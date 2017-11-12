Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Customary Ruler Who Bagged Degree At 73 Set For Law School (3371 Views)

Mr. Ogunleye, the Toluwade of Akinale in Owu Kingdom of Egbaland, graduated with a Second Class Upper degree from Crescent University, Abeokuta, an institution founded by Bola Ajibola, a former Nigerian Attorney-General and ex-judge at the International Court of the Justice.



The traditional ruler was a journalist before mounting the throne, having served with the Daily Times for over a decade and as Group Public Relations Manager of the defunct Nigeria Airways.



Speaking on his law academic pursuit, he said in his palace on Sunday that after obtaining his degree he was set to commence his nine months programme at the Law School in Lagos.



‎The monarch said he is to resume class alongside his school mates on Monday.

He added further that he will live in the hostel with his course mates.

“I am to stay in the hostel, and have equally secured hostel accommodation,” he said.



cool

Well-done Sir 1 Like

Papa, please what are u going to do with these certificates? 3 Likes

you try sir it's not easy 1 Like

Education no dey old 1 Like

I'm impressed 1 Like

Education truly has no age limit. Ride on Your Highness. 1 Like

Baba obasanjo's friend...my role models 2 Likes 1 Share

Long live Baba lawyer.



This makes me happy He has secured hostel accommodation.Long live Baba lawyer.This makes me happy 3 Likes

Good for him



age is just a number ride on (lying....it is not that just what people say)

Its very funny 1 Like

...Long live his highness! Being a royal father and staying at the palace everyday could be boring,baba needs to explore and live a social life for longevity...Long live his highness! 2 Likes

ok

I salute his courage but na one innocent person space e don take ooo I salute his courage but na one innocent person space e don take ooo

In as much as I admire him,i have to say the money used for the law degree would have been used to sponsor a younger person.... 1 Like

Its never too late. 1 Like

wow congratulations kabiyesi I know the man very well at Crescent uni 2 Likes

HOPE THEY WON'T GET HIM KIDNAPPED AGAIN? 1 Like

Not the first monarch to do that. There is on e from Ondo state who did same. Anyway they are setting the pace.

mayorkyzo:

In as much as I admire him,i have to say the money used for the law degree would have been used to sponsor a younger person.... You are right..

But maybe it has always been his dream to be called "LAWYER" You are right..But maybe it has always been his dream to be called "LAWYER"

And someone is using NEPA certificate..

wildchild02:

Good for him



Check my signature to order your football jerseys and get it customized FREE OF CHARGE can I have ur number pls. I want to get a set for a football club. can I have ur number pls. I want to get a set for a football club.

NaijaMutant:

ok Seems you only have something to say when you are wearing your coat of tribalism, like u did in the other post Seems you only have something to say when you are wearing your coat of tribalism, like u did in the other post

mayorkyzo:

In as much as I admire him,i have to say the money used for the law degree would have been used to sponsor a younger person....

He has own reason for pursuing it . Let him have his fulfillment. He can even motivate and challenge someone to pursue education at his age. He has own reason for pursuing it . Let him have his fulfillment. He can even motivate and challenge someone to pursue education at his age.