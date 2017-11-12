₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by Richiez(m): 6:51pm
Often referred to as the largest and the most extensive of universities in Sub-Saharan Africa, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria continues to occupy the top spot among Nigerian universities. The university management has announced 24th and 25th of November as the dates scheduled for 40th convocation ceremonies of the institution. This is coming as the university also came 2nd at the 2017 edition of the NSChE Students’ Project Design Competition.
ABU Zaria operates two main campuses: Samaru and Kongo. The Samaru campus houses the administrative offices, sciences, social-sciences, arts and languages, education, engineering, medical sciences agricultural sciences and research facilities. The Kongo campus hosts the Faculties of Law and Administration. The Faculty of Administration consists of Accounting, Business Administration, Local Government and Development Studies and Public Administration Departments. Additionally, the university is responsible for a variety of other institutions and programs at other locations.
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by madecity(m): 7:38pm
Naturally ahead.
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 7:48pm
Glo Glo Glo
I should have been the first to comment o.
Congratulations to students.
Nigeria is not a country.
BEDC have been bringing bills of 30,000 a month for every occupant in ofunmwegbe,Benin city.
We protested.
It's a Month now and we have not seen light.
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by kinxlink(m): 7:49pm
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by sureheaven(m): 7:50pm
Is this not the same university that has no data base to know the number of students who had graduated in the past therefore making their VC came to the Senate to defend Dino in person despite the VC wasn't the heading the school at that time. Nonsense
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by Whatsappmathema(m): 7:51pm
umm convocation all year when there is no employmentation if there is no self employmentation make nigga sashenation make my sister oloshonatjon
Get self employed
innovate
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by jbbalarabe(m): 7:52pm
Proud ABUSITE and a Chemical Engineer
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by Eshazy: 7:53pm
Good for them
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by Chartey(m): 7:56pm
It's only ABU convocation that attracts sitting presidents, past presidents and governors easily.
So great, so unique.
Largest and best south of the Sahara and north of the Limpopo.
Naturally ahead.
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by straighttalk(m): 7:57pm
This is coming at rather a very short notice.
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by Amirullaha(m): 7:59pm
Congratulations to the graduands...
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by coolestchris(m): 8:00pm
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by exquisite007: 8:00pm
May God bless our hustles and that of those convocating. Amen.
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by danjumakolo: 8:01pm
Graduated at chemical engineering Dept in 2001
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by sbashir10: 8:02pm
Masha Allah
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by SnakeXenzia(m): 8:05pm
DrholuwaTOBI:Ha
are you saying glo delayed you for good 10minutes??
Oga ,small small
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by Quality20(m): 8:06pm
ABU d university that can be truly called university of Nigeria (UNN), not dat IBO university somewhere in Biafra where everything,all students and lecturers are all one sided- if u know what I mean.
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by deliveryboy: 8:11pm
ABU Chemical Engineering 2008
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by zeedof(m): 8:14pm
ABU is just a bae... you can't know until you visit the school. Team Ribadu from danraka
|Re: ABU ZARIA’S 40th Convocation To Hold 24th And 25th November by Amaa2019(m): 8:18pm
