|Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by CastedDude: 7:12pm
A Nigerian soldier, Silas Ninyo (93NA / 36/2608), was allegedly shot dead by the captain, T. Mani, who had attempted to stop him from beating innocent civilians in Chibok, Borno State.
According to reports, the shocking incident is said to have occurred on Sunday afternoon after a team of soldiers, led by one Captain T. Mani (N/14430), was providing security for worshippers during Sunday service in Chibok and received a distress call that Staff Sergeant Ninyo was beating civilians for unknown reasons.
Captain Mani, accompanied by soldiers, moved to the scene and freed the civilians. But while trying to disarm the errant soldier, Captain Mani was shot dead by Staff Sergeant Ninyo, who later shot himself dead after killing four others.
The corpses now remain in Yola.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/nigerian-soldier-kills-army-captain-four-others-killing-borno-photos.html
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by Blackfyre: 7:14pm
Crazy....wetin happen?
Is that someone's brain on the floor? That gun must be very methodological
I thought a three star is a captain?
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by ufuosman(m): 7:26pm
Just like dat, wetin he smoke?
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by kingxsamz(m): 7:26pm
chai he blew off his brain
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by iPrevail(m): 7:30pm
Do the Nigerian military really conduct psyche evaluation test before recruiting these animals?
6 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by amunkita(m): 7:33pm
Confusing write up...
1st paragraph sayz Captain did the killing. 2nd paragraph says silas did the killing nd killed himself.
Now who actually killed who cous gun dont kill people, people kill people...
4 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by smulti(m): 7:35pm
The Zoo army
Good for them .
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by Referendum50(f): 8:06pm
Sweet news
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by sajohn4(m): 8:07pm
this is the result of handing live ammunition to mentally unstable people
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by HARDLABOR: 8:07pm
Dem don die?
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by Referendum50(f): 8:07pm
This is the future of military men that kills unarmed civilians
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by MrMoney007: 8:07pm
Both the shooter and the shootees deserve medals for making us happy
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by buygala(m): 8:08pm
I don't understand the story.
But I guess the summary is...
Christian Soldier harassed Christians, kills a Christian Captain and 3 others, and then shoots his Christian self dead...
I still have this weird feeling that somebody will still find a way to blame Muslims for this chain of events.
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by Wizberg12(m): 8:08pm
When you train your soldiers to behave like animals, that's exactly how they'll behave.
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by SnakeXenzia(m): 8:08pm
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by medolab90(m): 8:08pm
should I say rip or not
let me just say RIP (rot in peace)
only God knows the number of civilians he has killed
I just wished that soldier didn't shoot himself as well he would witness hell on earth
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by Keneking: 8:08pm
Who killed who?
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by obajoey(m): 8:08pm
buffalo soldier
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by alexistaiwo: 8:09pm
See wasting of ammunition.
So the idiot can't take explosives and kill all the corrupt leaders in his state before taking his own life.
Mumu soldier
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by johnstar(m): 8:09pm
Zoogeria
Confused country
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by guru90: 8:10pm
Am loving it.... May una kill una self more joor. ....
Stupid and uneducated Nigeria Army!
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by bettercreature(m): 8:10pm
Referendum50:You are not even fine, see your face like masquerade
Rip to the dead
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by Eshazy: 8:10pm
Which kind life
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by apholaryn: 8:11pm
skonkon entered his head I guess
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by SaAbbas(m): 8:11pm
If not because of his brain on the ground, i would have say he doesn't have one
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by Bishop2ksp(m): 8:11pm
Blackfyre:
Could be an old picture of when he was a lieutenant.
R.I.P to the captain and other slain victims.
The soldier might have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by Drabeey(m): 8:12pm
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by apholaryn: 8:12pm
Referendum50:u no get sense
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by dbynonetwork: 8:12pm
BUHARI SEF..
He has made Nigeria the worst country in the world humans can survive in...
Lie MOHAMMED what do you have to say about our Nigerian Army?.
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by Mcdondayan: 8:12pm
Instead of fighting boko haram, you are showing muscle for unarmed civilians. If the story is true, all I have to say is THANK YOU CAPTAIN.
*caveat* Believe anything that comes from the Nigerian army with a pinch of salt.
|Re: Soldier In Borno Kills Army Captain, 4 Others, Then Kills Himself (Graphic Pics) by Coldfeet(f): 8:13pm
this is sad.
I hate violence
