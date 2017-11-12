Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday (4892 Views)

"WOW! ITS MY BIRTHDAY ��� The BEST year of my life!

The best birthday GIFT ever!

Looking for a miracle?? Just look around you....it’s there. He’s present in everything ( pls tap link in my bio for full interview) @babyjuleswow @thinkifan"

See screenshot below.

Congrats

Who is her husband

axortedbabe:

Congrats

Who is her husband

Thought this was all a publicity stunt. Wow so she really was pregnant?Thought this was all a publicity stunt. 1 Like





Oh no !!! My Crush!!!



Whoever busted that cookie jar...Just dey wicked! Oh no !!! My Crush!!!Whoever busted that cookie jar...Just dey wicked! 1 Like

OKorowanta:



We who are the we? who are the we?

phintohlar:

who are the we?

Them and DEM Them and DEM 2 Likes

Looking good

Kenzico:





Oh no !!! My Crush!!!



Whoever busted that cookie jar open...Just dey wicked!

Ayam not understanding.....Are you insinuating that yvonne nelson was a virgin before this pregnancy Ayam not understanding.....Are you insinuating that yvonne nelson was a virgin before this pregnancy 1 Like

another photo

So someone else finally got her pregnant before me? Kai! 1 Like

axortedbabe:

Congrats Who is her husband Nairaland Guy Air Force1 Nairaland Guy Air Force1

Blizzy9ja:

So someone else finally got her pregnant before me? Kai! Na me do am .





Na me do am . 1 Like







A fatherless baby is called a ........ A fatherless baby is called a ........

This is the era of baby mamas, I wonder what will be the norm in generations to come. Promotion of OLOSHOISM!

Beautiful all year round. Safe delivery.

what's this

I can't believe this girl gave her punny freely to a random nigga. and I thought she ain't a hoe, smh.

So am to bake beans?

Happy for her

Wetin be dis? Nonsense!

Is she the first to be pregnant? I blame the husband. Safe delivery anyway.





Nice woman













NwaAmaikpe i see u LovelyNice womanNwaAmaikpe i see u

axortedbabe:

Congrats Who is her husband all of us all of us

Allah has given the mandate to us to multiply the world without care

axortedbabe:

Congrats Who is her husband She probably gave birth to a bâstard She probably gave birth to a bâstard

NwaAmaikpe:





A fatherless baby is called a ........ bastard! bastard!