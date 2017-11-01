₦airaland Forum

Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) / Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing / Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Said I Will Die In 24 Months Over Tithe, Free The Sheeple"

Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by dasauce(m): 8:05am On Nov 12
By Femi Aribisala

When Daddy Freeze identified tithing as a modern-day scam in a fascinating interview, I was also asked to weigh in on the same issue by Sahara Reporters.
But I declined because I did not think it was necessary to add anything to what he said.
However, I have changed my mind seeing that some church heavyweights have come out swinging at him in the bid to undermine his message and safeguard their illicit financial bottom line.



They have tried to muddy the waters by deriding Daddy Freeze’s assertion that in biblical times, it was scriptural to eat your tithe in the house of God and wash it down with a glass of beer.
They also hastened to intimidate Christians by insisting if they don’t tithe, they would be cursed. That is a lot of hogwash.

The very attempt to invoke curses in a simple debate about tithing indicates a bankruptcy of reason. Threatening Christians in order to force them to give is witchcraft; it is not the way of Christ.

The New Testament position says: “Let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver.” (II Corinthians 9:7).

Giving in order to avoid curses is giving “of necessity;” not cheerful giving.

“Winebibbers”
It is biblical to drink beer in church.
The word of a General Overseer cannot override the scriptures. Moses says take your tithe: “to the place the Lord your God has chosen. When you arrive, you may use the money to buy any kind of food you want—cattle, sheep, goats, wine, or other alcoholic drink. Then feast there in the presence of the Lord your God and celebrate with your household.” (Deuteronomy 14:25-26).

Beer is an alcoholic drink; that means you could drink it in the “house of God.” A General Overseer cannot be holier than Jesus. Jesus drank alcohol.

That is why his self-righteous opponents called him a “drunkard.” (Matthew 11:19). In the first miracle he performed, Jesus did not turn water into Ribena or orange juice. He turned water into wine.

Don’t buy the lie: biblical wine is fermented and therefore alcoholic. Moses specifically says: “wine or other alcoholic drink.” (Deuteronomy 14:26).

That means the tithing wine is alcoholic. Drinking alcohol is not a sin, but drunkenness is. (Romans 13:13). Paul says: “Do not get drunk on wine.” (Ephesians 5:18).

He does not say: “do not drink wine.” Drink it, but not to the point of drunkenness. The wine used for Holy Communion is alcoholic.
When the Corinthians were having Communion in an unruly manner, Paul complained that: “some go hungry while others get drunk.” (I Corinthians 11:21).
No-body gets drunk on non-alcoholic wine.

"Curses and blessings"
Let no believer be intimidated by vain curses: “Curses will not harm someone who is innocent.” (Proverbs 26:2). Tithe or no tithe, believers are blessed: “with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ.” (Ephesians 1:3). Therefore, God would never curse us.
As God said to Balaam concerning Israel, “You must not put a curse on those people, because they are blessed.” (Numbers 22:12).
Pastors and General Overseers should desist from manipulating Christians with threats of curses.

God says to Abraham: “I will curse whoever curses you.” (Genesis 12:3). Therefore, if your General Overseer curses you, the curse will only fall on his head. If these curses were not vain, I would be a dead man already.

But I dare anyone to curse a prophet of God for doing his work. Moreover, tell the eminent General Overseer, there is nothing special about a church building. The church is not the house of God. If it ever was, it no longer is. “The Most High does not dwell in temples made with hands.” (Acts 7:48).
It is morally wrong, in any case, to prescribe one conduct for the church and another outside the church. Believers don’t worship God in churches. Jesus says we worship God “in Spirit and truth.” (John 4:23).

"Fleecing the flock"
The only people authorised to receive tithes were the Levites. (Hebrews 7:5). Therefore, Daddy Freeze is right: no Nigerian prophet, so-called pastor or highfalutin General Overseer is qualified to receive tithes from members of his or her congregation.

Even Jesus could not have received the tithe because he was not from the tribe of Levi but from Judah. Today, Jewish rabbis who still follow the Mosaic Code no longer receive tithes because Levi is one of the lost tribes of Israel.

All Jewish genealogical records were lost with the destruction of the temple in AD 70. How then can Nigerian pastors who are not even Jewish, how much more Levites, receive tithes? In any case, God did not accept money as tithe.

