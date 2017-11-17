[color=#000000][/color]

Chapter 1

No one told Mary that trouble was brewing on campus. Or that the trouble was going to hit her real hard.

She stood up from the bed, and looked at Lola her roommate, sleeping like a baby. She looked at the blue painted walls and the haphazardly arranged room. Lola went to a party at club X, the latest club on Old Yaba Road.

She didn't care about the details or the party, what she was scared of was her nightmares becoming real.

Those nightmares started during her third year.

She checked her small touchscreen phone for the time, the time jolted her. It was six in the morning. The dream was vivid, she saw him, yes him. He wore a red wrapper and tied a red cloth on his head. His eyes were red and she saw the wig she was wearing and blood everywhere.

He was holding a black pot filled with blood, he was drinking it.

He was drinking it, she shrunk as she remembered the sight. When will this fear end?

She looked around, for her bucket and bowl beside her bed. She looked at Lola's standing mirror. Oh boy her looks were so messed up. The brown wig was flying around, her eyes were bleary and her skin was dull.

She was tired of all this torments, she pursed her pink lips trying to make a small pout. Instead she looked like a sickly frog.

She felt like calling her mom. The woman would have been tired of hearing the nightmares.

After bathing and dressing, she decided that she was going to move on, no use sticking to someone who will cause fear in her dreams.

The person that she once noticed to be her love and life now was her source of torment.

Father why is everything so warped? Why? Why would Wale join a cult at his final year?

But this was part of the things they had discussed at the beginning of their relationship. Why would he turn back now? Why now? There was so much hope for them.

Now she just had to do it, out of fear of the unknown and for her safety. She picked up her phone and her grey backpack. Then left Lola sleeping, there is no way she could wake her up not even the Nigerian Armed Force military band.

She opened the door, and looked around. A few students were still at the private hostel, roaming and still fetching water. A few greeted her, Dupe and Cecil her coursemates were already going to class.

"Ah! Bae wetin happen, why you no show face for tutorial?" Dupe asked.

"Ah! Nothing jare don't mind me, the stress is too much. I went back to Magodo, to rest and collect more food."she replied quickly.

They walked ahead just a few metres and a yellow bus with a tired looking conductor yelling campus campus was already there.

It was almost filled up, the three of them got in. Cecil was discussing her problem with one of the lecturers but that was the last thing on Mary's mind.

It was how to follow up what her mom asked her to do. Break up with Wale and try to be careful about it.

A breakup was messy and her mom didn't understand that, there was a lot of emotions involved.

She went to her speed dial and started dialling his number after three rings. He picked the call, did he just wake up? And then she heard a small voice it sounded feminine.

"I just wanted to ask if we could meet."she said, while straining to hear the lady asking who he was talking to.

"Sure, I'm on the way."he said and cut the line.

Her face fell, and she shook like a leaf. He was cheating on her. Her boyfriend from her first year was cheating on her.

Flashback.

Mary turned hurriedly, where was she? Where was she? Her legs hit the muddy, leaves littered ground.

Branches slapped her face and her body ached.

It was dark, a crescent decorating the sky. She heard puffs and chants of people, people who wanted her blood. She ran faster adrenaline bursting through her veins, but with no sense of direction. The owls hooting added that eerie effect and she still pushed herself further. She prayed within her, that she should survive this she was never going back.

Suddenly, she saw a clearing with a stream. It had a bridge made from wood and she jumped on it and ran further.

Then she saw the road, it was the dual carriage express road. She felt tired but encouraged, she had lost them. She waved a trailer, explaining her story and she was allowed in.

That was how Mary woke up, she was preparing for her second semester exams in her third year. She felt her bed, it was drenched her clothes were like she had a direct swim in the ocean.

She stood after calming down, Lola was still asleep oblivious of her friend's predicament.

She picked her phone, five am. "Definitely, maami would be awake." she said to herself.

Her mother was usually awake at this hour to pray and read her bible.

