http://metronaija.com/wizkid-beats-davido-win-best-male-west-african-act-afrima-2017/ Wizkid beats Davido, Tekno and others to win All Africa Music Awards 2017 best West African male act of the year. Wizkid won the award for the recording of Come Closer with Drake. 7 Likes 1 Share

Davido fans right now 38 Likes 1 Share

wizkid is da'bomb





I take God beg you don't quote me...

#frogfans 13 Likes

. 1 Like

Weezy 1 Like

Wizzy honey.. I sight u..i love the trio of Wizzy, Davido and Tekno!! All making naija proud! 5 Likes

Wizkid and Davido are like this 2 Likes

Wizzy!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

..nice one..

Keep the local award, we just bagged an international one 39 Likes 2 Shares

i hate WISKID songs ehn! 5 Likes 1 Share

davido and fans making noise since time immemorial. 4 Likes

Na, that isn't meant to happen. David killed us with fall n if, WizKid dropped sound from the other side that had no sound!



M not a Wiz or David fan, I just love music. Any clear minded critic would know this ain't nice. 20 Likes

HARDLABOR:

i hate WISKID songs ehn! Sorry Sorry 2 Likes

Threebear:

Keep the local award, we just bagged an international one how many of you?? my friend carry hoe go farm how many of you?? my friend carry hoe go farm 8 Likes

FROG VOICE WILL NOT LIKE THis 3 Likes

The dude below seems like he won't take it. Davido right now 7 Likes

There is nothing African about the song 'come closer.' So, even if he must win he should have won it for another more African song. 5 Likes

Of course na

wiz kid jamming hard while davido is tripping 2 Likes

Wizzy 2 Likes

Davido if u can't catch up..........Stay local,...........Teamwizzybaba 2 Likes





Kinda like the song though FIA will get him nominations for consolationKinda like the song though 2 Likes

HARDLABOR:

i hate WISKID songs ehn!

Fresia01:

Wizzy honey.. I sight u..i love the trio of Wizzy, Davido and Tekno!! All making naija proud!

Honey keh! Eleyi gidi gan Honey keh! Eleyi gidi gan 1 Like

Bills2307:

davido and fans making noise since time immemorial. noise u say.....and he won an international award...mtv ema...beating dem all.... noise u say.....and he won an international award...mtv ema...beating dem all....

ye ye... wizzy baby lokeloke

HARDLABOR:

i hate WISKID songs ehn!

Sentenced to HARD LABOUR Sentenced to HARD LABOUR 7 Likes

oviejnr:

Sorry

Everybody no say wizkid no deserve am...



"FALL" lasan don hit pass all im songs dis yr so far Everybody no say wizkid no deserve am..."FALL" lasan don hit pass all im songs dis yr so far

For this 2017 Davido is more popular dan Wizkid 5 Likes