₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,273 members, 3,908,875 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 08:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List (3211 Views)
Tboss Stuns At AFRIMA 2017 (Photos) / Seyi Shay Falls On Stage At AFRIMA 2017 While Performing (Video) / PHOTOS: Akon Hosts Afrima 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by nairagossip1: 4:12am
The 2017 All Africa Music Awards which held on Sunday, November 12, 2017 was hosted by Multi-Platinum international artiste, Akon.
African stars from all over the continent graced the event which celebrated their achievements in music.
Full list of winners below:
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR:Wizkid (Nigeria)
AFRICAN FANS FAV:The Dogg (Namibia)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR:Eddy Kenzo - “Biology” (Uganda)
BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION: Alikiba - ‘Aje’ ft M.I Abaga (Tanzania)
BEST AFRICAN CONTEMPORARY: Wande Coal - ‘Iskaba’ ft DJ Tunez (Nigeria)
BEST AFRICAN ELECTRO: Nsoki - ‘Africa Unite’ ft DJ Maphorisa, Paulo Alves (Angola)
BEST AFRICAN GROUP/DUO/BAND: Toofan - ‘Tere Tere’ (Togo)
BEST AFRICAN HIP HOP: Ycee - ‘Juice’ (Nigeria)
BEST AFRICAN JAZZ: Nduduzo Makhatini - ‘Igagu’ (South Africa)
BEST AFRICAN POP: Toofan - ‘Tere tere’ (Togo)
BEST AFRICAN REGGAE,RAGGA,DANCE-HALL: [/b]2baba - ‘Holy holy’ (Nigeria)
[b]BEST AFRICAN RnB AND SOUL: Alikiba - ‘Aje’ ft M.I Abaga (Tanzania)
BEST AFRICAN ROCK: Gilad - ‘Angel Uriel’ ft Omer Millo (Kenya)
BEST AFRICAN TRADITIONAL: Halmelmal Abate - ‘Harar’ (Ethiopia)
BEST FEMALE INSPIRATIONAL: Asikey - ‘Earth Attack’ (Nigeria)
BEST MALE INSPIRATIONAL: Gilad - ‘Angel Uriel’ ft Omer Millo (Kenya)
MOST PROMISING ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Neza - ‘Uranyica’ (Rwanda)
SONG OF THE YEAR: Wizkid - ‘Come closer’ (Nigeria)
REVELATION OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT: Shyn - ‘Resim Pitia’ (Madagascar)
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: DJ Coublon - ‘Yolo Yolo’ by Seyi Shay (Nigeria)
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: Simi - ‘Smile’
AFRICAN LEGEND AWARD: Salif Keita (Mali) and Oliver ‘Tutu’ Mtukudzi (Zimbabwe)
VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Adasa Cookey - ‘Cooking Pot’ by Orezi
Central Africa (Best Female) : Montess – Love Witta Gun Man (Cameroon)
Central Africa (Best Male): Locko – Supporter ft Mr Leo (Cameroon)
East Africa (Best Female): [/b]Nandy – One Day (Tanzania)
[b]East Africa (Best Male) :Henok & Mehari Brothers – Firkir Yishala (Ethiopia)
Southern Africa (Best Female): Thandiswa – Nontsokolo (South Africa)
Southern Africa (Best Male): [/b]Emtee – We Up (South Africa)
[b]West Africa (Best Female) :Tiwa Savage – All Over (Nigeria)
West Africa (Best Male): Wizkid – Come Closer ft Drake (Nigeria)
North Africa (Best Female): Ibitssam Tiskat – Menak Wla Meni (Morocco)
North Africa (Best Male):Shayfeen – Wach Kayn Wader (Morocco)
Source: http://www.042express.com/2017/11/afrima-2017-see-full-list-of-winners.html
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by favringee: 4:20am
Seyi Shay fall, Epic
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by Sharplakezy(m): 5:25am
Starboy things
1 Like
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by femi4: 6:48am
2baba holy holy does not deserve the dancehall award
1 Like
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by justi4jesu(f): 6:51am
wIZZY wIZZY
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by NairalandCS(m): 7:02am
Lala for best mod award.
And that other mod wey get mind for worst mod award.
4 Likes
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by Haniel18(m): 7:05am
they try
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by EzePromoe: 7:32am
I'm not a fan of Afropop music, but with my experience in music I think Wizkid is overrated.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by Henrodah(m): 7:37am
How can that disjointed song and video of Orezi win
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by Tamarapetty(f): 7:52am
Ok
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by dan9ice(m): 8:04am
Davido isnt on that list.. Wetin happen na... Na becos of the same beat make he they use cos am??
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by coolestchris(m): 8:09am
Africa is talented, Ambode for president of Africa
abeg patronize my business
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by LaughButton01(m): 8:10am
WISSY BOI MAKE WE DENS
ADIO MAKE WE DENS
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by ElPadrino33: 8:10am
How does this help put food on our tables this money morning ?
