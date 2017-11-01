₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by PrettyCrystal: 4:32am
According to an online report, two ladies and classmates, Fisayo Adeosun and Ife Arowosegbe were allegedly abducted on their way back from their call to bar screening exercise in Abuja. According to Femi who shared the news, The duo were last heard from in Ijebu Ijesha, Osun State.
Any information about them should be forwarded to the appropriate authorities.
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by pussyeater: 4:35am
Lala! FP Material
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by Lifestone(m): 4:55am
Osun State again!
May God protect them
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by EliteBiz: 5:04am
Abducted
Kidnapped
Hmmmmm
Mayday Mayday!!!!
Lalasticlala Mayday!
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by Flexherbal(m): 6:07am
What an unsafe nation !
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by 2chainzz(m): 10:32am
I will lead for their search.
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by intruxive(m): 10:33am
Chai
God save them oh, this is getting too frequent.
Can death penalty for kidnappers and ritual killers commence already.
We need to start seeing these evil people killed "live" by firing squad
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by glosplendid(f): 10:33am
Hmmmmm...I pray for dia safe return
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by TheBlessedMAN: 10:33am
That was how death also took away my brother, Quadri Olaniran Oladimeji, who was also supposed to be Call-bar after 8years of immense study on Law @ IFE University. He's also a former President of IfeLAW.
R.I.P to his gentle soul. I will 4ever miss u bro. Tears*
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by kingsol1759(m): 10:34am
Hope they didn't stand beside the road looking for free ride . May God protect them and bring them back home safe and sound .
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by cosby02(m): 10:35am
Nawa oo
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by ken2baba(m): 10:35am
I pray dey will not mine their skulls as usual in Jesus name
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by sureheaven(m): 10:35am
Insecurity is a very challenge facing this country. The federal, state and local Government should look for all means of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians .
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by hivira: 10:35am
oh my God! please bring back our girls
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by NaijaMutant(f): 10:35am
All the way from Abuja nothing happened to them, but as soon as they got to ijebu ijesha Osun state they went missing.
Hope they are found alive
And with all body parts intact.
I'm not a tribalist
Just doing an analysis
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by policy12: 10:36am
This country is something else..
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by modelmike7(m): 10:36am
What kind of country is this?!
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by ebby9z(m): 10:36am
Chei. This useless country with our cursed politicians and devilish police
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by HRtechnique: 10:36am
So if the police shoot criminals in the leg and hands, you see why they should not be pitied.
Criminals are heartless.
They already concluded to use all means necessary to achieve their goal including shooting any person's disrupting the success of their operation so they deserve no pity.
Abi why do they carry guns?
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by Amberon11: 10:36am
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by SkgeeBoss(m): 10:37am
Have Mercy O! Lord!!!
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by GavelSlam: 10:37am
Has it been confirmed as an abduction or are they simply missing?
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by Fiisty(m): 10:37am
Jesus
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by Rozaytee(f): 10:38am
lord please keep dem safe ooo... and bring dem home safely
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by dokiOloye(m): 10:40am
Heard they were kidnapped with Fisayo's father,Dr Adeosun,my former consultant but the old man wasl ater released.
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:42am
Onwa December.
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by sKeetz(m): 10:43am
Awon skull miners.
Off with their heads!
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by Randy91(m): 10:43am
Rozaytee:
Married woman ...u cn talk eeeehhhhh
that's hw ur pix ll b tempting somebori to marry
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by MVLOX(m): 10:43am
Na so kidnappers don many reach for Naija... Shuu
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by Eife(m): 10:43am
Lifestone:Weldone oh. Wetin osun State do you now??
|Re: 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) by Okoyiboz3: 10:45am
Under this present IGP, security is at an all-time low. Senior policemen are being kidnapped and they are paying ransom before being released.
