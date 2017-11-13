Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Brutalized By The Police In Katsina, His Pastor Flogged (Photos) (7011 Views)

I never stole

I never fought or quarrelled with anyone.

We had just closed from Friday church service around 7:50pm, some were having some discussions with the pastor on our way home. Before we knew it, someone gripped me and another by our waist belts. It's the police.



We tried to explain, "we're corpers!" "we just left the church now!" Instead of listening to us, another came, gave us hot slaps and forced us to enter their pickup. Our pastor tried to get attention to explain we were together, they whipped him with 'koboko' ryt in our presence.

About 30 of us were taken to the police station. I identified myself with every I.D card I had. But nevertheless we were thrown into a stinking, cold, mosquito-infested cell room to sleep on bare floor.



About 14hrs later (d next day). I became worried and agitated, I begged them to make phone call. They refused. So I requested that my offences be read to me because I was already in a cell for hours. I told them I have a right to a phone call and to know my offence.

The next thing is that they brought out and used baton to brutalize my knees and ankles while the other was slapping me.



I have never had a police case and I'm suffering this much for serving this country.



He smoked weed nobody brutalized him



After they'll be complaining when we say they're the worst police force on earth



but them no brutalize am too much sha

skin no break 9 Likes

wrestleman:

Fp pls,



Lala and co abeg come push am enter promise land.

Op na lie, there is no way police will brutalize someone for no reason, maybe He refused to give dem #50. Thank God they didn't even shoot him. #20 could have saved him from dis wahala.

MasViews:

Op na lie, there is no way police will brutalize someone for no reason, maybe He refused to give dem #50. Thank God they didn't even shoot him. #20 could have saved him from dis wahala.

I wanted to say the same thing



He MUST have done something to irk them



Haba!



lalasticlala show abeg

The human right activist should step in as this is jungle justice on a fellow serving his father land. The human right activist should step in as this is jungle justice on a fellow serving his father land. 1 Like

Maybe you were holding hands with the pastor while walking... 2 Likes

Bros bros

We know Nigerian police bad and we don't like them. But this your story is over stretched. It's almost impossible to believe.

BTW, how were you finally released because you didn't post this form a cell. 1 Like 2 Shares

Beating for collecting triple alawi, the police are angry

NPF....Sue the fvck outta of them. Find a good lawyer.

This is injustice This part reminded me of Zac Efron in Dirty Grandpa movie



There is a Cold War against Christians in Nigeria and any self confessed Christian that has not seen that is blind. May God give us the necessary resources to do the needful. 3 Likes 1 Share

This is no news na, infact the govt of this useless country is in support of acts like this..op sorry oo, it's so hard waking up daily to realize u are a Nigerian 1 Like

shey na slap make person eyes red like this abi na tears ?

I no see any brutality in his face. He looks more like someone suffering from Apollo 2 Likes

Do the police really investigate cases like this?

This is injustice were you the person brutalized??

You all making a joke outta his ordeal haven't met our police on a bad day. Though there are 3 sides of every story.. he has told he's to the best of his ability but the police equally owe us some explanation too!

Point is, until that day you are brutalized for no reason other than being too clean for someone who assumes by your appearance and origin you must have some bad skeleton in your closet, then you will understand the anguish this man is passing through. 1 Like 1 Share

ZOO

I wanted to say the same thing



He MUST have done something to irk them



Haba!



Maybe he dey feel like say him be corper, and he dey on the same level with the police

Your crime is going to church bro. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nah shayo joor

This is injustice

Police can never be my friend

He smoked weed nobody brutalized him



Meanwhile ftc just few days of joining nairaland officially lala bring snake meat make we celebrate jare

You are right... prepare for a day too when u will cry for help and u will be taken as a joker....



Infact, it will happen to u soon You are right... prepare for a day too when u will cry for help and u will be taken as a joker....Infact, it will happen to u soon 8 Likes 1 Share

hope u ve been released sha, mr FPPRO how are we the best now in africa with this babaric attitude of our policemen?

I wanted to say the same thing



He MUST have done something to irk them



Haba!



Report to the appropriate quarter