The tithe was tied to the land, which was God’s gift to Israel. Therefore, it was a tenth of the seed and fruit of the land and of the animals which ate of the land. (Leviticus 27:30-32).

That is why God says: “Bring all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be FOOD in my house.” (Malachi 3:10). He does not say “that there may be MONEY in my house.” If you bring money, you must convert it to foodstuff.
Your tithe is then eaten in the presence of the Lord, and given to the Levites, strangers, widows and the fatherless. (Deute-ronomy 14:24-26).
However, pastors today only accept money as tithe, showing they are nothing but money-grubbers who fleece the flock. Servants who worked on the land did not tithe because the land did not belong to them.

Since only agricultural resources were tithe-able, only farmers and keepers of livestock gave tithes. So if you are neither, tell your 419 pastor tithing is scripturally inapplicable to you.


"Law and grace"
John says: “The law was given through Moses; grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.” (John 1:17). Tithing belongs to the Law of Moses.
But Christians are not under the law but under grace. (Romans 6:14). The law was not given to Nigerians, it was given to Jews. (Psalms 147:19-20; Malachi 4:4).

Therefore, the Law on tithes is inapplicable to Nigerians.

Tithing was primarily applicable to Jews in Israel.
When Jewish po-pulations grew in Babylon, Ammon, Moab and Syria, these lands also became tithe-able lands.
However, tithes were unacceptable from strictly Gentile lands.
So it makes no sense to tithe in Nigeria. Levites were not given any land in Israel. God says: “Instead, I give to the Levites as their inheritance the tithes that the Israelites present as an offering to the Lord.” (Numbers 18:24).
But today’s pastors own lands and houses. Therefore, they do not live as Levites and should stop pretending to be Levi-tes.
You cannot cherry-pick what to obey in the law: “The person who keeps all of the laws except one is as guilty as a person who has broken all of God’s laws.” (James 2:10).

Therefore, if Nigerian pastors insist on tithing, they must also insist on all other stringent requirements of the law; including the stoning to death of adulterers, disobedient children, homosexuals and Sabbath violators.

They should also restore blood-sacrifices for good measure. The fact that they don’t attests eloquently to their duplicity.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/dont-persecute-daddy-freeze-tithing-today-scam/

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by warmachine(m): 8:26am On Nov 12
I support you.... True talk

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by Hez143(m): 1:50pm
Hosea 4vs 6
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by bobowaja(m): 2:43pm
The god of men and theifing overseers thinks otherwise. With them, is the key to gate of hell and only tithe is the key to heaven.

I laugh at sheeple when they accuse the Nigerian police force for bribery and corruption while their God collects 10% - if that is not bribery and corruption, pls tell me what other names does it bears.




Uncle lalasticlala and oga seun...... This is a nice thread

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by desreek9(f): 4:16pm
Tithing is not a scam, as u quoted 2corin.9:7, you give willingly, no one is forcing anybody, whatever the men of God uses it for is their business, it's left for God to judge.

All those criticising men of God should take heed, God only knows those that are serving him in spirit and in truth. An example in the bible is when miriam was gossiping about moses to Aaron, she was punished for it, although wat she said was the truth.

Take heed people.

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by nairavsdollars: 4:16pm
I am a regular church-goer but i dont pay tithes to churches. i remove the 10 percent and give to the needy
lets freethesheepie

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by Throwback: 4:16pm
No Nigerian pastor or GO can stand face to face in a debate over tithes with Femi Aribisala. They will be slaughtered by the truth and superior argument that will only show them to be the charlatans that they are.

Slaves to god of men will still reply you with the same Malachi they have been craftily groomed with. They carefully avoid the fact that Tithes was the inheritance of the Levites for having no land among their brothers, while for the rest of the Hebrews it was a sacrifice mandated under the old covenant that was soon to decay, wither away and die.

I begin to wonder if the blood of Malachi was the testator for the new covenant, and not the blood of Christ.

For the lure of filthy lucre, many will pierce their hearts with many sorrows.

Show me a Pastor collecting tithes, and you would have found yourself a thief, a vagabond, and a heretic who has burdened the faithful with a yoke.

I remember those recorded in the bible seeking from the apostles the power of the holy spirit, in a bid to sell religion for profit.

