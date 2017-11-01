Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Ladies Kidnapped On Their Way Back From Call To Bar Screening In Abuja (Pic) (3838 Views)

Any information about them should be forwarded to the appropriate authorities.



Source; According to an online report, two ladies and classmates, Fisayo Adeosun and Ife Arowosegbe were allegedly abducted on their way back from their call to bar screening exercise in Abuja. According to Femi who shared the news, The duo were last heard from in Ijebu Ijesha, Osun State.Any information about them should be forwarded to the appropriate authorities.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/female-law-students-abducted-way-back-call-bar-screening-abuja-photos.html

May God protect them 1 Like 1 Share

What an unsafe nation ! 3 Likes

God save them oh, this is getting too frequent.

Can death penalty for kidnappers and ritual killers commence already.

We need to start seeing these evil people killed "live" by firing squad ChaiGod save them oh, this is getting too frequent.Can death penalty for kidnappers and ritual killers commence already.We need to start seeing these evil people killed "live" by firing squad 1 Like

Hmmmmm...I pray for dia safe return 1 Like

That was how death also took away my brother, Quadri Olaniran Oladimeji, who was also supposed to be Call-bar after 8years of immense study on Law @ IFE University. He's also a former President of IfeLAW.



Hope they didn't stand beside the road looking for free ride . May God protect them and bring them back home safe and sound . 1 Like

I pray dey will not mine their skulls as usual in Jesus name

Insecurity is a very challenge facing this country. The federal, state and local Government should look for all means of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians .

Just doing an analysis All the way from Abuja nothing happened to them, but as soon as they got to ijebu ijesha Osun state they went missing.Hope they are found aliveAnd with all body parts intact.I'm not a tribalistJust doing an analysis 1 Like 1 Share

Chei. This useless country with our cursed politicians and devilish police

So if the police shoot criminals in the leg and hands, you see why they should not be pitied.



Criminals are heartless.



They already concluded to use all means necessary to achieve their goal including shooting any person's disrupting the success of their operation so they deserve no pity.



Abi why do they carry guns? 3 Likes

Has it been confirmed as an abduction or are they simply missing?



lord please keep dem safe ooo... and bring dem home safely

Heard they were kidnapped with Fisayo's father,Dr Adeosun,my former consultant but the old man wasl ater released.