"hmm Arike."she heard the gruff voice and sighed in relief.

"Mummy, I had this terrible nightmare. I was chased in the forest, and..."Mary was cut off by her mom's sigh.

"When did that one start now? Hmm Arike I hope you haven't started watching horror movies again." her mom said, she heard a door closing. It meant her dad was deep asleep.

"Mom no rara." Mary sighed, her mom and assumptions sha chai the woman can assume anything.

"Then whatsapp it now, abi o ni whatsapp mo ni." she heard the murmur and knew it was almost time for the family devotion.

"Okay ma." she said politely.

"Remember to read your bible and do your quiet time. I will call you in the afternoon. Hope you've heard...hmm ma binu oko mi." she heard her younger ones moaning and she smiled.

"Okay mum, bye." with that she cut the phone.

Present

Mary followed her best friends Fola and Ngozi to the small restaurant, she looked at her phone the upteempth time and then she saw him.

Wale was seated wearing dark wash jeans and a navy blue button up shirt. He was really handsome, obviously due to his biracial identity. His hair was black with a tint of brown, his skin was like chocolate and his eyes were the most appealing and unusual. It was grey. Everything about him oozed lady killer.

"Hey." she said, as she waved off her friends and sat beside him.

"Hi, so how are you?" he gave that full on 1000 megawatt smile.

"Fine, there's something I have to tell you." she said sitting uprightly. Immediately his face became expressionless.

"Yes, what is it?" he asked.

"I'm tired of this relationship, as it is heading no where so I think we should break up." she said quickly.

"Break up Mary. You know this our relationship is actually headed for the altar." he said crossing his massive muscled arms across his chest.

"The truth is that there is something not right. Something is missing, I'm sorry." she said standing up.

"What? We are in our final year for crying out loud, where do you think I should start from." he asked coldly.

"Look I'm sorry it has to be this way. I'll be dropping your things later." she said adjusting her backpack.

"Who is it Mary? Tell me who is the boy who deceived you, tell me." he yelled and his eyes they became red.

Mary squealed and moved away, "Don't hurt my friends. Its no one its just that I can't continue with all this. Please try to understand." she said shivering and she took to her heels.

"Boss, I think she knows." Wale said to his phone as soon as he got behind the faculty building.

"Don't worry, I suspected as much. At the meeting we'll discuss everything. Is that clear?" he heard the deep voice boom.

"Yes boss." with that he cut the line and went towards the cafeteria.

Mary Arike you are mine.

Chapter 2

Mary got to her flat still reminiscent of what happened at the meeting with Wale.

She shuddered as she recollected his eyes, those eyes were red. She had a phobia for red eyes generally.

She then opened the door, the scent of Lola's cologne filled the air. The girl had probably gone with one man now. Only God can save her.

Its not like she was a saint herself.

She searched her bag for the cooler of rice and beans she bought, and started eating.

A few minutes later, her mind was telling her to pack Wale's things, so she quickly stood up and went to her cupboard.

She was the neat person between Lola and her and she took her time to clean the room at least four times a week.

The capsule cupboard contained all sorts of clothes. She went to the lower deck and started bringing out T shirts, jeans, pictures, all sorts of things that belonged to Wale.

When she got to the pictures it was the hardest, all the good times they've had together. What would have prompted him to join the cult?

She thought hard as she piled the things in a neat carton. She always had empty cartons with her whenever she bought things in bulk.

She looked around and noticed the pink Ipod music player that he had gotten her still lying on her bedside table.

She hissed and picked it up. Dropping it quickly with the others, she moved to at least take a shower the sun was cruel out there.

She came in and wore her normal pink and white floral jumpsuit. Grabbed her purse with the carton and began her journey to her ex house.

*****************************

Mary turned to the gate after asking the promiscuous taxi driver to drop her. The man had no shame, from the time he picked her at the university gate where she went to look for Wale, before she realized she had to go to his house.

