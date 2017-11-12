Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Are Those Speaking Bad Of Jesus Christ Cursed? (2225 Views)

"Statue Of Jesus In Anambra Drops Water Miraculously"(Photos Shared On Facebook) / Shiites Give A Drawing Of Jesus To Christians In Bauchi To Promote Peace / How The 12 Apostles Of Jesus Christ Died

Happy Sunday nairalanders. This question goes to the atheist who make fun of God and his son Jesus Christ. I see a lot of posts on nairaland where people belittle Jesus with no respect at all. Calling christ a fool and making fun of his teachings. My question to the devoted christians now is, are there biblical references to show that those involved in this act will eventually face judgment and be punished? Or will God wave it off as it is their own belief?

Nope 2 Likes

If they don't repent and acknowledge Jesus as their Lord and saviour, then they will definitely face eternal damnation 3 Likes

kingJoya:

Happy Sunday nairalanders. This question goes to the atheist who make fun of God and his son Jesus Christ. I see a lot of posts on nairaland where people belittle Jesus with no respect at all. Calling christ a fool and making fun of his teachings. My question to the devoted christians now is, are there biblical references to show that those involved in this act will eventually face judgment and be punished? Or will God wave it off as it is their own belief? though am not an atheist and agreed that any body who abuse the messenger of God shall be punished, but again the christian today are the most accuser and abuser of Jesus because he said is a slave of God you said is God, He said he is a son of man you called him son of god, he asked you to worship one God but you give all glory of God to Jesus . these are greatest abuse in the sight of God who created the earth and heaven. My advise is follow the Christ and not the teachings of those who don't even know who Jesus was. though am not an atheist and agreed that any body who abuse the messenger of God shall be punished, but again the christian today are the most accuser and abuser of Jesus because he said is a slave of God you said is God, He said he is a son of man you called him son of god, he asked you to worship one God but you give all glory of God to Jesus . these are greatest abuse in the sight of God who created the earth and heaven. My advise is follow the Christ and not the teachings of those who don't even know who Jesus was. 16 Likes

mexxmoney:

If they don't repent and acknowledge Jesus as their Lord and saviour, then they will definitely face eternal damnation this is another greater abuse of Jesus, were did Jesus said you should accept Him as Lord and saviour in the bible? this is another greater abuse of Jesus, were did Jesus said you should accept Him as Lord and saviour in the bible? 5 Likes 1 Share

I've seen christians ridicule other religions, other faiths, other churches, gay people, women's sexuality, people of other races etc. It seems quite OK for them to do that.....because they believe in jesus.



If someone comes to me and says that Muhammad cracked the moon in two or Jesus raised the dead then I'm within my rights to laugh at their ridiculous beliefs. It's ok, if you tell me that the world is flat or George Bush riding a cruise missile wrapped in a thermo baric blanket brought down the twin towers I'll laugh in your face for that too. I can ridicule you for secular beliefs as well. 14 Likes 2 Shares

smoy:

this is another greater abuse of Jesus, were did Jesus said you should accept Him as Lord and saviour in the bible? Romans10:9, phillipians 2:10-11, Acts16:31, Titus 2:13, john 13:13, 1 john 4:14, 2 peter 3:18

The word I used was "acknowledge" go back and read what I wrote again Romans10:9, phillipians 2:10-11, Acts16:31, Titus 2:13, john 13:13, 1 john 4:14, 2 peter 3:18The word I used was "acknowledge" go back and read what I wrote again 3 Likes 1 Share

may Allah be merciful to Issa 4 Likes

mexxmoney:



Now these are you evidence and in all this Paul was the master whom you follow not Jesus and he Jesus never called the name of Paul to be handed over the ministry to when he goes, but for me i will rather follow Jesus and from his mouth give me where he said he is my lord and seviour? or where Jesus said i should believe in Paul the self apostle Roman 10:9 because, if you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.philipian 2:0 that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, 11 and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.Act 16:31 And they said, “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved, you and your household.Titus 2:13 awaiting our blessed hope, the appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior[a] Jesus Christ,John 13:13 You call me Teacher and Lord; and you are right, for so I am.John 4:14 but whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him will never thirst; the water that I shall give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life2 peter 3:18 But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To him be the glory both now and to the day of eternity. Amen.Now these are you evidence and in all this Paul was the master whom you follow not Jesus and he Jesus never called the name of Paul to be handed over the ministry to when he goes, but for me i will rather follow Jesus and from his mouth give me where he said he is my lord and seviour? or where Jesus said i should believe in Paul the self apostle 5 Likes