While the likes of Adeboye's son is happy with the growing family business, let me remind him of the words of the Christ, who even repeated it to remind all that he had stated it earlier.

"I will have mercy, not sacrifice"

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by Amberon11: 4:16pm
Lol
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by KushyKush: 4:16pm
I heard a pastor saying the windows of heaven will be shut over those that don't pay tithe and they (those that fault tithes) are criminals because they steal (they spend their tithe) from God.

Meanwhile those tithes paid are not even reflecting on he immediate society.

Sighs...nawa

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by teamsynergy: 4:16pm
if truly God is blessing Nigeria thru these churches, why then is Nigeria so hard for people and there are more churches than factories.?... most if these God of Men are nothing but advanced scanners who feed fact on the poverty in the and am sure they won't pray for Nigeria to get better cos people might stop going to them

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by joenor(m): 4:17pm
Oga that's your own oooo
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by XavierBlue(m): 4:17pm
Wetin concern me sef.. if you Like pay your tithe .. It your money, maybe the person below me will say something reasonable.. If he doesn't, crucify him..
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by yommitte00(m): 4:17pm
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by telim: 4:18pm
I still don't know how this yahoo pastors were able to trick millions of Nigerians to Voluntarily donate there hard earn money as tithe which is often used by the founders for buying private jets, vacation and setting up different business in there name.

Kudos to all pastors out there that were able to make billions of naira in the name of tithe. Maga must pay every sunday either magas like it or not.
grin grin grin
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by Follysho707: 4:18pm
Team FREEZE!

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by BabaRamotu1988: 4:18pm
Buhari is a terrorist

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by Paperwhite(m): 4:18pm
Shame into those so called god of men whose sole aim is to financially fleece the people of God.Pastor living flamboyant lifestyles are people I should give tithes to? Satan punish these idiots.

fact
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by newsynews: 4:19pm
Femi Aribisala about to take the shine from Daddy Freeze

grin grin grin
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by Dagaya(m): 4:19pm
Hmmm. How is tithing any ones business? Allow those who tithe to tithe in peace biko. Whether you like it or not a lot of people do have testimonies from paying tithes.
Remember the way of the lord is not the ways of men.
The holy spirit convicts people. I am a testament to that fact.
Paying of tithe is not by force, so also is giving to the poor.
Finally, I envy those who pay tithes if I am to be honest.
It takes absolute trust on the lord to be a tither. I pray the lord gives me the grace to be one.
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by ikaboy: 4:19pm
Hmm
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by holuwajobar(m): 4:19pm
KushyKush:
I head a pastor saying the windows of heaven will be shut over those that don't pay tithe and they (those that fault tithes) are criminals because they steal (they spend their tithe) from God.

Sighs...nawa
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by BagWay: 4:19pm
show me your paperwork bich
i got a bag of money.
make i light up
i dey cancel my udeme(stout)
join me up bich

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by phlemzee(m): 4:19pm
Apart from me...who else has refused to read all the stories....Let's know ourselves

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by MVLOX(m): 4:20pm
OK na Daddy freeze congregation Don gather momentum...... I guess pple eye Don dey open

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by RichDad1(m): 4:20pm
Pastorprenuers everywhere
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by ikaboy: 4:21pm
newsynews:
Femi Aribisala about to take the shine from Daddy Freeze

grin grin grin

He has more scriptures to support the claim.
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by OmniSparrow: 4:21pm
Articulate. The sheeple rearers won't like this.
Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by holuwajobar(m): 4:21pm
teamsynergy:
if truly God is blessing Nigeria thru these churches, why then is Nigeria so hard for people and there are more churches than factories.?... most if these God of Men are nothing but advanced scanners who feed fact on the poverty in the and am sure they won't pray for Nigeria to get better cos people might stop going to them
what are you spoking?? grin angry

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by positivelord: 4:21pm
Its sad to note, the Anti-Tithing crew have far more scriptural backing...nawaooo

Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by kingthreat(m): 4:21pm
I dont have a problem with Daddy Freeze. But looking deep at him, it's obvious he is envious of those pastors. If he is going to preach against Men of God, then he should do better than the men of God.
How many Needy people has he helped
How many charities has he invested in
When has he ever evangelized.
Does he put Jesus first in his conversations?
Why is he unready to forgive reconcile with his wife.

Please if he cannot upload one Christian tenet, then he should please shut up.

