African stars from all over the continent graced the event which celebrated their achievements in



Full list of winners below:



ARTISTE OF THE YEAR:Wizkid (Nigeria)



AFRICAN FANS FAV:The Dogg (Namibia)



ALBUM OF THE YEAR:Eddy Kenzo - “Biology” (Uganda)



BEST AFRICAN COLLABORATION: Alikiba - ‘Aje’ ft M.I Abaga (Tanzania)



BEST AFRICAN CONTEMPORARY: Wande Coal - ‘Iskaba’ ft DJ Tunez (Nigeria)



BEST AFRICAN ELECTRO: Nsoki - ‘Africa Unite’ ft DJ Maphorisa, Paulo Alves (Angola)



BEST AFRICAN GROUP/DUO/BAND: Toofan - ‘Tere Tere’ (Togo)



BEST AFRICAN HIP HOP: Ycee - ‘Juice’ (Nigeria)



BEST AFRICAN JAZZ: Nduduzo Makhatini - ‘Igagu’ (South Africa)



BEST AFRICAN POP: Toofan - ‘Tere tere’ (Togo)



BEST AFRICAN REGGAE,RAGGA,DANCE-HALL: [/b]2baba - ‘Holy holy’ (Nigeria)



[b]BEST AFRICAN RnB AND SOUL: Alikiba - ‘Aje’ ft M.I Abaga (Tanzania)



BEST AFRICAN ROCK: Gilad - ‘Angel Uriel’ ft Omer Millo (Kenya)



BEST AFRICAN TRADITIONAL: Halmelmal Abate - ‘Harar’ (Ethiopia)



BEST FEMALE INSPIRATIONAL: Asikey - ‘Earth Attack’ (Nigeria)



BEST MALE INSPIRATIONAL: Gilad - ‘Angel Uriel’ ft Omer Millo (Kenya)



MOST PROMISING ARTISTE OF THE YEAR: Neza - ‘Uranyica’ (Rwanda)



SONG OF THE YEAR: Wizkid - ‘Come closer’ (Nigeria)



REVELATION OF THE AFRICAN CONTINENT: Shyn - ‘Resim Pitia’ (Madagascar)



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR: DJ Coublon - ‘Yolo Yolo’ by Seyi Shay (Nigeria)



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR: Simi - ‘Smile’



AFRICAN LEGEND AWARD: Salif Keita (Mali) and Oliver ‘Tutu’ Mtukudzi (Zimbabwe)



VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Adasa Cookey - ‘Cooking Pot’ by Orezi





Central Africa (Best Female) : Montess – Love Witta Gun Man (Cameroon)



Central Africa (Best Male): Locko – Supporter ft Mr Leo (Cameroon)



East Africa (Best Female): [/b]Nandy – One Day (Tanzania)



[b]East Africa (Best Male) :Henok & Mehari Brothers – Firkir Yishala (Ethiopia)



Southern Africa (Best Female): Thandiswa – Nontsokolo (South Africa)



Southern Africa (Best Male): [/b]Emtee – We Up (South Africa)



[b]West Africa (Best Female) :Tiwa Savage – All Over (Nigeria)



West Africa (Best Male): Wizkid – Come Closer ft Drake (Nigeria)



North Africa (Best Female): Ibitssam Tiskat – Menak Wla Meni (Morocco)



North Africa (Best Male):Shayfeen – Wach Kayn Wader (Morocco)



Seyi Shay fall, Epic

Starboy things 1 Like

2baba holy holy does not deserve the dancehall award 1 Like

wIZZY wIZZY





And that other mod wey get mind for worst mod award. Lala for best mod award.And that other mod wey get mind for worst mod award. 4 Likes

they try

I'm not a fan of Afropop music, but with my experience in music I think Wizkid is overrated. 1 Like 1 Share

How can that disjointed song and video of Orezi win

Ok

Davido isnt on that list.. Wetin happen na... Na becos of the same beat make he they use cos am??

Africa is talented, Ambode for president of Africa

abeg patronize my business

WISSY BOI MAKE WE DENS

ADIO MAKE WE DENS

How does this help put food on our tables this money morning ?

Still cant get over that Seyi Shay fall, she fall like who mix gulder with big stout.........

who the award epp? 1 Like

coolestchris:

fun f

How on earth is IF not the song of the year. I think Afrimma are biased for Wizkid. Davido should have won best artist and best song. 3 Likes

God

nairavsdollars:

who the award epp?

E epp those way win am E epp those way win am

them dey mad ni jare

Haniel18:

they try



If not for Drake, that song wouldve sucked bad Come closer won twiceIf not for Drake, that song wouldve sucked bad

EzePromoe:

I'm not a fan of Afropop music, but with my experience in music I think Wizkid is overrated. your experience?,I see...no wonder why you are not in the list. Ovokoo:

How on earth is IF not the song of the year. I think Afrimma are biased for Wizkid. Davido should have won best artist and best song. go and give him ovokoo award.when people like you carry last for class,na to give excuse say person wey carry first na teacher pekin.

without sentiment,Wizkid has done very well recently and he deserves whatever he gets.mind you,hardwork doesn't short pay. your experience?,I see...no wonder why you are not in the list.go and give him ovokoo award.when people like you carry last for class,na to give excuse say person wey carry first na teacher pekin.without sentiment,Wizkid has done very well recently and he deserves whatever he gets.mind you,hardwork doesn't short pay. 1 Like

Waiting for Davido ND wizkid fans....u knw d rest now.

Ojoro...This is very very biased awards...the most cornered one fa...if not any other that Davido IF is enough to clinch 3 deserving awards

after some one will be comparing mr frog voice with Star Boy. Come Closer vs if plus fall = Commmeee Closer

Iskaba iskelebete iskoloboto.









That's the jam or the year, men! 1 Like

Lilymax:

Come closer won twice If not for Drake, that song wouldve sucked bad





shatap no vex you lack sense

� shatap no vex you lack sense









"Rara" and "Irapada" deserve an award.





My opinion doe, wetin I know abt musik Where is tecno and Jrn Boy?"Rara" and "Irapada" deserve an award.My opinion doe, wetin I know abt musik