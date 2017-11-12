₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by Sakie: 10:17am
Many people are still in doubt if truly the Ghanaian actress gave birth as news had it few days back.. There you go...she just shared this picture of herself to mark her birthday with baby bump for the WOW MAGAZINE maternity shoot and she captioned
"WOW! ITS MY BIRTHDAY ��� The BEST year of my life!
The best birthday GIFT ever!
Looking for a miracle?? Just look around you....it’s there. He’s present in everything ( pls tap link in my bio for full interview) @babyjuleswow @thinkifan"
See screenshot below.
Pregnancy fits her....peep that glow
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by axortedbabe(f): 10:26am
Congrats
Who is her husband
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by OKorowanta: 10:28am
axortedbabe:
We
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by Rokia2(f): 10:33am
Wow so she really was pregnant?
Thought this was all a publicity stunt.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by Kenzico(m): 10:34am
Oh no !!! My Crush!!!
Whoever busted that cookie jar...Just dey wicked!
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by phintohlar(f): 10:35am
OKorowanta:who are the we?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by OKorowanta: 10:37am
phintohlar:
Them and DEM
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:47am
Looking good
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by LesbianBoy(m): 10:52am
Kenzico:
Ayam not understanding.....Are you insinuating that yvonne nelson was a virgin before this pregnancy
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by FlirtyKaren(f): 11:34am
another photo
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by Blizzy9ja: 11:39am
So someone else finally got her pregnant before me? Kai!
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by westlius(m): 2:19pm
axortedbabe:Nairaland Guy Air Force1
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by sunnysunny69(m): 2:30pm
Blizzy9ja:Na me do am .
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by koshcielny5: 2:37pm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 2:37pm
A fatherless baby is called a ........
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by sexybbstar(f): 2:38pm
This is the era of baby mamas, I wonder what will be the norm in generations to come. Promotion of OLOSHOISM!
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by modelmike7(m): 2:38pm
Beautiful all year round. Safe delivery.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by omoikea(m): 2:38pm
what's this
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by Alwaysking: 2:38pm
I can't believe this girl gave her punny freely to a random nigga. and I thought she ain't a hoe, smh.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by onyidonaldson(m): 2:39pm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by paddyofboss(m): 2:40pm
So am to bake beans?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by cold(m): 2:40pm
Happy for her
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by ylaa(f): 2:41pm
Wetin be dis? Nonsense!
Is she the first to be pregnant? I blame the husband. Safe delivery anyway.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by BiggerPRICK1(m): 2:41pm
Lovely
Nice woman
NwaAmaikpe i see u
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by chineduemmao: 2:42pm
axortedbabe:all of us
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by Marvellouzkk(f): 2:43pm
Allah has given the mandate to us to multiply the world without care
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by Alwaysking: 2:43pm
axortedbabe:She probably gave birth to a bâstard
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by chineduemmao: 2:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:bastard!
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Covers Wow Magazine With Her Baby Bump Pituctre On Her Birthday by blackteddy(m): 2:44pm
Hmm... My crush that year
