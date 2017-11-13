₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by metronaija2: 10:20pm On Nov 12
Wizkid beats Davido, Tekno and others to win All Africa Music Awards 2017 best West African male act of the year. Wizkid won the award for the recording of Come Closer with Drake.
http://metronaija.com/wizkid-beats-davido-win-best-male-west-african-act-afrima-2017/
7 Likes 1 Share
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by itchie: 10:30pm On Nov 12
Davido fans right now
38 Likes 1 Share
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by foxzy(m): 10:32pm On Nov 12
wizkid is da'bomb
I take God beg you don't quote me...
#frogfans
13 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by UbanmeUdie: 10:32pm On Nov 12
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by millyajay(f): 10:35pm On Nov 12
.
1 Like
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by nairalandfreak(m): 10:50pm On Nov 12
Weezy
1 Like
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by Fresia01(f): 10:51pm On Nov 12
Wizzy honey.. I sight u..i love the trio of Wizzy, Davido and Tekno!! All making naija proud!
5 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by BafanaBafana: 10:51pm On Nov 12
Wizkid and Davido are like this
2 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by Goodvibes: 10:51pm On Nov 12
Wizzy!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by harryboyng(m): 10:51pm On Nov 12
..nice one..
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by Threebear(m): 10:51pm On Nov 12
Keep the local award, we just bagged an international one
39 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by HARDLABOR: 10:52pm On Nov 12
i hate WISKID songs ehn!
5 Likes 1 Share
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by Bills2307(m): 10:52pm On Nov 12
davido and fans making noise since time immemorial.
4 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by orjikuramo(m): 10:53pm On Nov 12
Na, that isn't meant to happen. David killed us with fall n if, WizKid dropped sound from the other side that had no sound!
M not a Wiz or David fan, I just love music. Any clear minded critic would know this ain't nice.
20 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by oviejnr(m): 10:53pm On Nov 12
HARDLABOR:Sorry
2 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by yahaya276: 10:53pm On Nov 12
Threebear:how many of you?? my friend carry hoe go farm
8 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by GloriaNinja(f): 10:53pm On Nov 12
FROG VOICE WILL NOT LIKE THis
3 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by otijah(m): 10:53pm On Nov 12
The dude below seems like he won't take it. Davido right now
7 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by FisifunKododada: 10:53pm On Nov 12
There is nothing African about the song 'come closer.' So, even if he must win he should have won it for another more African song.
5 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by Odianose13(m): 10:53pm On Nov 12
Of course na
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by myners007: 10:54pm On Nov 12
wiz kid jamming hard while davido is tripping
2 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by blacq2009(m): 10:54pm On Nov 12
Wizzy
2 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by topeayan(m): 10:54pm On Nov 12
Davido if u can't catch up..........Stay local,...........Teamwizzybaba
2 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by oviejnr(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
FIA will get him nominations for consolation
Kinda like the song though
2 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by phemmyajib(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
HARDLABOR:
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by Odianose13(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
Fresia01:
Honey keh! Eleyi gidi gan
1 Like
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by josielewa(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
Bills2307:noise u say.....and he won an international award...mtv ema...beating dem all....
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by RealAAdekunjo(m): 10:55pm On Nov 12
ye ye... wizzy baby lokeloke
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by daddio: 10:55pm On Nov 12
HARDLABOR:
Sentenced to HARD LABOUR
7 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by HARDLABOR: 10:55pm On Nov 12
oviejnr:
Everybody no say wizkid no deserve am...
"FALL" lasan don hit pass all im songs dis yr so far
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by 9jayes: 10:56pm On Nov 12
For this 2017 Davido is more popular dan Wizkid
5 Likes
Re: Wizkid Wins AFRIMA 2017 Best Male West African Act. Beats Davido by dvkot(m): 10:56pm On Nov 12
wizzy baby loke loke
2 Likes 2 Shares