Up till the moment she told him to allow her alight, the man was catching a glimpse of her body.

"Ha! Look at you, where are you going with that sexy body of yours, heh. I know you are a student and you need money. Sincerely I need a third wife so before you go I'll like to know you better." the man gave her a wink.

"Baba, you're not ashamed of yourself. Aren't you old enough to be my father and yet you open your mouth to talk like this. Baba, its because I respect you that's why I was just watching you as you spoke. Collect your money, Oniranu, agbaya." she said with a hiss and threw the notes at his stunned face.

She ignored the incessant shout and horns as she entered through the gate.

*****************************

Chapter 3

She walked towards the familiar red and grey two storey building. Heading straight to the flat downstairs, she knocked on the door with anger.

That fat pot bellied man that opened that tap he called a mouth and started spilling trash, it was a big pity that she wasn't on her normal mood. She would have him pepper.

She was still seething when the door opened. It was Ben, the other roommate that lived with Wale that opened the door.

He yawned and his eyes widened as he recognized her and he adjusted his trousers.

"Hey Mary, how are you doing? What are you here for?" he said coolly.

"I'm here to see Wale." she said as she leaned on the wall, holding the carton on her side.

"eh? Wale isn't around. He went out." he said as he took in the carton.

"Please Ben I know Wale is around, so stop trying to cover up for him." she promptly took the carton from him and matched through the living room to the rooms.

"Let me call him for you, why don't you sit down here and relax." Ben stood in front of her trying to block her way.

The walls still glistening from the white and gold wallpapers they had put up last year. She also took in the furniture, she remembered how they selected them during her first year.

She got to the door of his room and knocked, Ben tailing behind her and shivering like a leaf.

"Yes who is there? I'm coming oh." she heard Wale say from the room.

She gave Ben a knowing smirk, and she heard the lock being opened.

"Hey bae what are you doing here?" Wale said surprised after closing his mouth. He took in her appearance and sighed.

"I came here to return your things or have you forgotten? Here are all the things you have ever given me and things you said I should keep for you. Here I don't want to ever see you in my life and in my social circle." she said, pushing the carton into his chest forcing him to hold it.

He pulled the legendary puppy face,and sighed."Bae why now?" he said.

A feminine voice rang loud and clear and Mary was confronted by a fair lady with messed up wig and she was wearing the bedsheets that she bought during the New Year as a gift for him.

"Honey, who are you talking to?" she said angrily.

Mary gave him a look that said see why now, before she hissed and left. Ben was following her but she was already at the gate before he could get her.

She took a motorcycle to her hostel and made her way wearily to her room.

Lola was already at home, thanks to the loud music it was her signature. She entered the room, Lola was swinging her hips to one of Adekunle Gold's song.

At the same time she was wearing blush. She didn't even see her come in and she sat on her bed quietly.

But the bed gave her away as it creaked under her weight. Lola turned and smiled at her.

"Bae, where did you go? How is you?" Lola tucked her brown and gold weaveon into a big braid.

"I'm fine." Mary sighed, she was sure that Lola knew that the greeting irked her despite her love for Jenifa's diary.

"I came back from Wale's place, we have broken up." Mary said unceremiously. And she lied flat on the bed.

"Eh? Why now? Ki lo de? Ogini? You broke up with whom?"Lola asked vibrating and holding her ears.

Mary just stared at the ceiling and sighed.

"I was suspecting something and later I had some funny dreams then I told my mom and that was what brought it up." Mary said as she pulled herself up.

"why now? Why because of dream you'd now leave your husband chai, are you a baby?" Lola said angrily, as she dropped the makeup brush.

"Funny enough, to my shock today. I heard and saw the new wife so we have concluded the matter." she said bitterly.

"Really? Eh ya! Hmm sorry all these yeye small boys, that's why I don't do small boys if it isn't fifty and above emi o le se." Lola said as she clapped her hands and hissed.

"See leave that one. Shey you cook?" Mary decided she wasn't ready to hear Lola's preference despite her endearing attitude.

