According to reports, the shocking incident is said to have occurred on Sunday afternoon after a team of soldiers, led by one Captain T. Mani (N/14430), was providing security for worshippers during Sunday service in Chibok and received a distress call that Staff Sergeant Ninyo was beating civilians for unknown reasons.



Captain Mani, accompanied by soldiers, moved to the scene and freed the civilians. But while trying to disarm the errant soldier, Captain Mani was shot dead by Staff Sergeant Ninyo, who later shot himself dead after killing four others.



The corpses now remain in Yola.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-soldier-kills-army-captain-four-others-killing-borno-photos.html





Is that someone's brain on the floor? That gun must be very methodological



Just like dat, wetin he smoke? 1 Like

chai he blew off his brain

Do the Nigerian military really conduct psyche evaluation test before recruiting these animals? 6 Likes

Confusing write up...

1st paragraph sayz Captain did the killing. 2nd paragraph says silas did the killing nd killed himself.

Now who actually killed who cous gun dont kill people, people kill people... 4 Likes

The Zoo army



Good for them .

Sweet news

this is the result of handing live ammunition to mentally unstable people 2 Likes

Dem don die?

This is the future of military men that kills unarmed civilians

Both the shooter and the shootees deserve medals for making us happy 1 Like





But I guess the summary is...



Christian Soldier harassed Christians, kills a Christian Captain and 3 others, and then shoots his Christian self dead...



When you train your soldiers to behave like animals, that's exactly how they'll behave.

should I say rip or not



let me just say RIP (rot in peace)



only God knows the number of civilians he has killed



I just wished that soldier didn't shoot himself as well he would witness hell on earth

Who killed who? 1 Like

buffalo soldier

See wasting of ammunition.

So the idiot can't take explosives and kill all the corrupt leaders in his state before taking his own life.







Mumu soldier

Zoogeria





Confused country

Am loving it.... May una kill una self more joor. ....

Stupid and uneducated Nigeria Army!

Referendum50:

Sweet news You are not even fine, see your face like masquerade

Which kind life

skonkon entered his head I guess

If not because of his brain on the ground, i would have say he doesn't have one

Blackfyre:

Crazy....wetin happen?



Is that someone's brain on the floor? That gun must be very methodological



I thought a three star is a captain?

Could be an old picture of when he was a lieutenant.

R.I.P to the captain and other slain victims.

Referendum50:

Sweet news u no get sense u no get sense

BUHARI SEF..



He has made Nigeria the worst country in the world humans can survive in...



Lie MOHAMMED what do you have to say about our Nigerian Army?.

Instead of fighting boko haram, you are showing muscle for unarmed civilians. If the story is true, all I have to say is THANK YOU CAPTAIN.



*caveat* Believe anything that comes from the Nigerian army with a pinch of salt.