Its not by force to accept d gospel of Christ but condemning him nd abusing him is disastrous to whoever does dat 2 Likes

smoy:

Really? Even with the express mention of the name Jesus as the person been referred to in those verses, you somehow came to the conclusion that it was Paul? What else can I say to this? This is willful ignorance!! Really? Even with the express mention of the name Jesus as the person been referred to in those verses, you somehow came to the conclusion that it was Paul? What else can I say to this? This is willful ignorance!! 5 Likes

mexxmoney:





Really? Even with the express mention of the name Jesus as the person been referred to in those verses, you somehow came to the conclusion that it was Paul? What else can I say to this? This is willful ignorance!! John 4:14 was the only quotation where Jesus himself spoke, let me asked you of the read lettered bible if you have one, tell me from there the word of the master Jesus. John 4:14 was the only quotation where Jesus himself spoke, let me asked you of the read lettered bible if you have one, tell me from there the word of the master Jesus. 1 Like

smoy:

John 4:14 was the only quotation where Jesus himself spoke, let me asked you of the read lettered bible if you have one, tell me from there the word of the master Jesus. I didn't even quote John 4:14, I quoted 1 John 4:14, Jesus himself spoke in John 13:13 that his followers were right to call him Lord because that's who He was. All that is beside the point, The entire Bible is the Word of God and not just the words of Christ Himself and unless you're telling me that you're a "Christian" who doesn't believe in the whole Bible, then I don't understand why you're trying to make a distinction between the authorship of the different verses. I didn't even quote John 4:14, I quoted 1 John 4:14, Jesus himself spoke in John 13:13 that his followers were right to call him Lord because that's who He was. All that is beside the point, The entire Bible is the Word of God and not just the words of Christ Himself and unless you're telling me that you're a "Christian" who doesn't believe in the whole Bible, then I don't understand why you're trying to make a distinction between the authorship of the different verses. 2 Likes

No, everybody have rights to comment about fictitious characters and Jesus Christ is one. 2 Likes 2 Shares

mexxmoney:



I didn't even quote John 4:14, I quoted 1 John 4:14, Jesus himself spoke in John 13:13 that his followers were right to call him Lord because that's who He was. All that is beside the point, The entire Bible is the Word of God and not just the words of Christ Himself and unless you're telling me that you're a "Christian" who doesn't believe in the whole Bible, then I don't understand why you're trying to make a distinction between the authorship of the different verses. sorry for the missed up on your quotation haven said that, now if you belief that the entire bible is God inspirations the tell me how Judas died to start with. sorry for the missed up on your quotation haven said that, now if you belief that the entire bible is God inspirations the tell me how Judas died to start with.

smoy:

sorry for the missed up on your quotation haven said that, now if you belief that the entire bible is God inspirations the tell me how Judas died to start with. I understand where you're headed. You're pointing out the contradictions in the different accounts of certain events in the Bible. This discussion will not afford me the time and space to recount the full history of how the bible was written but let me be specific to the issue I believe you're raising i.e the contradictions. Some parts of the Bible are just a recounting of historical events the way the author saw it or heard about it. Some of the authors were present when it occurred while others were not and simply recorded what they heard from others. And these accounts were written by people separated by location and time(they were in different locations and there were huge time gaps between their different writings) hence it is not surprising that there could be slight variations in their recalling of the events that took place. But I want you to note this, these seeming contradictions only occur in retelling of historical events the way the authors remembered or heard about them, it never occurs in matters of doctrine and faith in the Bible. I understand where you're headed. You're pointing out the contradictions in the different accounts of certain events in the Bible. This discussion will not afford me the time and space to recount the full history of how the bible was written but let me be specific to the issue I believe you're raising i.e the contradictions. Some parts of the Bible are just a recounting of historical events the way the author saw it or heard about it. Some of the authors were present when it occurred while others were not and simply recorded what they heard from others. And these accounts were written by people separated by location and time(they were in different locations and there were huge time gaps between their different writings) hence it is not surprising that there could be slight variations in their recalling of the events that took place. But I want you to note this, these seeming contradictions only occur in retelling of historical events the way the authors remembered or heard about them, it never occurs in matters of doctrine and faith in the Bible. 3 Likes

They are not any course



They are doing it ignorantly in unbelief



Acts 17:30 And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent:



1 Timothy 1:13 Who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious: but I obtained mercy, because I did it ignorantly in unbelief.



Though, their ignorance won't stop them from being damn



John 3:16, whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, whosoever does not believe in Him will perish. Very simple.



