₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,926,805 members, 3,965,456 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 December 2017 at 04:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala (3603 Views)
Daddy Freeze Replies Leke Adeboye, Pastor Adeboye's Son (VIDEO) / Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo And Daddy Freeze Exchange Words Over Tithing / Daddy Freeze: "Pastor Said I Will Die In 24 Months Over Tithe, Free The Sheeple" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by dasauce(m): 8:05am On Nov 12
By Femi Aribisala
When Daddy Freeze identified tithing as a modern-day scam in a fascinating interview, I was also asked to weigh in on the same issue by Sahara Reporters.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/11/dont-persecute-daddy-freeze-tithing-today-scam/
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by warmachine(m): 8:26am On Nov 12
I support you.... True talk
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by Hez143(m): 1:50pm
Hosea 4vs 6
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by bobowaja(m): 2:43pm
The god of men and theifing overseers thinks otherwise. With them, is the key to gate of hell and only tithe is the key to heaven.
I laugh at sheeple when they accuse the Nigerian police force for bribery and corruption while their God collects 10% - if that is not bribery and corruption, pls tell me what other names does it bears.
Uncle lalasticlala and oga seun...... This is a nice thread
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by desreek9(f): 4:16pm
Tithing is not a scam, as u quoted 2corin.9:7, you give willingly, no one is forcing anybody, whatever the men of God uses it for is their business, it's left for God to judge.
All those criticising men of God should take heed, God only knows those that are serving him in spirit and in truth. An example in the bible is when miriam was gossiping about moses to Aaron, she was punished for it, although wat she said was the truth.
Take heed people.
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by nairavsdollars: 4:16pm
I am a regular church-goer but i dont pay tithes to churches. i remove the 10 percent and give to the needy
lets freethesheepie
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by Throwback: 4:16pm
No Nigerian pastor or GO can stand face to face in a debate over tithes with Femi Aribisala. They will be slaughtered by the truth and superior argument that will only show them to be the charlatans that they are.
Slaves to god of men will still reply you with the same Malachi they have been craftily groomed with. They carefully avoid the fact that Tithes was the inheritance of the Levites for having no land among their brothers, while for the rest of the Hebrews it was a sacrifice mandated under the old covenant that was soon to decay, wither away and die.
I begin to wonder if the blood of Malachi was the testator for the new covenant, and not the blood of Christ.
For the lure of filthy lucre, many will pierce their hearts with many sorrows.
Show me a Pastor collecting tithes, and you would have found yourself a thief, a vagabond, and a heretic who has burdened the faithful with a yoke.
I remember those recorded in the bible seeking from the apostles the power of the holy spirit, in a bid to sell religion for profit.
While the likes of Adeboye's son is happy with the growing family business, let me remind him of the words of the Christ, who even repeated it to remind all that he had stated it earlier.
"I will have mercy, not sacrifice"
1 Like
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by Amberon11: 4:16pm
Lol
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by KushyKush: 4:16pm
I heard a pastor saying the windows of heaven will be shut over those that don't pay tithe and they (those that fault tithes) are criminals because they steal (they spend their tithe) from God.
Meanwhile those tithes paid are not even reflecting on he immediate society.
Sighs...nawa
9 Likes
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by teamsynergy: 4:16pm
if truly God is blessing Nigeria thru these churches, why then is Nigeria so hard for people and there are more churches than factories.?... most if these God of Men are nothing but advanced scanners who feed fact on the poverty in the and am sure they won't pray for Nigeria to get better cos people might stop going to them
6 Likes
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by joenor(m): 4:17pm
Oga that's your own oooo
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by XavierBlue(m): 4:17pm
Wetin concern me sef.. if you Like pay your tithe .. It your money, maybe the person below me will say something reasonable.. If he doesn't, crucify him..
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by yommitte00(m): 4:17pm
Land for Sale! Contact Seller
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by telim: 4:18pm
I still don't know how this yahoo pastors were able to trick millions of Nigerians to Voluntarily donate there hard earn money as tithe which is often used by the founders for buying private jets, vacation and setting up different business in there name.
Kudos to all pastors out there that were able to make billions of naira in the name of tithe. Maga must pay every sunday either magas like it or not.
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by Follysho707: 4:18pm
Team FREEZE!
3 Likes
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by BabaRamotu1988: 4:18pm
Buhari is a terrorist
2 Likes
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by Paperwhite(m): 4:18pm
Shame into those so called god of men whose sole aim is to financially fleece the people of God.Pastor living flamboyant lifestyles are people I should give tithes to? Satan punish these idiots.