"Yes I made yam pottage and I left some, cheer up hun. Wo po nita." she said as she picked up her purse and phone.

Mary thanked her and prayed that God should help her to cope with the breakup.

Chapter 4

Mary looked for her library card in her room. She was pissed off as she searched the room."Oh oh why now? I need to get this card to get my project materials. God why now, and I have early morning class." she thought, as she overturned her school backpack again.

She looked at the time, "Yepa, its after six. Hey let me be going library card will not kill me, I can still come back and take it. Abeg." she said as she packed her books hurriedly into the bag.

She wore her shoes quickly, patted her newly made gold braids and smiled as she hurriedly locked the door.

"Mary go and look for that library card." she heard the soft voice.

"But now I'm already late." she answered angrily.

"Go back to look for it, you'd need it." the voice said faintly.

"Oh! I'll come back to look for it. Please God forgive me eh, see Mr Thompson is very strict and I need the class attendance score." she whined and reached the gate.

The voice stopped talking and she felt assured as she recollected that she prayed and she had no nightmares.

Little did she know that it was waiting in reality for her.

She walked down the street and was waiting for a motorbike. She leaned near a streetlight pole, and brought out her mirror adjusting her makeup.

She heard a car park and from the side of her eyes, it was a black SUV car probably a Toyota sienna.

She looked around anticipating a bike when she felt a hand clamped on her mouth. She struggled and kicked trying to scream and claw the hands away.

Then she felt a nauseous smell surround her as she was dragged away. Her last thought before she passed out was "Oh God have mercy on me."

*****************************

"My head is pounding, like a serious club beat, where am I?" she said as she felt her eyes were swollen and she realized that she was stark Unclad. She tried opening it but all she saw was darkness. Her mouth was gagged and her hands tied, she could make out shapes twisting and wriggling in the dark. "Are those humans? Or am I dreaming." she tried to adjust her eyes to the darkness before she heard a big moan.

"Shut up there!" she heard a gruff no nonsense voice shout at the moan.

"Ye mo gbe, mo ti wo, ah ye if I had just obeyed eh." tears fell from Mary's eyes as it dawned on her that she had been kidnapped.

She thought of the class, she could not go, Lola had travelled with her new sugar daddy and she had no one. Her parents would think she was in school, hey she should have just obeyed oh. She began crying for mercy.

*****************************

"Ade bring out those meat, Baba Agbomola wants to see them, then immediately proceed to the abbatoir. I don't want to waste time and our customers are impatient." a voice said across the room. Immediately fear descended on everybody in the room and Mary noticed that the people shifted towards the wall.

Hot tears began to drop from her face, so this was how she was going to end, "God please show me mercy, you said that you'll show mercy on whom you'll show mercy. Please forgive me, I have erred. Please don't let me die this way." she prayed inside her.

The door suddenly opened and a pair of boots appeared, the giant that owned the boots soon followed with an old man.

"oya, don't waste my time, aja 1 gbera." to Mary's surprise, a man just stood from the right and in her front the old man nodded. The so called abbatoir was right in front of the room and they slaughtered the man. They cut up his head, his private organs and his body organs.

There was a queue after the man and right there the victims like zombies were killed one after the other.

A rather young man was packing the dead bodies into bowls. He looked familiar, it was Tokunbo the leader of the university cult group. He eyed her with distaste and continued his work.

When it got to her turn, they asked her by name to stand up and Tokunbo started talking.

"You, you think you are smart, I don't know how you knew but you have a glorious destiny. What we wanted was just the destiny? If you had slept with Wale, we would have gotten that but now it has reached a stage where we decided that before you and your prayer mother expose us. We would waste you." he said angrily.

Inside of Mary, she prayed for mercy. Then as the tall man tried to reach for her, there was a lot of noise. Tokunbo grabbed her by the neck before following the others to see the cause of the commotion.

