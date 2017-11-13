₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos)
|Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by Julius2214(m): 11:46pm On Nov 12
Is this the NYSC Katsina I dreamt of?
I never stole
I never fought or quarrelled with anyone.
We had just closed from Friday church service around 7:50pm, some were having some discussions with the pastor on our way home. Before we knew it, someone gripped me and another by our waist belts. It's the police.
We tried to explain, "we're corpers!" "we just left the church now!" Instead of listening to us, another came, gave us hot slaps and forced us to enter their pickup. Our pastor tried to get attention to explain we were together, they whipped him with 'koboko' ryt in our presence.
About 30 of us were taken to the police station. I identified myself with every I.D card I had. But nevertheless we were thrown into a stinking, cold, mosquito-infested cell room to sleep on bare floor.
About 14hrs later (d next day). I became worried and agitated, I begged them to make phone call. They refused. So I requested that my offences be read to me because I was already in a cell for hours. I told them I have a right to a phone call and to know my offence.
The next thing is that they brought out and used baton to brutalize my knees and ankles while the other was slapping me.
I have never had a police case and I'm suffering this much for serving this country.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1742104925808489&id=100000269962049&ref=content_filter
This is injustice
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by wrestleman: 11:50pm On Nov 12
He smoked weed nobody brutalized him
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by freakthingz(m): 11:50pm On Nov 12
After they'll be complaining when we say they're the worst police force on earth
but them no brutalize am too much sha
skin no break
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by Julius2214(m): 11:58pm On Nov 12
wrestleman:I no blame u
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by mykh01(m): 12:43am
Fp pls,
Lala and co abeg come push am enter promise land.
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by MasViews: 1:26am
Op na lie, there is no way police will brutalize someone for no reason, maybe He refused to give dem #50. Thank God they didn't even shoot him. #20 could have saved him from dis wahala.
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by jerflakes(m): 6:47am
MasViews:
I wanted to say the same thing
He MUST have done something to irk them
Haba!
Maybe he dey feel like say him be corper, and he dey on the same level with the police
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by Julius2214(m): 9:08am
lalasticlala show abeg
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by sammyj: 10:07am
The human right activist should step in as this is jungle justice on a fellow serving his father land.
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by haywire07(m): 10:08am
Maybe you were holding hands with the pastor while walking...
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by BafanaBafana: 10:08am
Bros bros
We know Nigerian police bad and we don't like them. But this your story is over stretched. It's almost impossible to believe.
BTW, how were you finally released because you didn't post this form a cell.
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by hoygift: 10:08am
Beating for collecting triple alawi, the police are angry
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:08am
NPF....Sue the fvck outta of them. Find a good lawyer.
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by Raph01: 10:09am
Julius2214:This part reminded me of Zac Efron in Dirty Grandpa movie
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by Alcatraz005: 10:09am
There is a Cold War against Christians in Nigeria and any self confessed Christian that has not seen that is blind. May God give us the necessary resources to do the needful.
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by Abudu2000(m): 10:09am
This is no news na, infact the govt of this useless country is in support of acts like this..op sorry oo, it's so hard waking up daily to realize u are a Nigerian
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by onatisi(m): 10:09am
shey na slap make person eyes red like this abi na tears ?
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by Franco93: 10:10am
I no see any brutality in his face. He looks more like someone suffering from Apollo
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:10am
Do the police really investigate cases like this?
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:10am
were you the person brutalized??
Julius2214:
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by VcStunner(m): 10:10am
You all making a joke outta his ordeal haven't met our police on a bad day. Though there are 3 sides of every story.. he has told he's to the best of his ability but the police equally owe us some explanation too!
Point is, until that day you are brutalized for no reason other than being too clean for someone who assumes by your appearance and origin you must have some bad skeleton in your closet, then you will understand the anguish this man is passing through.
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by FRESHG(m): 10:10am
ZOO
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by Cyrilpac(m): 10:11am
jerflakes:
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by niceprof: 10:11am
Your crime is going to church bro.
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by Teadavid23(m): 10:11am
Nah shayo joor
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by holyokoto(m): 10:11am
Julius2214:
tThis story is a LIE! get lost
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 10:11am
Police can never be my friend
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by haconjy(m): 10:11am
wrestleman:
You are right... prepare for a day too when u will cry for help and u will be taken as a joker....
Infact, it will happen to u soon
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 10:12am
hope u ve been released sha, mr FPPRO how are we the best now in africa with this babaric attitude of our policemen?
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by Cyrilpac(m): 10:12am
jerflakes:YOU may be right
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by Acecards: 10:12am
Report to the appropriate quarter
|Re: Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) by mvem(m): 10:12am
Alcatraz005:...truth be told, his story is inconclusive and not detailed....there is still something he is not saying
