without Moses = tyreless bus



Scoreline: Nigeria 0:3 Argentina 2 Likes

Super Eagles without Moses = tyreless bus

Scoreline: Nigeria 0:3 Argentina Olodo rapata !!! Olodo rapata !!! 11 Likes

Super Eagles without Moses = tyreless bus



Scoreline: Nigeria 0:3 Argentina

Shey moses save Nigeria against Algeria?



We have to test other waters, we can't depend on one man squad if we intend to go far in World cup. Shey moses save Nigeria against Algeria?We have to test other waters, we can't depend on one man squad if we intend to go far in World cup. 3 Likes

Olodo rapata !!! Ebot! Ebot! 1 Like

Shey moses save Nigeria against Algeria?



We have to test other waters, we can't depend on one man squad if we intend to go far in World cup. I agree with u, All we need ah players that can make attempt to break the opponents defense just lyk Moses... I agree with u, All we need ah players that can make attempt to break the opponents defense just lyk Moses... 1 Like

UP NIGERIA

And they'll not know they are going there to chop goals...



It's sMaRtEi on the keypad 1 Like

Another draw

Dis match ehen d kind odds wey dm go gv nigeria





Over 3.5 2 Likes

What happen to Moses 1 Like

captain fanstic.. i cant wait fir d match captain fanstic.. i cant wait fir d match

Live on Kwese Free Sports and DBN Channel 32 (in Lagos).

Lets go there!

Super Eagles without Moses = tyreless bus



Scoreline: Nigeria 0:3 Argentina

Do you think you can amount to something in life if you keep having negative thoughts like thing? Do you think you can amount to something in life if you keep having negative thoughts like thing?

Super Eagles have been impressive since Stephen Keshi took over and now Gernot Rohr, i believe Nigeria should make it to the Quarter Finals at the mundial next year, i am placing my bet on the team to perform well. I remember the woeful days between 2002 and 2010, at a particular time, we refused to qualify for world cup, those woeful days. 1 Like

boring friendly the lion of the Judah of football is not playing nigeria wins by bullying kids that's what I forsee

Nigeria will make you surprised by beating Argentina 2-1 1 Like

up eagles

I hope they change the goalkeeper 1 Like

A must win match. I see 2-1 in favour of Eagles. 1 Like

Argentina’s will be like ..... 5 Likes 2 Shares

May God help us to break semi final record