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by soberdrunk(m): 8:10am
Still cant get over that Seyi Shay fall, she fall like who mix gulder with big stout.........
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by nairavsdollars: 8:10am
who the award epp?
1 Like
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by josielewa(m): 8:11am
coolestchris:f
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by Ovokoo: 8:11am
How on earth is IF not the song of the year. I think Afrimma are biased for Wizkid. Davido should have won best artist and best song.
3 Likes
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by josielewa(m): 8:12am
God
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by freeman95(m): 8:12am
nairavsdollars:
E epp those way win am
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by adedazz: 8:12am
them dey mad ni jare
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by stanbigg(m): 8:12am
Haniel18:
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by Lilymax(f): 8:13am
Come closer won twice
If not for Drake, that song wouldve sucked bad
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by Lanretoye(m): 8:13am
EzePromoe:your experience?,I see...no wonder why you are not in the list.
Ovokoo:go and give him ovokoo award.when people like you carry last for class,na to give excuse say person wey carry first na teacher pekin.
without sentiment,Wizkid has done very well recently and he deserves whatever he gets.mind you,hardwork doesn't short pay.
1 Like
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by YINKS89(m): 8:15am
Waiting for Davido ND wizkid fans....u knw d rest now.
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by timilehin007(m): 8:18am
Ojoro...This is very very biased awards...the most cornered one fa...if not any other that Davido IF is enough to clinch 3 deserving awards
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by Daddyboy101(m): 8:19am
after some one will be comparing mr frog voice with Star Boy. Come Closer vs if plus fall = Commmeee Closer
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by MartMax(m): 8:19am
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by BigBelleControl(m): 8:20am
Iskaba iskelebete iskoloboto.
That's the jam or the year, men!
1 Like
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by Daddyboy101(m): 8:22am
Lilymax:
shatap no vex you lack sense
�
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by Day11(m): 8:23am
Where is tecno and Jrn Boy?
"Rara" and "Irapada" deserve an award.
My opinion doe, wetin I know abt musik
|Re: AFRIMA 2017: Full Winners List by AustineCJ: 8:26am
Not a Davido or Wizkid fan but for me IF by Davido is the song of the year,how can Wizkid Come Closer win the award when Drake was no where even close....somehow for Africa sha.
(0) (Reply)
Best Album So Far In 2006? / Do You Listen To The Bbc? / Where Can One Download Free Music On The Net
Viewing this topic: Schoolala(m), chuksdewigs(m), kalebsky, siayodeji(m), aweda141(m), Toreddo3679, Valleoo, BigBelleControl(m), ololaderhoda(m), Tonytonex(m), Jay95(m), sogud, PaschalWooden(m), Purity1(f), Bis1234(f), tripledonosas(m), szymanski(m), quisera(m), Scarface004, mummiesgirl, rosco1404, Lanretoye(m), alexpumpin, Aicebaba, Adexchelsea19(m), mikoyems, Steveadodo(m), Michaelgates(m), abbeyboy2o15, Toyyn, blackHAZE, moufan(m), supernova007, ATTITUDE2, teejarny(m), seegi(m), BaEnki(m), Badguyz, yusuf99(m), reginacealis, blackoscar, sunny15, teckmore(m), yankeedude(m), Black911(m), valemtech(m), Day11(m), bosskid(m), Surd2121(m), snappyicee, mckazzy(m), Kimberlykay(f), Serendip, NobleEngineer, Gomd, FixNigeria(m), SlayQueenSlayer, Johnkennie(m), SonOfmercy007, jumski, Aba28Nura, chinedugreat(m), hillsate, Iambaj, Omofunaab2, rajiraymond(m), lilmax(m), Ramon92, victoroscar(m), lonelyhousewife(m), ojoshu, rayboym, YINKS89(m), Koolmak(m), timijoseph01(m), gamyy(m), gr8gem(f), damzigy, folawiyo017(m), mockingdove, donklint86, ofisa247(m), patrick89(m), Ayodele951(m), chidozeze(m), Ollymoney, nady94, IHEJIRIKAisBOKO, timothy2566(m), josielewa(m), icyprince020(m), denuga01, Viktoh(m), wabsod(m), azeedrees1(m), dyydxx, aybabz101, Bunmarium(m), jideflash(m), Kingmanny88(m), dyemida(m), Lekan6ix, Ore000, LaughButton01(m), sunky4sly(m), Mamadee28(f), JAWBONE(m), del5545(m), femmy2010(m), celebarn, AustineCJ, NaijaCelebrity, Ogbuekene, HzRF(m), hAlexandro(m), Tbuildertech(m), luveth(m), Andy2274, Akinbam569, karfe(m), friyor246(m), Ifeaka32, silent10(m), wintergrn(m), kolikay(m), opey25(m), minexpo(m), justi4jesu(f) and 219 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7