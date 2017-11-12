₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by metronaija2: 8:34pm
Ghanaian actress, Nana Akua Addo looking stunning in her lovely dress to the Afrima 2017 in Lagos.
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by metronaija2: 8:35pm
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by DuchessLily(f): 8:37pm
Beautiful! But why she cover mouth nau??
Na like 20yards of material them use make this dress
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Praisles(f): 8:38pm
Awon ti Lady gaga
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 8:45pm
All this just for a show well fela's_ gentleman explains it all
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Melinde: 9:18pm
[quote author=DuchessLily post=62318969]Beautiful! But why she cover mouth nau??
Because of her mouth odour
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:20pm
At least this is covers her body.
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by dkam: 10:21pm
Slay
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by SirLakes: 10:22pm
I thought I'm gonna c a stewpid næked/bobi displaying ahiwo.....
..
Thumbs up tew her...
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:22pm
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by ibkayee(f): 10:22pm
Beautiful
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:22pm
Hnmmm, my preek Don stand.
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Acecards: 10:22pm
Don't understand the mouth thing
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by killdiabetes(f): 10:23pm
Stunning!
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 10:23pm
How did she arrived at the venue?
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Spaxon(f): 10:23pm
IS THAT The WIFE OF SCORPION IN MORTAL KOMBAT
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by HARDLABOR: 10:23pm
Tha fvck is she wearing?
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by offishialpablo: 10:23pm
just for only one award show oo
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Victar(m): 10:23pm
Hope she won something..
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by kullozone(m): 10:24pm
Which kyne suffer be this na?
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by MasViews: 10:24pm
How is she going to sit down or is she going to stand till the end of the show.
Scorpion's sister
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Nawtiblayse(m): 10:24pm
why is she covering her mouth?? does she have an horrible mouth odour ni?
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Flashh: 10:24pm
All for attention.
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Abbeyme: 10:24pm
The material is enough to sow for 25 people and still remain small for handkerchiefs...
Haba
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by sacluxisback(m): 10:24pm
She sow red carpet call am gown
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by HealthWealthy(m): 10:24pm
jeez!!!
She must be a great fan of Mortal Kombat!
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by badbreath(f): 10:24pm
Beautiful! But too Much sauce!
Though the mouth custom is somehow......... I believe she must be suffering from badbreath
Meanwhile, can anyone help me contact her to visit my profile or probably check my signature for permanent bad breath solution
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 10:24pm
Nawa
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by Skmoda360(m): 10:25pm
DuchessLily:this one pass 20 yards ma sister.
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by IkpuMmadu: 10:25pm
Is she stupid or retarrded
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by softMarket(m): 10:25pm
i dont know what to say
but a wise Guy once said
..The ting goes skrrrrra Pa pa ka ka ka Ski bi ki pa pa And the put put purrrru boom !
Shout out to all Manchester united fans!
we will beat chelsea second leg!
|Re: Nana Akua Addo's Outfit To AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) by SirLakes: 10:26pm
JaneMafrodite:
A good time to Cut it off