Her eyes were treated to seeing women, cutting up the bodies and cooking them outside under a makeshift canopy. She was dragged outside of the house with them running. She felt worn out but scared and relieved that she wasn't about to be killed yet.

The sounds of gun shots filled the air plus the sirens and shouts of police. Tokunbo took to his heels, but not before shooting Mary on her legs.

The whole place was in a stampede and things were thrown around.The women also left the meat they were cooking and took to their heels.

Mary cried out for help, and a man came to her side. "Sir a young lady here has been shot."he said

"Beep! Beep!" that was the first thing that woke Mary up, she tried opening her eyes. This time she did it with ease.

"Ah! My dear so you are awake." she heard her mom say. She tried to turn her neck but it felt heavy and she nodded timidly.

"Oh God thank you that she's alive, eh? Bawo lara re bayi(how are u feeling) do you want water, let me get the nurse." Mary just nodded and her mother left.

How did the police reach her mother, she was sure she had been out when the man called for help.

It was then she remembered that the man asked for a phone number, she knew her mother's number even in her subconscious.

She sighed and looked at her leg, it was bandaged and her neck too. She felt like she had passed through hell or maybe she had. Her mother came in tow with Lola,Ngozi and a nurse.

"Hey."Lola said, as her eyes were brimming with tears. She swallowed her bitter saliva and turned to Ngozi, who was trying to rein in her emotions.

"I thought you were dead, that's what Wale said, he died last week. He was pronounced dead at St Peter hospital and he was caught during a clash with the Eiye confraternity. He was severely injured and he died before he could be taken to court." Ngozi said, wiping her tears while her mom gasped.

"He said he was sorry and that it was because he needed the IT job from chevron, he said Tokunbo's father worked in HR and could help him.

He explained that it was in second year when they approached him, and that they said he could be very rich all they needed was your destiny. So he connived with them and I remember when you were worried about Wale requesting for sex that year. It was the jazz they gave him.

When you didn't fall for that they decided the best was to try to use you for money rituals and human peppersoup." at this Lola began sobbing.

Mary shook her head at them.

"He said that he regretted his actions and if you could ever forgive him, when you got to the other side." Ngozi finished and there was a collective horrified gasp at the revelations.

"Ah! Mom thank you, for training me, for praying for me, for always listening to my dreams. Mom you'll eat the fruit of your labor. Ah! Ibi ti aye mi o ma pari si niyen(was this how my life would've ended). God thank you for your mercy. It endures forever even unto the end." Mary said as she sighed happily.

The storm was over, whatever brewed then was gone. Now it was time to move on.

Psalm 136vs26;O give thanks to the God of heaven for he is good and his mercies endureth forever.

Flashback

Ibironke had been anxious, she had taken different medical tests and medications then she decided that she was at her last resort.

The church, she knew what she had to do but because of her husband they decided to seek medical help first.

She knelt at the altar, crying and pouring her heart. She promised that if she had children she'd always dedicate them unconditionally to God. After she made the vow and left for home, she felt at peace, a reassurance and happiness.

It wasn't until her quiet time, that the word was spoken to her. She was going to have a girl, who would grow up to be a powerful woman and a politician precisely.

She was perplexed, politician keh?

The child will be great and be an overachiever and so on.

Then the warning came, she and the child must be dedicated to the mission he has given them.

It was like a Samson story retold. She agreed to this and began to thank God for answered prayers.

Eight years down the line.

"Hmm Arike, your life is in your hands how you shape it,it is your own." the little girl looked at her mom solemnly.

"I waited ten years before you, you are a promise child, my Isaac and your destiny is what they called red alert. It simply means that when you were created, hmm you had warning signals planted into you from above. They could come as dreams, friends or any means. They are your guides. They would go off repeatedly but if you keep ignoring them, they'll be your destruction. Never ever forget that your destiny is glorious protected by a red alert signal." she finished her talk. Arike nodded and smiled, "Mom I totally get it." she said before drifting off in her thoughts.