1 Like
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by oluwaseyi000(m): 4:18pm
Good morning
I'm a software developer and well skilled in:
1. Php
a) laravel
b) code igniter
c) vanilla php
2) SQL
a) mysql
b) meedoo
3) HTML
4) CSS
a) bootstrap
5) JavaScript
a) jQuery
b) ajax
c) plain JavaScript
6) WordPress
Contact me to handle at affordable fee your:
a) website
b) software development
c) school project
d) training
e) Blog
I'm experienced and I'm also currently learning mobile programming using angular and ionic
My contacts are:
08151000728
08146096565
Email: adebajooluwaseyi@gmail.com
Thanks.
you can also contact me for to handle your software and web projects
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by IRIEBOY(m): 4:19pm
fact
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by newsynews: 4:19pm
Femi Aribisala about to take the shine from Daddy Freeze
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by Dagaya(m): 4:19pm
Hmmm. How is tithing any ones business? Allow those who tithe to tithe in peace biko. Whether you like it or not a lot of people do have testimonies from paying tithes.
Remember the way of the lord is not the ways of men.
The holy spirit convicts people. I am a testament to that fact.
Paying of tithe is not by force, so also is giving to the poor.
Finally, I envy those who pay tithes if I am to be honest.
It takes absolute trust on the lord to be a tither. I pray the lord gives me the grace to be one.
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by ikaboy: 4:19pm
Hmm
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by holuwajobar(m): 4:19pm
KushyKush:
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by BagWay: 4:19pm
show me your paperwork bich
i got a bag of money.
make i light up
i dey cancel my udeme(stout)
join me up bich
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by phlemzee(m): 4:19pm
Apart from me...who else has refused to read all the stories....Let's know ourselves
3 Likes
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by MVLOX(m): 4:20pm
OK na Daddy freeze congregation Don gather momentum...... I guess pple eye Don dey open
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by RichDad1(m): 4:20pm
Pastorprenuers everywhere
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by ikaboy: 4:21pm
newsynews:
He has more scriptures to support the claim.
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by OmniSparrow: 4:21pm
Articulate. The sheeple rearers won't like this.
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by holuwajobar(m): 4:21pm
teamsynergy:what are you spoking??
1 Like
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by positivelord: 4:21pm
Its sad to note, the Anti-Tithing crew have far more scriptural backing...nawaooo
|Re: Don’t Persecute Daddy Freeze: Tithing Today Is A Scam - Femi Aribisala by kingthreat(m): 4:21pm
I dont have a problem with Daddy Freeze. But looking deep at him, it's obvious he is envious of those pastors. If he is going to preach against Men of God, then he should do better than the men of God.
How many Needy people has he helped
How many charities has he invested in
When has he ever evangelized.
Does he put Jesus first in his conversations?
Why is he unready to forgive reconcile with his wife.
Please if he cannot upload one Christian tenet, then he should please shut up.
Tithe Is No Problem,the Collectors Are The Problem. / We Spoke, They Said: No!.... By Mike Bamiloye / Jumu'ah Reminder -5 Things You Should Always Do Before Jumat Prayer
Viewing this topic: emmydee(m), Olugbengagad, colly22boy, odutolasodiq(m), Aburumah75, Nokia2020(m), Akunesiobike, Provie(m), ennyscongy(m), chuckdee4(m), zodd(m), emmbet, AquaLalua, megola, vikajef(m), tkaymuo, winterfell007(m), dictbennie(m), mchuxx(m), pannyman(m), alkonami(m), Built2last, hizick14(m), ikpinono(m), joshuajunior(m), Samsantos9(m), akarich007, delworld, tkpoint2(m), KAYD007(m), angelboy01(m), Pilate2016(m), HemmaInc, umar745(m), Prudent5217, bullstriker, valentinodon93(m), stephenqueen, positivelord, Sassy16(f), plessis, bolivnnaija, dustydee, lamie007, Oluwafemi9720, tirigbosa, Archmage(m), akdam, slye(m), advowilson, ola30(m), Khatayo, successgroup(m), Nwodosis(m), JamesReacher(m), perry1988(m), nnamdi7160, Synthase(m), eabumere, mizzy2016(f), supersaz66(m), puremind1, eric111111(m), Surestdick(m), mykems, BigBizzy(m), Eawwal(m), bamidelee, Classictee89(m) and 111 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12