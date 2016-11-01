Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "I Never Said I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman" - IGP (5267 Views)

I Am Free To Have Romantic Affair With Any Policewoman – Ibrahim Idris / Policewoman Carries Ebelechukwu Obiano's Bag, Nigerians React (Photos) / I Never Said Fuel Scarcity Will End By April 7th - Kachikwu

Recall that Senator Misau whom the IG is having a running battle with, had on October 4th, told members of the Senate that the IG impregnated a female officer and hurriedly got married to her. According to Misau, romantic relationship involving police officers is against the rules of engagement in the force.



A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, says that the report by Punch is a false and baseless.



Read the statement below;

RE: I’m free to have romantic affair with any policewoman – IG

This story credited to Punch Online is Untrue and Unfounded, pure fabrications and a fake news.



It is a mischievous attempt to mislead and misinform members of the Public and as well cast aspersions on the person and hard earned reputation of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni.



What the IGP said in the document submitted to the Senate Ad-hoc committee investigating the spurious allegation against the IGP is that no law stops a Police Officer in Service to marry another Police Officer on an Officer cadre.



He never said I'm free to have romantic affairs with Police women.

Members of the public are implored to disregard and discountenance the story in its entirety.



The Inspector General of Police remains undistracted



CSP JIMOH MOSHOOD

Force Public Relations Officer.



The major attribute of a typical Nigerian police officer and a politician is the ability to deny something that is visible and audible to the blind and deaf. We all know the truth Mr AIG and your actions speak louder than your words only that in Nigeria,public opinion doesn't count. 6 Likes 1 Share

Inspector general of fukk 8 Likes 2 Shares

Half full or half empty, what is the difference? Half full or half empty, what is the difference? 12 Likes

Ur village people actually remembered u sir

Let him just say the account was hacked. That settles it. 3 Likes 1 Share

If u boldly claim that no law stops u from dating and marrying any female police officer as IGP, it automatically means u are free to date, have affairs with and marry them so what's the difference? Twelve and dozen abi? Why won't Nigeria Police be rated as the world's worst when the Chief of Police can put such nonsense justification down in writing! 12 Likes

He haff turn it again. 2 Likes

Sack this guy already. 5 Likes 1 Share

Inspector general of fukk If he approach you, I m sure you ll give in If he approach you, I m sure you ll give in

The major attribute of a typical Nigerian police officer and a politician is the ability to deny something that is visible and audible to the blind and deaf. We all know the truth Mr AIG and your actions speak louder than your words only that in Nigeria,public opinion doesn't count.

We all taught that will change with Bubu and his 40 cabal thieves of the All Poverty Congress, APC.

We all taught that will change with Bubu and his 40 cabal thieves of the All Poverty Congress, APC.But no, it has gotten worse. We have now realised that they were liars from the onset. 6 Likes







This is the worst inspector general of police Nigeria has ever produced no wonder Nigeria police force is ranked as the worst police force in the world 5 Likes

We all taught that will change with Bubu and his 40 cabal thieves of the All Poverty Congress, APC.

when u cook food using the same ingredients and technique,u will always get the same result. APC was formed using major ingredients from PDP and that is why we have been having the same results since 1999. We need a brand new set of politicians that have not been ''virused'' by these present politicians,whether Apc or Pdp, to take up governance if we are to achieve any success in this country. when u cook food using the same ingredients and technique,u will always get the same result. APC was formed using major ingredients from PDP and that is why we have been having the same results since 1999. We need a brand new set of politicians that have not been ''virused'' by these present politicians,whether Apc or Pdp, to take up governance if we are to achieve any success in this country. 2 Likes 1 Share

when u cook food using the same ingredients and technique,u will always get the same result. APC was formed using major ingredients from PDP that is why we are having the same results since 1999. We need a brand new set of politicians that have not been ''virused'' by these present politicians whether Apc or Pdp.

This is the worst inspector general of police Nigeria has ever produced no wonder Nigeria police force is ranked as the worst police force in the world

Worst Inspector General 3 Likes

the nigerian people and our political structure are making such a reality almost impossible. Do u know how much to buy a candidate form in any of our parties? How many decent and qualified youths can afford that? As for the people,how many decent and qualified people will be able to pay N2000 to an average of 10million voters to secure a potential vote? The foundation of this country is totally bad. the nigerian people and our political structure are making such a reality almost impossible. Do u know how much to buy a candidate form in any of our parties? How many decent and qualified youths can afford that? As for the people,how many decent and qualified people will be able to pay N2000 to an average of 10million voters to secure a potential vote? The foundation of this country is totally bad.

No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar - Abraham Lincoln. 4 Likes 2 Shares

the nigerian people and our political structure are making such a reality almost impossible. Do u know how much to buy a candidate form in any of our parties? How many decent and qualified youths can afford that?

You have rightly noted that it is ALMOST impossible, which means a lot of calculated efforts and persistence is required.

If you sensitise ENOUGH youths to enroll in the wards of your LGA that would be a nice start.

You all can contribute your own money towards securing a LGA Councillor position after putting pressure on the party to also reduce the cost of nomination forms.

PDP did similar in Lagos elections in 2015.

Below is meant positively, please.

Where is that Lunatic called Sarrki and his co BMC who were jumping around defending this statement yesterday ? 6 Likes 1 Share

Tales by moon light 1 Like

Worst Police IG ever!!!

The Nigeria Police force has been docile since this incompetent Officer became an IG.



Buhari has a very weak team running this country. 1 Like

Inspector General of Romantic Affairs OK............. we don hearInspector General of Romantic Affairs

Nigerian police can deny anything, so it's not news if there IG denies this one . It's in their DNA to always deny the obvious

DJ, take it back again.......

you .......... no dey stay one place

na so so lie una dey lie

gerarahere mhen

What is the difference na?

You have rightly noted that it is ALMOST impossible, which means a lot of calculated efforts and persistence is required.

If you sensitise ENOUGH youths to enroll in the wards of your LGA that would be a nice start.

You all can contribute your own money towards securing a LGA Councillor position after putting pressure on the party to also reduce the cost of nomination forms.

PDP did similar in Lagos elections in 2015.

Below is meant positively, please.

Gbam Gbam

This is the worst and most pathetic damage control ever.

The harm has already been done. Who cares how many officress U romance.

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha