|IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by CastedDude: 8:31pm
It's a very sad moment for the family and friends of Sgt. Sanusi Lanre of the IG special intelligence Response team IRT, who was shot in Delta State on 8/11/17 during gun battle with kidnappers that abducted four British citizens in the state. The gallant police officer died after a surgery was conducted on Thursday to remove the bullet and rectify the damages caused.
One of the abducted British citizens was reportedly killed after he and three others were kidnapped in October. His colleagues were freed why he was murdered.
Reports have it that the IRT Operatives trailed the ring leader to Sapele. On sighting the detectives, he pulled out a pistol and shot two police operatives, Sgt Sanusi Lanre and Sgt Agunbiade Adebayo.
One of the kidnappers was however gunned down by other police officers while two others were arrested alive.
The wounded police officers are on admission at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, (DESUTH).
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/police-officer-killed-gun-battle-kidnappers-rescuing-british-hostages-delta.html
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by CastedDude: 8:32pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by Flexherbal(m): 8:34pm
May his soul rest in peace !
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by FarahAideed: 8:36pm
I know this guy , he was one of those that arrested Evans, from what I read he wasnt killed by the kidnappers bullet but our poor health care system
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by adamooye: 8:39pm
He might be the bread winner, but served with his life and some people will still be hating the Police. RIP real hero!!!
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by yomalex(m): 10:15pm
sad moment
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by akeentech(m): 10:16pm
Nigeria is a fail state
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:17pm
serve him right
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by hebrac(m): 10:17pm
yomalex:
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by BafanaBafana: 10:18pm
So sad.
That's the dude looking dapper in pink jacket.
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by soberdrunk(m): 10:18pm
Why dem come use Arsenal decorate the picture like say nah them go sponsor the burial......
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:18pm
How i wish that was mumummadu Bokohali that was killed.
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by kehinde1588(m): 10:20pm
AFONJAPIG:You are mad
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by cowleg(m): 10:22pm
Rip gallant officer... Shame to the roadside bribe taking mopol officers.
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by iliyande(m): 10:22pm
Why exposing there whereabouts?
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by Sibe007(m): 10:22pm
RIP Good Sir,
My thoughts are with his Family...
Not so easy putting your life on the line for the Country
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:24pm
kehinde1588:just gerrout of here
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by rozay12345: 10:26pm
RIP.
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by kehinde1588(m): 10:29pm
AFONJAPIG:You are so heartless. That comment is uncalled for. Even though u hate the afonjas with passion, the dead person doesn't deserve such comment.
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by obo389(m): 10:31pm
RIP gallant officers
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by Josh44s(m): 10:32pm
Robbery and kidnapping rate in this country is so alarming. Fear nor dey make me drive for night or certain areas.
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by profilemail: 10:33pm
|Re: IRT Operative Killed By Kidnappers While Rescuing British Hostages In Delta. PIC by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:35pm
kehinde1588:
