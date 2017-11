Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Rocks Platinum Blonde Hairstyle For AFRIMA 2017 (10246 Views)

Mavin Records First Lady, Tiwa Savage stepped out rocking a Platinum blonde hairstyle for the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2017 which held in Lagos yesterday.







All grey everything. Looks good on her.

Okay

Seen !

uhm she doesn't know how to pick hairstyle for her face and colour. 9 Likes

Not bad, not bad. 3 Likes

the hair nor even fit her face sef 9 Likes





Na this kind pic go dey make teebills jealousy to dey increase.

him go dey think say everybody Don fu..cck him wife finish.

Tiwa take am easy oo

no cause ur hubby headache because of too much thinking and insecurity. 2 Likes

Not bad

very ugly. very. person wey dey smash this one dey try 1 Like

Old Slut

Cute......... Wizzy and tiwa making naija proud

Atiri e come next time

So?

Nice one

NAY

wow

Anything for the fame!



Respect your body! So without nudity you no go draw traffic

na wah for fashion self oooooh. She for just Unclad naaaaaaah

We blacks only people who wear others hair 90% of the time. 1 Like 1 Share



" them say I kill tagbo, because we go drink agbo, but dem forget say we no dey sabo, na der wala me I go shayo davido next song will be like" them say I kill tagbo, because we go drink agbo, but dem forget say we no dey sabo, na der wala me I go shayo 1 Like

Oshisko! You dey find customers for AFRIMA

Mother of one!

why didnt she collect her award in person

That thigh tho. ...sweet kwanu

Upon that, she still no fine, trying too hard to be Beyonce



Put face like duck own



Mtchewwww 1 Like

