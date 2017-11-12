₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,273 members, 3,908,875 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 08:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School (3371 Views)
Father Who Obtained His First Degree At 54 Celebrated By Daughter (Photo) / Female Underwear Found In Unilag Library For Law Students / Examination Questions For Law Students In UNIBEN(pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by itsolanrewaju: 9:37pm On Nov 12
A traditional ruler in Ogun State, Nigeria, Olufemi Ogunleye, who recently obtained a degree in Law at the age of 73, has been admitted into the Law school.
Mr. Ogunleye, the Toluwade of Akinale in Owu Kingdom of Egbaland, graduated with a Second Class Upper degree from Crescent University, Abeokuta, an institution founded by Bola Ajibola, a former Nigerian Attorney-General and ex-judge at the International Court of the Justice.
The traditional ruler was a journalist before mounting the throne, having served with the Daily Times for over a decade and as Group Public Relations Manager of the defunct Nigeria Airways.
Speaking on his law academic pursuit, he said in his palace on Sunday that after obtaining his degree he was set to commence his nine months programme at the Law School in Lagos.
The monarch said he is to resume class alongside his school mates on Monday.
He added further that he will live in the hostel with his course mates.
“I am to stay in the hostel, and have equally secured hostel accommodation,” he said.
Read via https://mediablare.com/customary-ruler-who-bagged-degree-at-73-set-for-law-school/
1 Like
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by UKmigrant: 7:26am
cool
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by money121(m): 7:26am
Well-done Sir
1 Like
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by rawpadgin(m): 7:26am
Papa, please what are u going to do with these certificates?
3 Likes
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by cbrezy(m): 7:28am
you try sir it's not easy
1 Like
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by blaqroy: 7:28am
Education no dey old
1 Like
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by wasbag: 7:28am
I'm impressed
1 Like
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by SFSNIPER(m): 7:30am
Education truly has no age limit. Ride on Your Highness.
1 Like
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by agwom(m): 7:30am
Baba obasanjo's friend...my role models
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by Brugo(m): 7:32am
He has secured hostel accommodation. Long live Baba lawyer.
This makes me happy
3 Likes
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by wildchild02: 7:32am
Good for him
Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get it customized FREE OF CHARGE
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by coolie1: 7:33am
age is just a number ride on (lying....it is not that just what people say)
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by JamesReacher(m): 7:33am
Its very funny
1 Like
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by tiswell(m): 7:35am
Being a royal father and staying at the palace everyday could be boring,baba needs to explore and live a social life for longevity...Long live his highness!
2 Likes
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by NaijaMutant(f): 7:39am
ok
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by free2ryhme: 7:45am
itsolanrewaju:
I salute his courage but na one innocent person space e don take ooo
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by mayorkyzo: 7:48am
In as much as I admire him,i have to say the money used for the law degree would have been used to sponsor a younger person....
1 Like
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by PAGAN9JA(m): 7:49am
Its never too late.
1 Like
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by awo666(m): 7:59am
wow congratulations kabiyesi I know the man very well at Crescent uni
2 Likes
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by Deejaygold(m): 8:00am
HOPE THEY WON'T GET HIM KIDNAPPED AGAIN?
1 Like
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by supereagle(m): 8:01am
Not the first monarch to do that. There is on e from Ondo state who did same. Anyway they are setting the pace.
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:02am
mayorkyzo:You are right..
But maybe it has always been his dream to be called "LAWYER"
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by Naughtysite: 8:02am
And someone is using NEPA certificate..
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by oruma19: 8:12am
wildchild02:can I have ur number pls. I want to get a set for a football club.
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by sainty2k3(m): 8:21am
NaijaMutant:Seems you only have something to say when you are wearing your coat of tribalism, like u did in the other post
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by supereagle(m): 8:23am
mayorkyzo:
He has own reason for pursuing it . Let him have his fulfillment. He can even motivate and challenge someone to pursue education at his age.
|Re: Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School by wildchild02: 8:26am
oruma19:
Check my signature
(0) (Reply)
Breaking!!!!! Benue State University ASUU Ends Strike! / Get Certified In Conflict Resolution And Be A Professional Conflict Manager / All Characters In "The Last Days At Forcados High School"(jamb Text)
Viewing this topic: olasunkanmy073(m), sayhi2certified(m), Napoleon22(m), supereagle(m), egike(m), HugeDan(m), toluxe0075, lordimmaogidi(m), deb303(f), tiwiex, adebayo6502, chalerea(m), kgr8mike, OtunbaAde101(m), duduade(m), Born2Breed(f), rotey73, ismail64(m), yhormite, stenlydxlite(m), chidiadivictor(m), wildchild02, ekymiles(m), DreCharles(m), Excellence12(m), umarwada(m), hydrazone, rossi49ja(m) and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 191