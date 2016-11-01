₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by HeWrites(m): 3:45am
The Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, has described as 'Untrue and Unfounded, pure fabrications' a report published by Punch where he allegedly said that he is free to have a romantic relationship with any police officer.
Recall that Senator Misau whom the IG is having a running battle with, had on October 4th, told members of the Senate that the IG impregnated a female officer and hurriedly got married to her. According to Misau, romantic relationship involving police officers is against the rules of engagement in the force.
A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, says that the report by Punch is a false and baseless.
Read the statement below;
RE: I’m free to have romantic affair with any policewoman – IG
This story credited to Punch Online is Untrue and Unfounded, pure fabrications and a fake news.
It is a mischievous attempt to mislead and misinform members of the Public and as well cast aspersions on the person and hard earned reputation of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni.
What the IGP said in the document submitted to the Senate Ad-hoc committee investigating the spurious allegation against the IGP is that no law stops a Police Officer in Service to marry another Police Officer on an Officer cadre.
He never said I'm free to have romantic affairs with Police women.
Members of the public are implored to disregard and discountenance the story in its entirety.
The Inspector General of Police remains undistracted
CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD
Force Public Relations Officer.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/never-said-i-am-free-to-have-romantic.html
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by oz4real83(m): 4:15am
The major attribute of a typical Nigerian police officer and a politician is the ability to deny something that is visible and audible to the blind and deaf. We all know the truth Mr AIG and your actions speak louder than your words only that in Nigeria,public opinion doesn't count.
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by fumiswtpusytwo(f): 4:26am
Inspector general of fukk
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by thunder74(m): 5:00am
What the IGP said in the document submitted to the Senate Ad-hoc committee investigating the spurious allegation against the IGP is that no law stops a Police Officer in Service to marry another Police Officer on an Officer cadre.
Half full or half empty, what is the difference?
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by EliteBiz: 5:07am
Ur village people actually remembered u sir
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by benuejosh(m): 5:15am
Let him just say the account was hacked. That settles it.
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by freeze001(f): 5:43am
If u boldly claim that no law stops u from dating and marrying any female police officer as IGP, it automatically means u are free to date, have affairs with and marry them so what's the difference? Twelve and dozen abi? Why won't Nigeria Police be rated as the world's worst when the Chief of Police can put such nonsense justification down in writing!
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by OrestesDante(m): 5:48am
He haff turn it again.
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by NgcoboP: 5:59am
Sack this guy already.
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by femi4: 6:59am
fumiswtpusytwo:If he approach you, I m sure you ll give in
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by anonimi: 7:00am
oz4real83:
We all taught that will change with Bubu and his 40 cabal thieves of the All Poverty Congress, APC.
But no, it has gotten worse. We have now realised that they were liars from the onset.
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by ChangetheChange: 7:19am
This is the worst inspector general of police Nigeria has ever produced no wonder Nigeria police force is ranked as the worst police force in the world
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by oz4real83(m): 7:22am
anonimi:when u cook food using the same ingredients and technique,u will always get the same result. APC was formed using major ingredients from PDP and that is why we have been having the same results since 1999. We need a brand new set of politicians that have not been ''virused'' by these present politicians,whether Apc or Pdp, to take up governance if we are to achieve any success in this country.
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by anonimi: 7:26am
oz4real83:
What are you doing about making that happen?
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by anonimi: 7:29am
ChangetheChange:
Worst Inspector General working with the worst president ever in Nigerian history.
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by oz4real83(m): 7:29am
anonimi:the nigerian people and our political structure are making such a reality almost impossible. Do u know how much to buy a candidate form in any of our parties? How many decent and qualified youths can afford that? As for the people,how many decent and qualified people will be able to pay N2000 to an average of 10million voters to secure a potential vote? The foundation of this country is totally bad.
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by FearGodinall: 7:30am
No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar - Abraham Lincoln.
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by anonimi: 7:37am
oz4real83:
You have rightly noted that it is ALMOST impossible, which means a lot of calculated efforts and persistence is required.
If you sensitise ENOUGH youths to enroll in the wards of your LGA that would be a nice start.
You all can contribute your own money towards securing a LGA Councillor position after putting pressure on the party to also reduce the cost of nomination forms.
PDP did similar in Lagos elections in 2015.
Below is meant positively, please.
Cheers.
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by cetzak: 7:54am
Where is that Lunatic called Sarrki and his co BMC who were jumping around defending this statement yesterday ?
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by wayne4loan: 7:57am
Tales by moon light
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by sus4allng: 7:57am
Worst Police IG ever!!!
The Nigeria Police force has been docile since this incompetent Officer became an IG.
Buhari has a very weak team running this country.
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by samhugo(m): 9:47am
Loo... Confused humans
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by NaijaMutant(f): 9:47am
OK............. we don hear
Inspector General of Romantic Affairs
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by sureheaven(m): 9:47am
Nigerian police can deny anything, so it's not news if there IG denies this one . It's in their DNA to always deny the obvious
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by modelmike7(m): 9:47am
DJ, take it back again.......
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by Sirpaul(m): 9:49am
you .......... no dey stay one place
na so so lie una dey lie
gerarahere mhen
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by AngelicBeing: 9:50am
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by eph12(m): 9:51am
What is the difference na?
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by AngelicBeing: 9:53am
anonimi:Gbam
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by limitless777(m): 9:54am
This is the worst and most pathetic damage control ever.
The harm has already been done. Who cares how many officress U romance.
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
|Re: "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP by Sunnycliff(m): 9:55am
No one gives a Bleep about you all