The mercy for ignorance is here on earth, when they die, the Word of God that can not lie take over 1 Like

africansunite:

may Allah be merciful to Issa

I don't know who Issa is, but if that Issa is Jesus, you are wrong



Lemme ask, in Quran 2:34-35, a phrase termed "We" was used, can you explain who the "We" is referring to, noting that v34 used the Word, we command the Angels to Worship Man, so it can never be referring to Angels, so cage yourself



I won't say, Jesus is part of the We, I won't use the quran to proof that.



But the Bible in John 1:1 and Gen 1:26 addressed that



Jesus was with God when God wanted to create man.



Genesis 1:26 And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.



Notice the term, let us



second



John 1:1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.



The Word (Jesus) was with God



John 1:14 And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.



Dada, Jesus is the Word made flesh, Jesus was with God in the beginning before creation, Jesus is part is of the Us, Jesus is part of the We.



I know you are stubborn, so, just flex your nerves



Anyway, Jesus saves I don't know who Issa is, but if that Issa is Jesus, you are wrongLemme ask, in Quran 2:34-35, a phrase termed "We" was used, can you explain who the "We" is referring to, noting that v34 used the Word, we command the Angels to Worship Man, so it can never be referring to Angels, so cage yourselfI won't say, Jesus is part of the We, I won't use the quran to proof that.But the Bible in John 1:1 and Gen 1:26 addressed thatJesus was with God when God wanted to create man.Genesis 1:26in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.Notice the term, let ussecondJohn 1:1 In the beginning was the Word,, and the Word was God.The Word (Jesus) was with GodJohn 1:14 And the, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.Dada, Jesus is the Word made flesh, Jesus was with God in the beginning before creation, Jesus is part is of the Us, Jesus is part of the We.I know you are stubborn, so, just flex your nervesAnyway, Jesus saves

THEY ARE CAUSED FOREVER AND EVER, BUT JESUS SAYS.... FATHER FORGIVE THEM, FOR THEY KNOW NOT WHAT THEY ARE DOING

GO and check d bible for d appropriate answer. 1 Like

Religion religion religion

africansunite:

may Allah be merciful to Issa Is dis suppose to be funny Is dis suppose to be funny

Your fictious character has zero power, an unexisting being can't be able to curse anybody Your fictious character has zero power, an unexisting being can't be able to curse anybody 1 Like

No they are not cursed



Leave that for Jesus to decide



After all, he forgave his betrayers who sold him out and also forgave those who crucified him



Jesus is not Prophet Muhammad, he doesn't need you to be violent



He understands that you are all kids and you will all be treated as such, irrespective of your wrongdoings



He will always ask his father to forgive you 4 Likes

smoy:

though am not an atheist and agreed that any body who abuse the messenger of God shall be punished, but again the christian today are the most accuser and abuser of Jesus because he said is a slave of God you said is God, He said he is a son of man you called him son of god, he asked you to worship one God but you give all glory of God to Jesus . these are greatest abuse in the sight of God who created the earth and heaven. My advise is follow the Christ and not the teachings of those who don't even know who Jesus was.

Lol, you are funny,

"he said he is a slave of god" can you please quote the verse where he call himself a slave.





"he said he is a son of man" you believe this one but fail to believe the fact that he acknowledge God a father







"he ask you to worship God but give all glory to Jesus "

lol

John 5:23-25 Contemporary English Version (CEV)

23 The Father wants all people to honor the Son as much as they honor him. When anyone refuses to honor the Son, that is the same as refusing to honor the Father who sent him.

Lol. Jesus Christ is lord no matter how you denial him of his sonship, even father himself testified to that, all the prophet before him testified to that. Peace Lol, you are funny,"he said he is a slave of god" can you please quote the verse where he call himself a slave."he said he is a son of man" you believe this one but fail to believe the fact that he acknowledge God a father"he ask you to worship God but give all glory to Jesus "lolJohn 5:23-25 Contemporary English Version (CEV)23 The Father wants all people to honor the Son as much as they honor him. When anyone refuses to honor the Son, that is the same as refusing to honor the Father who sent him.Lol. Jesus Christ is lord no matter how you denial him of his sonship, even father himself testified to that, all the prophet before him testified to that. Peace 1 Like

Yes. Both belittling him and deifying him. Taking him as the only 'begotten son' of God but ignoring David, concerning whom the Bible says in Psalm 2:7 "I will declare the decree: the LORD hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee."





Who is Jesus





He go die in Jesus name LolWho is JesusHe go die in Jesus name 3 Likes 2 Shares

Of course! Which curse can be greater than speaking bad of the son of the Most High?

